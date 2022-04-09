Polls Weather

Twistin’ with Gallup’s Extreme Weather Poll

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
26 Comments

Opinion by Kip Hansen – 9 April 2022

I was at a dinner dance recently and the dance floor was mostly empty with two exceptions:  When the music was Latin American (like the bachata) or when, miracle of miracles, Chubby Checker and his band treated us to “Let’s Twist Again” which resulted in a dance floor so crowded we could barely twist in place. 

The Twist?  Yes, still a very popular dance and also a very popular journalistic approach to all sorts of news,  especially with the results of national polls.

The latest example, of which there is never a dearth or drought, is the Gallup Poll about Climate Change and Extreme Weather.  The linked .pdf file only gives the questions and answers for questions 14 through 27 out of a larger poll:  “Turning to something else, 14. I’m going to read you a list of environmental problems…”.

The poll is trumpeted by the NY Times as:

“One-Third of Americans Faced Extreme Weather in Recent Years, Survey Finds — Hurricanes and winter weather, such as snow, ice storms and blizzards, were the most common events cited, according to a Gallup poll.”

Gallup itself says: “Extreme Weather Has Affected One in Three Americans”.  Despite the odd Chubby Checker-esque text at Gallup, at least they properly placed the linked report in their “Politics” section.

What did they find?  In reality,  they found that one-in-three had been affected by weather that they did not like.    I would have thought it would be higher than that as Americans are forever complaining about too much or too little: rain, sunshine, warmth, breeze, snow and other weather phenomena.    Some of that weather might be considered “extreme” only if one means significantly more or less than is normally experienced day-to-day, season-to-season, or year-to-year. 

What kind of “extreme weather”?   Ever since Global Warming has taken hold of the public imagination – 43% of respondents reported that they worry a “Great Deal” about climate change, down from 46% in 2020 – the weather has been getting colder and colder and winter’s snowier and snowier. 

Thus 12% of all Americans and 36% of those affected by extreme weather reported that they had been affected by these two types of extreme weather:  Extreme cold and  Snow/Ice storm/Blizzard

Only 5% of Americans reported being affect by Extreme heat.

Now Hurricanes and Tornadoes are extreme weather phenomena and affected 6% and 4% of Americans respectively.  There were only two hurricanes and only one of those was a major hurricane which made landfall in the Continental U.S., major Hurricane Ida, which caused a lot of damage on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.  Hurricane Nicholas was a tropical storm until moments before/after landfall and barely made hurricane status.  In addition, 5%  of Americans were affected by the non-weather related (but included in Gallup’s total) Fire or wildfire and Earthquakes.

One further oddity, Gallup “adjusts” for Gender, Race, Age, Education, Party I.D., and Ideology.  Yet the numbers they use for “Totals” on the question on Extreme Weather are the weight-adjusted numbers from the Party I.D.  columns.

Click here to see full sized in new tab/window

The clearest result of the Gallup poll is that the media, including the weather channels both broadcast and streaming, have had great success convincing the population that weather is getting worse and that we are seeing extreme weather more and more, despite factual evidence to the contrary.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Extreme Weather is a marketing meme developed by weather broadcasters to raise interest, viewership and market share. You know who they are.

The IPPCists use Extreme Weather to attempt to frighten the populace into accepting  UN IPCC dictated energy policy and bring about draconian social and political changes.

Weather is weather.  Sometimes its wild – always has been – always will be.

Polls are political – always – always have been – always will be.

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
April 9, 2022 10:08 am

Given a choice between layering-up and skiing or walking in shorts on a beach, guess where I’m going? Does that make me a “denier”?

2
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
April 9, 2022 10:32 am

Ron ==> I do have a warning — day after day, week after week, year after year of idyllic weather can get boring — been there, done that. Even “yet another drop-dead beautiful sunset” can get bring after the 1,000th one.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Kip Hansen
2
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 9, 2022 11:08 am

Given that I’ve survived “The Comfy Chair”, I’m sure I could endure
the “boring” weather of San Jose, CA. A few 8 hr rides on a bus up
to Tahoe/Reno or a drive down to Santa Cruz/Carmel would be just
what the doctor ordered to cure my malady. Problem solved! 😉

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
April 9, 2022 10:45 am

Yesterday I took a long lunch and did a couple of hours of spring skiing. It was a little cold for shorts but there wasn’t a cloud in the sky and the temperature was most pleasant excepting for a little wind.

Winter conditions will return to the Colorado mountains next week, but girls skiing in bikinis is not too far away.

3
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Scissor
April 9, 2022 11:41 am

Scissor, “…girls skiing in bikinis…”, I’m guessing they’re not the same kind of bikinis I’m seeing.

0
Reply
Doonman
April 9, 2022 10:11 am

I think its high time to cast more virgins into volcanoes to solve these weather problems we’re having. It worked just fine for previous generations of politicians who wanted to solve their weather problems too.

6
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Doonman
April 9, 2022 10:35 am

Doonman ==> From my understanding of current mores at modern High Schools and Universities, I believe we are doomed….due to the lack of the necessary volcano food.

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 9, 2022 10:48 am

That’s why the Left is now coming for our 5 yr – 8 yr olds with their school-based sexual grooming and to exclude parental rights. Sacrifices must be made for the Left’s religions and orthodoxy of queerness.

3
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 9, 2022 10:56 am

It appears to be especially a problem in Scotland.

2
Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Doonman
April 9, 2022 11:57 am

I humbly request we change to volcano food from virgins to politicians, climate activists, and of course, lawyers.

0
Reply
Bruce Ranta
April 9, 2022 10:29 am

A bit off topic, but I would like to point out that despite tornadoes, hurricanes and other big storm events, I’ve never seen a report on storm damage to solar arrays. A few on damages to wind mills, but never solar arrays. Are solar arrays (I just can’t call them ‘farms’) the antithesis to a trailer park?

3
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Bruce Ranta
April 9, 2022 10:36 am

Bruce ==> Well now, that is an interesting point….I just don’t know. Can you run a hour or so of research and let me know what you discover?

1
Reply
Bruce Ranta
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 9, 2022 11:53 am

What a card you are, Kip.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Bruce Ranta
April 9, 2022 12:00 pm

Bruce ==> I like to encourage readers to contribute to the effort. Some actually expect that they can ask a question, and I’ll spend the hour researching some point for them.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Scissor
April 9, 2022 11:48 am

Scissor ==> Thanks for the link!

0
Reply
Bruce Ranta
Reply to  Scissor
April 9, 2022 11:51 am

That was back in 2017. Quite a while ago…..

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Bruce Ranta
April 9, 2022 11:33 am

Great point. Here’s a map of US hail risk:

comment image

I also found one for the world:

http://www.winerisk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/risk_map_hail-1-1024×512.png

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Old Man Winter
0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 11:45 am

Old Man Winter, thanks for putting up the link to world-wide hail risk. I’m (what’s the opposite of thrilled?) to see Mendoza, Argentina in the Extreme category. Some years ago our terra cotta tile roof was destroyed by hail the size of tennis balls. You could tell the size by the holes punched through plastic lawn/pool furniture.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
April 9, 2022 11:58 am

Ron ==> are you currently in Argentina? (where you are seeing the bikinis?)

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Ron Long
April 9, 2022 12:00 pm

My car insurance company always had many hail damage
claims in Colorado where my cousin actually did roof repair.
He’d often times save tile he removed & use it to get a good
match for other repairs as hail was quite common.

The largest hail I ever saw was ~ that of a golf ball. It left big
dents in the real wood siding as it was wind blown.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
April 9, 2022 10:35 am

Well, Texas did have extreme weather St Valentines Day 2021, but it was a freeze. If the predictors of doom cannot even get the sign right on what temperatures are supposed to do, . . .

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
April 9, 2022 10:43 am

Like any war, truth is the first casualty. The climate War is a religious war, a war based on faith that the climate priesthood and its climate scriptures are correct. They are of course all self-serving BS.
So the liberal media selling the climate religion tenets of increasing wx extremes is selling the climate religion, truth be damned.

So is the climate crusade a war which can be won by forces needing a return to truth. In this case, Yes. Because this Climate War is also a war with nature, and nature always wins against man’s follies when they are in contradiction to nature.

1
Reply
Steve Case
April 9, 2022 11:16 am

The clearest result of the Gallup poll is that the media, including the weather channels both broadcast and streaming, have had great success convincing the population that weather is getting worse and that we are seeing extreme weather more and more, despite factual evidence to the contrary.
__________________________________________________________

Someone that I talk to simply believes what NPR says.

The other day I put up the Solzenytsn quote* as stages 1, 2, 3 and 4:

     We know they lie.
     They know we know they lie.
     We know they know we know they lie.
     And yet they still lie.

We haven’t arrived at stage one yet.

*As posted by Rud Istvan

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 11:22 am

I don’t see how anybody, without exception, can not have experienced
extreme weather. Even working hard on an 80F windless day will make the
sweat flow. Standing in a 60F wind blowing in off the ocean feels cold after.
a while. It would feel perfect if you just switched activities. To me, these
surveys are a scam to “share the scare” which doesn’t exist.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
April 9, 2022 11:55 am

I wonder what “Extreme Weather” even means? Hurricanes are a natural event so as far as the planet is concerned, they are normal weather, but a person would likely consider them extreme.

I remember tornadoes as far back as my memory goes. They are both normal (to the planet) and extreme (to the person). I remember some years with wild outbreaks and other very calm years – nothing has changed except the common sense of those writing about them.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Weather

Chaos to Control: Scientists Use a ‘Butterfly Attractor’ to Control and Change the Weather

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
records Weather

Weather Records Shattered–180 Years Ago

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

The Tactical and Strategic Implications of the Weather Situation in the Ukraine

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

Storm Eunice

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Polls Weather

Twistin’ with Gallup’s Extreme Weather Poll

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Electric Vehicles

More than half of all new UK cars to be electric by 2028 in bid to ditch petrol and diesel

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Probes Extreme Weather on Ultra-Hot Jupiters

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy Fail Oil and Gas

Canada: The Federal Climate Plan – Far Out of Touch with The World, With First Nations, with Its Regions, and The Feds Just Don’t Care

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: