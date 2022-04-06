Alarmism

Reality Cannot Penetrate Into The Fantasy World Of Climate Campaigners

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

It was only a few weeks ago when the UN’s International Energy Agency issued its Report on “CO2 Emissions in 2021.” (The Report does not bear a precise date, but only “March 2022.”) I covered the IEA’s Report in my previous post a few days ago. The Report gives detail as to the obvious fact that world CO2 emissions, after a downward blip in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, have resumed their rapid increase, mostly attributable to massive deployment of coal-fired electricity generation resources in large-population developing countries like China and India.

In any rational world, this Report would have to have dashed any remaining dreams of climate campaigners that overall world CO2 emissions would see anything but large ongoing increases for the foreseeable future. The climate-obsessed jurisdictions in the U.S. and Europe already represent only a shrinking minority of world energy consumption, headed for insignificance as the large-population countries of the developing world join the fossil fuel age. For example, why would a small-population jurisdiction like New York — with about 20 million people, compared to about 2.8 billion for the combination of China and India, and with existing fossil-fuel electricity generation capacity of about 25 GW — struggle to reduce its fossil-fueled electricity generation by, say, one GW per year, when China alone is adding 38 GW of coal-fired power plants this year, and another 47 GW next year, with hundreds more gigawatts worth of coal plants already in the pipeline?

The answer is that reality just can’t penetrate into the fantasy world of the climate campaigners.

To prove my point, another UN agency, the IPCC, came out just yesterday with its own Report with the title “Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change.” This is the output of the IPCC’s so-called Working Group III, the portion of the “AR6” assessment report that deals with “mitigation” strategies. In the aggregate, this new Report has some 3000 pages. For those without the tolerance to wade through that kind of volume, here is the Summary for Policy Makers; and here is the press release; and here is a piece over at Bloomberg titled “Five Takeaways from the UN’s Latest 3,000-Page Climate Report.”

Let’s start with the press release. The headline is “The evidence is clear: the time for action is now. We can halve emissions by 2030.” A few pithy excerpts:

Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach. However, there is increasing evidence of climate action, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released today. . . . “We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee. “I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.

OK guys, how exactly are you going to “halve emissions by 2030” with China going all-out to build new coal plants on a scale far beyond anything the world has ever seen, and India (with population almost as large as China) not far behind, and the rest of Asia and all of Africa waiting in the wings? You will not find the answer. Go through the press release and the SPM and all you find is studious avoidance of any mention of the development plans of places like China and India. Even the names “China” and “India” appear to be on some kind of taboo list. For example, here from the SPM is a chart of total world GHG emission since 1990:

Eastern Asia? I wonder who that could be.

As you would expect from these people, there is the usual assertion, based on the completely deceptive “levelized costs,” that wind and solar electricity generation are now as cheap or cheaper than generation by fossil fuels. Four “renewable” technologies are considered: onshore wind, offshore wind, solar photovoltaic, and concentrated solar. From page 14 of the SPM:

In 2020, the levelised costs of energy (LCOE) of the four renewable energy technologies could compete with fossil fuels in many places. . . . LCOE . . . includes installation, capital, operations, and maintenance costs per MWh of electricity produced. The literature uses LCOE because it allows consistent comparisons of cost trends across a diverse set of energy technologies to be made.

The SPM does mention that LCOE “does not include grid integration costs,” but fails to note that those are almost certainly a large multiple of what is included in the LCOE measure.

So perhaps you might think, this can’t possibly be fooling anybody. If so, you are not understanding the depths of ignorance and incompetence that pervade our governing class here in New York. As I previously reported back in December, our City Council had just passed a new local law banning any new building from using natural gas for heat or cooking starting in 2024 for smaller buildings and 2027 for larger. That was just the City, but now the entire State wants to get in on the game. From Reuters yesterday:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will soon release a budget that likely will include a plan to make New York the first state to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in new construction, according to Food & Water Watch and other environmental groups. . . . In her State of the State address in January, Hochul committed to “zero on-site greenhouse gas emissions for new construction no later than 2027.”

Read the full post at the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

9 Comments
LdB
April 6, 2022 6:09 am

Nope it must be able to finally able to penetrate … this just in from the UK and even reported by the gruntard
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/06/uk-more-oil-gas-drilling-north-sea-energy-security-strategy-kwasi-kwarteng-net-zero-targets

Poor old Griff will be furious.

fretslider
Reply to  LdB
April 6, 2022 6:57 am

Poor old griff might well be apoplectic

“Ministers launch fracking study, paving way to end moratorium in England”

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/05/ministers-launch-uk-fracking-study-paving-way-to-end-moratorium

Last edited 2 minutes ago by fretslider
David Elstrom
April 6, 2022 6:14 am

For all leftist obsessions and fetishes, reality is at least optional and more likely forbidden/illegal.

Andrew Wilkins
April 6, 2022 6:15 am

“market instruments”
In other words, govt telling private companies what to do.
Or, in other words, command economy communism

PCman999
April 6, 2022 6:21 am

By banning natural gas use in new buildings, NY city and state have actually made “net-zero” even harder to obtain by increasing the future demand for electricity that renewables have to catch up to and storage has to provide for.

Or, is it really harder, let’s say twice as hard if renewables have to provide for heat as well as electricity, in the far future when all old buildings have been replaced and/or current buildings cut off from gas – is it really hard-DER if it was impossible to begin with? After all, 2x infinity is still infinity, and 2x zero is still zero.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by PCman999
Andrew Wilkins
April 6, 2022 6:24 am

Just the other day on this site Nick Stokes admitted to us all that the predictions of thermal doom are numbers unscientifically plucked out of thin air.

In the same way, the greenie mugwumps who scream, “listen to the science!!!!” never admit to the general public that the magical 1.5 degrees is yet another number plucked out of thin air. It has no basis in science.

Nick is an intelligent (and very polite) person, so I’ve no idea as to why he goes along with this CAGW nonsense.

Sara
April 6, 2022 6:43 am

“ban gas and other fossil fuels” – article

Unless I missed something, that doesn’t say anything about banning the use of wood as a fuel source. 🙂 But then, wood is not a fossil fuel, so….

Their lack of logic escapes me, but I think the people who espouse this idiocy should be forced to participate first, and just as quickly, find that the power grid can’t carry the load or there’s a terrible storm (whatever!), shuts down quickly, doesn’t go back up until long after these geniuses have been found buried under snow that they could not dig their way out of.

What? I can dream, can’t I? Maybe we need more volcanoes like Tonga going off, sending massive shock waves in the atmosphere around the globe that have an effect on weather patterns, even if we poor souls down here on the ground don’t feel them.

Ir’s a shame these people are so completely uninformed that the only way they can be snapped out of their idiocy is to suffer the consequences of such folly.

ResourceGuy
April 6, 2022 6:48 am

Model exclusions are everything.

fretslider
April 6, 2022 6:53 am

“Reality Cannot Penetrate Into The Fantasy World Of Climate Campaigners”

There’s always 10 years left – if we act now etc.

“UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.”

Had Putin not invaded Ukraine this alarmism would be getting more traction, but it isn’t outside the bubble – and that’s where most people are.

The fact that the UK is only ~1% of global emissions is waved away by Parliament, such is the self-loathing in the upper middle and upper class elites.. No, we must buckle down and take it, show the world, and remember the Light Brigade.

