EIA: “Policies, rather than market demand, drive the adoption of biomass-based diesel fuels”…

2 hours ago
David Middleton
20 Comments

Guest “Do they intentionally get the headlines wrong?” by David Middleton

MARCH 24, 2022
EIA projects U.S. renewable diesel supply to surpass biodiesel in AEO2022

In our Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022) Reference case, which reflects current laws and regulations, we project that renewable diesel supply (domestic production and net imports) will exceed biodiesel supply in the near term. We project that renewable diesel supply will increase to 130,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2022 and 145,000 b/d in 2050, reflecting a significant increase in renewable diesel production capacity in the near term.

Biomass-based diesel fuels include biodiesel and renewable diesel, both of which are refined from the same types of fat, oil, and grease feedstocks. Renewable diesel is chemically indistinguishable from petroleum diesel (known as a drop-in diesel fuel), meaning that it meets specifications for use in existing infrastructure and diesel engines and is not subject to any blending limitations. Biodiesel is a mixture of chemical compounds known as alkyl esters and is often combined with petroleum diesel in blends of 5% to 20%, known as B5 to B20, respectively.

We project that production of renewable diesel supply will grow because of its compatibility with existing distribution infrastructure and engines, higher state and federal targets for renewable fuel production, incentives from tax credits, and the conversion of existing petroleum refineries into renewable diesel refineries.

Targets and incentives that contribute to renewable diesel’s growth include the Renewable Fuel Standard, California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standard, and the U.S. biomass-based diesel blender credit, which currently applies through 2022 and allows qualified taxpayers to claim a credit of $1.00/gallon when the required amount of biodiesel or renewable diesel is blended with petroleum diesel for sale or use in a trade or business. In response to the improved economics of renewable diesel due to these policy actions, domestic production capacity has increased, both in the form of new stand-alone facilities and converted petroleum refineries.

We assume that policies, rather than market demand, drive the adoption of biomass-based diesel fuels in the AEO2022 Reference case. Renewable diesel and biodiesel compete for the same feedstocks, so some of the projected growth in renewable diesel production displaces biodiesel production. We project these two fuels will remain a relatively small part of the larger diesel market, accounting for less than 8% of the U.S. diesel production in 2050.

Principal contributors: Estella Shi, Will Sommer, Andrew Smiddy

Tags: production/supply, AEO (Annual Energy Outlook), forecasts/projections, renewables, liquid fuels, diesel, biofuels

EIA

The EIA features this graph at the beginning of the article…

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022)

And then, near the bottom of the article, they tossed in this graph…

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022)

Shouldn’t the headline have been more like this?

EIA projects U.S. biomass-based diesel fuels to remain less than 8% of total diesel supply in AEO2022

Or maybe this should have been the headline:

Policies, rather than market demand, drive the adoption of biomass-based diesel fuels in the AEO2022 Reference case… Explaining lack of demand growth

This bit is fracking hilarious:

Renewable diesel is chemically indistinguishable from petroleum diesel…

Diesel from recently dead plants is good for the climate… Diesel from long-dead algae & plankton is bad for the climate… Yet the good diesel is “chemically indistinguishable from” the bad diesel.

Yes… As a petroleum geologist, I fully realize that petroleum diesel moves carbon from the geological (slow) carbon cycle back into the active (fast) carbon cycle. Whereas, renewable diesel “recycles” carbon that’s already in the active cycle. That said…

Renewable Diesel Evaluation in UPS Fleet Vehicles

[…]

Results
Results indicate that, on average, renewable diesel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 4.2% compared to petroleum diesel.

[…]

NREL 2018

I don’t want to sound cynical… But a 4.2% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions seems like it would be in the margin of error. At the very least, it doesn’t sound significant.

Carbon dioxide emissions

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that in 2020, diesel (distillate) fuel consumption in the U.S. transportation sector resulted in the emission of about 432 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas. This amount was equal to about 26% of total U.S. transportation sector CO2 emissions and equal to about 9% of total U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions in 2020.

Last updated: December 2, 2021

EIA

OK… Diesel fuel consumption accounts for “about 9% of total U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions”. If we replaced all of the petroleum diesel with renewable diesel, it would reduce CO2 emissions by about 4%… 96% of 9% is still 9% (8.64%). 96% of 432 million metric tons is 415 metric tons. The maximum effect that renewable diesel could possibly have is an insignificant effect.

“The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades”

Renewable diesel: Frontier fuel with a future?
NOVEMBER 12, 2020

Once upon a time in the West
Living on the West Coast of the United States and working in energy does not always go hand-in-hand. I’ve had enough 4 a.m. meetings with my colleagues in Houston to realize that. It can, however, provide you with a preview of the direction that the global energy industry and energy consumers are traveling.

[…]

How the West was won

So why is this taking off in California? The short answer is incentives. The long answer is three complementary sets of incentives. Renewable diesel is eligible for Federal Renewable Fuels Standards (RFS), Californian Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Blenders Tax Credit (BTC) subsidies. These subsidies alone currently cover the fuel production costs meaning that early movers in this space are seeing profit margins of up to 45 percent.1 Numbers the oil and gas market could only dream of in today’s market.

[…]

Accenture Energy

Funny, I don’t recall anyone whining about “windfall profits” of renewable diesel companies back in 2020, despite the fact that government subsidies covered their “fuel production costs”.

Well, that bright future sure didn’t last long.

US renewable diesel production faces headwinds from high feedstock costs

11 Aug 2021

Author Janet McGurty
Editor Jim Levesque
Commodity Agriculture, Electric Power, Oil

The growing popularity of repurposing or building renewable diesel facilities by US refiners and others seems to have hit a roadblock, as growing demand for feedstock is pressuring supply and price.

CVR Energy has decided, for the time being, to keep the hydrocracker at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery in “oil service” rather than take the unit down to complete the renewable diesel conversion process because of the high cost of renewable diesel feedstocks, CEO Dave Lamp said Aug. 3.

“Renewable diesel feedstock prices have increased considerably, particularly for refined, bleached and deodorized soybean oil, to a level where economics do not make sense for us to complete the conversion at this time,” he said.

[…]

S&P Global, Commodity Insights
Source: Graph created by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on Bloomberg, Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) (EIA)

And those headwinds of 2021, keep getting stronger…

Soybean Oil (ZL)
Nasdaq

Why aren’t the Democrats clamoring for a soybean oil “windfall profits tax”? I guess they’re busy with even dumber ideas: Lawmakers propose $100 ‘energy rebate’ stimulus checks to offset high gas prices

EIA AEO2022 projects that, market demand, despite policies, will continue to drive this: Petroleum and natural gas are the most-used fuels in the United States through 2050

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2022 (AEO2022)
Note: Biofuels are both shown separately and are included in petroleum and other liquids.

As it turns out…

“The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades”

Tom Halla
March 24, 2022 2:06 pm

Like ethanol and wind, biodiesel is a subsidy mining operation. Not viable as an exercise otherwise.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 24, 2022 2:14 pm

Where are the biodiesel school buses pushed on schools by certain congressmen (D) and more recently electric school buses?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 24, 2022 2:32 pm

Tom, as said here many times before, ethanol up to the 10% blendwall is NOT subsidy mining. It replaced groundwater polluting MBTE as an octane enhancer, enabling more useful gas gallons per barrel of crude. It has the added benefit of being a smog reducing oxygenate. The Blendwall of 10% was set by LA premium gas in summer. That is why pumps say up to 10%. Depends on gas octane, season of year, and location.

And the supposed impact on food prices is deminimus. It is true that about 40% of the US corn crop (by ‘dry’ weight ~7% moisture) goes to ethanol. But ethanol returns about 27% by ‘dry’ weight of distillers grain (protein enhanced from the yeast roughage), which is an ideal ruminant feed supplement to alfalfa. MUCH better than the raw crushed corn and green corn whole chopped plant fermented silage (those big tall blue Harvestors) that we used to use on my SW Wisconsin dairy farm (combined operation about 350 head, about half milking twice/day). We switched around 2005. Don’t cut near as much green corn silage. Sell all harvested corn, buy back distillers grain from ‘local’ ethanol distilleries. Allowed us to alter crop rotations on all our contours (operation is combined 400 acres in the Uplands). Plant less alfalfa since we can sub distillers grain, plant more corn. And less alfalfa means more no-till so better net soil conservation. All good, no bad.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 24, 2022 2:41 pm

Allow more aromatics in gasoline and no octane enhancers are needed. I used to work for an oil company (rhymes with hell) that was heavily invested in reforming technology. It was a piece of cake to get high octane gas with a 5% benzene and 10% toluene blend.

Catalytic converters and modern emission controls make oxygenates obsolete basically. The concern is that there is the potential for fugitive benzene emissions, but these are readily engineered away.,

Fraizer
Reply to  Scissor
March 24, 2022 3:00 pm

RIP Wilmington Mfg Complex

Scissor
Reply to  Fraizer
March 24, 2022 3:29 pm

Been to them all.

My favorite was Anacortes . Eagles routinely circled the tallest units in the refinery with occasional visits from deer. Martinez wasn’t bad down by the pier.

John Garrett
March 24, 2022 2:30 pm

Mr. Middleton,
I saw that EIA “Today In Energy” piece this morning and thought it was completely bogus.

You’ve outdone yourself this time.

Bravo! Well done you!

★★★★★★

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Garrett
March 24, 2022 2:34 pm

There’s wrong, and then there’s EIA wrong.

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 24, 2022 2:46 pm

It’s not so much wrong, as it is like being a NY Mets fan and celebrating every time they don’t finish in last place.

Bob
March 24, 2022 2:45 pm

Can someone help me out with this whole subsidy thing? Every example I have heard about involves cronyism in one form or another. I’m leaning more and more to the idea that subsidies should be outlawed. Are there any examples of subsidies being a positive thing for all of us and not just a select few?

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Bob
March 24, 2022 3:52 pm

The Percentage Depletion Allowance can sort of be a subsidy under certain conditions..

https://nswa.us/percentage-depletion/

Last edited 23 minutes ago by David Middleton
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bob
March 24, 2022 3:59 pm

Nope.

Bill S
March 24, 2022 3:10 pm

If renewable diesel is chemically indistinguishable from petroleum diesel, how can the use of renewable diesel reduce CO2 emissions by any amount, much less 4.2%?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Bill S
March 24, 2022 3:32 pm

Who said it had to make sense? Drop in the bucket in any case.

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Bill S
March 24, 2022 3:57 pm

It has to do with the source of the carbon.

The carbon in petroleum diesel comes from hydrocarbons that have been locked away in geological sequestration for 100’s of thousands to millions of years.

The carbon in renewable diesel comes from biomass that was already participating in the active carbon cycle.

It may seem like a distinction without a difference, however the former does have a cumulative effect on atmospheric CO2, while the latter doesn’t. Although, the difference is very small.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bill S
March 24, 2022 4:04 pm

That calculation is simple. Take renewable divided by petroleum, calculate the anomaly, then divide by unicorns then multiply by fairy farts. Just like climate models and SLR. The answer cannot possibly be 4.1 or 4.3. It IS settled science.

leowaj
March 24, 2022 3:30 pm

That $100 energy rebate will only make the terrible inflation we already have much worse.

Watching the democrats run the government is like giving an expensive watch to a child and watching in horror as the child repeatedly slams the watch against the concrete sidewalk.

writing observer
March 24, 2022 3:55 pm

I find the second figure quite interesting, as diesel use generally follows the economy (highly correlated to the amount of goods produced). The wonks at the EIA are apparently projecting a very deep and very long Second Great Depression – much, much worse than the sharp and relatively short plandemic recession.

I can only hope that they are completely disconnected from reality.

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  writing observer
March 24, 2022 4:02 pm

Traders warn of looming global diesel shortage

Instead of being That 70’s Show, it’s Biden’s 70’s Shit Show.

Thomas Gasloli
March 24, 2022 3:56 pm

When you are warning people about food shortages as a result of incompetent foreign policy, using food to make a replacement for gasoline or diesel is a crime against humanity.

