Exit the Paris Climate Accord (Marlo Lewis on offense)

Ditto … not to mention contempt for the safety and welfare of the American public … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZhngxgkOPE
Whereas Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution states that the President “shall have power, by and with the consent of the Senate, to make treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur;”
O’Bummer may have an out for this requirement…
If there were 3 Senators in the Oval Office at the time of signing AND 2 agreed to commit, THEN O’Bummer “Had the concurrence of 2/3 of the Senators Present” at the time
Since B.O. (body odor sniff sniff) drew a crowd from his butt kissing
fan club in the White House, leaving Lesco Brandon looking for
someone to talk to, it’s obvious this is really B.O.’s third term, with
Susan Rice his WH insider running the operation. LGB’s the puppet
front who’s continuing where B.O. left off & is continuing his career
long drift to the left. This way Bozo Joe gets to take the rap for all of
the failures & Obommie the Commie stays unstained. Dimentia Joe
never seemed to mind doing the dirty work & he was a believable
liar, which is what he’ll have to be through the fall elections.
They all take the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
But their partisan policies get in the way of doing that.
You would think they would clamor for Constitutional Amendments to promote their policies as is the proper method to protect and defend it.
But instead, they sign decrees and make phone calls.
Marlo Lewis Jr. is way too rational, I’m wondering when Harvard will revoke his PhD. He is right on about Obama realizing he couldn’t get the Paris Agreement through the Senate, so he went the Executive Order route, resulting in a meaningless result. The Biden Handlers are shirley going to try another end run on this nonsense. Wait for it.
One, Biden hasn’t the guts to take the step of removing the US from the ranks of the Paris Accord.
Two, The Biden core cabinet of staunch progressives see the world in terms not unlike the early American Puritans. We the unwashed deserve to be punished, and if they are the ones to profit from these corrective labors all the better and more the justification. As usual the onus falls on the tax paying middle class to fund government nonsense, and the middle class has been via Facebook, twitter, and the legacy media denied a voice. We the majority are shouting to be heard over the madness of a minority. The world is upside down.
As always, timing is everything. The mid-terms are coming. The popular sentiment seems to be that the Democrats will lose both the house and senate. As far as I can tell, if the above suggested bill were introduced into the senate it could pass by a simple majority.
What would the grounds be to get this into the Supreme Court, and what would the court likely decide?
The perception that burning fossil fuels causes climate change is debunked. It is based on the false perception that increasing CO2 is causing planet warming.
It is simple to calculate what the average global water vapor increase rate would be as a result of planet warming. The methodology and an example are given in Sect 7 of https://watervaporandwarming.blogspot.com . The average global water vapor increase has also been accurately measured since Jan 1988 by NASA/RSS using satellite instrumentation. The Total Precipitable Water (TPW) anomalies up to their last report which is for Dec 2021 are presented at http://data.remss.com/vapor/monthly_1deg/tpw_v07r01_198801_202112.time_series.txt .
These two are plotted on the same graph, Fig 7 in Sect 7 which shows that measured WV is more than possible from just planet warming.
This demonstrates that:
1. There have to be other sources of WV. (about 90% of the ‘extra’ WV is from irrigation, Sect 6)
2. Global warming was initiated by measured WV increase, not CO2 increase.
3. Average global temperature increase results from measured WV increase not CO2 increase.
4. Because CO2 increase has no significant effect on temperature it cannot have a significant effect on climate.
All of average global temperature increase attributable to humanity since before 1895 can be accounted for by WV increase alone. Sect 17 of http://globalclimatedrivers2.blogspot.com
Exit the Paris Climate Accord (Marlo Lewis on offense)
From MasterResource
By Robert Bradley Jr. — April 13, 2022
Marlo Lewis, Jr. is a fellow you want to meet and spend time with. A Harvard University PhD., he has long been a voice of rationality in the climate debate from his home base of the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI). He is all around fun and plays swing mandolin in a band, Old Town Tradition.
Lewis recently proposed “Expressing the Sense of Congress on the Paris Agreement” for serious debate now that Net Zero is fantastical. Global-government central climate planning must stop. No target should be set for carbon dioxide for reasons that are scientifically sensible and well articulated. Let the market decide with methane too, a market rich in pipeline capacity and end-user growth to naturally reduce natural gas release/flaring.
Lewis’s draft for Republicans and consumer-and-taxpayer-friendly Democrats follows:
Whereas the Paris Agreement is a global framework for pressuring U.S. policy makers and companies to achieve NetZero emissions by 2050;
Whereas achieving NetZero by imposing a carbon tax—the most efficient emission-reduction policy according to many economists—would annually cost $4.4 trillion or 11.9 percent of GDP or $11,300 per person by 2050, according to a recent study in Nature;
Whereas the NetZero agenda entails geopolitical risks, making America more dependent on Russia and OPEC for hydrocarbons and on China for the energy transition minerals used to produce advanced batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels;
Whereas participation in the Paris Agreement makes U.S. energy policy less accountable to voters and more beholden to foreign leaders, multilateral bureaucrats, and politically unaccountable non-governmental organizations;
Whereas the Paris Agreement purports to impose legally binding reporting requirements on its parties to facilitate “naming and shaming” of U.S. policy makers who fail to pledge or implement “ambitious” emission-reduction targets;
Whereas U.S. leadership in producing abundant, affordable, reliable energy strengthens the economy, reduces the cost of living, and enhances U.S. geopolitical security;
Whereas sensible people do not join clubs designed to pressure, cajole, and shame them into acting against their own best interests and better judgment;
Whereas the Paris Agreement requires revisiting energy-suppressing emission-reduction pledges every five years, in perpetuity, with each revision required to reflect the party’s “highest possible ambition;”
Whereas the vast majority of parties to the Paris Agreement submitted the agreement to their legislatures for ratification as a treaty;
Whereas Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution states that the President “shall have power, by and with the consent of the Senate, to make treaties, provided two-thirds of the Senators present concur;”
Whereas Presidents Obama and Biden enrolled the United States into the Paris Agreement without seeking the Senate’s advice and consent;
Whereas the Constitution requires a higher level of consent to make treaties than to appoint Supreme Court justices, which requires only the concurrence of simple majorities in the Senate;
Whereas the Treaty Clause’s supermajority requirement helps ensure U.S. treaties have broad public support rather than just the support of one party or certain sections of the country;
Whereas the Framers intended the Treaty Clause to check executive power, because “interests of so delicate and momentous a kind, as those which concern [the nation’s] intercourse with the rest of the world” should not be entrusted “to the sole disposal” of one magistrate (Federalist 75);
Whereas the Paris Agreement is a treaty by virtue of its costs and risks to the nation as a whole, dependence on subsequent legislation by Congress, potential impacts on state laws, past U.S. practice as to similar agreements, and other traditional factors set forth in the State Department’s Circular 175 Procedure;
Whereas President Obama purported to join Paris as an executive agreement—as if the “most ambitious climate change agreement in history” were of no greater concern to the Senate than the bilateral executive agreements signed by President George W. Bush to promote environmental education in Niger, Ethiopia, and the Republic of Congo;
Whereas the Senate must independently assess whether the potential costs and risks of a particular agreement are sufficiently “momentous” to warrant review under the Article II process, or else the President may evade constitutional scrutiny, as President Obama did, by unilaterally declaring a controversial agreement to be a non-treaty: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved: That it is the sense of Congress that:
Share this:
Like this:
Related