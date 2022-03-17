How Volatile Is Offshore Wind?

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MARCH 17, 2022

By Paul Homewood

It is commonly claimed that the wind is much more constant and reliable in the North Sea and around Britain’s coasts than it is inland. “The wind always blows!”

But how true is this?

The Low Carbon Contracts Company, who manage the CfD system, provide daily data for generation by all generators with contracts. In particular there are sixteen offshore wind projects on their database, which offer a good geographical spread. They account for about a half of total UK offshore generation:

I have analysed January 2022 data for these, and below is the daily output:

https://www.lowcarboncontracts.uk/data-portal/dataset/actual-cfd-generation-and-avoided-ghg-emissions

Far from being “constant”, we can see that wind power is extremely volatile. Daily production ranges from 8322 to 84984 MWh, with a monthly average of 49245 MWh.

There were thirteen days when output was below 45000 MWh, in other words more than 10% below average.

There were seven days in the month when it failed to reach 25000 MWh. The average for those days was 17000 MWh, equivalent to them working at 15% of capacity. The worst day, when output was 8322 MWh, offshore wind was only operating at only 7% of capacity.

Bear in mind as well that this is winter, not summer when you might expect low wind speeds.

We have been promised 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030, but in reality the most we can actually rely on is 3 GW.

RobK
March 17, 2022 10:14 pm

Not shown in the graph is the production variation on shorter time scales than daily production. Buffering is required to ameliorate the catastrophic rate of change in current in the grid. The rest of the grid has to respond to the whims of the weather.

griff
Reply to  RobK
March 18, 2022 1:48 am

The amount of wind is reliably known 24 hours in advance allowing for a measured and timely response

Steve Case
March 17, 2022 10:20 pm

We have been promised 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030, but in reality the most we can actually rely on is 3 GW.
______________________________________________________________

That’s 3 GW and not 30 GW right? An over estimation factor of greater than ten is really quite a claim.

And yes the wind doesn’t blow much at night. Follow this LINK to your favorite airport and the graphic will usually show winds close to calm at night

Bryan A
Reply to  Steve Case
March 17, 2022 10:50 pm

We have been promised 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030, but in reality the most we can actually rely on is 3 GW.
So all they need to do to make good on their promise, on the lowest capacity day, is to increase their current coverage by 14 times (1400%) current available generation

griff
Reply to  Steve Case
March 18, 2022 1:49 am

I’d say we will have more like 58GW by 2030.

AndyHce
March 17, 2022 10:49 pm

Why no information on theoretical maximum output. As is, there is no real information about whether or not the result approaches break even?

Jeroen B.
Reply to  AndyHce
March 18, 2022 12:57 am

Because you can’t power anything from theoretical electricity.

RobK
Reply to  AndyHce
March 18, 2022 12:58 am

Andy,
Generally any maximum RE generation turns up altogether and curtailment follows because it isn’t possible to absorb all the output. Futile attempts to divert to say, H2 production really just kicks the can down the road because that infrastructure is then only intermittently utilised. We end up with a situation where sometimes all things are sweet, interspersed with periods of shortage and glut. Each require more expenditure.

RickWill
March 17, 2022 10:50 pm

but in reality the most we can actually rely on is 3 GW.

The only guaranteed output of wind turbines is ZERO. Probabilities may make that remote but it is the ONLY output that can be guaranteed.

Here is a test, ask the proponents of a wind project to offer a guaranteed output without reliance on some form of storage or fossil fuel back-up. Then get them to back the offer with a bank guarantee worth twice the value of the assets – would be interesting to see if any bank would be willing to set a price on such a guarantee. After all it will be expensive to tear down the useless wind farm and replace it with reliable generators.

Bernie
March 17, 2022 10:52 pm

By my reckoning, this generation group would need approximately a 300 GWh battery to fill in that gap in generation below 50 GWh per day. How much does that cost?

Anthony
March 18, 2022 12:46 am

I’m surprised it was as high as that because here in the UK we have had months of very low winds over winter (before the storms turned up) Germany had the same low winds which is why we have an energy crisis this winter in Europe…..

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Anthony
March 18, 2022 1:16 am

Nope. We have an energy crisis because of greentards and moronic politicians.

griff
March 18, 2022 1:48 am

Well, fear not, because the next rounds of wind will massively expand the geographical range e.g right round Scotland and with floating wind in areas not previously covered. Also the ramp up in Irish wind should see more frequent reverse flow from Eire to UK.

