Open Thread

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Saturday am thoughts.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
March 26, 2022 2:07 am

Four years from now parents will be using pics of Biden and Harris to scare their kids into being good, “Behave or we’ll bring them back.”

Regards,
Bob

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 26, 2022 2:39 am

Four? Why not Two?

Rob_Dawg
March 26, 2022 2:38 am

Why isn’t the very real crisis of environmental destruction along our Southern Border caused by illegal immigration a focus of our self appointed guardians of the planet?

eo
March 26, 2022 2:38 am

Some Germans are in sydney, asutralia disrupting the ports and the supply chain in the name of climate change after traveling half way around the world. According to the news the government has arrested them and deport them back to Germany .If those kids are serious they should be ask to swim all the way back to Germany. Instead of showing for their cause they are simply showing their hierocracy.

Gordo
March 26, 2022 2:50 am

Hi All,

I happened to reread Margaret Atwood’s “Oryx and Crake”, a novel published in 2003 which poses an incredibly dystopian future through the misuse of genetic manipulation and the division within society of a scientific elite and the “Peebs” – basically everyone else. What struck me quite strongly was how much of it’s time that novel was, and how our fears of transgenic organisms etc has diminished considerably since then. So we have a situation where the public probably quite broadly distrusted the scientists (and the corporations) engaged in this work, and now appear relatively more sanguine. How did this happen?. One area that the protagonists for genetic manipulation seem to have had some success is in the production of scientifically appropriate websites with a high standard of journalism with the Genetic Literacy Project springing to mind. The MSM also seems to have taken a more tolerant view over the last number of years.
I believe that much of the antagonism to GM foods stemmed from a distrust of large corporations, so in that sense it was something of a darling of the left.

It would be interesting to invite comments related to how this was achieved, and whether this has any relevance to the current debate between climate alarmists and climate realists.

griff
March 26, 2022 2:51 am

Great Barrier Reef authority confirms unprecedented sixth mass coral bleaching event | Great Barrier Reef | The Guardian

Great Barrier Reef authority confirms unprecedented sixth mass coral bleaching event
Aerial surveys show almost no reefs across a 1,200km stretch escaping the heat, prompting scientists to call for urgent action on climate crisis

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
March 26, 2022 3:48 am

Once again, quoting garbage from the grauniad. Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, Jennifer Marohasy surveys the GBR:

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2022/03/not-expecting-coral-bleaching-during-a-la-nina/

“Much of Pixie Reef, did look bleached from a drone at 120 metres up, which is about the altitude that Terry Hughes flies when he undertakes his surveys out the window of the airplane.

comment image

Can you see me? I’m floating above Pixie Reef looking at the most beautiful corals, just to the south of the boat – in red bathers. Much of this photograph shows what looks likes bleached corals, but that is the reef crest and those corals have been dead since sea levels started to fall a couple of thousand years ago! It is the case that sea levels were about 1.5 metres higher during a period known as the Holocene High Stand.
When you get down to Earth and under-the-water, well Pixie Reef was magnificently healthy. I am going to visit it again, soon, to check how it is this year.”

Aerial surveys or diver’s photographs.. which do YOU believe?

joe x
March 26, 2022 3:14 am

just when i thought there might be a shred of decency from a member of of the us senate joe manchin says he will vote to confirm brown to scotus. i wonder what sinema will do.

