UCLA Ordered to Release Records Showing Coordination Between Law Enforcement to Attack ‘Climate Denialism’

Chris Horner’s Government Accountability and Oversight (GAO) organization has scored a win in its ongoing battle to uncover the reprehensible behavior of government institutions.
By Christin Nielsen Apr 15, 2022
LOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) – A California court has ordered the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) to release records showing academics “going after climate denialism” in coordination with state and local prosecutors.
The decision by the Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles was made following a petition for a hearing submitted in January by Government Accountability and Oversight (GAO), a government watchdog group. The filings followed a previous Public Records Act request originally submitted in November 2019.
The suit seeks to compel the university to hand over documents believed to be in the public’s interest regarding efforts by UCLA professors to pursue opponents of their climate agenda.
The final ruling in the case, issued by Judge Mary H. Strobel on April 7, calls for The Regents of the University of California (“Regents”) to hand over copies of hundreds of pages of documents requested by GAO.
The order comes after GAO accused UCLA of “prolonged, deliberate and unjustified failure to timely respond to the CRPA Requests” following UCLA’s ongoing refusal to release the requested documents.
In a trial brief filing, GAO said that in November 2019, they requested records “concerning the University’s work with private outside parties including law enforcement to develop theories of litigation against, and pursue as targets of investigation, perceived opponents of a political and policy agenda shared by these outside parties and certain faculty, and the University’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (the ‘Emmett Center’) for which they work.”
The documents in question include communications between two individuals who, according to public records, are responsible for pushing the climate litigation efforts at UCLA, a public institution.https://legalnewsline.com/stories/623256609-ucla-ordered-to-release-records-showing-coordination-between-law-enforcement-and-climate-denialism
Apparently, UCLA used typical obstruction tactics to resist the release of the documents. The court was not having it.
While UCLA attempted to categorize many of the requested documents as “not public records,” the court stated that, per a previous filing, “the definition of ‘public records’ is ‘broad and intended to cover every conceivable kind of record that is involved in the governmental process.'”https://legalnewsline.com/stories/623256609-ucla-ordered-to-release-records-showing-coordination-between-law-enforcement-and-climate-denialism
The case may end up casting light upon the origins of Big Green.
As previously reported by Legal Newsline, the original PRA request was initiated after an agenda from a “secret meeting” at Harvard University was released by the Vermont Office of the Attorney General. Documents show that UCLA faculty participated in the meeting alongside climate activists, potential funders and law enforcement officials.
The meeting provided details about how the attendees could participate in state action against traditional “fossil fuel” energy companies.
The UCLA case has notable similarities to several others in which arrangements existed between academics, climate pressure groups and politically-motivated campaigns to pursue major carbon producers.
The GAO’s filings in the case also brought to light new information about the Enron origins of the climate industry and detailed a lengthy history between academics and climate pressure groups.
“Enron was the early ringleader of the global warming industry,” Christopher Horner, attorney and former senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, wrote in his declaration in the case.
Horner explained that Enron participated in meetings with climate pressure groups in Washington D.C and was working on a campaign “to ensure U.S participation in a ‘global warming’ treaty that several months later would be called the Kyoto Protocol.”
The Horner declaration also argues Enron fueled the development of the climate industry with the intent of profiting off of related mandates.https://legalnewsline.com/stories/623256609-ucla-ordered-to-release-records-showing-coordination-between-law-enforcement-and-climate-denialism