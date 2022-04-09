Electric Vehicles

More than half of all new UK cars to be electric by 2028 in bid to ditch petrol and diesel

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
49 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Sheer madness!

MORE than half of all UK cars should be electric by 2028, according to the Government, as it looks to solidify plans for a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Grant Shapps is looking to set legally binding targets to speed up the shift away from petrol and diesel, and towards the mass adoption of electric vehicles. In its new report, the Department for Transport proposed legally binding annual targets that car manufacturers will be forced to meet before 2035.

In less than eight years, the Government will ban the sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in the UK.

Just five years later, a similar ban will be introduced to restrict sales of hybrid vehicles.

The proposed scheme would start in 2024, when manufacturers would have to sell all-electric cars, which account for 22 percent of their total sales.

The Government document added: “There is a level of uncertainty based on the form of wider policy measures and future demand, but this modelling assumes that by 2030 a minimum of 80 percent of all new UK car sales are zero emission.

“It assumes a 22 percent mandate in 2024 and 52 percent in 2028.

“Alongside ZEV uptake, it also assumes further efficiency improvements to non ZEVs.”

In 2030, the European Union expects approximately 46 percent of all new car sales to be ZEV across the EU.

The document stated that the UK is a leading ZEV market in Europe, so would expect to be above this average value.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that new rules “must encourage consumers to purchase, not just compel manufacturers to produce”.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The danger is that consumers will lack the incentive to purchase these new vehicles in the quantities needed, keeping their older, more polluting vehicles for even longer thereby undermining the carbon savings this regulation seeks to deliver.”

https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/1593104/electric-car-sales-uk-zero-emission-vehicle-mandate-consultation-dft

If this is not an admission that for most drivers EVs are absolutely useless, I don’t know what is!

It also raises the question of how these quotas will be enforced. After all, car manufacturers cannot force people to buy EVs. And we already know that huge discounts don’t make any difference, because the government has already tried them.

I have read rumours that manufacturers will be fined if they don’t hit the targets, which simply means that these will be added to the price of conventional cars, to the detriment of drivers. If that is the case, people will simply tend to buy imported cars instead, who presumably won’t be affected by the quota.

This whole business is an example of how we are all gradually losing our freedom of choice.

4.4 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
49 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Iain Russell
April 9, 2022 6:07 am

No subsidies! EVs are hideously expensive and inherently dangerously, so make the rich who can afford to frolic in them pay full freight!

13
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Iain Russell
April 9, 2022 7:17 am

In the UK there is also problem with charging stations. If you can find a fast charge one at a motorway junction there are long ques, while if there is a slow charge available it takes for ever. Good luck with it, but i’ll stick with my 1992 Volvo 940 that will be only 36 years old by then.

4
Reply
duane
Reply to  Iain Russell
April 9, 2022 7:40 am

Uhhh, no. EVs are no more expensive than equivalent internal combustion vehicles. The ones you’re thinking of, the Teslas, are expensive because they are high end high performance luxury vehicles, equivalent to high end luxury vehicles from luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, etc. that cost the same or more than the Tesla.

You can buy a brand new 2022 EV for under, or very near, $30,000 which is about the average price of a new economy car like Toyota Corolla.

https://www.edmunds.com/electric-car/articles/cheapest-electric-cars/

Nothing inherently dangerous, or at least more dangerous, about EVs than a gasoline fired car. Despite all the yakking about battery fires, I suppose you’ve never heard of or actually seen gas cars catching fire or exploding? (I have seen that multiple times). Do you know anything at all about the fire and explosive potential of gasoline? Oh, and by the way, did you never notice that your gas or diesel powered vehicle also has a battery in it?

It is a valid argument that the governments of free peoples should not be compelling them to buy this vehicle or that vehicle, or any other product. It is entirely a different matter of debating the relative merits of different vehicles. Though it always helps a lot to get your FACTS straight, and not rely on fallacies and myths instead of FACTS.

-1
Reply
Ken Irwin
April 9, 2022 6:08 am

UK does not have the electrical infrastructure to support that load.
Current wish list energy planning is doomed to abject failure.

15
Reply
duane
Reply to  Ken Irwin
April 9, 2022 7:43 am

Actually, the great majority of recharging of EVs takes place overnight wherever the vehicle is garaged. In all electric grids worldwide, power demand is at its least during the overnight hours – power always peaks during the day time when people are awake and working, shopping, recreating, etc. and businesses are open for business. That’s why the utilities encourage customers to use less power during the day and more during the night.

So no, the grid will not be overwhelmed at all with EVs.

-1
Reply
duane
Reply to  duane
April 9, 2022 7:46 am

So in other words, EV use will cause electrical demands to be much more levelized throughout the 24 hour day than they are today. That is inherently a very good thing. Power plants and electrical grids function much more efficiently and reliably when they are operated continuously at near their capacity, with as little daily cyclical change as can be achieved.

0
Reply
Paul S
Reply to  duane
April 9, 2022 7:57 am

And those natural gas or wood fired plants that produce the electricity don’t expel CO2, do they?

0
Reply
Paul S
Reply to  duane
April 9, 2022 7:54 am

Solar works very well during the night

0
Reply
ferdberple(@ferdberple)
Reply to  duane
April 9, 2022 7:56 am

EVs require more power than houses which means the nightime slack cannot handle 100% EVs.

Last edited 1 minute ago by ferdberple
0
Reply
John Shewchuk
April 9, 2022 6:09 am

More wishful thinking at the UK. Fortunately, Canada has the answer … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlHEbfHjZPQ

5
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  John Shewchuk
April 9, 2022 7:04 am

Every Yank needs to see that yesterday. Brandon has some ‘splainin’ to do!

2
Reply
Spetzer86
April 9, 2022 6:10 am

I want to see the electric farm tractors and combines we’re going to be using to grow and harvest food. I don’t think the average farmer has the money to purchase these items, nor the time to wait the multiple times a day to recharge the suckers while trying to beat the rain or snow. Seems like if you significantly reduce the gas customer base, the decreased production will lead to increased overhead costs and increased final costs of goods. That means your food is going to cost more, along with everything else.

10
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Spetzer86
April 9, 2022 6:54 am

Since farmers work very long days during busy times- planting & harvesting-
there’s little time left to recharge batteries. Now that they don’t need
drivers anymore & can run equipment 24/7, that leaves 0 time for charging.

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 7:26 am

Simples, turn your fields into solar farm, get your grain from Ukraine.
comment image
(image by courtesy of the UK’s Minister for Defence Procurement)

2
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Spetzer86
April 9, 2022 7:22 am

The only upside is that demand for gasoline will drop and so will it’s price for those of us who were not suckered into the big climate lie.

3
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  co2isnotevil
April 9, 2022 7:27 am

I don’t think so – the price will only go up…

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  co2isnotevil
April 9, 2022 7:30 am

Actually it may not. The oil will be refined into diesel they’ll use
for all the towed chargers needed to maintain normal range.

EVtrailr.jpg
1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Spetzer86
April 9, 2022 7:30 am

I think we’ve seen, with the US oil industry, how the UK government will react to farmers unable to grow or harvest enough food – “they’re just sitting on thousands of unused acres of land, they need to increase production, pronto!”

1
Reply
Anti_griff
April 9, 2022 6:18 am

The world will be watching the UK Great Green Experiment….even though it is all for nothing….CO2 is not a problem but a benefit. Are those outside charging ports on those vehicles waterproof?

7
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Anti_griff
April 9, 2022 6:45 am

The world will be watching the UK Great Green Experiment…

And laughing at our folly

5
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Anti_griff
April 9, 2022 7:33 am

The charging ports are waterproof – that’s one of the few areas on the EV’s that was developed for other uses and that will actually work!

0
Reply
pochas94
April 9, 2022 6:19 am

He who makes the rules gets rich really fast.

9
Reply
2hotel9
April 9, 2022 6:21 am

Where will all the electricity for these toys come from? Oh, yea, coal, gas, hydro and nuclear.

8
Reply
Ray Swadling
Reply to  2hotel9
April 9, 2022 6:46 am

Well, even if you could generate the power, unless the entire UK local distribution network is upgraded for increased demand then good luck geeting it to the thousands of domestic charging points needed.. .

8
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Ray Swadling
April 9, 2022 6:55 am

Same here in States. Greentards got no clue and you cannot explain it to them, they simply want things to magically happen and get angry when it doesn’t.

7
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  2hotel9
April 9, 2022 7:32 am

Do you mean like this?

EVcoal.jpg
2
Reply
Philo
April 9, 2022 6:27 am

It’s pretty obvious that the politicos trying to run the country do not have enough engineering knowledge to develop a program that might have a chance of working.

The proposed limits will simply bankrupt average citizens. The wealthy could afford to add a couple extra vehicles and continue to have transportation at hand. The less wealthy would struggle to get a vehicle charged overnight and not make it to work the next day.

I can almost guarantee that average workers who can’t afford long commutes and extensive overnight charging will be jobless in less that a year. This continuing, senseless jumbling of the power systems will simply crash them.

Let’s cheer on the clueless politicos and get the trauma over.

6
Reply
Coeur de Lion
April 9, 2022 6:30 am

Aviation, shipping, forestry and agriculture are not susceptible to Net Zero which will fail. Everyone (who can count above say ten) says so.

5
Reply
Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 6:34 am

I bet Griffo will still claim that it’s a zero emissions car!

EV0pollu.jpg
3
Reply
observa
April 9, 2022 6:42 am

They’re off with the fairies as it can’t happen-
Tesla Shocks German Consumers With A €7,000 Price Hike For Base Model 3 | Carscoops

Tesla and the premiums will eventually satisfy the wealthy car buyer market and then the EV sales will flatline at the same time as their price soars. In the meantime Toyota et al will make a killing with hybrids for the bulk of the urban market and it will become obvious to future Govts that ICE bans will see them thrown out on their ear.

Even in Oz with fuel prices spiking over Ukraine there was two party support for quickly halving the fuel excise with an election in the offing. Australian Labor have gone real quiet on changing the climate now.

7
Reply
Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 6:44 am

I also wonder if Griffo is still waiting for the Easter Unicorn’s gift of
the Pot o’ Gold it found at the end of the rainbow?

h/t Oldseadog

unicorn.jpg
1
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 7:29 am

Worth noting that the Mercedes-Benz B class automatic diesel at the end of the rainbow in the picture is 15 years old, does 55 miles to the GB gallon, uses no oil between services, has 148,000 miles on the clock, has the original battery and exhaust pipe and came with a 30 year free collection guarantee if it breaks down. I don’t plan on changing it any time soon.

4
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Oldseadog
April 9, 2022 7:44 am

When in Frankfurt, I got to ride in a Mercedes taxi. The sound of the
door closing was a lot better than any car us Yanks ever built.

One guy in the squadron drove a Mercedes so he’d
always pick up parts when he went to Europe.

BTW, I was always impressed that the color of the car matched
that of its hubcaps! 😉 😉 😉

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Old Man Winter
0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 9, 2022 7:36 am

Easter Unicorn? Pot o’ gold? Just how many different fantastical memes are you trying to squeeze in there?

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Richard Page
April 9, 2022 7:57 am

Unfortunately with Griffo, I probably missed a few like Santa Claus,
the Tooth Fairy, The Green Nude Eel, Whirled Peas, etc. Griffo’s list
is probably endless! 😉 😉 😉

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Old Man Winter
0
Reply
Jo Ho
April 9, 2022 6:47 am

Iain Dale wrote an article in the Daily Mail about a horrific 11 hour journey in his EV which should have taken a couple or three hours. Boris is, unfortunately, pushing ahead with this EV nonsense long before the required technology is available or indeed the Green energy to power them. Wait twenty years and then take another look at EVs, but for now put ‘Rip van Winkle’ to bed.

IAIN DALE: My 11-hour journey from hell proves Britain is hopelessly unprepared for electric cars | Daily Mail Online

4
Reply
Redge
April 9, 2022 6:51 am

This UK subject won’t be driving an EV. I’ve nothing against them but I prefer a good old-fashioned car with a proper engine, and besides, I have nowhere to charge an EV, even if I could afford one.

6
Reply
Alex Emodi
April 9, 2022 6:55 am

It’s pie in the sky.The electricity capacity doesn’t exist, and can’t be produced in that timescale.Delusion of the highest order.

0
Reply
James Snook
April 9, 2022 7:04 am

The virtue signalling targets as credible as unicorn farming in Parliament Square.

Apart from anything else EV’s will be increasingly unaffordable for private motorists as battery raw material prices explode, e.g. Lithium prices currently 6.5 times higher than five years ago.

The majority of current purchases in the U.K. are Management company cars, where the tax on benefits in kind has been reduced to zero for the first year and very little in subsequent years. This, coupled with no Road Tax, is fiscally unsustainable but makes EV’s a no brainer for the time being in this sector.

2
Reply
ihfan
Reply to  James Snook
April 9, 2022 7:43 am

If people think EVs are expensive now, wait until that is the only type of vehicle you can buy.

You know, that whole supply and demand thing.

1
Reply
Leo Smith
April 9, 2022 7:04 am

Uk guv mint gone full GreatThingBerg
“Why arent you doing something about this?”
“We will makes some virtue signalling laws, and charge you double. Now P*** off and STFU”.

0
Reply
Olen
April 9, 2022 7:14 am

Who will profit from this in currency?

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
April 9, 2022 7:23 am

—How To Commit National Suicide—

Unfortunately Brandon & B*ttpl*g are heading into the same concrete wall.

1
Reply
Dave
April 9, 2022 7:24 am

Better build a lot of nukes really quickly.

1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
April 9, 2022 7:26 am

Obviously this is infantile fantasy thinking. There is nothing zero emission about EV’s when one takes into account all the mining, manufacturing, rare earth metals, steel, plastics and of course, the mainly fossil fuel source of the electricity. Then there is the unaccounted costs in dollars and carbon emissions in whatever process are to be developed to decommission the batteries and cars once no longer functional.

0
Reply
duane
April 9, 2022 7:30 am

Well, last I heard the UK is a representative democracy with a Parliament that is accountable to the voters, that enacts the laws in accordance with a Constitution, so ministers are always proposing this or that, but until it’s the law, it’s not the law. We’ll see whether this ever becomes law or not.

It’s like the old saying in the US – “The President proposes, but Congress disposes”.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 9, 2022 7:53 am

KGB agents take note of the vulnerabilities there and add them to the briefing file.

0
Reply
TonyL
April 9, 2022 7:54 am

Put a stop to the mandates. Take the politicians who propose these things and give them such a working over that they never try it again.

But How??

We all, around here, know how damaging EVs, (and BEVs, ZEVs) really are. USE It.
We know that Cobalt, needed for EVs is produced in “artisanal” mines in Africa, often by children, often under conditions resembling slavery.
Use It.
Politicians promoting EVs are cheering on slavery in Africa. They are all for child slavery. The children are black. Therefor, the politician is a RACIST Slaver. Do not let up.

We know that the Rare Earth elements needed for the motors are produced in China under appalling environmental conditions.
Use It.
Politicians promoting EVs are cheering on environmental destruction in China. They are all for some of the most polluting mining practices on the planet. Therefor, the politician is an Environmental Criminal. Keep at it.

We know that EV batteries do not recycle. At the end of the line, there is no choice but to dump old batteries in landfills.
Use It.
Politicians promoting EVs are cheering on environmental destruction in our own country. EV batteries have toxic compounds which can seep into groundwater aquifers. These politicians are promoting the poisoning of our own children.

Politicians carefully craft and protect their public image. They live or die on public perception.
Give them a whole new public image.
Done right, they will never know what hit them.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 9, 2022 7:57 am

How many trees in North American clearcut forests does it take to power a charging lot of 10 EVs and the queue backed up there? I bet Drax Group knows alongside the subsidy meter.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles

Claim: Electric Vehicles are being Shipped in Fire Retardant Bags

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Electric Vehicles Opinion

More Shipping News – Was the Felicity Ace Fire caused by Electric Vehicle Batteries?

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

2 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

More than half of all new UK cars to be electric by 2028 in bid to ditch petrol and diesel

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Probes Extreme Weather on Ultra-Hot Jupiters

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy Fail Oil and Gas

Canada: The Federal Climate Plan – Far Out of Touch with The World, With First Nations, with Its Regions, and The Feds Just Don’t Care

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears Sea ice

Sea ice average for March is the metric used to compare to previous winters

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: