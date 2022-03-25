Al Gore Re-Invents Himself as a Climate Change Youth Leader

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; You would have thought after making hundreds of millions selling his TV station to big oil backed Al Jazeera, buying a seaside villa, and having his most famous climate prediction fall flat, Al Gore might have settled into a very comfortable retirement. But apparently not.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Al Gore looks to youth to spark action on climate change

“We cannot continue to use the sky as an open sewer in a way that is absolutely destroying the future,” Gore said before an audience at the Kennedy Center.

March 25, 2022, 6:40 AM AEST

By Denise Chow

Al Gore is fired up.

The environmentalist and former vice president appeared on stage Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., speaking to young activists from Georgetown University about the youth-led climate movement and excoriating the lack of political will worldwide to address the growing crisis.

The talk, part of an exhibition called “COAL + ICE” that uses immersive video and photography to show the consequences of climate change, comes just days before youth leaders are set to hold a global day of protest on Friday against climate inaction.

Speaking across the generational divide, Gore said young people have helped propel cultural shifts throughout history.

“Young people have always been in the vanguard of these morally based social movements demanding change,” he said.

…