UCLA Ordered to Release Records Showing Coordination Between Law Enforcement to Attack ‘Climate Denialism’

Chris Horner’s Government Accountability and Oversight (GAO) organization has scored a win in its ongoing battle to uncover the reprehensible behavior of government institutions.

From Legal Newline

By Christin Nielsen Apr 15, 2022

LOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) – A California court has ordered the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) to release records showing academics “going after climate denialism” in coordination with state and local prosecutors.

The decision by the Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles was made following a petition for a hearing submitted in January by Government Accountability and Oversight (GAO), a government watchdog group. The filings followed a previous Public Records Act request originally submitted in November 2019.

The suit seeks to compel the university to hand over documents believed to be in the public’s interest regarding efforts by UCLA professors to pursue opponents of their climate agenda.

The final ruling in the case, issued by Judge Mary H. Strobel on April 7, calls for The Regents of the University of California (“Regents”) to hand over copies of hundreds of pages of documents requested by GAO.

The order comes after GAO accused UCLA of “prolonged, deliberate and unjustified failure to timely respond to the CRPA Requests” following UCLA’s ongoing refusal to release the requested documents.

In a trial brief filing, GAO said that in November 2019, they requested records “concerning the University’s work with private outside parties including law enforcement to develop theories of litigation against, and pursue as targets of investigation, perceived opponents of a political and policy agenda shared by these outside parties and certain faculty, and the University’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (the ‘Emmett Center’) for which they work.”

The documents in question include communications between two individuals who, according to public records, are responsible for pushing the climate litigation efforts at UCLA, a public institution.

https://legalnewsline.com/stories/623256609-ucla-ordered-to-release-records-showing-coordination-between-law-enforcement-and-climate-denialism