Al Gore Climate Propaganda Opinion

Al Gore Re-Invents Himself as a Climate Change Youth Leader

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; You would have thought after making hundreds of millions selling his TV station to big oil backed Al Jazeera, buying a seaside villa, and having his most famous climate prediction fall flat, Al Gore might have settled into a very comfortable retirement. But apparently not.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Al Gore looks to youth to spark action on climate change

“We cannot continue to use the sky as an open sewer in a way that is absolutely destroying the future,” Gore said before an audience at the Kennedy Center.

March 25, 2022, 6:40 AM AEST
By Denise Chow

Al Gore is fired up.

The environmentalist and former vice president appeared on stage Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C., speaking to young activists from Georgetown University about the youth-led climate movement and excoriating the lack of political will worldwide to address the growing crisis.

“We cannot continue to use the sky as an open sewer in a way that is absolutely destroying the future,” Gore said before an audience at the Kennedy Center.

The talk, part of an exhibition called “COAL + ICE” that uses immersive video and photography to show the consequences of climate change, comes just days before youth leaders are set to hold a global day of protest on Friday against climate inaction.

Speaking across the generational divide, Gore said young people have helped propel cultural shifts throughout history.

“Young people have always been in the vanguard of these morally based social movements demanding change,” he said.

Read more: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/al-gore-looks-youth-spark-action-climate-change-rcna21241

In my opinion there is a reason dangerous cults, climate activists and evil demagogues target children. Children have not had the life experience to ask the right questions, to objectively evaluate the nonsense they are fed. Not that I am suggesting Al Gore is an evil demagogue, of course.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mr.
March 25, 2022 10:11 pm

Child abuse is one if the fundamental planks of the AGW “cause” (as M. Mann termed it).

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Mr.
March 25, 2022 10:16 pm

I see old Al is up to his same tricks; showing videos of normal weather extremes and calving ice, saying or implying they are caused by climate change. What a crock.

1
Reply
H.R.
March 25, 2022 10:32 pm

Ah, yes… a 73-year-old ‘Youth Leader’.

Hey kids! Play with somebody your own age.

Come to think of it… Hey Al! Play with somebody your own age.

And oh, by the way, how much did these kids pay to attend?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion Sea ice

President Trump Still Causing Heads to Explode on Climate Change

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

What Our Betters Have In Mind For Us In The Era Of Fossil Fuel Suppression

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Opinion

SUV Tire Deflating Eco-Terrorists Claim Public Support

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda NASA GISS Opinion

The Climate Change Spiral is Back

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Al Gore Climate Propaganda Opinion

Al Gore Re-Invents Himself as a Climate Change Youth Leader

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Proxies

Claim: Birds are laying their eggs earlier, and climate change is to blame

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Antarctic Arctic heat wave Modeling

MSM Scares Themselves, Confuse ‘Unprecedented’ Weather Model Temperature Spikes with Actual Temperatures

8 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Regulation

A Modest Proposal: SEC Edition

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: