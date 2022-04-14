Commentary Green New Deal

Is There Anyone Taking This Green Energy Transition Thing Seriously?

49 mins ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

As reported in my last post, even the U.S. government’s own Energy Information Administration in the Department of Energy doesn’t believe for a minute that any kind of rapid transition to “net zero” carbon emissions is about to occur in this country. Although President Biden has supposedly committed the entire federal bureaucracy to the “net zero” by 2050 transition, the EIA projects steady and even increasing fossil fuel usage in the U.S. through the entire 28 intervening years.

But surely there must be somebody taking this green energy transition thing seriously. The obvious place to look for such serious commitment would be in New York State, and most particularly New York City. Here, deadly earnest climate campaigners dominate local politics. New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, enacted in 2019 and effective in 2020, commits the State to the energy transition. And to prove its own bona fides, the City Council just enacted legislation at the end of 2021 banning new buildings from burning natural gas starting for smaller buildings (up to six stories) in 2024, just two years from now, and then applying to all new buildings by 2027, just five years away. Yup, natural gas is definitely on the fast train to oblivion around here.

All of which led me to be greatly curious when I heard the jackhammers going out on the street starting around 8 AM for the last several days. On closer observation, they seem to be putting in new pipelines of some sort:

So I picked out a guy who looked like the job foreman, and asked him what is going on. Sure enough, they are installing new gas mains in the neighborhood. According to the foreman, it’s a new higher-pressure natural gas system, to replace the old low pressure system. He said that the old mains were close to 100 years old.

So it’s great to know that we will shortly have a new natural gas distribution system in Greenwich Village, ready for the next hundred years or so.

Read the full article here.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
April 14, 2022 2:05 pm

The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.

Not all that unusual for governments.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Steve Case
April 14, 2022 2:24 pm

The LEFT hand doesn’t want to know what the RIGHT hand is doing. So long as the LEFT hand gets to be dominant and make all the orders and agreements and tell the RIGHT hand what it gets to think

0
Reply
4E Douglas
April 14, 2022 2:05 pm

Ok, in answering the question.
Griff?

0
Reply
Ken Irwin
April 14, 2022 2:07 pm

The smart money is going to continue investing in oil gas and coal.

The awful truth of the impossibility of net zero is going to sink in sooner or later then they’ll be well set to exploit the market.

Just have to ignore the calumny and eco-loons in the interim.

0
Reply
Mr.
April 14, 2022 2:10 pm

Is There Anyone Taking This Green Energy Transition Thing Seriously?

Well, those of us who comprehend what a “deficit” means certainly can’t take the conjecture about wind & solar providing utility scale 24/7 dispatchable electricity seriously.

deficit

(1)
deficiency in amount or quality

(2)
a lack or impairment in an ability or functional capacity

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Mr.
April 14, 2022 2:35 pm

Both (1) and (2) apply to Brandon’s state.

0
Reply
Joe Gordon
April 14, 2022 2:23 pm

Probably too much to hope for, but maybe we could relabel natural gas as “underground wind” and convince the congresstrolls and high school science teachers that it’s verifiably verdant and renewable.

1
Reply
Bob
April 14, 2022 2:23 pm

It is infuriating what these scoundrels are getting away with, lying, cheating and wasting our money and resources at an astounding rate. It makes me sick.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 14, 2022 2:25 pm

Well, these new edicts just mean there will not be a lot of new construction in NYC. But with the number of people leaving because of crime and taxes, it won’t be much needed, either.

1
Reply
yirgach
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 14, 2022 2:41 pm

Not intended for Rud…

Please stop leaving!
Seriously, we certainly like your tourist dollars, but really do not want your NYC lifestyle.
Cleanup your mess, flush your toilet OK?

Last edited 5 minutes ago by yirgach
0
Reply
Bruce Ranta
April 14, 2022 2:47 pm

The Crime Minister of Canada, known to don blackface on occasion, takes the Gang Green transition seriously. But serious people don’t take him seriously. But when a dolt is in power, they should be taken seriously, because such a person can be very dangerous.

0
Reply
Sean
April 14, 2022 2:47 pm

I say they are more devious than you think. Boston switched to high pressure line a few years causing several houses to explode. Perhaps they intend to show how unsafe natural gas is.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Commentary Paris Climate Accord

Exit the Paris Climate Accord (Marlo Lewis on offense)

21 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary

Don’t Look Up!

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail Green New Deal

New York Climate Act: Cost Estimate Sleight of Hand

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Green New Deal

New York Climate Act: What the Experts are Saying Now  

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Commentary Green New Deal

Is There Anyone Taking This Green Energy Transition Thing Seriously?

49 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: Climate Change is Spreading Japanese Encephalitis

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Endangered Species

Extinction’s Yo-Yo  –  The Ivory-billed Woodpecker

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Astronomy NASA

Webb Telescope’s Coldest Instrument Reaches Operating Temperature

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: