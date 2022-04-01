Climate Economics

Op-Ed: The Rich Are Taking the Poor to the Cleaners on ‘Green’ Energy in Countries That Can Least Afford It

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj – March 30, 2022

Approximately 1.3 billion Indians have been informed that their cooking gas price will go up by 65 cents per liter. In a country like India, higher fuel prices can have quick and dangerous repercussions, resulting in greater morbidity and mortality.

The situation is similar in other developing countries and the poor economies of the African continent. Unfortunately, the establishment media does not sufficiently report on how hostility toward fossil fuels has contributed to the current energy crunch.

The populations of developing countries have been ill-served by leaders who waste precious resources on “green energy” infrastructure when they could have easily used those funds to improve the production and importation of coal, oil and natural gas.

Consider India and Vietnam, two fast-growing Asian economies that have been undone by the “green” distraction that has squandered their domestic energy security in the name of climate wokeism.

Despite the acceleration of coal production, India finds itself in an energy mess thanks to billions of dollars invested in poorly performing renewable energy technologies. Between 2014 and 2019, India’s renewable energy industry received $64.4 billion in investments.

The country instead could have directed money to reliable and affordable coal power plants that would have cost only a fraction of the “green” boondoggles. In 2016, India’s renewable energy investment was equivalent to the construction costs of 11 coal power plants. Likewise, several small-scale oil refineries could have been commissioned and made operational in the last 10 years, reducing the need to import refined fuel at higher prices.

Many argue that a country like India is already using too much fossil fuel. But this argument falls flat when the nation raises fuel prices for those who can least afford it. There are 230 million people in India who earn less than $5 per day. For these people, and millions of middle-class households, the hike in fuel prices means an increase in commodity and transportation costs and an overall stagnation of economic development.

Another rapidly growing Asian economy is Vietnam, where leaders appear committed to increasing the share of “green” technologies in the energy market. This ignores problems created by the country’s move away from fossil fuels.

During the past many weeks of volatile oil prices, analysts have rued Vietnam’s missed opportunity to strengthen its domestic oil and gas infrastructure. Since February, gas retailers have faced severe shortages, with more than 300 petrol and oil retailers across the country stopping sales.

Situations like these could have been minimized had the country not been apathetic about energy security. A key reason for high gas prices is decreased production at Nghi Son Oil Refinery, which did not receive enough government support to avoid financial difficulties and a 90 percent reduction in output in January. The refinery serves 35 to 40 percent of the domestic petrol market.

Economist Dinh Trong Thinh says, “When the plant’s production is unstable or has a problem, it will affect the Vietnamese petroleum market because the market share of Nghi Son refinery is large. The risk of a factory shutdown is an important issue for the petroleum sector in particular and the economy in general, which urgently needs the intervention of state management agencies.”

However, this urgency is not reflected in government actions to retain an environmental tax that boosts fuel prices and continue investing in renewable energy projects that do nothing to improve energy security.

It is time that developing economies stop experimenting with proven failures like wind and solar and start developing infrastructure that can address international price volatility.

Vijay Jayaraj is a contributing writer to the CO2 Coalition and holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

This commentary was first published on March 30, 2022 at the westernjournal.com website.

Tom Halla
April 1, 2022 2:13 pm

The Green Blob hates people in general, and uppity peons who do not want to live in a mud hut in particular. As they hate industrial society, expanding it to include Third World peasants is automatically a bad thing.
I think the push for wind and solar is because they know it will not sustain industrial society.A sort of Arcadian Socialism is their beaux ideal— for everyone else but themselves.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 1, 2022 2:18 pm

‘A sort of Arcadian Socialism is their beaux ideal— for everyone else but themselves.’

It just sounds all so peaceful, doesn’t it. One just needs to reach up while out walking and grab a mango or any other healthy snack.

n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 1, 2022 2:57 pm

The leaders of the Green revolution from Beijing to DC and beyond, subscribe to the nominally “secular” Pro-Choice “ethical” religion, including diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry), social justice without borders (e.g. coups without cause, Spring series of civil conflict), the wicked solution (i.e. one-child/selective-child) for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes. Deja vu.

John Shewchuk
April 1, 2022 2:16 pm

Looks like the globalists intend to make everyone poor and dependent on government — they get more and we get less. And it’s not so much about prices, but about control — just like with vaccine mandates. However, with respect to energy needs, Joe Biden has a brilliant plan which requires OPEC to drill more oil … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfy2wKiXWxM

M.W.Plia
April 1, 2022 2:20 pm

The need for renewable energy technologies is based on flawed reasoning. There is no climate crisis. The benefits of CO2 far outweigh its perils.

At current concentrations the only warming provided by CO2 occurs by absorbing energy far out in the wings of its absorption bands. This is countered by a cooling effect across the main absorption bands. Net effect is no effect.

There’s always been enough CO2 in the atmosphere to saturate the main absorption bands. That’s the big reason more CO2 has no effect now.

﻿

marlene
April 1, 2022 2:29 pm

Coming to America…

Pat Frank
April 1, 2022 2:32 pm

Let me reiterate here the observation I made at the end of my WUWT post describing the Propagation of Error paper that demonstrated the utter unreliability of CMIP5 climate models.

But we now know this for a certainty: all the frenzy about CO₂ and climate was for nothing.

All the anguished adults; all the despairing young people; all the grammar school children frightened to tears and recriminations by lessons about coming doom, and death, and destruction; all the social strife and dislocation.

All the blaming, all the character assassinations, all the damaged careers, all the excess winter fuel-poverty deaths, all the men, women, and children continuing to live with indoor smoke, all the enormous sums diverted, all the blighted landscapes, all the chopped and burned birds and the disrupted bats, all the huge monies transferred from the middle class to rich subsidy-farmers.

All for nothing.

And let’s add, following Vijay Jayaraj’s lament, all the deeper impoverishment and immiseration of the already poor and desperate.

All for nothing.

Except for enriching the already rich and for the public preening of political virtue poseurs.

marlene
April 1, 2022 2:32 pm

But the UN demanded that rich countries send money to these poor countries to pay for their “climate change” policies. So who’s poor now?

Rud Istvan
April 1, 2022 2:35 pm

I prefer to analyze things closer to home than India and Vietnam.
Like the impact Dementia Joe has caused via excessive spending resulting in inflation, and anti fossil fuel policies resulting in high gas prices BEFORE Russia/Ukraine.

About 37 million people live below the US poverty line—about 11.5%.
For the lowest income quintile (20%) food expense was 27% of income (this includes SNAP, without which it would be considerably higher).
For the lowest quintile, fuel is 8.6% of income. For those below the poverty line, it is 18%.

So it is readily apparent that this D resident’s policies directly hurt most those in the US who he and the Demorats profess to care the most about. It will catch up with them bigly November 2022.

DMacKenzie
April 1, 2022 2:40 pm

Making fuel more expensive with carbon levies simply means more of humanity will live in energy poverty. Rich countries that can afford the levies simply have more wealth in the hands of their governments instead of in the hands of little people. But energy-poor mango-rich countries seem to be catching on…..

Vuk
April 1, 2022 2:47 pm

The Telegraph is reporting:
Thousands more turbines could be built to treble onshore wind power
Boris Johnson set to sign off on strategy to improve country’s energy independence in wake of Ukraine war and lower spiralling bills.

That is from BoJo currently married to a climate change nut-nut.
This was BoJo before: Those white satanic mills whose collective oomph wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding.
﻿
﻿BoJo is a shopping trolley steered by a weather vane.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Vuk
n.n
April 1, 2022 2:52 pm

Laundered, intermittents/renewables, ecological hazard, shared/shifted responsibility, Green toxic blight from recovery to reclamation with “benefits” through redistributive change.

SheriffYoda
April 1, 2022 2:59 pm

I find THIS outrageous that the alarmists are causing that kind of suffering when it isn’t needed. Chasing after solar and wind when the needed storage technology isn’t available is deadly, especially to the populations of the third world, but of course no one complains about THIS, only about when the EVIL US won’t let “enough” people with high melanin levels into the US, but those same people can starve and die of preventable disease because GAIA FORBID they produce power using unapproved means….it’s criminal.

