Local Wind Farm Affecting Your Health? An Irish Family Just Received a €225K Payout

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – The floodgates might be about to open on wind farm health litigation; an Irish family who claim they suffered health impacts from a wind farm which opened 700m from their home just received a €225,000 payout.

Cork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225k

TUE, 25 FEB, 2020 – 16:42ANN O’LOUGHLIN

Two brothers and a sister from the same family who claimed they suffered illness as a result of noise, vibrations and shadow flicker from a Cork windfarm have settled their High Court actions for a total of €225,000.

Laura David and Jack Kelleher claimed their family had to leave their farm at Gowlane North, Donoughmore, Co. Cork, four years ago after a 10-turbine wind farm began operating just over 700 metres from their property.

In the High Court today Laura (aged 15), David (aged 17) and Jack (aged 10) who now live eight miles away from the family farm settled their actions for a total of €225,000.

The settlements which were without an admission of liability were approved by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds and occurred after mediation.

…

They claimed the noise, vibrations and shadow flicker from the turbines, located just over 700m from their family farm, resulted in them suffering from various illnesses.

…