“[CO2] Emissions are at an All Time High”: UN Admits they are Losing

Essay by Eric Worrall

Emissions of glorious CO2 plant food have hit an all time high, according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Naturally his solution to this joyful milestone is to try to shut it down.

UN chief hails launch of new expert group to boost net-zero climate change fight 31 March 2022 Climate and Environment UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday urged private investors businesses, cities, states and regions, to do more to cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions, launching a new group of experts to help with realizing a net-zero future. Mr. Guterres’s comments came as he unveiled his new initiative to develop stronger standards for “net-zero” pledges by partners below the national government level, in the fight against climate change. “Despite growing pledges of climate action, global emissions are at an all-time high,” Mr. Guterres warned. And they continue to rise, he said, adding that “the latest science shows that climate disruption is causing havoc in every region already. The key objective is to stop global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – as the international community agreed in Paris in 2015. Losing the race But the UN chief warned that the world was losing the race to reduce global temperature rise. Governments had the biggest responsibility to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century – “especially the G20” industrialized nations he said – before calling on “every business, investor, city, state and region to walk the talk on their net-zero promises”. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) has demonstrated that nearly half of humanity is already in the danger zone”, he said. “If we don’t see significant and sustained emissions reductions this decade, the window of opportunity to keep 1.5 alive will be closed – and closed forever. “And that will be disaster for everyone.” He praised the commitment being made at Thursday’s meeting to create a new brains’ trust to make the commitments on net zero, a reality, in the form of the new advisory High-Level Expert Group. … Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1115222

To me this is one of the starkest examples yet, of how out of touch the United Nations is with the needs of ordinary people.

This year could be very hard. The global grain harvest this year could be down by 25%, the 25% which normally comes from Ukraine. Ukraine may have already missed their optimum planting window, their short but intense growing season is very unforgiving of delays.

In addition, Ukraine and Russia are major fertiliser producers. The coming fertiliser price spike could disrupt the ability of farmers outside the war zone to cover the shortfall caused by the lost Ukrainian harvest.

In a situation this desperate, we should be seizing any small advantage which might help us feed the hungry.

Excess CO2 emissions are potentially such an advantage

CO2 is plant fertiliser. Even NASA admits the world has greened, thanks to anthropogenic CO2.

I doubt one year’s excess emissions will make a lot of difference. But in a time like this, the last thing we should be doing is attempting to cut the lifeline of excess CO2 emissions. Even a small difference might save lives.

But the UN is ignoring all this. In their manic fixation on climate change, they seem completely oblivious to the changing needs of the people who provide their funding.

The solution is obvious.

