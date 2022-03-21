UN Secretary General António Guterres. By DFID - UK Department for International Development - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dfid/30720847110/, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link
United Nations

“This is madness”: UN Secretary General Whining About Abandoned Climate Goals

49 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As the UN plan to assume leadership of the world’s climate response unravels before his eyes, and the world focusses on real problems, UN Secretary General António Guterres is urging people to remember the fake climate crisis.

UN chief warns against ‘sleepwalking to climate catastrophe’

21 March 2022 Climate and Environment

The goal to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, highlighted in the Paris Agreement on climate change, and driven home in last November’s COP26, gathering in Glasgow, is now on “life support” and “in intensive care,” the UN chief told the Economist Sustainability Summit on Monday.   

Speaking via video link, Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted some of the progress made at COP 26 last year but pointing to “the enormous emissions gap” conceded that “the main problem was not solved – it was not even properly addressed.”  

Keeping 1.5 alive requires a 45 per cent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century”, he said, highlighting how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to become a huge setback for the concerted effort to speed up climate action.  

Last year alone, global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by six per cent “to their highest levels in history,” Mr. Guterres said, as coal emissions surged “to record highs.”  

With the planet warming by as much as 1.2 degrees, and where climate disasters have forced 30 million to flee their homes, Mr. Guterres warned: “We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”  

If we do not want to “kiss 1.5 goodbye…we need to go to the source – the G20”(group of leading industrialized nations), the UN chief said.  

“We can’t point fingers while the planet burns,” said the Organization head. 

As major economies pursue a so-called “all-of-the-above” strategy to replace Russian fossil fuels, short-term measures might create long-term fossil fuel dependence and close the 1.5 degrees window, he warned.  

Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use,” Mr. Guterres insisted. “This is madness.” 

Developed countries, multilateral development banks, private financial institutions and companies with the technical know-how – all need to join forces…to deliver support at scale and with speed to coal-intensive economies”, he added. 

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1114322

The UN’s continued adherence to the climate faith in my opinion simply demonstrates how out of touch they are with the needs of the people they claim to serve. Even green Germany has thrown climate purity overboard in the face of the Ukraine crisis. But the UN is so detached from ordinary people, they simply don’t care. The message of necessity has yet to penetrate.

Iain Russell
March 21, 2022 10:03 pm

Don’t know, don’t care, just want to keep riding the gravy train!

Herbert
March 21, 2022 10:08 pm

The life support system for the climate agenda has been turned off.
Details for the memorial service will be published by the Secretary General in due course.

Dennis
Reply to  Herbert
March 21, 2022 10:20 pm

One of the points of interest for me is how politicians who have pushed or even just quietly supported climate hoax will try to reposition themselves and explain the backflip to their constituents, particularly the huge amount of taxpayer’s monies squandered on stupid expenditure such as the transition to renewable (unreliable and intermittent) energy, so called.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dennis
March 21, 2022 10:22 pm

They’ll pretend it never happened, just like last time. We’ll know we won when Democrat Presidential candidate Beto gives a speech denying the historicity of the so called global warming crisis.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Dennis
March 21, 2022 10:16 pm

I do not have the link to President Trump’s address to the United Nations in New York but I did view it at the time, shortly afterwards, and remember his not so subtle criticism and suggestion for a return to the original charter of objectives. He said that the UN has expanded into too many areas and organisations and must stop interfering in the internal affairs (sovereignty) of member nations. And that he had already discussed these points with UN leaders.

Soon after the WW2 when the UN was established a plan was created to encourage member nations to enter into treaties and agreements with the UN that could be used to get around each nation’s constitution and constitutional laws by compliant governments that would then create legislation to enforce each one and regulations. UN Agenda 21 created around 1990 is an example, titled Sustainability but effectively undermining economic prosperity by banning activities in National Parks created from public forests such as building dams, logging, mining and in offshore Marine Parks banning or restricting commercial fishing activities.

The UN globalist left objective to become a “world parliament” and therefore no surprise now that the Secretary General is not happy as member nations turn away to refocus on nation building or recovery.

Bob
March 21, 2022 10:27 pm

These people are a joke. The only thing that comes to mind reading trash like this is Baghdad Bob, reporting that the Americans were not in Baghdad right up to the point where the Americans entered the station. How pathetic.

Mike
March 21, 2022 10:29 pm

Keeping 1.5 alive”

How much is this bloke paid?

