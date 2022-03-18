Bad science

Proxy Rates of Sea Level Rise

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

My Twitter friend Wei Zhang @WeiZhangAtmos pointed me to an open-access study in Nature magazine entitled “Timing of emergence of modern rates of sea-level rise by 1863“. It claims that sea levels were basically stable for centuries, all the way up until the 1860s when the modern rates of rise started occurring. They are basing this claim on a variety of different kinds of proxy sea level data—foraminifera, coral microatolls, plants, diatoms, peat, shells, vermetids, herbaceous peat, mangrove peat, ∆13C, sediment, testates, archeological, and bioconstructed reefs.

Intrigued, I took a look. Here’s their Supplementary Figure 5.

Figure 1. Figure 5 from the Supplement, with original caption

Hmmm … overall, that wasn’t impressive in the slightest. Different areas are claimed to have wildly differing rates of change, sometimes going up and down radically in a couple of hundred years. Why would New Jersey be so different from North Carolina? Why do Iceland and Denmark show no change in sea level until very recently, when relative sea level is supposed to have dropped? These questions and more …

I noted an interesting point in the caption to Supplementary Figure 5 above. It said that the “global and linear” components had been removed. Hmmm again … how was that done?

Reading the paper I found the magic behind the curtain. The finished records in Fig. 5 above are the result of the raw data being “incorporated into a spatiotemporal empirical hierarchical model” … and hey, if you don’t believe in the millimeter-level accuracy of a random spatiotemporal empirical hierarchical model, you must be anti-science.

Now, those who know me are aware that I’m a great fan of raw data. And kudos to the authors, they included a link to download an Excel spreadsheet containing the data. It contains proxy data from 103 different sites around the world. So I took that proxy data and I graphed it all up.

Figure 2. The proxy data used in the sea level study.

YIKES! All I can say is, it’s a darn good thing that they have their spatiotemporal empirical hierarchical macerator … because if they’d shown the unmacerated data, they’d have to provide 500ml of eyebleach with every issue of the magazine …

With that data as a starting point, as you might expect, their claims are all over the map. Regarding the North Atlantic, for example, they say that the emergence of modern rates of sea-level rise occurred “earliest in the mid-Atlantic [US] region (1872–1894 CE) and later in Canada and Europe (1930–1964 CE)”.

Seriously? After centuries during which their claim is that there was very little sea-level rise (Fig 1.), they say that one side of the Atlantic started rising about a half-century before the other side of the Atlantic, leaving the entire Atlantic tilted … wait, what?

And climate scientists wonder why the general public is so skeptical of their findings?

Sigh …

My very best wishes to all, stay safe and sane in these parlous times …

w.

My Custom: I ask you to quote the exact words you’re discussing. Misunderstandings are a bane of the intarwebs, and vague claims based on what someone thinks someone else meant are a major source of said confoundibulations.

Ed Reid
March 18, 2022 10:05 am

Even climate change alarmists know that it is far easier to tilt a playing field than to tilt an ocean.

Reply
Tom Halla
March 18, 2022 10:09 am

Figure 2 is a killer. Mann would be proud of creating such a program to make “sense” of such raw data.

Reply
DMacKenzie
March 18, 2022 10:10 am

It is surprising how many proxies show decreasing or constant sea level over the past 2K yrs.

Reply
Mr.
March 18, 2022 10:20 am

And climate scientists wonder why the general public is so skeptical of their findings?

Problem is – the general public’s news feeds & headlines don’t ever show them what’s behind the curtains.

Reply
Gavin Hardy
March 18, 2022 10:38 am

Shouldn’t the title of this be “Poxy Rates of Sea Level Rise”?

Reply
Coach Springer
March 18, 2022 10:47 am

Published Study. Well, then.

Reply
Scott
March 18, 2022 10:48 am

How do they get this stuff published

Reply
Barry Anthony
March 18, 2022 10:50 am

And yet sea levels are rising at an accelerating rate as the oceans warm due to increased atmospheric CO2 from human activity increasing the greenhouse effect.

﻿Any questions?

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 18, 2022 11:10 am

The scientific method is based upon questions being constantly posed to challenge “accepted” understanding of natural phenomena Barry.

So the short answer to your question would be a resounding
YES!

Reply
Paul S.
March 18, 2022 10:52 am

Does that spatiotemporal empirical hierarchical model come with a laser supported 3000 kw turbo encabulator?

Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Paul S.
March 18, 2022 11:24 am

It is powered by Mr. Fusion.

Reply
dk_
March 18, 2022 11:02 am

Is there a difference between eye bleach and eyewash? In my very-ex military parlance the latter indicates concealment of a trick: eg camoflage, and/or hiding the real stuff from military auditors, inspectors, and bean counters.

Does ‘spatiotemporal empirical hierarchical’ mean ‘space-time, observational, ranked?’ How does one do that with the mathematical model without changing the data? It seems another ex-military acronym, WAG (wild-ass guess) might have been more succinct, as well as easier to spell

Reply
n.n
March 18, 2022 11:12 am

This is a science about a correlation with nothing and everything. Water ebbs and flows with diverse forcings.

Reply
Brad-DXT
March 18, 2022 11:22 am

What this article should demonstrate to Nature is that their proxies are inaccurate.

Any self-respecting magazine would not have published this rubbish. Obviously this is just more propaganda masquerading as research to fit a narrative.

Shame on Nature.

Reply
Chaswarnertoo
March 18, 2022 11:24 am

Harlech Castle sea gate….

BED767E9-F8A7-445A-9652-267B5392BD86.jpeg
Reply
Steve Keohane
March 18, 2022 11:26 am

Looking at a few centuries of sea level variation says very little when over the last 40-50 centuries sea level is down six feet. The climate anxiety over melting pole ice and glaciers is about ice that didn’t exist before the sea level drop. A blip of warming in long-term cooling is a blessing not a curse.

Reply
