UN Secretary General António Guterres. By DFID - UK Department for International Development - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dfid/30720847110/, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link
Climate Politics

UN Secretary General Lashes Out at “Climate Holdout” Australia

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Time for a new UN Secretary General? Following on from scolding the entire G20 for failing the holy 1.5C climate mission, Secretary General António Guterres has criticised Australia for not keeping up with the climate efforts of other G20 nations.

UN Secretary-General labels Australia a ‘holdout’ for refusing to do more on climate change

The UN Secretary-General has branded Australia a “holdout” for refusing to do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

Published 22 March 2022 at 8:17am
Source: AAP

The United Nations secretary-general has called Australia a “holdout” after Scott Morrison refused to strengthen the nation’s 2030 emissions reduction target.

AdvertisementAntónio Guterres has used an address to a sustainability summit to take an extraordinary public swipe at Australia’s climate change efforts.

“A growing number of G20 developed economies have announced meaningful emissions reductions by 2030 – with a handful of holdouts, such as Australia,” he said.

He said the Paris climate pact’s ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5C was “on life support” but there was still something that could save it.

“Keeping 1.5 alive requires a 45 per cent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century. That problem was not solved in Glasgow,” the UN chief said.

Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/australia-a-holdout-on-climate-un-chief/jzufkwmqw

Sadly Guterres may get his way with Australia.

The ruling Aussie Conservative Coalition, which despite my frequent criticism has so far resisted calls to completely shut down coal, is doing badly in the polls, and may lose to a green Labor coalition in this year’s federal election.

Their Labor Party opponents seem genuinely committed to shutting down coal and much of the rest of the Australian economy in the name of the climate crisis, as opposed to the current ruling federal coalition’s mostly empty green posturing, and have frequently relied on Green Party support to form governments. So even if Labor wins an outright majority in this year’s federal election, they are likely to want to keep the greens close, just in case they need them again in the future.

Even if the coalition somehow scrapes through and secures a win, senior figures in the ruling coalition, like federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg, seem fully onboard with Net Zero and the economically illiterate green hydrogen revolution, and may persuade colleagues to do something radical as part of a desperate effort to save their political skins.

So it seems likely that tough times are ahead for Australia, whichever major party wins the next election.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark Amey
March 22, 2022 10:02 pm

Tell ‘im ‘es dreamin’.

9
Reply
layor nala
March 22, 2022 10:07 pm

Time for Guterres, Un and especially the mendacious IPPC disappeared. To save you looking up mendacious I will give you my former boss’s definition – lying untruthful ba*&^%ds. The IPPC has put us at the feet of Putin with their ridiculous interpretations of climate changes so-called ‘science’.

7
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  layor nala
March 22, 2022 10:21 pm

IPCC. Really though, it’s the UNFCCC that needs to disappear.

2
Reply
OldGreyGuy
March 22, 2022 10:14 pm

I mean seriously? The G20 includes such notable climate leaders such as China, India, Indonesia, etc? I believe all of these countries are in a building program for coal fired power stations and Australia’s stupid political parties (Green, Labor and Liberal) are in a race to the bottom to shut down all our current coal & gas generators and replace them with so called renewables without bothering to understand minimum requirements for energy usage and generating capability.

6
Reply
Bryan A
March 22, 2022 10:17 pm

At #14 spot on the global emitter stage, it is plain to see that Australia could certainly have an effect on global emissions and as the #1 emitter, China couldn’t possibly have ANY effect /sarc
Rank..country………emissions……….population….global%
1………China…10,432,751,400…..1,414,049,351….29.18%
14..Australia……..414,988,700……….24,262,712……1.16%

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bryan A
4
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Bryan A
March 22, 2022 10:23 pm

Facts long ago departed the climate scam.

2
Reply
lee
Reply to  Bryan A
March 22, 2022 10:31 pm

And according to China’s TANSat, Japan’s GOSAT and NASA’s OCO-2 Australia is a carbon sink. Do they want us to increase emissions to “Net Zero”?

3
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
March 22, 2022 10:20 pm

Aussies, Start brushing up on your Mandarin.
Google up some pangolin recipes for the barbie. Your soon-to-be Sino overlords aren’t quite keen on wallaby.

2
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
March 22, 2022 11:42 pm

An erstwhile Australian Prime Minister allegedly fluent in Mandarin rehearses a speech he is to give to a Chinese audience:

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
March 22, 2022 10:23 pm

‘The ruling Aussie Conservative Coalition, which despite my frequent criticism has so far resisted calls to completely shut down coal, is doing badly in the polls, and may lose to a green Labor coalition in this year’s federal election.’

I’m not very familiar with ‘Aussie’ politics, but is this because the ruling Conservative Coalition that rightly ‘resisted calls to completely shut down coal’ is the same ruing Conservative Coalition that knelt on the electorate’s neck during Covid?

3
Reply
LdB
March 22, 2022 10:47 pm

Not sure too many Australians would care what that overpaid and useless loser said … the expression go get a real job comes to mind.

3
Reply
Bob
March 22, 2022 10:49 pm

This whole net zero and 1.5C increase is nothing more than shameful lies. Since the climate alarmists are so experienced at manufacturing statistics I think they should just say we have already passed the 1.5C benchmark and nothing happened so let’s forget the whole thing.

5
Reply
aussiecol
March 22, 2022 10:59 pm

Australia emits 1.5% of global emissions and gets a grilling, meanwhile China emits 30% unabated. Go figure.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  aussiecol
March 22, 2022 11:08 pm

China have no qualms about manhandling heads of international bodies. China arrested the Chinese born head of Interpol and refused to give him back, in my opinion because they were angry he refused to issue international arrest warrants for Chinese dissidents. After 2 years in Chinese internment he pleaded guilty to taking bribes. Some of his close family lives in China, so I’m guessing he didn’t have a lot of choice, even if he was innocent.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 22, 2022 11:53 pm

And just to add,
”…is doing badly in the polls, and may lose to a green Labor coalition in this year’s federal election.”
I hope your wrong Eric. I am really holding my hopes up that the ”mean girls” saga may just get the Liberals over the line.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  aussiecol
March 22, 2022 11:15 pm

Ah, but those Chinese emissions are high-quality good emissions, whereas all those emitted by you Aussies are bad emissions, just like those of the Western World are all bad, & I am certain the UNIPCC can prove it using a puter model. As a matter of interest, has the UN calculated whose emissions are worse, Russia’s or the Ukraine’s???

0
Reply
Mike
March 22, 2022 11:32 pm

Tell him to f**k off.
The worldwide extraction, use, and price of coal will continue to go up for the next several decades. The virtue signaling CEOs of all the woke companies and banks who have turned their backs on coal will come scurrying back to it when they FINALLY realize that apart from nuclear power, it is the only real option to keep the lights on.
(oh, and to make a real profit as opposed to a taxpayer funded one – unless we can sell sunshine and breezes of course…)

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Mike
0
Reply
Megs
March 22, 2022 11:39 pm

Scott Morrison is the same prime minister who took a lump of coal into parliament just a few short years ago and told the ministers on both sides that coal was not to be feared. Now he’s pushing the ‘clean and green’.

Where’d he go? He must have been swapped out.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Megs
March 22, 2022 11:42 pm

Maybe someone left a green pod next to him while he was sleeping…

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Megs
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 22, 2022 11:48 pm

Ha ha ha..so funny. That must be what happened! And not just to him.

100+

0
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Megs
March 22, 2022 11:45 pm

I’m hoping that if he gets re-elected, he might say something like, ”we tried, but solar panels and batteries don’t work. We need coal for security reasons. Sorry” (I’m sure that’s what he believes)
That’s what I’m hoping. If he loses, all bets are off.

0
Reply
HAS
March 22, 2022 11:46 pm

Let’s see, if you have a surplus of green electricity and wanted to export it, would you inefficiently convert it in a difficult-to-ship commodity throwing perhaps half of it away in the conversion and shipping, and then send it to markets where it competes with a much cheaper identical alternative (including stuff that is Made in Australia).

Even Ozzies should be able to think up better things to do with it than that.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics Climate Politics

Morano on SEC ‘climate risk’ disclosures: ‘It’s a way for climate activists to literally get their claws into every aspect of a business’ without a vote of Congress

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Oil and Gas

Help Us, Surrender, and Submit: DOE Secretary Granholm at CERA

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Intl Energy Agency report urges ENERGY LOCKDOWNS: ‘Banning use of private cars on Sundays…Reducing highway speed limits…more working from home…cutting business air travel’ & SUV ‘tax’

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Climate Politics

GREEN THINKING:  Geopolitical considerations

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics

UN Secretary General Lashes Out at “Climate Holdout” Australia

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

More Confirmation Of The Infeasibility Of A Fully Wind/Solar/Storage Electricity System

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Climate Politics

Morano on SEC ‘climate risk’ disclosures: ‘It’s a way for climate activists to literally get their claws into every aspect of a business’ without a vote of Congress

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Sea level

AR6 and Sea Level, Part 3, A Statistically Valid Forecast

14 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: