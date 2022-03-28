Climate Politics

WP: Ukraine War Helps with “Communicating the Need for [Climate] Sacrifice”

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Washington Post, people who have accepted austerity to defeat Russian aggression are more likely to also accept “sleeping colder in the winters to flying less and paying more when you do” to combat climate change.

Fighting Putin Comes Before Climate Change

By Andreas Kluth | Bloomberg
Today at 3:05 a.m. EDT

On the day Russia launched its all-out attack on Ukraine, Svitlana Krakovska was holed up in her home city of Kyiv, working feverishly to finish a report. As leader of the Ukrainian delegation to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), she and scientists around the world were dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s of their sixth assessment of global warming and its threats to humanity. 

The IPCC report was released a few days later nonetheless. In normal times, these tomes make headlines all over the world. This one would have set records, because it’s the most dismal read yet in a genre that was plenty dire already. Humanity, it suggests, will probably miss its goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures and enter an age of calamities. But, of course, these aren’t normal times, and the message was muffled in a news cycle dominated by shooting and dying. 

But even as we manage the acute emergency, we must also prepare to exit from it. Yes, we can talk now about temporary rebates for gasoline or heating oil to the poor. But our goal must be to return as soon as possible to letting carbon become gradually more expensive over time — via cap-and-trade systems and such — so that people get used to consuming less of it. 

The new reality is that we have to go all the way to universal electrification even faster, powered by 100% renewable energy with green hydrogen filling the gaps. Countries that have so far dabbled in building out photovoltaics, wind farms, smart grids and other parts of the puzzle must double down as though life depended on it. It probably does.

The only glimmer of hope is that Putin may have inadvertently simplified the politics of such a global quest. Convincing voters requires communicating the need for sacrifice — from sleeping colder in the winters to flying less and paying more when you do. But now politicians can make that case in two ways — as necessary to fight both Russian aggression and climate change. Those on the front lines of both struggles, like Svitlana Krakovska, remind us that they’re equally urgent.

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/fighting-putin-comesbefore-climate-change/2022/03/28/1d1f89cc-ae5d-11ec-9dbd-0d4609d44c1c_story.html

Naturally the proposed austerity measures will only apply to the peasants. The climate elite will continue to enjoy a life of taxpayer funded trips to exotic holiday destinations, like this year’s “conference of the parties” in Sharm el-Sheik.

John Garrett
March 28, 2022 10:09 am

The sum of Michael Bloomberg and the WaPo‘s IQs don’t break triple digits.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by John Garrett
1
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  John Garrett
March 28, 2022 10:42 am

The diget you are thinking of is the square root of a very small number.

1
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Oldseadog
March 28, 2022 10:43 am

digit, even.

1
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
March 28, 2022 10:14 am

Divesting Earth of some specific urban parasites, like those at WP, would be a good start to eliminating the “Climate Crisis”.

1
Reply
Ron Long
March 28, 2022 10:14 am

“…equally urgent.” When a bomb or cruise missile falls on your head it’s over. If, as the CAGW crowd alleges without proof, it warms up 1.5 deg C, you can move 100 kilometers more pole-ward and it’s the same. Russia killing Ukrainian children is criminal and disgusting, and not in any way comparable to the CAGW nonsense.

1
Reply
Doonman
March 28, 2022 10:28 am

Convincing voters requires communicating the need for sacrifice

Remember, people who want to lower your standard of living are not your friends.

2
Reply
bonbon
March 28, 2022 10:47 am

By 31-03-2022, next Thursday, the G7 will have to find Rubles to buy Russian gas.
Russia and West at odds over gas payments in Roubles
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-working-out-method-accepting-gas-payments-roubles-says-kremlin-2022-03-28/

“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. “In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers).”

Poor woke feezing voters likely think There Is Such A Thing As A Free Lunch, but is hilarious for Russia to remind the G7 that Free Trade is not Free Lunch. French fishermen and Spanish truckers, like the Yellow Vests, were in uproar before the Rouble Decree.

Of course US LNG firms are lunching freely on EU taxpayers flesh.

WaPo is obviously out to lunch on this….

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
March 28, 2022 10:49 am

“Convincing voters requires communicating the need for sacrifice — from sleeping colder in the winters to flying less and paying more when you do. But now politicians can make that case in two ways — as necessary to fight both Russian aggression and climate change. Those on the front lines of both struggles, like Svitlana Krakovska, remind us that they’re equally urgent.”

*************

I think WaPo, the NY Times and all the others that pass themselves off as news outlets need to give up on any hope that their CAGW action goals will be met. I mean we’ve been at this for coming up on 35 years now (since Hanson’s testimony before Congress in 1988). It should be obvious to these brilliant MSM light bulbs that there is no hope for humanity and civilization due to the lack of adequate progress on meeting the MSM’s CAGW agenda goals. It must be terribly frustrating for them.

The MSM need to start advocating for the total shutdown of civilization so we can all starve and/or freeze to death by next winter. Wind turbines, EVs, batteries and solar don’t cut it. Outlawing fossil fuels would be good for starters. Once humanity is gone, Mother Nature will be free of the scourge that was mankind and Earth can become the MSM’s vision of an Eco-paradise once again.

To be blunt, we are all in a doomsday cult like Jonestown and the Branch Davidians. Time for all of us to accept our fate and drink the kool-aid. And let WaPo and the rest of the MSM outlets lead the way. /sarc

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
March 28, 2022 10:55 am

Utter bogosity. We need to burn more fossil fuels and emit more CO2. Yes, Andreas Kluth, no sacrifices to the Climate God are needed or desirable. Warmer Is Better. Catch the clue.

Although, we could sacrifice the WaPo. Stone knife in the chest. Don’t have a problem with that.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 28, 2022 11:03 am

The American media oligarchs say so.

0
Reply
