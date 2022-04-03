Pensioner left in the cold after his boiler failed: Source Liverpool Echo, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Climate Politics petroleum

Dark Winter: Green EU States Activating Emergency Fuel Rationing Plans

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
45 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The European Green Energy Transition fantasy is in tatters, as Putin’s demand that Europeans pay for Russian gas in Rubles spreads panic throughout the EU.

With war in Ukraine and threats from Putin, Europeans anxiously wait for energy rationing

PUBLISHED FRI, APR 1 20221:13 AM EDT
Chloe Taylor @CHLOETAYLOR141

Energy analysts and government officials have warned that Europe could soon face rationing of diesel and natural gas.

European countries are facing the possibility of energy supplies being rationed, as a dispute between Moscow and the West over payments for Russian exports rages on.

European countries are heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas deliveries, but Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February saw the EU and the U.K. impose a barrage of sanctions that included cutting down on Russian energy imports.

Germany warned on Wednesday that it may soon be facing a natural gas emergency that could necessitate the rationing of gas supplies. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the “early warning” measure did not yet mean the country had to resort to rationing gas but called on consumers and companies to reduce their energy consumption.

Meanwhile, Austria’s government announced Wednesday that it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency plan that would see it monitor the country’s gas market more closely. Officials cited Russia’s demand for payments in rubles as the reason for the triggering of the contingency plan, noting that if it reached the third stage in the plan, emergency control measures such as rationing may come into force.

Putin said last week that the Kremlin will seek payment in rubles for gas sales from “unfriendly” countries — a demand that has been rejected by the G-7 nations. On Thursday, the Russian leader said he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas from April 1.

Diesel rationing

Meanwhile, Jim Watson, a professor of energy policy and the director of the UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources, said it was “certainly possible” that the U.K. could see a government-imposed rationing of fuel for cars.

Rory Stewart, former British International Development Minister and a senior fellow at Yale’s Jackson Institute, said in a tweet earlier this month that it is possible to cut the income Russia receives from oil exports by focusing on reducing demand.

“It would take a government and civilian effort equivalent to the Covid response,” he said.

His proposed policies, which he said should remain in place throughout the crisis in Ukraine, included reducing the U.K.’s speed limits to 50 miles per hour, making all public transport free, and calling on companies like Uber to open technology that would allow free civilian ridesharing.

“This would reduce demand and price of Russian oil, [and] have a catastrophic impact on Putin,” Stewart said.

Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/01/ukraine-war-could-european-countries-implement-oil-and-gas-rationing.html

It is impossible to impose meaningful sanctions on a country which has something you need, and cannot live without.

But it only takes 3-5 days to bring a fracking well into Production. Obviously it probably takes longer to perform detailed surveys and drill test wells, and assemble skilled people and equipment, but some of these surveys have already been performed, at least to a preliminary stage.

Britain had productive fracked shale gas wells in Lancashire, very close to where the pensioner pictured at the top of the page lives, until they decided to close them all. The British government decided at the start of February to forcibly close the productive fracking wells and seal them with concrete, against the wishes of the site owner.

The point is there is unequivocal evidence Europe could produce substantial amounts of their own gas, by embracing fracking. Europe could at least attempt to bring this gas into production, in time for next winter.

But Europe’s leaders, including British leaders, are still refusing to take obvious defensive measures against the very real shortages their people could face this winter. Going by their actions, they would rather their people freeze to death than admit Trump was right about fracking. They would rather impose rationing, hardship and suffering on ordinary European people, than admit the failure of their absurd green energy fantasies.

Remember those productive shale gas wells in Lancashire which the British government forcibly closed a few weeks ago, when your politicians demand you accept energy rationing.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
45 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paul Homewood(@notalotofpeopleknowthat)
Editor
April 3, 2022 2:12 am

Gas demand in the Uk peaks at about 350 GW in winter.

We currently have 25 GW of wind power capacity, which often drops below 2 GW when the wind does not blow.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/03/31/fossil-fuels-v-renewable-energy/

Methinks Green Transition is not the answer!

6
Reply
son of mulder
Reply to  Paul Homewood
April 3, 2022 2:48 am

Here’s a screenshot I took in late March. Wind only 0.5 % of UK electricity demand and only 1.5% of installed Wind capacity. And remember that electricity is only 20% of UK energy use. so only 0.1% of that. How could we possibly deal with a 6 week mid winter blocking high pressure area with no wind and icy temperatures?

2022-03-28 Where is the Wind.png
4
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  son of mulder
April 3, 2022 4:34 am

son of mulder: How could we possibly deal with a 6 week mid winter blocking high pressure area with no wind and icy temperatures?”


I thought that had already been solved. Wasn’t the advice to cuddle up with the family dog under extra blankets and have a cup of hot tea or hot cocoa?



Wait up… What if you don’t have a dog? How do you heat the water for tea or cocoa?

OK, Plan B… Uncontrollable shivering generates some warmth.

1
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Paul Homewood
April 3, 2022 3:15 am

How long does it take to build a coal fired power plant? Australia has plenty of the stuff just waiting…75 thousand million tons of black and 75 thousand million tons of brown they say. There’s even more in the US. So what seems to be the problem?

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 3:25 am

Total build time including planning etc is not that far off nuclear. 5-10 years sadly.

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 3, 2022 3:58 am

Why 5-10 years?

Just curious.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Derg
April 3, 2022 4:06 am

Planning regulations etc

1
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 4:14 am

So what seems to be the problem?

Idiot “Greens”.

2
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 4:36 am

Gt. Britain also has plenty of the stuff, enough for over 300 years if only the Government would allow us to use it.

2
Reply
Joao Martins
April 3, 2022 2:30 am

” Emergency Fuel Rationing Plans ”
This means planned blackouts of all forms of energy, am I right?

2
Reply
M Courtney
April 3, 2022 2:34 am

In the UK all political parties are technologically inept. None of them understand basic facts about infrastructure.
And they cannot count.

Which males the collective failure to understand Putin all the more foolish. If you you can’t do technical stuff you ought to at least be able to do the diplomacy.

Yet the ruling Party failed there too.

8
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  M Courtney
April 3, 2022 3:03 am

They don’t understand the basic laws of supply and demand – more doesn’t lower prices, apparently

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
4
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  fretslider
April 3, 2022 3:42 am

fretslider, the traditional basic laws of supply and demand, interaction of which produces price, have been modified, by the wild political swings of elected parties, to now include risk, which is the analysis of where the price will be artificially pushed.

4
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  M Courtney
April 3, 2022 3:39 am

Looks like the “pensioner” in the photo is thinking about voting for a Party that considers people first and CAGW nonsense last.

2
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Ron Long
April 3, 2022 4:16 am

If he can find one. I’m looking, too.

2
Reply
Beagle
April 3, 2022 2:38 am

BBC are stating that Chris O’Shea CEO of Centrica (British Gas owner) has called for an informed debate on fracking. The BBC, in their usual fashion quoted 2 people, the first being Greg Hands, government minister with a degree in modern history, who said fracking would take years to develop. The other being from greenpeace who also said it would take years to develop and instead we should insulate, install heat pumps and boost unreliables (he did call them renewables). So that was their idea of an informed debate. The fracking company, Cuadrilla, who have the site in Lancashire, said they could have gas flowing within 6 to 12 months, but of course the BBC didn’t quote him.

9
Reply
a happy little debunker
April 3, 2022 2:39 am

Britain and much of the EU has only promised to wean themselves off Russian oil and gas by the end of the year.
Whatever conflagration is currently being opposed in Ukraine will long be settled by then.

There is no emergency … this is an attempt to gin up an emergency to impose green ideology…

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  a happy little debunker
April 3, 2022 3:36 am

WWI was all over by Christmas, too.
The prospect of Europe continiuing to depend on Russian gas is unthinkable.
There was already a fuel crisis before the invasion, too.

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 3, 2022 4:45 am

Leo Smith: There was already a fuel crisis before the invasion, too.”

Repeated with emphasis so people don’t lose sight of that fact.

The same is true in the U.S., but the bloodsucking bought and paid for parasites politicians are casting the blame on Russia to deflect anger that would rightfully be directed at them.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 3, 2022 4:46 am

Caused by Trump and Biden attacking NordStream2. US LNG is unthinkably unaffordable by poor EUropeans like the pensioner.
NATOstan must be dissolved, Balkanized itself, a fitting end.

-1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  bonbon
April 3, 2022 4:52 am

Caused by the Energiewende, and the Green Blob blocking fracking, you mean?

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 3, 2022 4:56 am

EnergieWende is of course disastrous. Hidden under that was the reality of Russian gas. Without that the EnergieWende is collateral damage, and the entire German industrial economy as BASF chief openly said.
Sanctions and EnergieWende are both political, nothing to do with supply and demand. Fracking is neither here nor there….

0
Reply
Gerry, England
April 3, 2022 2:46 am

The shale gas wells have NOT been forcibly closed as the morons in the government – led by the lying oaf Johnson – decided to suspend the order. But, there is still no progress on moving forward to extract the gas.

Unless there is an outbreak of intelligence – I know highly unlikely with the dross that is our MPs – then the UK will be in a massive crisis next winter as businesses collapse everywhere due to their energy driven costs and the loss of customers because of their energy costs.

9
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Gerry, England
April 3, 2022 3:06 am

If the seismic limit is still 0.5. Cuadrilla haven’t a chance

1
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
April 3, 2022 4:34 am

Cheer up! The City of London and D.C. are experiencing the Big One – a Richter Scale 10 financial seismic chock. The Petrodollar is being subducted.

Will be called the Ruble Event by future historians, if there are any…

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  bonbon
April 3, 2022 4:47 am

BTC is out of their hands

As for the ludicrous ‘change the code’ campaign… Not a chance

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
April 3, 2022 4:50 am

Glazyev, President Putin’s economic advisor, from where the new world shaking moves originate, does mention digital currencies. Expect very soon an announcement.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  fretslider
April 3, 2022 4:59 am

Brandon’s fart in front of Camilla probably registered higher than 0.5.

/gratuitous snark about our pResident

But your point about the 0.5 is correct. The workers probably couldn’t even drive a heavy truck onto the site.

Last edited 6 seconds ago by H.R.
0
Reply
fretslider
April 3, 2022 3:01 am

Foot meet gun

Bang

2
Reply
Klem
April 3, 2022 3:02 am

Energy rationing is a Leftists wet dream.

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Klem
April 3, 2022 3:19 am

Anyone worked out net zero in terms of dead pensioners?

1
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Klem
April 3, 2022 3:22 am

I remember a British comedy show where the country was taken over by a green maniac. He sat back and announced… ”Today I think I will ban the motor car. I look forward to once again hearing the toot toot toot of the steam engine”
Everybody FREAKED OUT! One bloke said ”I’m going to get in my car and drive really really fast! Who’s with me?” 🙂

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Klem
April 3, 2022 3:53 am

Planned Energyhood implies Planned Populationhood a wicked solution.

1
Reply
Mike
April 3, 2022 3:03 am

Quick EU, get Greta on the line. She had all the answers a while back…

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 4:42 am

https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1502004150640553990
”Oil and gas companies are facing a potential bonanza from the Ukraine war/…/and many are using soaring prices and the fear of fuel shortages to cement their position with governments in ways that could have disastrous impacts on the climate crisis.”

Greta has it all figured out….

0
Reply
Leo Smith
April 3, 2022 3:24 am

Every crisis is a wonderful excuse for yet more government intervention and contraol
They are building Putin’s Russia for him.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Leo Smith
April 3, 2022 3:57 am

Better, sanctions are building a new global economy and financial system that bypasses the belligerent liberal nations, which will force redistributive change: realization of progressive prices through inflation and reduced availability.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  n.n
April 3, 2022 4:52 am

Sanctions are actually protective tarrif’s of the supposed target. Which means local economy development.

0
Reply
joe x
April 3, 2022 3:51 am

from the article:” The British government decided at the start of February to forcibly close the productive fracking wells and seal them with concrete, against the wishes of the site owner.”

when this is done, is the well permanently disabled?

1
Reply
michel
April 3, 2022 3:51 am

The thing is, I would be quite happy to see the transport system in the UK, including in cities, restructured so as to allow safe use of bikes as transport and safe and pleasant walking. Which, right now, anyone who has either driven or cycled in London knows it just isn’t, and anyone who has tried to cycle on main routes in England in the country knows it also isn’t.

Yes, you can take back roads usually however only some of the way, and you then find yourself on either main roads or well trafficked smaller roads with fast cars and careless and irritable drivers.

And this would mean dramatically reducing the use of cars. It would be back to the 1950s. And it would reduce fuel consumption dramatically. You could take further steps by subsidizing home insulation to reduce heating bills.

But the deplorable thing is that this is not what the greens are advocating. They seem to want to keep everything the same, while moving to EVs which will be charged from wind generated electricity. Even if you could do that, which is obviously impossible, it would not improve quality of life or usability of the streets – or make travel by bike and foot any safer or more pleasant. You would, even if it were possible, just have the same maniacs driving at the same speeds on the same roads and making it impossible to pleasantly and safely walk or bike anywhere.

But will the greens endorse closing roads to cars? Building proper bikeways on Dutch lines? Reducing car ownership? Of course not!

And as in the UCL proposal, lets ration vehicle fuel, without providing any other way or infrastructure for people to get around.

-2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  michel
April 3, 2022 4:06 am

The greens know the final solution is not bikes, just far fewer people. Exactly what Prince Philip always wished – to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to do something about population.

Some Brits are not amused : a new CH4 Documentary :

‘Edward VIII’s treachery is mind-boggling’: Viewers of Britain’s Traitor King question ‘why Duke of Windsor wasn’t executed for treason’ after he told Nazis to keep bombing England during WWII
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10659369/Viewers-new-Channel-4-documentary-Edward-VIIIs-treachery-mind-boggling.html

0
Reply
bonbon
April 3, 2022 3:55 am

The only problem right now it to simply pay for plentiful gas with Rubles. Simply explained by President Putin, 2 times for Chancellor Scholz.
Britain cannot even do that because of sanctions on Gazprombank.
So Far Germany and France are being petulant.
Suck it up guys, the 1974 Petrodollar is on the way out – a currency that became weaponized like the Euro, being seized, frozen, stolen.
Even Saudia is going Petroyuan, India Ruble/Rupee, Pakistan Ruble/Rupee, Iran Ruble/Yuan/Rial.

What is the City of London to do, poor things?

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
2
Reply
Tom Abbott
April 3, 2022 4:15 am

From the article: “The British government decided at the start of February to forcibly close the productive fracking wells and seal them with concrete, against the wishes of the site owner.”

There’s the problem right there: The British government and their delusional view of CO2.

Is there noone in the European Union who has common sense?

You guys know your politicians put you in this vulnerable position with their lack of insight.

Now, I guess these idiots are seeing the errors of their ways. And the people end up paying the price.

We all need new politicians. This current batch is not cutting the mustard. They are a little bit too stupid, gullible or conniving to be governing the people and they end up screwing up people’s lives instead.

A self-inflicted injury.

0
Reply
Earthling2
Reply to  Tom Abbott
April 3, 2022 4:43 am

“the delusional view of CO2”

That about sums up the entire problem, when in reality, CO2 is the basic foundation for life and always will be.

Western Europe has billions of m3 of nat gas, just ready for the taking, if they want it.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tom Abbott
April 3, 2022 4:55 am

‘We all need new politicians.’

In Hayek’s ‘Road to Serfdom’, people didn’t so much have a problem with the ‘plan’, as they did with finding progressively worse leaders who they believed could make the ‘plan’ work.

Our real problem is an electorate that believes the ‘plan’, i.e., renewable energy and Russia bashing, is internally consistent and workable.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

petroleum Ridiculae United Nations

“Who’s Talking Climate Change Now?”: Arab States Respond to Global Demand for Energy Security

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate News Climate Politics

U.S. Treasury’s “Climate Hub” (on the road to serfdom)

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Ross McKitrick: The 2030 emissions plan: Canada’s gift to Putin

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Democrat Committee to Investigate Gasoline Price Rises

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics petroleum

Dark Winter: Green EU States Activating Emergency Fuel Rationing Plans

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Glaciers

Thermodynamics and ice melt flows

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
petroleum Ridiculae United Nations

“Who’s Talking Climate Change Now?”: Arab States Respond to Global Demand for Energy Security

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought

Claim: ‘Flash droughts’ coming on faster, global study shows

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: