Climate Models

Climate Models Don’t

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
64 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Over at the marvelous KNMI website, home of all kinds of climate data, they’re just finishing their transfer to a new server. I noticed that they’ve completed the migration of the Climate Model Intercomparison Project 6 (CMIP6) data to the new server, so I downloaded all of the model runs.

I thought I’d take a look at the future scenario that has the smallest increase in CO2 emissions. This is the “SSP126” scenario. KNMI has a total of 222 model runs using the SSP126 scenario. Figure 1 shows the raw model runs with the actual temperatures.

Figure 1. Raw results, 222 model runs, CMIP6 models, SSP126 scenario

So here, we have the first problem. The various models can’t even decide how warm the historical period was. Modeled 1850-1900 mean temperatures range all the way from twelve and a half degrees celsius up to fifteen and a half degrees celsius … hardly encouraging. I mean, given that the models can’t replicate the historical temperature, what chance do they have of projecting the future?

Next, I took an anomaly using the early period 1850-1880 as the anomaly baseline. That gives them all the same starting point, so I could see how they diverged over the 250-year period.

Figure 2. Anomalies, 222 model runs, CMIP6 models, SSP126 scenario

This brings up the second problem. As the density of the results on the right side of the graph shows, the models roughly divide into three groups. Why? Who knows. And by the time they’re out to the end of the period, they predict temperature increases from what is called the “pre-industrial” temperature ranging from 1.3°C up to 3.1°C … just which number are we supposed to believe?

Finally, the claim is that we can simply average the various models in the “ensemble” to find the real future temperature. So I compared the average of the 222 models to observations. I used an anomaly period of 1950-1980 so that the results wouldn’t be biased by differences or inaccuracies in the early data. And I used the Berkeley Earth and the HadCRUT surface temperature data. Figure 3 shows that result.

Figure 3. Global surface temperature observations from Berkeley Earth (red) and HadCRUT (blue), along with the average of the 222 climate models.

This brings us to the third and the biggest problem. In only a bit less than a quarter-century, the average of the models is already somewhere around 0.5°C to 0.7°C warmer than the observations … YIKES!

And they’re seriously claiming they can actually use these models to tell us what the surface temperatures will be in the year 2100?

I don’t think so …

I mean seriously, folks, these models are a joke. They are clearly not fit to base trillion-dollar public decisions on. They can’t even replicate the past, and they’re way wrong about the present. Why should anyone trust them about the future?

Here on our forested hillside, rain, beautiful rain, has come just after I finally finished pressure-washing all the walls, including the second story … timing is everything, the rain is rinsing it all down.

My warmest regards to all, and seriously, if you believe these Tinkertoy™ climate models are worth more than a bucket of bovine waste products, you really need to sit the climate debate out …

w.

Further Reading: In researching this I came across an excellent open-access study entitled “Robustness of CMIP6 Historical Global Mean Temperature Simulations: Trends, Long-Term Persistence, Autocorrelation, and Distributional Shape“. It’s a very thorough in-depth examination of some of the many problems with the models. TL;DR version: very few of the model results are actually similar to real observational data.

In addition, there’s a good article in Science magazine entitled Earning The Public’s Trust on why people don’t trust science so much these days. Spoiler Alert: climate models get an honorable mention.

As Always: When you comment please quote the exact words that you are discussing. This avoids many of the misunderstandings that plague the intarwebs.

5 16 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
64 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Walter Horsting
March 16, 2022 10:09 am

Great post!

Few know how lucky we are to live during a Mild Thaw up out of the coldest era of the past 8,000 years called the Little Ice Agehttps://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/climate-change/

Climate last 10,000 years - Copy.jpg
6
Reply
Ron Long
March 16, 2022 10:27 am

Good report, Willis. The Reality Checks are starting to add up, which is against the CAGW claim that “the science is settled”. This calls for an adult beverage.

4
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Ron Long
March 16, 2022 10:46 am

Ron, I thought you said this calls for an adult average. That too.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
March 16, 2022 11:28 am

In my world of adult beverages there two kinds of models, ones you look at but pretend you don’t, and the others I’m not bothered with because they have no legs to stand on.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 16, 2022 10:29 am

Climate agenda politics is not unlike Putin politics and radical Islam–moderation and introspection are unacceptable endeavors.

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 16, 2022 12:02 pm

They are alike in another way as well…
They’re based on the precept that they shouldn’t be proven wrong but rather should be proven right

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 16, 2022 10:32 am

Willis included near the end his post: “I mean seriously, folks, these models are a joke.”
 
Yup. We’ve been pointing that out for many years here at WUWT, yet the politicians and other elites are using them as gospel for their agendas.

BTW, for those who aren’t aware of this, Geert Jan van Oldenburg of KNMI created and maintained the KNMI Climate Explorer. He was very helpful to me for many years when I using the KNMI Climate Explorer for my blog posts that were cross posted here at WUWT. We exchanged plenty of emails. Sadly Geert Jan passed away last year. Rest in Peace, Geert Jan.

Regards,
Bob

7
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 16, 2022 10:43 am

Sadly, the Dutch people believe in the KMNI.
You cannot tell them that global warming by man is a myth.
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/03/08/who-or-what-turned-up-the-heat/

2
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  HenryP
March 16, 2022 10:45 am

Sorry Bob
I borrowed a phrase from you. It is only a blog post and I don’t make any money on it. Hope you don’t mind.

1
Reply
Jeroen B.
Reply to  HenryP
March 16, 2022 12:12 pm

Sadly, the Dutch people believe in the KMNI.

They may WISH we believed them, but a running joke is to expand “KNMI” to “Kan Niet Meten Instituut” (Can Not Measure Institute) for the number of times they can’t even predict tomorrow’s weather right!

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 16, 2022 10:56 am

Bob,
Models a joke? Much worse. As I see it they are part of the greatest “legalized” fraud scheme in the world. Sadly those responsible will be dead and buried when the full impact is felt by their grandchildren – unless their children wake up suddenly and put a spoke in the climate alarmist wheel.

6
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 16, 2022 11:28 am

Thanks, Bob, I was unaware that Geert Jan had died, sorry to hear it. But his excellent work lives on.

w.

1
Reply
Pflashgordon
March 16, 2022 10:39 am

And this comparison is for the smallest CO2 increases. If these run high compared to the measured data, can one assume that the high emissions scenarios would run implausibly hot? ( not to mention failing to even come close to actual temperature)

2
Reply
John I Reistroffer
March 16, 2022 10:43 am

How much would you pay for this used car? 20, 30 50 Trillion dollars?

1
Reply
michel
March 16, 2022 10:45 am

Yes, very clear.

Perhaps Nick Stokes will have a comment? Be interested to read it.

Because this really raises the same old question: why not pick the model that has most accurately matched current temps given historical data inputs, and go with it? Why keep on using or promoting or publishing ones that are clearly not fit for purpose? Still less averaging them with ones that do seem to be fit for purpose.

And if the reply is, we don’t know, and that fit to present temps is not a valid criterion (which is what I think was said the last time I raised this), then the logical problem is even greater. If the high and the low and points between are all equally plausible, then our ignorance is profound and we have no guides for any policies from these models.

Its like saying Covid could kill 2% of the population or maybe 50%, and either estimate or points between are equally valid. And so we have to do total lockdown for the indefinite future. Just in case.

No, we have to figure out which is the more accurate model as tested against observations, and then use it. Its very inconvenient that its Russian, but some good things have come out of Russia. Tolstoy, for instance… Maybe their model is one of these rare sparks of light in the darkness.

7
Reply
Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  michel
March 16, 2022 11:08 am

The reason not to pick a single model is political, not scientific. The process of picking one model would cause much debate on how to define the merit of each model. This debate would detract from other climate work. Secondly, the research groups of the models not selected would be likely to loose much of their funding, which would make the debate on how to determine model quality even more fierce.

2
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
March 16, 2022 11:16 am

Why not award future funding based on past performance?

2
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
March 16, 2022 11:19 am

The average of junk is still junk. GIGO

2
Reply
mal
Reply to  jeffery p
March 16, 2022 11:31 am

The real question why are any of these models funded? They don’t work.

2
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  michel
March 16, 2022 11:18 am

If my understanding is correct, the models are tweaked for past climate therefore I’m not sure that’s a good measure of a model’s reliability or accuracy.

But the models should be tested for accuracy. A climate model is a hypothesis. That is, if the climate works the way the model says then the measured climate and the model results will agree. I don’t know of any model that passes this test.

In real science, an hypothesis it tested. If the results aren’t what the hypothesis predicts then the hypothesis is wrong.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  jeffery p
March 16, 2022 11:30 am

I wrote about this here years ago in guest post ‘The trouble with climate models’. The CFL constraint on numerical solutions means that modeling on correct phenomenological scales (2-4km) means they are about seven orders of magnitude computationally intractable. So they have to be parameterized. The parameters are tuned two different ways to best hindcast 30 years. That process drags in the attribution problem between anthropogenic and natural change. A good detailed discussion is in old guest post ‘Why models run hot’.

[Link to Rud’s excellent post is here. w.]

Last edited 1 hour ago by Willis Eschenbach
3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 16, 2022 11:39 am

Rud, I added a link to your post. Well done.

w.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 16, 2022 12:33 pm

Willis,

Rud’s post was excellent, the first line of which is this:

“EPA administrator Pruitt wants to “Red Team” the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming (CAGW) consensus best reflected in the IPCC assessment reports (AR).”

Obviously, the Deep State was concerned enough by this guy that they ran him out of town within 18 months on the basis of allegations, e.g., flying frst class, that would characterize him as a complete amateur by the standards of the Brandon and Clinton families.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  michel
March 16, 2022 11:31 am

michel March 16, 2022 10:45 am

Because this really raises the same old question: why not pick the model that has most accurately matched current temps given historical data inputs, and go with it? 

We don’t want to do that for the reason that the ads for brokerage houses in the US are required by law to state …

“Past Performance Is No Guarantee Of Future Success”

w.

2
Reply
Rossmore
March 16, 2022 10:51 am

Observed reality triumphs models 7 days a week:

The below graph shows the average annual incoming sunshine at a number of Swedish cities during a 40-year period. The dotted line shows the average and its progress over the last 40 years. The increase over the 40 years is approx 20 %, linear.

comment image

(Source: The National Wheather Service, SMHI)

I bet this curve correlates to a very high extent with the Mauna Loa CO2 curve and the average global temperature curve. Mystery to be solved.

2
Reply
Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Rossmore
March 16, 2022 11:31 am

Rossmore, no mystery there: there is some short time correlation between temperature and CO2 rate of change, that is the variability around the CO2 trend of about +/- 1.5 ppmv and both curves go up. The latter is 90% human caused, 10% temperature caused, as the ratio between sea surface temperature and CO2 increase is not more than 12-16 ppmv/K according to Henry’s law. All the rest is human…

If the temperature increase is caused by more solar input or reverse, that still is an open question…

-2
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  Rossmore
March 16, 2022 12:07 pm

Reduction in cloud cover at low level – stratocumulus responding to fewer CCNs as fewer breaking waves. Lower albedo of oceans and seas. Both caused by oil/lipid/surfactant pollution, including the feeding of diatoms with agricultural nitrate and dissolved silica. Reduced evaporation.

The effect is seen clearly in Black Sea surface temperature trends and in particular the Sea of Marmara. Baltic. Bits of Med. Red Sea. Lake Michigan.

HTH

JF

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
March 16, 2022 10:51 am

Willis,
Fig. 1 appears to have a trace with an average of about 15°C from 1850 to about 1975. It is gone in Fig. 2. Both figures have a triple-trace after about 2000. What happened to the pre-1975 trace?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:33 am

Thanks, Clyde. One is actual temperatures. The second is anomalies around the 1850-1880 average temperature. Very different things.

w.

0
Reply
Allan MacRae
March 16, 2022 10:51 am

More global warming…

JMA: “WEAKENED JET STREAM LED TO JAPAN’S RECORD COLD AND SNOWY WINTER”; SAUDI ARABIA BREAKS 1985 LOW TEMPERATURE RECORD — YET SCIENTISTS ARE “ALREADY CERTAIN” 2022 WILL BE AMONG TOP 10 HOTTEST YEARS ON RECORD…

March 16, 2022 Cap Allon

JMA: “WEAKENED JET STREAM LED TO JAPAN’S RECORD COLD AND SNOWY WINTER”

This winter was far colder and snowier than usual across the majority of Japan, which, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), was due in no small part to “westerly winds snaking in a southward direction, making it easier for cold air to flow into the country”.

1
Reply
mal
Reply to  Allan MacRae
March 16, 2022 11:34 am

The will homogenized temperature record pas and present until they get the answer they want.

1
Reply
Prjindigo
March 16, 2022 10:52 am

More accurate to say “climate models aren’t” as they do not model anything at all.

2
Reply
David Sulik
March 16, 2022 10:55 am

ALL model error bars go from Absolute Zero to Voyager 1.

1
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  David Sulik
March 16, 2022 11:20 am

Actually, its pretty cold on Voyager 1 right now, according to NASA, ” … The spectrometer is likely operating at a temperature somewhat lower than minus 79 degrees Celsius, or minus 110 degrees Fahrenheit, but the temperature detector does not go any lower. …” Other parts of the spacecraft may be warmer if the heater in those parts are still running.

https://scitechdaily.com/nasas-voyager-1-spacecraft-operating-at-coldest-temperature-ever/

-1
Reply
Doonman
March 16, 2022 10:57 am

I mean seriously, folks, these models are a joke. They are clearly not fit to base trillion-dollar public decisions on.

Politicians have long maintained that they can predict the future. It has only been recently that they also claim that they can control the weather.

In reality, all politicians can do is to take your earnings and spend them on something for you or someone else, under the threat of force. Whether you think you are getting a good deal or not is where the rubber hits the road. Why anyone thinks you will ever get a good deal from purveyors of fantasy is beyond me. They are either lying or foolish; neither one is a quality that is noted as a hallmark of good leadership.

1
Reply
Uncle Mort
March 16, 2022 10:57 am

The purpose of the models is entirely political and they fulfil that purpose admirably.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:00 am

As the density of the results on the right side of the graph shows, the models roughly divide into three groups.

The data are obviously skewed. If the lower two traces represent models that are different from the top trace, then there is a strong suggestion that the models creating the two lower traces are more skilled than the one’s producing the top trace.

0
Reply
Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:02 am

Models don’t agree with observations? No problem. Change the observations.

9
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:25 am

As Tony Heller has demonstrated, that’s exactly what has been done. It used to be excused by calling it “data homogenization” but now the correct term is “climate justice”.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:35 am

Now Dr. Roy, don’t be confusing the good people … you and those dang fact thingies are getting the entire field into trouble.

w.

1
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:42 am

“Change the observations.”

They have already tried that.

What Willis’s graph call “observations” from Berkley and HadCrut are really a series of very tainted urban readings, fabricated, infilled, adjusted and smeared together in a vain attempt try to keep up with the models.
Their “adjusted” data at individual sites has very little resemblance to any real data.

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:42 am

Roy Spencer:

[snip Blathering activist crap insults followed by links to activist screeds]

https://www.facingsouth.org/2011/09/climate-science-contrarian-roy-spencers-oil-industry-ties.html

And…

https://grist.org/article/they-blinded-me-with-bad-science/?fbclid=IwAR2bv_CHYbtN89p4LQL7Tg9qQ2Ok32eHv2hCrsDKKv2AnWxwm-la6BCGy3c

And…

https://www.nytimes.com/2005/08/12/science/earth/errors-cited-in-assessing-climate-data.html?fbclid=IwAR19TZgOBJH2_uUQK4hIdaktF70Db1ThGDv0Zb3Pw5vGYVb0BgSBTlepkrI

Roy, if any of these are off-base, just let me know and I’ll happily remove the offending material and apologize for the trouble.

-3
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Roy W Spencer
March 16, 2022 11:59 am

Speaking of “adjustments” does anyone know what happened with USCRN.

There seems to be a strange change in the data in the last month or so.

Here is a graph of the old, (blue) v new (red)

USCRN new v old.png
0
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  b.nice
March 16, 2022 12:02 pm

And here is a graph of the alterations.

adjust to uncrn.png
0
Reply
Old Man Winter
March 16, 2022 11:04 am

Willis-

How much of climate science is held hostage to the fact that we don’t
understand the total effect of clouds that well? AFAIK, there isn’t any plan to
get satellites with 100x-300x better resolution. Also, I read that even if we
got this level of resolution, we wouldn’t have the computing power to run the
models with that many times the extra data. Any comments/solutions/ideas?
Getting a better understanding of clouds would also leave less to argue about
concerning the effect of the sun, too.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 16, 2022 11:08 am

Running way too hot in the lowest emission scenario means they are running even hotter in the higher emission scenarios. Scary—NOT!

The only CMIP6 models that seem semi realistic are INM CM4.8 and CM5.0. ECS 1.8 and 1.9 respectively compared to EBM observational ECS~1.7, and NO tropical troposphere hot spot—as proven by a comment reference to Andy May’s recent post here on that topic. We also know the two main INM differences to all the other modeling groups (there are 49 total groups running over 60 ‘different’ models) is higher ocean thermal inertia and more realistic ocean precipitation compared to ARGO (meaning lower water vapor positive feedback). In CMIP5, except for INM the ocean precipitation averaged about twice ARGO observed.

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
March 16, 2022 11:09 am

I’d be willing to bet the divergence into three groupings ultimately comes down to ECS assumptions. Top being Hansen, bottom being Manabe and middle being an average of the two.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
March 16, 2022 11:33 am

ECS is an emergent property of models, not an input assumption.

0
Reply
TimTheToolMan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 16, 2022 12:04 pm

In terms of inputs into the models this is true, but not in terms of tuning the model.

0
Reply
MikeN
March 16, 2022 11:12 am

Willis Eschenbach, what is the difference between the SS126 and actual emissions?

0
Reply
mkelly
March 16, 2022 11:12 am

I am curious as to why in all the graphs there is a cool down starting about 2075.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  mkelly
March 16, 2022 11:36 am

Simple. This is the lowest emission scenario, well below business as usual. So assumed strong CO2 mitigation. If things didn’t eventually start to cool down, then CO2 mitigation would be pointless. Alarmists cannot have that result. Nope.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  mkelly
March 16, 2022 11:54 am

The tax taking operation is completed then.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 16, 2022 11:19 am

This just highlights the political window of opportunity for the Climate Crusades in graphical form.

1
Reply
Bill Rocks
March 16, 2022 11:22 am

The ~ 1970 cooling is very evident.

0
Reply
John Bell
March 16, 2022 11:38 am

I just can not believe that we know the average temp of the whole earth back before 1960, certainly not back to 1850, no way, imagine how many GOOD data points one would need for that, does not exist.

0
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  John Bell
March 16, 2022 11:40 am

Oh, by the way, interesting article over at SP!KED about cost of oil –
The runaway cost of virtue-signalling – spiked (spiked-online.com)

0
Reply
TallDave
March 16, 2022 11:53 am

Why should anyone trust them about the future?

ah, well you see, in the future they’ll have better models!

for a good laugh try adding the UAH lower troposphere record 1979-2022

eyeballing the graph, the satellite-era warming trend of .16 per decade barely gets into the blue and is hilariously uncorrelated to the models

but don’t worry, any minute now half the population of the OECD will suddenly realize they’ve already wasted trillions of dollars and are planning to waste tens of trillions more

Last edited 43 minutes ago by TallDave
0
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
March 16, 2022 11:57 am

“I downloaded all of the model runs.”
I doubt it. I believe that only carefully selected model runs make it to CMIP6. Please prove me wrong, or maybe tell me who makes the selection.

0
Reply
Donald L. Klipstein
March 16, 2022 12:14 pm

Although many climate models including especially most of the CMIP6 ones have been working poorly, this is not because climate models can’t work. I see the problem being one of a groupthink of ignoring multidecadal oscillations. Most CMIP3, CMIP5 and CMIP6 models were selected and/or tuned for hindcasting, and mostly for hindcasting the 30 years before their hindcast-forecast transitions. During the last 30 years of the hindcasts of the CMIP3, CMIP5 and CMIP6 models, multidecadal oscillations were mostly on an upswing which is ignored in these models, so these models modeled warming caused by multidecadal upswing as being caused instead by positive feedbacks to warming from increase of greenhouse gases. Modeling the water vapor positive feedback as greater than it actually is causes the models to show a great tropical upper troposphere “hotspot of extra warming” while that hardly actually exists, as well as more warming overall after the hindcast-forecast transition dates of these models than has actually been happening.

0
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
March 16, 2022 12:19 pm

I thought that models hope to be based on physics. What would be a physical base for multidecadal oscillations? These oscillations should be the output of models, not a built-in feature.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
March 16, 2022 12:26 pm

They couldn’t predict/project/hindcast/anycast tomorrow’s sunrise …
… the only things they have to calibrate themselves are the Hockey Stick and horribly adjusted temperature data – supposedly correlated/causated with CO2 data

So by time there’s no definitive or quantitative connection between CO2 and temperature (which there never can be) and that they’ve got the source of the CO2 wrong….
….there aren’t words to describe the wrongness

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 16, 2022 12:28 pm

The various models can’t even decide how warm the historical period was.
_____________________________________________________________

From my file of quotes factoids and smart remarks:

Mark Steyn famously said: How are we supposed to have confidence in what 
the temperature will be in 2100 when we don’t know it WILL be in 1950!!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

Satellite and Surface Temperatures

23 hours ago
Andy May
Climate Models

Comparing AR5 to AR6

3 days ago
Andy May
Climate Models

Climate tipping might not always be disastrous

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Climate Model Democracy

5 days ago
Andy May

You Missed

Climate Models

Climate Models Don’t

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Intermittent Wind and Solar

No Amount Of Incremental Wind And Solar Power Can Ever Provide Energy Independence

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Biomass

Green Fuel Folly: Forest Thinning (For Wood Pellet Production) Has A Profound Surface Warming Impact

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Pro-Production Energy Politics: Check Your Premises

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: