Polar Bears

Arctic sea ice maximum extent was present for at least two weeks at about 14.9 million km2

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

US National Snow and Ice Data Center says the Arctic maximum extent for this winter peaked at 14.88 mkm2 on 25 February, but in fact this amount of ice coverage lasted for at least two weeks (22 February – 8 March), with very slight variation. Just a little something they all left out of their announcements, for some reason.

Here are the NSIDC maps I saved to my own archive:

NSIDC scientists calculate an average to two decimal places in order to arrive at a single peak date.

However, that doesn’t negate the fact that sea ice covered between 14.8 and 15.0 mkm2 of the Arctic for at least two weeks until the 7th or 8th of March, and that’s what is biologically significant. Keep in mind that for long-term comparative (climatological) purposes, the average extent for the entire month of March is used (see graph below), not the peak extent, and we won’t know that until early April.

Graph above from NOAA Arctic Report Card 2021 ‘Sea Ice’.

From the NSIDC report (22 March 2022):

On February 25, 2022, Arctic sea ice likely reached its maximum extent for the year, at 14.88 million square kilometers (5.75 million square miles), the tenth lowest extent in the satellite record. [See their Table 1, below] This year’s maximum extent is 770,000 square kilometers (297,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average maximum of 15.65 million square kilometers (6.04 million square miles) and 470,000 square kilometers (182,000 square miles) above the lowest maximum of 14.41 million square kilometers (5.56 million square miles) set on March 7, 2017. Prior to 2019, the four lowest maximum extents occurred from 2015 to 2018.

The date of the maximum this year, February 25, was fifteen days earlier than the 1981 to 2010 average date of March 12. Only two years had an earlier maximum, 1987 and 1996, both on February 24. This year is the second earliest date on the satellite record, tying with 2015, which also reached its maximum extent on February 25.

The ice growth season ended with near average sea ice extent in the Bering Sea, above average in Baffin Bay and off the coast of south-eastern Greenland, and below average in the Barents Sea with a narrow open-water wedge north of Novaya Zemlya. Extent was well below average in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Sea of Okhotsk.

Since the maximum on February 25, extent has dropped about 390,000 square kilometers (151,000 square miles), with losses primarily in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Barents Sea. These losses have been offset by gains in the Bering Sea, Baffin Bay, and the Labrador Sea.

Postscript: at 20 March, ice extent had only dropped to 14.7 mkm2 (see below).

9 Comments
DHR
March 24, 2022 6:28 am

NSIDC scientists calculate an average to two decimal places in order to arrive at a single peak date.

Why do that? What is wrong with just reporting the peak or peaks that occurred during the season be it one, two or twenty? We can be thankful that these guys don’t “calculate” baseball standings I suppose.

3
Reply
Lars Silen
March 24, 2022 6:38 am

Looking at table 1 it looks like we are going towards a new ice age because the ice extent has increased for four years. If the trend continues the whole earth will be frozen over soon. /sark

Last edited 1 hour ago by Lars Silen
5
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Lars Silen
March 24, 2022 7:04 am

What doesn’t show is that 2020 maximum was 15.05 km^2, so the extent has increased for 5 years. If that trend continues by 2100 there will be an additional 8.47 km^2 of extent bringing the total extent to just over 23.5 km^2. (using climatology extrapolation)

1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
March 24, 2022 7:04 am

Ice extent and surface temperature on the Great Lakes on March 23, 2022.comment image
Forecast.comment image

0
Reply
davetherealist
March 24, 2022 7:11 am

10th lowest would clearly indicate that the ice is not disappearing . The fudging of the dates to call the maximum in February rather than into March with same /more ice is yet another BS tactic to convince the uneducated that this should be something of concern. Next up, predictions of low summer ice … and those will fail too.

3
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
March 24, 2022 7:18 am

The sea surface temperature is falling.comment image

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
March 24, 2022 7:39 am

Clearly, SSTs need Life Alert.

0
Reply
Bloke down the pub
March 24, 2022 7:22 am

Has anyone compared the ice extent maps that NSIDC produce with their graphs? I know I’m only using a mk1 eyeball but there have been a number of occasions this winter where the missing ice appeared to be far less than the graphs were suggesting.

1
Reply
2hotel9
March 24, 2022 7:29 am

Lie by omission is still a lie, and such is prosecutable under Federal and State’s laws.

2
Reply
