Climate News

Climate Model Democracy

2 hours ago
Andy May
17 Comments

By Andy May

In my last post, I explained how the IPCC attempts to use climate models to show humans have caused the recent global warming. Models are useful for testing scientific ideas, but they are not proof an idea is correct unless they successfully and accurately predict future events. See the story of Arthur Eddington’s test of Einstein’s theory of relativity here. In the computer modeling world, a world I worked in for 42 years, choosing one model, that matches observations best, is normal best practice. I have not seen a good explanation for why CMIP5 and CMIP6 produce ensemble model means. It seems to be a political solution to a scientific problem. This is addressed in AR6 in Chapter 1,[1] where they refer to averaging multiple models, without considering their accuracy or mutual independence, as “model democracy.” It is unclear if they are being sarcastic.

Figure 1. John Christy’s comparison of the CMIP6 models, their ensemble mean (red and yellow boxes), and two observation datasets in green. The light green is a weather balloon dataset, and the dark green is a weather reanalysis dataset. Each dataset is for the tropical mid-troposphere from 300 to 200 hPa, roughly 10 to 12 km in altitude, the so-called tropical model “hot spot.” Source: Dr. John Christy, the graph is after a presentation Christy gave to the Irish Climate Science Forum on January 22, 2021.

Figure 1 shows the CMIP6 (IPCC, 2021) or the IPCC AR6 models, their mean in yellow and red boxes, and observations in green. In this region of the tropical troposphere, often called the climate model “hot spot,” climate models have always overestimated warming.

AR6 discusses weighting the models according to their performance and their dependance upon other models, since many models share code and logic, but could not find a robust method for determining the weights. In the end, they classified the models based first on observations prior to 2014 and second on their modeled ECS (Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity to a doubling of CO2) and TCR (the Transient Climate Response to a doubling of CO2),[2] as discussed in AR6, Chapters 1 and 4.[3] These latter two values, as computed by the ensemble mean and ensemble members, were compared to ECS and TCR values determined independently of the models. The AR6 modeling process resulted in higher projected future warming than the already hot AR5. In AR6 chapter 4 they admit that much of the increase was due to the higher ECS and TCR values used in the AR6 assessment.

The IPCC, in AR4, AR5, and AR6, often conflate models and the real world, so constraining their model results to an independently predetermined range of climate sensitivity is especially worrisome. Models are the primary source for ECS and TCR, which are model-based estimates of climate sensitivity to CO2. They are artificial model constructs that cannot be measured in the real world, they can only be approximated. This makes their technique partially circular. Further, models are used to forecast future temperatures. Since the models run hot compared to observed warming, and have done so for over 30 years, model forecasts can be expected to be too high.

One reason they give in both AR5 and AR6 for using an ensemble mean is they think large ensembles allow them to separate “natural variability,” which they conflate with “noise,” from model uncertainty.[4] Thus, they use models to compute natural variability, with all the biases therein. Another reason is if two models come up with similar results, using the same scenario, the result should be “more robust.” Gavin Schmidt gives us his take at realclimate.org:

“In the international coordinated efforts to assess climate model skill (such as the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project), multiple groups from around the world submit their model results from specified experiments to a joint archive. The basic idea is that if different models from different groups agree on a result, then that result is likely to be robust based on the (shared) fundamental understanding of the climate system despite the structural uncertainty in modeling the climate. But there are two very obvious ways in which this ideal is not met in practice.

1. If the models are actually the same [this happened in CMIP5], then it’s totally unsurprising that a result might be common between them. One of the two models would be redundant and add nothing to our knowledge of structural uncertainties.

2. The models might well be totally independent in formulation, history, and usage, but the two models share a common, but fallacious, assumption about the real world. Then a common result might reflect that shared error, and not reflect anything about the real world at all.”

Gavin Schmidt, 2018

In AR6, they acknowledge it is difficult to separate natural variability from model uncertainty. They tried separating them by duration, that is, by assuming that short-term changes are natural variability and longer-term changes are model uncertainty. But they found that some natural variability is multi-decadal.[5] Internal natural variability via ocean oscillations, such as the AMO[6] or the PDO,[7] have a long-term (>60 years) effect on global and regional climate.[8] These very long natural oscillations make it difficult to back out the effect of human greenhouse gas emissions.

Conflating natural variability with short-term noise is a mistake, as is assuming natural variability is short term. It is not clear that CMIP6 model uncertainty is properly understood. Further, using unvalidated models to “measure” natural variability, even when an attempt is made to separate out model uncertainty, assumes that the models are capturing natural variability, which is unlikely. Long-term variability in both the Sun and the oceans is explicitly ignored by the models.[9]

The CMIP models have a tough time simulating the AMO and PDO. They produce features that approximate these natural oscillations in time and magnitude, but they are out of phase with observed temperature records and each other. A careful look at the projected portions of Figures 1 (post 2014) and 2 (post 2005) will confirm this timing problem. Thus, when the model output is averaged into a multi-model mean, natural ocean oscillations are probably “averaged” out.

Figure 2. A comparison of the AR5 CMIP5 models (in various colors) and the CMIP5 model ensemble (in red) with weather balloon data in green. The data is from the tropical middle troposphere. Ross McKitrick and John Christy compare the models to the observations statistically, and find the difference is statistically significant. The data is from their 2018 paper (McKitrick & Christy, 2018), the plot is from John Christy.

The model results shown in Figures 1 and 2 resemble a plate of spaghetti. Natural climate variability is cyclical,[10] so this odd practice of averaging multiple models erroneously makes it appear nature plays a small role in climate. Once you average out nature, you manufacture a large climate sensitivity to CO2 or any other factor you wish, and erroneously assign nearly all observed warming to human activities.

The IPCC included many models in their AR5 ensemble that they admit are inferior. Some of the models failed a residual test, indicating a poor fit with observations.[11] The inclusion of models with a poor fit to observations corrupts the ensemble mean. In fact, as admitted by Gavin Schmidt in his blog post, two of the models in CMIP5 models were the same model with different names, which inadvertently doubled the weight of that model, violating “model democracy.” He also admits that just because different models agree on a result, the result is not necessarily more “robust.” I think we can all agree he got that right.

It seems that they are attempting to do “consensus science” and, for political reasons, are including results from as many models as possible. This is an admission they have no idea how climate works, if they did, they would only have one model. As Michael Crichton famously said:

“I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled.”

Michael Crichton, January 17, 2003, at the California Institute of Technology

In Professor William Happer’s words:

“A single, incisive experiment is sufficient to falsify a theory, even if the theory accurately explains many other experiments. Climate models have been falsified because they have predicted much more warming than has been observed. … Other failures include the absence of the predicted hot spot in the upper troposphere of tropical latitudes.”

(Happer, 2021d, p. 6)

The “hot spot” that Happer refers to is the source of the temperatures plotted in Figures 1 and 2. McKitrick and Christy provide the details of the statistical climate model falsification Happer refers to in their 2018 paper. In summary, if the IPCC cannot choose one best model to use to forecast future climate, it is an admission that they do not know what drives climate. Averaging multiple inferior models does not allow them to estimate natural variability or the human influence on climate more accurately, it only produces a better-looking forecast. It is a “cosmetic” as we say in the computer modeling world. They will only be able to properly estimate natural variability with observations, at least in my opinion. They knew this in the IPCC first assessment report (FAR), but forgot it in later reports, in FAR they concluded:

“The size of this [global] warming is broadly consistent with predictions of climate models, but it is also of the same magnitude as natural climate variability. … The unequivocal detection of the enhanced greenhouse effect from observations is not likely for a decade or more.”

(IPCC, 1992, p. 6)

Most readers will remember that the famous “Pause” in warming started less than ten years later.

The bulk of this post is an excerpt from my latest book, The Great Climate Debate, Karoly v Happer.

The bibliography can be downloaded here.

  1. AR6, page 1-96

  2. Transient Climate Response

  3. AR6 pages 1-96, 1-97, 4-22 to 4-23, and 4-4.

  4. (Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020) explain a methodology for separating natural variability from model differences. See also Box 4.1 in AR6, pages 4-21 to 4-24 for a complete discussion of the problem.

  5. (AR6 4-19 to 4-24)

  6. Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation

  7. Pacific Decadal Oscillation

  8. (Wyatt & Curry, 2014)

  9. (Connolly et al., 2021)

  10. (Wyatt & Curry, 2014), (Scafetta, 2021), and (Scafetta, 2013)

  11. (IPCC, 2013, p. 882)

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Allan MacRae
March 11, 2022 6:05 pm

Hi Andy – I am re-posting my fundamental objection to the entire CAGW scam:
Best regards, Allan

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/01/16/how-much-manmade-co2-is-in-the-atmosphere-really/#comment-3433172

“…warming does precede CO2 level rises”

Correct, as proved in my January 2008 paper – maligned and ignored.
CARBON DIOXIDE IS NOT THE PRIMARY CAUSE OF GLOBAL WARMING, THE FUTURE CAN NOT CAUSE THE PAST
By Allan M.R. MacRae, January 2008
http://icecap.us/images/uploads/CO2vsTMacRae.pdf
 
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/06/07/carbon-cycle/#comment-3264363
[excerpt]
 
Atmospheric CO2 changes lag temperature changes at all measured time scales. (MacRae, 2008). Humlum et al (2013) confirmed this conclusion.
 
Kuo et al (1990) made similar observations in the journal Nature, but have been studiously ignored.
 
IF CO2 is a significant driver of global temperature, CO2 changes would lead temperature changes but they do NOT – CO2 changes lag temperature changes.
 
Think about that:
Kuo was correct in 1990, and for 31 years climate science has ignored that conclusion and has been going backwards!
 
Climate Sensitivity (CS) to CO2 is a fiction – so small, if it even exists, it is practically irrelevant.
 
“The future cannot cause the past.” Here is the proof, from my 2008 paper:
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/from:1979/mean:12/derivative/plot/uah6/from:1979/scale:0.18/offset:0.17
 
In the modern data record, the lag of atmospheric CO2 changes after atmospheric temperature changes is ~9 months. This is an absolute disproof of the CAGW hypothesis, which states that increasing CO2 drives temperature.
“The future cannot cause the past.” 
 
In my 2019 paper below, I explained why the lag is ~9 months – it is basic calculus, the 90 degree (1/4 cycle) lag of the derivative and its integral, which is the ~3 year ENSO period.
 
My 2008 paper remains very important. My 2008 conclusion was confirmed and expanded by Humlum et al in 2013, for which I am grateful.
 
All warmists and most skeptics argue about the magnitude of climate sensitivity to increasing CO2, and whether the resulting CO2-driven global warming will be hot and dangerous or warm and beneficial. Both groups are probably wrong.
 
There is a high probability that the mainstream climate debate about the magnitude of CS is wrong – a waste of decades of vital time, tens of trillions of dollars of green energy nonsense and millions of lives. Vital energy systems have been compromised, damaged with intermittent, unreliable wind and solar generation – a debacle.
 
It is important to note that Global Cooling is happening now, even as CO2 concentration increases – another disproof of the global warming fraud.
 
Cheap abundant reliable energy is the lifeblood of humanity – it IS that simple. The green sabotage of our vital energy systems, whether innocent or deliberate, has cost lives and could cost very many more.
 

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Allan MacRae
March 11, 2022 7:25 pm

Good analysis. Just eyeballing it, it looks like the 95% confidence interval for the combination of models would be about +/- 5 C at around 2020.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 11, 2022 6:11 pm

The IPCC seems to be following the notion tat multiple measurements of tje same thing increases the mean accuracy. As the models are “measuring” different things, this is just adding noise..

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
March 11, 2022 6:21 pm

Thank you for the great review of the latest IPCC agenda. And none of those models can replicate past climatic changes — and therefore their forecasts can not be trusted.

1
Reply
Waza
March 11, 2022 6:33 pm

When calculating fluid flow in pipes, there are two widely used MODELS. Mannings and Colebrook-white.
Engineers select the most appropriate for the particular their problem.
They don’t use both and average.

Averaging climate models is unscientific and simply wrong.

5
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Waza
March 11, 2022 6:43 pm

Yep, its a very strange concept that averaging a whole heap of obviously farcical models, somehow gives them something that is even remotely real.

1
Reply
The Dark Lord
March 11, 2022 6:37 pm

GIGO …

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 11, 2022 6:37 pm

What I find amazing is that they repeat their model errors known since decades, but instead repeat them.

The tropical troposphere hotspot model error is easy to explain now that we have a decade of ARGO data on upper ocean salinity, one of its three ultimate design goals. ARGO says that tropical ocean rainfall is about twice model estimated. So the WVP is about half of reality in models, so model feedback ECS is about twice observed.

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 11, 2022 6:43 pm

They not only repeat the same error, report after report, they move farther from observations each time! The models are getting worse with time. If I had done that in my modeling days, I would have been out on the street.

1
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 11, 2022 6:46 pm

“so model feedback ECS”

To get feedback, you first need a signal. !

CO2 does not have a warming signal.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
March 11, 2022 6:38 pm

Models have failed, or rather the use thereof, in many disciplines. Don’t know where I got this, maybe here, but it seems to be a useful guide. Designed for physics it should be required reading for the fisheries modelers, for example who greatly underestimated populations of red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. Divers, oil platform workers, shrimpers among others knew better. Such models have been used for several decades unsuccessfully without proper understanding of natural fluctuations, the necessity pointed out by one Martin Burkenroad 6 decades ago.

Burkenroad, M. D. 1948. Fluctuation in abundance of Pacific halibut, In A Symposium on Fish Populations. Bulletin Bingham Oceanographic Collection. 11(4):81-129. 1951. Some principles of marine fishery biology. Publications Institute Marine Science University Texas. 2(1):171-212. III, p195-“The Effects of Environmental Change Independent of Fishing.”

Oberkampf, W. L., T. G. Trucano and C. Hirsch. 2003. Verification, validation, and predictive capability in computational engineering and physics. Sand Rept. Sand 2003-3769S. Sandia National Laboratories. 92 pp.

0
Reply
Greg
March 11, 2022 6:39 pm

Imagine you want to predict the value of Bitcoin in 5 years to inform your investment decisions.. Now you wouldn’t consult economists, because you know how useless they are. So instead you choose an astrologer.

But because the reputation of astrologers is only slightly better than economists, you decide to use 100 astrologers. This results in a large range of predictions. You don’t know which to choose, and so you decide to do what the IPCC does. You average them.

Now you’re ready to invest in Bitcoin!

2
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Greg
March 11, 2022 6:44 pm

Or write an IPCC report. 😉

0
Reply
b.nice
March 11, 2022 6:41 pm

Let’s not forget that real observed temperatures are now back down to 2002-2010 levels.

0
Reply
Philip
March 11, 2022 7:14 pm

[IF] man was the cause of CAGW, then we would have seen some degree of change relative to the global environmental laws and regulations since 1890-1900 when the first State oriented environmental management programs began, and have in plurality traversed the dozen+ decades to now. Yet, since the 1970’s and all the environmental law and regulation, all that we have seen from our ‘scientific community’ on climate is world ending hysteria. Parden any entrenched climate change skepticism on my part. Both the politics and the science has been horrendously unscientific.

0
Reply
n.n
March 11, 2022 7:15 pm

Hypothesis with model augmentation…

Science will be that philosophy. Better than it was before. Better, stronger, faster.

Able to divine space and time, near, far, and ludicrous.

“The God Parody”

That said, the democratic/dictatorial duality.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
March 11, 2022 7:18 pm

Take that big bold red “model mean” line off the graph, and it becomes more apparent that the models are simply wrong. That’s why they show it.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #428: Democrats Can’t Solve Energy-Related Problems Because They Don’t Understand They Are Causing Them

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

IEA Climate Plan: Freeze in the Dark until the Green Revolution

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #427: With New Energy Technologies, Beware of Spontaneous Combustion

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

SMH Pushing Climate Friendly All Electric Houses During Major Aussie Storms

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

Climate Model Democracy

2 hours ago
Andy May
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #428: Democrats Can’t Solve Energy-Related Problems Because They Don’t Understand They Are Causing Them

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Rolling Stone: “there are better, cheaper ways of powering our world with oil, gas, and coal”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Obvious science

Higher Maximum Temperature Increases the Frequency of Water Drinking in Mountain Gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei)

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: