Climate Politics Oil and Gas

Help Us, Surrender, and Submit: DOE Secretary Granholm at CERA

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — March 21, 2022

“We are on a war footing—an emergency—and we have to responsibly increase short-term [oil and gas] supply…. And that means you producing more right now, where and if you can.” (Secretary Granholm, March 9, 2022)

“Believe me, it would take a fool to not see that this empress has no clothes.” (RLB, below)

I have been in the business of criticizing the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) ever since it was created in 1977. And I have never read a more fanciful and pitiful speech than this one. Yes, it is very well written (whoever the speechwriter was). But how do you square the circle; and how do you eat your cake and have it too?

We are in a climate crisis, right? It is an “existential threat,” states President Biden. It is “without exaggeration, about survival,” states John Kerry.

So why does the scripted, puppet Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm come begging Big Oil to rev up oil production, carbon dioxide emissions notwithstanding?

It’s all politics. But the hypocrisy of resetting the reset, however short-term it might be, is boundless. (And many on the Left remain quiet, although a lot of true believers are going into rehab or trying to deal with their raw anger.)

Believe me, it would take a fool to not see that this empress has no clothes.

Excerpts from the DOE Secretary’s speech of March 9, 2022, follow (subtitles added):

More Oil Please–We Appreciate It

President Biden announced yesterday that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports…. Bravo to BP, Exxon, Shell and others in the private sector who are withdrawing from Russian operations. But there’s more to do….

We are on a war footing—an emergency—and we have to responsibly increase short-term [oil and gas] supply where we can right now to stabilize the market and to minimize harm to American families…. And that means you producing more right now, where and if you can….

So yes, right now, we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand….

For over a hundred years, the oil and gas industry has powered our nation and gotten us where we are today. We are eternally grateful for that….

Climate Emergency Too

And at the same time, the war in Ukraine isn’t the only thing sending shock waves through the energy sector. We’ve also got to reckon with the impact of climate change—and the clean energy transition that isn’t just coming; it’s here.

Don’t Fuss

You all know that – you’re wrestling with it yourselves: your investors are demanding climate action. And your customers are demanding climate action—seventy percent of voting Americans support the clean energy transition….

I get it—this is beyond hard…. But we can’t do it if we are fighting internal battles. Some people here (or at least lobbyists and Beltway politicians) seem to think this is the time to recycle old talking points.

Not Biden’s Fault

People are arguing that if a pipeline that wouldn’t have even been in operation by now were still under construction, the situation with today’s oil prices would somehow be different.

Or that President Biden’s policies have decreased production, when we are actually at record levels of natural gas and LNG, and will be at record levels of oil production by next year. When there are over 9,000 onshore drilling permits that are sitting unused. We all know that’s the same old DC BS.

Take Our Bribes!

Aren’t we ready to finally work together to confront this moment of crisis…and come out stronger on the other side?

I’m here to tell you that the Department of Energy, and the entire Biden administration, is ready to work with you to seize the opportunity of clean energy.

That means we have to deploy clean technologies as fast as possible—but we’re under no illusion that every American will get an EV or a heat pump tomorrow or next month or next year. 

It is a transition…and we’re pragmatic about what it means. We know it won’t happen overnight. And we’re serious about decarbonizing while providing reliable energy that doesn’t depend on foreign adversaries. That means we’ll walk and chew gum at the same time….

And we are here to work with anyone and everyone who’s serious about taking a leap toward the future…by diversifying your energy portfolio to add clean fuels and technologies, like many of you are starting to do or have been doing…by creating good-paying jobs for your talented workforce in the energy industry of the future…and by reaping the rewards of a clean energy market that will exceed $23 trillion by the end of the decade.

Maybe you’re excited about clean hydrogen.  Maybe it’s carbon capture and storage.  Maybe it’s offshore wind… geothermal… lithium from geothermal brines… sustainable aviation fuels… EV charging…you name it.

We’re ready to partner with the private sector through the $62 billion that Congress just gave us in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Most of that funding is going out through competitive grants…and we’re eager to receive your best and most innovative ideas.

I’m here to extend a hand of partnership…because we’ll only be able to meet these challenges of oil and gas supply and climate change by working together. 

Ukraine … Clean Energy?

For me, Putin’s actions and the resolve of the Ukrainian people give me even more determination to get this energy transition right….

And we want you to power this country for the next hundred years with zero-carbon technologies.

Good History?

It’s often hard to see history in the making. But we’re on the cusp of the most important transition human society has ever seen. I hope we’ll look back at 2022 as the year the world took giant steps to improve energy security and tackle climate change.

And to do that—to be on the right side of history—we need to work together. Let’s start now.

Tom Halla
March 21, 2022 6:07 pm

Nowhere did I see a mea culpa, that Biden and pals policies contributed to any of these problems, or that Biden was changing course.

13
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 21, 2022 6:51 pm

They are constitutionally incapable of understanding their own hypocrisy.

I’m slowly grinding through Iain McGilchrist’s magnum opus, The Matter With Things.

McGilchrist points out that the two hemispheres of the brain attend to things in very different ways. The left hemisphere has intense focus on getting hold of things. In a bird, it solves the problem of plucking a seed out of a bed of gravel. The right hemisphere pays attention to the environment in general. It notices the cat sneaking up. Obviously, the bird won’t survive unless both of its hemispheres are working.

There is a pile of evidence about what the two hemispheres do in humans. There is clinical data about people who have had left or right hemisphere strokes. There have also been many split brain experiments where one or the other hemisphere is temporarily incapacitated.

The right hemisphere understands context. It is the brain’s BS detector.

The left hemisphere is very good at procedures. On the other hand, it demands certainty. When presented with something new, it gloms onto the first reasonable sounding explanation that comes along. If it is later presented with evidence that explanation is wrong, it will ignore it. If no explanation is presented, the left hemisphere will make something up.

The symptoms of left-hemisphere-only thinking are remarkably like schizophrenia and autism.

We do have an existential problem. Our education system causes the right hemisphere to atrophy. The more education, the worse it is. As far as I can tell, the most afflicted become liberals. Just as a bird can’t survive if both its hemispheres are working, neither can society. A society based on deluded thinking can’t survive.

Defund the universities.

5
Reply
WILLIAM ABBOTT
March 21, 2022 6:16 pm

Beyond limp

5
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
March 21, 2022 6:27 pm

“And we want you to power this country for the next hundred years with zero-carbon technologies.”

Depends on what you mean by “zero-carbon” technologies Mr. DOE Secretary. If you are talking about nuclear power, then I suggest you put the taxpayers’ money where your mouth is….into current and future generation nuclear power technologies. I do not think the fossil fuel industry is heavy into nuclear.

If you mean wind and solar, forget it unless you are okay with dependency on China for solar panels and the raw materials to manufacture them….AND a much larger footprint on the Earth than fossil fuels currently require. And ask how many Americans are willing to fly across the country (or across the Atlantic or Pacific fort that matter) in a solar battery-powered aircraft. Not me.

Somehow I doubt that the current DOE Secretary has much (if any) background in the physics, economics and engineering of electricity generation. His technical illiteracy, like that of most politicians, is the bane of anyone who understands the technical complexities of energy generation.

5
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
March 21, 2022 6:48 pm

Excuse me, Ms. DOE Secretary. Forgot it was a woman.

2
Reply
navy bob
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
March 21, 2022 6:55 pm

I believe that’s Ms. DOE Secretary, although still technically illiterate.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  navy bob
March 21, 2022 6:57 pm

Yes, I know. See me comment at 6:48 pm.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 21, 2022 6:30 pm

They just mean until the midterms and after that all bets are off and it’s back to nonsense and overreach in the extreme like other dictators holding all the cards.

6
Reply
Independent
March 21, 2022 6:35 pm

Granholm was the worst governor in the country when she was governor of Michigan and she hasn’t gotten any smarter. What a ridiculous bunch of hypocrisy, lies, and misdirection.

6
Reply
John Hultquist
March 21, 2022 7:10 pm

 “this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal …”
[Obama, June 3, 2008]

“ . . . we’re on the cusp of the most important transition human society has ever seen. I hope we’ll look back at 2022 as the year the world took giant steps to improve energy security and tackle climate change.”
[Jennifer Granholm, March 9, 2022]

The echo comes back with new words but the same schist.

6
Reply
Doonman
March 21, 2022 7:12 pm

All current energy pricing happened on Biden’s watch, under Biden’s policies and Biden’s appointees. But it’s not his fault. It’s somebody elses.

3
Reply
Tom Abbott
March 21, 2022 7:25 pm

The war on fossil fuels is about to become a much discussed subject. Lots of people are going to be interested in knowing why they are going to have to give up their lifestyles as an outcome of the destruction of the fossil fuel industry perpetrated by the radical Democrats.

3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Tom Abbott
March 21, 2022 7:28 pm

Real people vote their wallets, not future utopia.

1
Reply
Gunga Din
March 21, 2022 7:28 pm

If you have a strong stomach:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/01/27/remarks-by-president-biden-before-signing-executive-actions-on-tackling-climate-change-creating-jobs-and-restoring-scientific-integrity/
And now Brandon is on his knees to other countries begging for the fossil fuels we need but have right here at home that his policies and Executive Orders have cut off.
(Long before Putin reared his ugly head.)

0
Reply
markl
March 21, 2022 7:31 pm

We’re getting close to understanding what doing without fossil fuels and not having any backup will do to us.

0
Reply
Roger Caiazza
March 21, 2022 7:38 pm

I would love to see where this came from “seventy percent of voting Americans support the clean energy transition”. Maybe at $1 a month or even $10 but surely people should catch on that the $10 more every time they fill up is just the start of the costs

1
Reply
