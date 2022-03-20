Open Thread

32 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Josh
March 20, 2022 10:12 pm

A question I had: Do the IPCC models work as a function of time and CO2 concentration, or as a function of time and CO2 production (or some other things)?

The real question/curiosity is this: I see lots of things challenging the modelling assumptions between CO2 concentration and temperature (e.g. do the models accurately give various feedback loops etc), but nothing about challenging assumptions avout what CO2 production would do to CO2 levels. Would a doubling of CO2 production lead to a doubling of CO2 levels? I doubt it given increased CO2 levels would produce greater plant life which would limit the increase in CO2 levels, but I haven’t read anything saying something like that.

CO2 production is what the politicians are trying to control. What does the IPCC think is the link between CO2 production and CO2 levels, and are those assumptions accurate?

