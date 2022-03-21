Witches flying on a broom. The History of Witches and Wizards, 1720. See page for author [CC BY 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Guardian: Nine Cattle Killed in One Strike Proves Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

The Guardian has resorted to interpreting evil omens and portents, to try to bolster their push for climate climate action.

How lightning killed nine Queensland cattle in one strike – and what it has to do with climate change

Experts say lightning strikes 1.5bn times a year, but global heating is causing them to shift further away from the equator

Natasha May Thu 17 Mar 2022 16.39 AEDT

Nine cattle were struck by lightning and killed in central Queensland earlier this month during an incident experts say could become more common with climate change.

Grazier John Ellrott said a heatwave that was affecting his property at Morinish and the surrounding Rockhampton region on 7 March culminated in a dry electrical storm. The next day Ellrott discovered his cows dead in a heap in a paddock.

Bluff grazier Cathy Hoare also lost two cows and two calves at her Rockyview property 80km away.

How common is it?

Mark Collins, chair of Ag Force’s Ag Business Committee, said the occurrence was not common, but does happen.

He lost 10 head of cattle 20 years ago in a severe electrical storm.

However, he said it’s unusual to have severe electrical storms in central Queensland at this time of year, since they typically occur through spring to early summer.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/mar/17/how-lightning-killed-nine-queensland-cattle-in-one-strike-and-what-it-has-to-do-with-climate-change

What can I say – back in the old days the ignorant and superstitious blamed witches for mysterious cattle deaths, so I guess there is a kind of cultural symmetry to some people today attempting to blame the carbon demon for anything unusual which happens.

Tom Halla
March 21, 2022 10:04 am

Exxon was seen adding eye of newt to a cauldron?

rah
March 21, 2022 10:06 am

Guardian dabbling in the occult again.

n.n
Reply to  rah
March 21, 2022 10:38 am

They are part of a Cult that subscribes to a religion that inculcates sacrifice of virginal human lives for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes. A wicked solution to a purportedly hard problem.

Tom Abbott
March 21, 2022 10:10 am

From the article: “Experts say lightning strikes 1.5bn times a year, but global heating is causing them to shift further away from the equator”

BS (Bad Science).

It’s cooling now, not warming; 0.7C since the 2016 highpoint. The lightning must be moving back towards the equator now, following this logic.

fretslider
March 21, 2022 10:33 am

Why does it happen?
Because it happens
Roll the bones

H.R.
March 21, 2022 10:35 am

Here’s a good link to a listing of U.S. fatalities by year since 2006.

Maybe the stats are different in the U.K., or maybe it’s because cattle deaths are included in the U.K., 😉 and they are not included in the U.S. numbers.

Lightning Deaths | National Lightning Safety Council

Hoyt Clagwell
March 21, 2022 10:39 am

I can connect any weather event to Kevin Bacon in only 6 steps or less.

johnbuk
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
March 21, 2022 10:46 am

Bacon? Is that when lightning hits pigs?

JOHN LEDGER
March 21, 2022 10:44 am

The Guardian ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Here in South Africa we have very powerful weather witches. Climate change is real and it’s happening. See?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzg3RbLx83M

John Ledger

mal
March 21, 2022 10:46 am

Lighting killing cattle is not unusual, making a big deal about it and blaming climate change is.

John VC(@jvcstone)
Reply to  mal
March 21, 2022 11:24 am

Yeppers! A friend here in North Central Texas lost 23 to a lightning strike. Guess no one told those cows not to gather under a big old oak tree during a thunder storm

commieBob
March 21, 2022 11:08 am

Warmer weather will lead to fewer tornadoes. link

Since tornadoes and thunder storms are caused by the same thing …

markl
March 21, 2022 11:24 am

So less cattle, less methane. Isn’t that what they want?

Mr.
March 21, 2022 11:24 am

Now, if that lightning strike was the 2nd time it had struck that same place, that would be news.

But hitting the ground as some random cattle just happened to be hanging about there – no big deal.

Man, The Guardian is getting desperate to flog its flaccid news efforts.

(and once again, thanks for reading this tosh for us Eric, and saving us the nausea)

Vuk
March 21, 2022 11:26 am

Hold on your horses, or is it the cattle?
This proves that atmosphere is at same time drier and wetter as ‘caca verde’ people were claiming all along.
Drier atmosphere makes for a greater electric charge, and wetter atmosphere makes it more conducive hence such an unprecedented event.
To protect your livestock in the future please wrap your cattle in tin foil, attach a metal chain to the collar so it trails on the ground. In case of a Carrington type solar storm you cattle will be protected from subsequent damage or injury. This is farmhouse husbandry measure advocated by Mr. Michael Faraday, well known cattle farmer from village of Newington in Surrey nearly 200 years ago,

