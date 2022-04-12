Climate and soil scientist Rose Abramoff at a Scientist Rebellion protest at the White House on April 6. Credit: Scientist Rebellion. Fair Use, Low resolution image to identify the subject
“Scientist Rebellion” Risking Arrest to Demand Climate Action

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The scientists wear white lab coats, so observers can distinguish the scientists from the frothing green radicals.

Scientists Risk Arrest to Demand Climate Action

A growing international movement called Scientist Rebellion calls on world leaders to end the burning of fossil fuels

By Chelsea HarveyE&E News on April 11, 2022

Rose Abramoff drove from her home in Knoxville, Tenn., to the nation’s capital last week to chain herself to the White House fence.

The climate scientist was among seven demonstrators arrested on April 6 (and later released). Their motivation: the dire warning that time is swiftly running out to meet the world’s climate goals, as detailed in a major report last week from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Two days later, Abramoff was back — this time marching with a group of climate activists down I-395 at rush hour. The group was arrested again, but not before they’d stalled traffic on one of Washington’s busiest highways.

In both cases, their demands were clear: faster, stronger climate action from world governments and an end to the burning of fossil fuels.

“It was my first experience with civil disobedience for any reason,” said Abramoff, a climate scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, who emphasized that her activism is conducted on her own behalf and does not reflect the positions of her institution. She also spoke with E&E News only on her own behalf.

Scientist Rebellion estimates that a total of around 1,000 scientists in 25 countries participated in last week’s demonstrations, often wearing lab coats to identify themselves.

Read more: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/scientists-risk-arrest-to-demand-climate-action/

An old legal proverb states, “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither on your side, pound the table.”.

Scientists chaining themselves to lamp posts and blocking roads in my opinion is pounding the table.

Brad
April 12, 2022 6:04 pm

I wonder what would happen if they were simply ignored, and left chained to the fence?

5
Reply
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Brad
April 12, 2022 6:09 pm

Impossible, unfortunately. They only pick cities where they know leadership will instruct the police to protect and draw attention to them at all costs.

4
Reply
Pop Piasa
Reply to  Joe Gordon
April 12, 2022 6:28 pm

I guess that excludes anywhere close to Ukraine right now…

0
Reply
Pop Piasa
April 12, 2022 6:11 pm

Perhaps “Scientologists’ Rebellion” might be a more succinct headline?

2
Reply
Steve Case
April 12, 2022 6:11 pm

Scientists pounding the table.
________________________

Good one !

1
Reply
Tom Halla
April 12, 2022 6:16 pm

Failure to take their blocking traffic seriously only encourages them. Actually charging them with a misdemeanor might change their tactics.

0
Reply
Ron Long
April 12, 2022 6:22 pm

Rose “drove” from Knoxville to Washington D.C.? No other details but it sure wasn’t in an electric stop-and-go car. What a worthless hypocrite.

1
Reply
Brad
Reply to  Ron Long
April 12, 2022 6:23 pm

Great point!

0
Reply
Dave Stephens
April 12, 2022 6:22 pm

A Consensus of nonsense in lab coats is still nonsense…

4
Reply
Pop Piasa
April 12, 2022 6:35 pm

It seems to me from pictures of Mike that wearing your scientist hat might cause hair loss. I guess the lab coats remediate that.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Pop Piasa
1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
April 12, 2022 6:41 pm

“The climate scientist was among seven demonstrators arrested on April 6 (and later released). Their motivation: the dire warning that time is swiftly running out to meet the world’s climate goals…”

How long have been running out of time now? Ten, fifteen, twenty years? It’s amazing how much time we have when we’re running out of it. Happens a lot in the movies too.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
April 12, 2022 7:00 pm

Wait, what?!? You mean I’m not dead yet, CD?

Whew! That’s a bit of good news.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
April 12, 2022 6:41 pm

In delving the clutter of what one might think was a reasonable journal, a curious citation led to this. Ehrlich, P.R. and A. H. Ehrlich, A.H. 2008. Nature’s Economy and the Human Economy. Environmental and Resource Economics.39: 9–16 (2008).  https://doi.org/10.1007/s10640-007-9177-5 From the abstract.

“Scientists have much of the information necessary for making those decisions, so the biggest problem is in the purview of social scientists. They must help to determine how best to move society from knowledge to action.” Science with advocacy is a oxymoron, promoted by morons?

0
Reply
THOMAS ENGLERT
April 12, 2022 6:52 pm

Rose is a climate scientist, but knows nothing of Earth’s climate history apparently.

0
Reply
n.n
April 12, 2022 6:55 pm

Climate Cargo Cult

0
Reply
Danley Wolfe
April 12, 2022 6:55 pm

WUWT – the climate chatroom.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 12, 2022 6:55 pm

The further climate nutters go, the easier their ridicule and the more skeptics win.
As here.

0
Reply
