The Tactical and Strategic Implications of the Weather Situation in the Ukraine

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Clifford Mass

Throughout history, weather has played a critical role in war, and thus it may be of value to review the past, present, and future weather situation in Ukraine to garner insights into the future of this terrible conflict.

Weather Conditions for Offensive and Defensive Operations

Cloudy, rainy, and low-visibility conditions generally favor defense, since offensive operations–from aircraft-based attacks, intelligence collection from aircraft or satellites, and artillery targeting–are undermined by stormy, rainy, or cloud-enshrouded situations.

February was drier and sunnier than normal over Ukraine, and was followed by a cool/cloudier period in early March.  During the last week anomalous high pressure has existed to the north of Ukraine (see upper-level map yesterday, below), producing warmer and drier conditions over the country.   This has been beneficial to Russia’s offensive operations.

Upper-level (500 hPa, about 18,000 ft) maps, with the colors indicating how much the situation is different than normal.  Red indicates enhanced ridging (higher than normal heights/pressures), which is producing clear skies and warming over Ukraine. Ukraine is indicated by a blue star.

This situation–favorable for the Russians–will continue for another 3-5 days, but then there will be a major shift in the atmospheric structure with a deep trough of low pressure developing to the north (see forecast map for March 27).   Weather conditions will deteriorate over Ukraine, aiding the Ukrainians.

The European Center forecast of the simulated cloud image for Monday (March 28th) shows extensive deep clouds over Ukraine.

Monday March 28, Satellite Simulation. Courtesy of WeatherBell LLC
Temperatures will subsequently drop below normal and precipitation will spread across Ukraine (the 72h hour total precipitation ending 31 March is shown below).


In short, the weather this week will be favorable for offensive operations (and resupply missions) but that will change over the weekend.  Next week, obscuring skies and precipitation will aid defense.

“General Mud”

What about the situation on the ground?  As noted in a previous blog, and numerous accounts in the media, Ukraine, eastern Russia, and the adjoining areas are well known for very muddy conditions during the spring (as snow melts into poorly drained soils) and autumn (with the return of fall rain), while the hard-frozen soils of mid-winter and dried soils of summer (with dust) are favorable for military operations.   

Currently, snow has melted over most of Ukraine, except for the far eastern regions, as apparent in a visible satellite image yesterday and the European Center snow analysis (both below).

MODIS visible satellite image on Monday, March 21.  Snow is evident over the far northeast side of Ukraine.

European Center Snow Analysis on Monday

To gain some perspective on the situation, the precipitation situation in Kyiv is shown below.  There was no snow at the end of February (no data in March on this figure.).

Courtesy of Weatherspark
Here are the March observations at Kyiv from meteoblue.  Very little March precipitation and temps were too warm for snow for much of the month.

Compare this against a more typical year (2018), where the snow extended into March.

Snowmelt is ahead of schedule because of a warm, dry February and the warm/dry conditions of the past week.  

You can get an idea of where the snow has melted this year by looking at the visible satellite image on Feb. 13th (below).  Lots of snowmelt then over the northern part of the country compared to the image shown earlier.

_______________________
The bottom line is that the snowmelt over the northern portion of Ukraine was early this year and started with less snow to melt.  Little rain fell on the melting snow.   So if “General Mud” is helping slow down offensive armor and its support vehicles, it is happening now and will not extend into late spring as in more normal years.  

Russian Tanks Stuck in Mud 3 Weeks Ago

2hotel9
March 24, 2022 10:20 am

We better get more anti-armor weapons in there before the dryout comes on.

rah
March 24, 2022 10:40 am

I don’t buy the good guy bad guy establishment spiel. They are both bad guys. They are both corrupt despots. The only ones that matter to me are the regular Ukranian people.

This former SF soldier that spent 8 1/2 years on A teams targeted into Europe vehemently objects to the deployment of any conventional NATO or US forces to Ukraine or any attempt to establish a “no fly zone”.

The most dangerous people in the world right now for us are those pushing to get us into a war with Russia.

Ron Long
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 10:50 am

rah, thank you for your service, but the most dangerous people in the world right now are the murdering Russians, led by Putin, and the Chinese, led by Xi and the CCP, who are waiting to see what their strategy should be. Although I understand your concern about WWIII, waiting to see if you or some other country is next is a failed strategy (see Neville Chamberlain appeasing the Germans leading into WWII).

Mr.
Reply to  Ron Long
March 24, 2022 11:19 am

Yep.
As consigliere Clemenza said in The Godfather –
“they shoulda stopped them in Munich”

MarkW
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 11:15 am

Corrupt despots are one thing.
Corrupt despots that time and again invade their neighbors are another thing altogether.
Putin will keep invading other countries until he is stopped.

rah
Reply to  MarkW
March 24, 2022 11:17 am

Putin could have crushed Ukraine already if he wanted to. You guys should know better. Your falling for a narrative much like Climate Change.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 11:20 am

You must have excellent sources of information. RT.com, perhaps?

MarkW
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 11:22 am

So he’s deliberately losing troops and supplies and putting his very regime at risk? Can you come up with a reason why?
Most people feel that he screwed up the preparations big time. He actually seems to have believed his own propaganda that the Russian troops would be welcomed by the Ukrainian people.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 11:32 am

Time favors the defenders. Crushing Ukraine would be as our Joint Chief once said; “you break it you own it.” It is clear that all Putin’s plans did not survive contact with the enemy.

MarkW
Reply to  MarkW
March 24, 2022 11:24 am

In the real world, you rarely get the luxury of choosing between good and evil. Most of the time you have to choose between bad and worse.
Can you really say that Stalin was that much better than Hitler?
For that matter, the French leadership were no saints either.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  rah
March 24, 2022 11:21 am

Both are respots. Who’s the other one?

Janice Moore
March 24, 2022 11:08 am

In every battle, time is of the essence, and Napoleon — probably out of necessity – postponed his main attack at Waterloo for approximately four hours. The reason was simple. Throughout the previous day, heavy rains had turned dirt roads into quagmires. Cavalry and artillery could not move easily in the mud. Horses would tire more quickly, and artillery shells might lose a measure of effectiveness, miring in the muck rather than exploding and showering the enemy with deadly shrapnel.

The delay would allow the ground to dry somewhat, but it also provided precious time for the Prussians to close the distance.

(Source: https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/2015/06/18/surveying-the-ground-at-the-battle-of-waterloo/ )

GO, UKRAINE!

May God “make the wheels fall off the chariots” (as He did for the Israelites escaping Pharoah’s army) of those vile invading Russian forces.

💙💛UKRAINE, FOREVER!!💛💙

comment image

Bruce Cobb
March 24, 2022 11:13 am

Putin’s ground war will be pointed to and laughed at for centuries hence.
He’s such a “genius”.

fretslider
March 24, 2022 11:16 am

I thought the Russians would move in late March or early April

But then the whole adventure smacks of a cock-up. It has put the greens on the spot

Boulder Skeptic
March 24, 2022 11:20 am

Clifford, thanks for this post.

Without supporting either side of this conflict, a couple of thoughts…

(1) you say “Cloudy, rainy, and low-visibility conditions generally favor defense, since offensive operations–from aircraft-based attacks, intelligence collection from aircraft or satellites, and artillery targeting–are undermined by stormy, rainy, or cloud-enshrouded situations.” Historically this is true, but from an intimate familiarity with space-based and air-based imaging/targeting, I think this is changing. At least capability for imaging and targeting through clouds and smoke (and at night) has been a huge focus of the US military over the last couple of decades such that bad weather or darkness doesn’t slow us down as much anymore. The Russians don’t have what we have yet, however, so point taken.

(2) The upcoming bad weather will certainly impact the civilian populace in multiple ways and might be worth mentioning since they are in the middle of this. Seems that many are exposed to the elements, more so than before, and food and medical supplies will be impacted. These factors might water down or impede defense efforts.

I’m not disagreeing with your post, just adding some possible considerations.

