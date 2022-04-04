Castle Romeo nuclear test (yield 11 Mt) on Bikini Atoll. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Student protestors in 2013.
Guardian: Media “Barely Reporting” UN Climate Catastrophe Warnings

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Climate warnings appear to have finally jumped the shark even with liberal media audiences, with reporters focusing on issues people care about, like the economy and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Dire warning on climate change ‘is being ignored’ amid war and economic turmoil

The third segment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is being overshadowed, just like the previous one

Fiona Harvey
Sun 3 Apr 2022 17.45 AEST

Scientists fear that their last-ditch climate warnings are going unheeded amid international turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine, and soaring energy prices.

But the previous instalment of the vast report – known as working group 2 of the IPCC – was published a month ago, just as Russia invaded Ukraine, and received only muted attention, despite warning of catastrophic and irreversible upheavals that can only narrowly be avoided by urgent action now. Scientists told the Observer that Monday’s fresh scientific warning must spur governments to belated action.Advertisementhttps://43324aa3403c63d52032174b2f6f751f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Deborah Brosnan, adjunct professor of biology at Virginia Tech University in the US and a scientific consultant, told the Observer: “That [working group 2] report was widely anticipated, but completely ignored. Eclipsed mostly by the war in Ukraine, and domestic issues such as inflation, most major media have barely reported let alone analysed the findings.”

She said people were shocked by the Ukraine war, and concerned about soaring prices, but that the climate crisis also needed urgent attention. “The war in Ukraine is a terrible tragedy playing out before our eyes, and families rightly fear being pushed into poverty by inflation. Yet we seem blind to the fact that an even larger and existential crisis is already unfolding today – one that will result in a global humanitarian crisis and on a scale never seen before.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/03/dire-warning-on-climate-change-is-being-ignored-amid-war-and-economic-turmoil

Poor climate alarmists. They thought they had everything neatly worked out, a carefully planned campaign of interlocking claims, carefully orchestrated to try to ratchet up the alarm and shake the public out of their entirely justified climate apathy. Then a real problem arose and messed up their entire campaign.

Steve Case
April 4, 2022 10:07 am

First things first

atticman
April 4, 2022 10:10 am

Oh Gawd! Here we go again. Yet another last chance to save the planet…

Vuk
Reply to  atticman
April 4, 2022 10:45 am

What is point of saving planet when Vlad the Terrible is going to nuke us first. We need to quadruple or more the CO2 emissions to save few troglodytes that might survive a nuclear winter.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_winter

HOJO
April 4, 2022 10:11 am

How important could it be if the story tellers are told to take the carnival wagon and move on to another village. We have much bigger dead fish to fry and they have not fallen from the sky

Mr.
Reply to  HOJO
April 4, 2022 10:38 am

Yep, speaking of things falling from the sky –

why would the populations of Nth West American continent worry about the 31st annual “last chance saloon” warnings about imminent climate armageddon, when they can see CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGERS like this one from Prof Cliff Mass’ website –

radiation fallout trajectory of nuclear explosion over Ukraine –

comment image

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/03/where-would-toxic-release-over-ukraine.html

JCM
April 4, 2022 10:12 am

Good opportunity to reset the narrative.

They will be 90-95% more effective in diminishing climate changes by focusing on landuse and water cycle effects (surface temperature), as opposed to trying to modify the 1 bar of greenhouse factor by meddling with gas concentrations.

It’s exactly a backwards and ineffective way of dealing with the problem.

Here is an image of surface temperature in my area. Cool bits in blue, warm bits in reds. Lo and behold, the surface is radiating more than pre settlement times.

ThermalIR.png
Tom.1
April 4, 2022 10:12 am

You can only up the ante on catastrophism so far. Here it is on CNBC:
IPCC report: Climate scientists issue ultimatum on 1.5 degrees goal (cnbc.com)

John Dawson
Reply to  Tom.1
April 4, 2022 10:25 am

This is all over our BBC radio and TV news bulletins and was the lead on the 5pm R4 news just an hour ago. According to the UN and “scientists” we have got to act NOW and change all our lifestyles or we are going to see 3.5C rise by the end of the century with TOTAL DISASTER if we don’t do as they say.

Maybe they are beginning to panic?

Oldseadog
Reply to  John Dawson
April 4, 2022 10:28 am

The Bandar-log are getting more and more shrill because although the politicians are still on board the hoi polloi are beginning to see through the scam.

Tom Halla
April 4, 2022 10:18 am

Pointing out that the mole on the Emperor’s butt looks like it could be a melanoma is unpopular with those insisting on the magnificence of his new clothes.
The Energiewende was an expensive failure, and all attempts to duplicate it will have the same result, which is probably a change of the government implementing reliance on wind and solar.

SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 10:22 am

I’d actually feel bad for them if I haven’t been hearing the same crap for over 30 years. Always 10 years to save the planet from <insert doom prediction here> unless we do X. X never gets done and we’re still here. Have these people NOT heard the story of the boy who cried wolf?

Rud Istvan
April 4, 2022 10:22 am

Nothing like a major war and major inflation and fuel scarcity to focus attention on real problems rather than imaginary ones. When even the Guardian gets it, you know the climate jig is up.

Ron Long
April 4, 2022 10:23 am

I just watched a short clip on CNN about climate change and how good the current viscous killing of Ukraine citizens by Russians is the reason to get down with Net Zero right now. They cited a lot of facts, like 97%, etc, and it turns out that I am a fracking idiot, because I am anti-scientist and don’t share their view.

Iain Russell
April 4, 2022 10:26 am

The North Pole wasn’t ice free in 2007, the Maldives didn’t go under the waves in 2018 and our grandchildren know snow. Gosh. Get something right, Warmies!!

M Courtney
April 4, 2022 10:28 am

The Secretary General claims that the nations’ previous pledges were lies. They aren’t keeping the promises. They never intended to.

So if he thinks that maybe he should wonder ask why all the world’s experts (who aren’t on the IPCC) think that lip service is all that’s required?

Andy Pattullo
April 4, 2022 10:46 am

Well I suppose they could revert to doing real science and that might grow their audience a bit, but then they’ll face the absence-of-crisis problem. There may also be the difficulty of having forgotten altogether how to do real science after decades of just making stuff up. Reality is so stubbornly real, it makes lying for a living a hard slog. Can’t say I have much sympathy though.

