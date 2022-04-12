Climate News Oil and Gas

America’s Huge Natural Gas Reserves

1 hour ago
Andy May
12 Comments

Greg Wrightstone, the Managing Director of the CO2 Coalition, has a new blog post describing the sadly underdeveloped super-giant natural gas fields along the U.S. East Coast. The combination of the Marcellus and Utica Shale reservoirs have more recoverable gas than any other gas field in the world, except for South Pars/North Dome in Qatar and Iran. With government restrictions removed we could easily replace all the gas current purchased from Russia by the rest of the world and have plenty more for our own consumption.

Mr. Wrightstone has years of experience studying the Marcellus and Utica shales, he knows what he is talking about. He is also the author of the best-selling book, Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know.

Tom Halla
April 12, 2022 2:04 pm

Let’s go, Brandon! This is a purely political issue. The last energy crisis was dealt with by removing Jimmy Carter.

Lewis P Buckingham
April 12, 2022 2:18 pm

Is this map accurate.
It does not mention Australia’s gas reserves.
https://www.ga.gov.au/digital-publication/aecr2021/gas

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Lewis P Buckingham
April 12, 2022 2:29 pm

If you click on the link in the article to his blog post, I believe the map is for the top ten gas fields.

Warren Inman
Reply to  Matt Kiro
April 12, 2022 2:55 pm

No, they just forgot Australia.

Sean
April 12, 2022 2:27 pm

I’ve read that Europes gas reserves are half to 2/3’s those of the US. If the EU had not outlawed fracking after Nord Stream 2 had been approved, they wouldn’t be funding Putin’s aggression.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Sean
April 12, 2022 2:39 pm

Actually, no. Just looked it up. Per a 2013 German report, EU has 14 trillion cubic meters of technically recoverable fracked shale gas. (still, a LOT, and your observation is correct.) Per USGS in 2020, the US has 207 trillion cubic meters of TRR. A LOT more. US is the Saudi Arabia of natgas thanks to fracking.

ResourceGuy
April 12, 2022 2:28 pm

The U.S. will have lawsuits, pipeline protests, advocacy payoff donations, and media paid- news ad buys to make the economic size of the Marcellus field equal to one of the tiny gas fields in other countries. Maybe if the union pension and campaign donation funds were re-organized as shale drillers, we could produce and deliver gas in the current political landscape. Otherwise fuggedaboutit, let them eat utility rate increases for the next decade.

Rud Istvan
April 12, 2022 2:29 pm

The Utica mostly underlies Marcellus except in eastern Ohio, where it is the source rock for some small conventional oil plays. Because it is deeper, it is almost untapped right now. And Marcellus is not close to fully tapped, thanks to the stupid New York fracking ban. So far, mostly drilled in Pa and WVa.

And, unlike fracked tight oil where recovery factors average 1.5% and MIGHT get to 3-4% with better fracking and more proppant, shale gas recovery is already about 15% and can probably get to 25%. That is all very good US natgas news.

Davis
April 12, 2022 2:32 pm

Like a millionaire with a twisted view of money and would rather starve to death than spend any on food, we will sit on our reserves while we also freeze and stave to death.

bigoilbob
April 12, 2022 2:52 pm

Don’t you claim oilfield cred? If so, you wouldn’t be using the term “reserves” in your header. This is not nitpicky. “Reserves” means economically recoverable, under current regs. You might not like body of law on water crossings, but the courts, including SCOTUS, recognizes them. So the volumes under discussion are not, now, “reserves”.

At least in the body of your post, you use the more defensible term, “recoverable”. That term begs the question of what must be done at what cost, and with what law changes, to “recover” these volumes, but it is at least technically correct.

Warren Inman
April 12, 2022 2:54 pm

Looks like Australia hasn’t got any according to that map. Wonder how we export so much of the stuff?

James F. Evans
April 12, 2022 2:58 pm

All in the political will.

