Kirovo-Chepetsk Fertiliser Plant in Russia. Stif Komar, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Agriculture

Scottish Government Ignores Frantic Food Crisis Warnings, Embraces Green Piety

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Ukraine was the bread basket of Europe, and Russia was a major source of fertiliser. Yet as the interruption of grain and fertiliser supplies raises the spectre of crop failures and severe food shortages, senior British politicians are ignoring frantic pleas from farmers to release arable land reserved for “re-wilding” projects, and other whacky green schemes.

Green Agenda: Minister Ignores Ukraine Food Crisis Warnings in Favour of Solving ‘Nature Emergency’

PETER CADDLE 14 Mar 2022

A UK minister has ignored the pleas of farmers to take action against the forthcoming Ukraine food crisis in favour of maintaining her leftist government’s green agenda.

As the Ukraine crisis causes Europe’s food security situation to significantly worsen, British farmers have asked authorities to allow land earmarked for “rewilding” to be used for crops in the hopes of curbing ever-rising food prices.

However, Scotland’s leftist Biodiversity minister, Lorna Slater, has outright rejected the farmers’ pleas, instead prioritising pushing her government’s green agenda.

“We want to do as much as we can for nature and the environment, and we have done that for a long time and yes we will do more,” said the president of the National Union of Farmers Scotland, Martin Kennedy.

“But right now the world has changed and we need to focus on what is really important… food and water is something we take for granted far too much,” he warned.

However, despite the serious supply problems the Ukraine crisis poses for Britain’s supply of food, Minister Slater has outright dismissed the request in favour of her administration’s green agenda.

“We are still in a nature emergency that hasn’t gone away… so it’s a no,” Slater is reported as saying in response to the pleas of farmers.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/03/14/green-agenda-minister-ignores-ukraine-food-crisis-warnings-in-favour-of-solving-nature-emergency/

If you can’t get your hands on enough fertiliser, the next best option is to expand the acreage of cultivated land, to bring every acre of arable land you can get your hands on into production, like Britain did in WW2.

Fertiliser production is an energy intensive process, which is why it has long been outsourced to countries like China and Russia, the number one and two global producers, countries which have plenty of cheap energy. Just under 2% of the world’s global energy production is expended producing ammonia, a first step in the production of agricultural fertiliser. The USA and Canada produce significant amounts of Ammonia, but US and Canadian production is dwarfed by Russian and Chinese production.

The chemical factories which produce ammonia are very large, and contain enormous, multi-story, high pressure reaction vessels. Not something which could be built in five minutes – especially in nations which have also outsourced most of their heavy industry to Russia and China. I fully support starting construction of new fertiliser plants, but plants which have yet to be built won’t solve this year’s problems.

Fertiliser application makes a big difference to crop productivity – around 35 – 60% of modern crop yields is attributable to application of fertiliser. We might get away with one year of reduced fertiliser application, but If soils are depleted by a series of years in which inadequate fertiliser is applied, crop yields could drop by more than 60%.

It doesn’t take much to trigger a food crisis. In 2007-2008 the world experienced a food crisis. The 2007-2008 crisis was not severe enough to significantly affect rich nations, but it led to mass starvation and riots in poor countries. The root cause in that case was a series of droughts, and excessive biofuel subsidies. Just a small blip in production and use of food was enough to push millions of people into hunger.

There is no way of knowing how the current food crisis risk will play out, and who will be affected.

Time is running out to make a decision – northern nations like Britain have very well defined planting and growing seasons. Some high nutrition plants like potatoes grow well throughout Britain, including Scotland, but planting must start in the next month, for most crops, or it will be too late to harvest by the end of Summer.

I strongly suggest people in Britain let green obsessives like Minister Lorna Slater know their “nature emergencies” and re-wilding projects can wait, before British food prices spiral out of the reach of poor people.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
36 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
_Jim
March 15, 2022 6:14 am

re: “The Ukraine was the bread basket of Europe,”

And ‘The Texas’ used to be known for oil … (sorry, could not resist)

1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  _Jim
March 15, 2022 6:34 am

And Russia is the main source of BS globally so…
Fertilizer it is

The Plan

In the beginning, there was a plan,
And then came the assumptions,
And the assumptions were without form,
And the plan without substance,

And the darkness was upon the face of the workers,
And they spoke among themselves saying,
“It is a crock of $hit and it stinks.”

And the workers went unto their Supervisors and said,
“It is a pile of dung, and we cannot live with the smell.”

And the Supervisors went unto their Managers saying,
“It is a container of excrement, and it is very strong,
Such that none may abide by it.”

And the Managers went unto their Directors saying,
“It is a vessel of fertilizer, and none may abide by its strength.”

And the Directors spoke among themselves saying to one another,
“It contains that which aids plants growth, and it is very strong.”

And the Directors went to the Vice Presidents saying unto them,
“It promotes growth, and it is very powerful.”

And the Vice Presidents went to the President, saying unto him,
“This new plan will actively promote the growth and vigor
Of the company With very powerful effects.”

And the President looked upon the Plan
And saw that it was good,
And the Plan became Policy.

And this, my friend, is how $hit happens.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bryan A
4
Reply
_Jim
Reply to  Bryan A
March 15, 2022 7:00 am

The The The The The The The ..

I don’t think you got The point of my The post.

I live here in The Texas, and presently, we have far more going on than just The oil …

The The The The The The The.

(See, if I HAVE to spell it out for you, it is NO LONGER HUMOR! Its like explaining a political joke to a five year old, losing ALL its impact if it has to be painfully explained … “Brevity is the soul of wit” and we are far past that point now …)

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  _Jim
March 15, 2022 8:16 am

Putin sure wants to make it “the Ukraine” again though.

0
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
March 15, 2022 6:15 am

Covid ….war …. famine … death .
(Not good at spelling pestilence )
Now , where did I hear that ?

0
Reply
_Jim
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
March 15, 2022 6:27 am

Did you mean “Where did I hear that explained?, or “Where did I hear that being performed?”

The performance (of course) part is ever on-going, as we speak, dictated by our overlords (the elite, the John Effing Kerrys et al of the ‘whirled’) via their minions in the compliant (to their will) MSM ‘press’ …

1
Reply
Paul Johnson
March 15, 2022 6:29 am

If we relax the ethanol mandate for a year, the demand for fertilizer is reduced while the availability of corn for food is increased.

9
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Paul Johnson
March 15, 2022 7:22 am

Again, too lazy to look this up, but wasn’t there a big increase in food prices after ethanol mandates caused farmland to be used for growing corn for fuel instead of food?

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  jeffery p
March 15, 2022 8:05 am

Yes it was.

0
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Paul Johnson
March 15, 2022 8:32 am

Yeah, the crop growing system needs another massive shake-up that will drastically shift prices on crops the farmers have already planned for 2022. Once a system has shifted to a given paradigm, even if that paradigm is massively artificial, changes to the paradigm will have consequences.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
March 15, 2022 6:29 am

The deep fried Mars bar will save them….

2
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 15, 2022 6:34 am

Its not like that anymore, the British Government has campaigned hard to convince Scottish people to eat their greens.

3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2022 6:53 am

To convince children across the UK to eat more vegetables. Next step is to stop them eating burgers and meat.

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 15, 2022 6:52 am

Chaswarnertoo, don’t insult our national dish.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 15, 2022 7:02 am

The deep fried Mars bar will save them….

Chaswarnertoo, don’t insult our national dish.

Haggis isn’t on the menu anymore. Although Kestrel lager is.

0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 15, 2022 7:23 am

Let them eat haggis!

0
Reply
Bill Toland
March 15, 2022 6:40 am

The Scottish National party has formed an alliance with the Scottish Green party so that they can claim a Scottish parliamentary majority for Scottish independence. Unfortunately, the Scottish Greens are absolutely bonkers, to use the correct medical terminology.

The only reason that there are any Green members of the Scottish parliament is because of the proportional representation system which is used for elections to the Scottish parliament. For all practical purposes, the Scottish Green party is now governing Scotland despite having minimal support in Scotland. This explains some of the recent bizarre decisions made by the Scottish government. The Scottish National party is now against new oil and gas fields in Scottish waters because the Greens demanded it. However, the financial case for Scottish independence depends on the revenue from the North Sea oilfields. This is just one illustration of the the Cloud Cuckoo politics which is now happening in Scotland.

12
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 15, 2022 6:42 am

Thanks for the explanation Bill.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Bill Toland
March 15, 2022 7:16 am

I grew up near and went to school in Crieff, Perthshire famous for 17th and 18th century Cattle Trysts where cattle and sheep were driven down drove roads every autumn and wealthy English buyers bought walking meat.

These moved to the Falkirk area and in the mid 19th century nearly 100,000 cattle, over 100,000 sheep were sold.

Scotland had an important farming industry, particularly livestock. Although oats were also an important crop as oats and the Scottish climate suit each other.

I think taken per head the Island of Islay has the highest value exports of any part of the UK. A population of 3,228 and 9 distillaries is the reason.

Peterhead is consistently the UK fishing port with the largest quantity and value of landings.

Visit Scotland’s most recent findings conclude: In 2019 alone, there were over 150 million visits to Scotland (pop: 5.5 million) from around the world.

I’m not particularly a Nationalist, but do think that countries should have the right to leave a union if they so wish and remain independent, but Scotland has a lot of resources apart from oil and gas. Just like the rest of the UK it would need competent political leaders who are thin on the ground

1
Reply
Kevin kilty
March 15, 2022 6:50 am

Scotland was at one time a sort of “bread basket” in its own right. The nation’s wealth was mostly in cattle and grains. Then what happened? The combination of elite poor-thinking that decided on the Darien project combined with a climate that became too cold for ridge and furrow. By 1706, or whenever, Scotland had joined in union with England to just get by. Too cold has consequences.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Kevin kilty
March 15, 2022 7:09 am

That’s a romantic memory.

If only Darien hadn’t been such a disaster.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Kevin kilty
March 15, 2022 8:09 am

The Union was because Scotland had gone bankrupt and had to be bailed out by the English.

1
Reply
fretslider
March 15, 2022 6:53 am

Who is this Caddle?

A UK minister has ignored the pleas of farmers to take action against the forthcoming Ukraine food crisis in favour of maintaining her leftist government’s green agenda.”

It’s not a UK minister. It is a minister of the devolved (SNP) Scottish government.

The ironic thing is the UK government should be asking the English if Scotland should be an independent nation again.

The Scottish equivalent of the NSDAP is as far left (fascist as they support some free markets) and woke etc as it is possible to be, so this planet before people stuff is no surprise to me. I’m sure it might be to others.

CO2 monitoring was seen as a way of measuring classroom ventilation (for covid etc) but was there a better way?

“Nicola Sturgeon has a genius new plan to improve ventilation in schools and crack down on Covid: hack the bottom off classroom doors. To the tune of £300,000, the Scottish government plans to “improve the natural flow of air” by taking an axe to over 2,000 “problematic” class doors over the next few months, all in the name of the SNP’s “common sense” long-term plan to protect pupils from Covid. A move which Sturgeon dubbed the “basic rectification of the structure of classrooms”…

Surprisingly, the idea didn’t go down well in Holyrood. Met with derisive laughter from Douglas Ross and opposition MSPs during First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Sturgeon doubled down on her plan to fetch her axe and hardhat…”

https://order-order.com/2022/02/04/sturgeons-300000-plan-to-cut-bottom-off-classroom-doors/

And then somebody mentioned Fire Doors and Fire Regulations…

The McIdiocracy.

5
Reply
MR166
March 15, 2022 7:11 am

Watching the West commit economic suicide is nothing but amazing! The world is not burning one gram less coal today than it was yesterday. We have just ceded economic development to Asia and fossil production to Russia. This has not happened by accident as the Socialist/Communist movement has invested wisely in the Western educational system and media. It really does not cost all the much to purchase a politician or researcher today.

When political decisions destroy a country everyone assumes that the politicians made an error. Well you know what, you must consider the fact that these “poor” decisions might be purposeful and part of a plan by the few to create a new world political system.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  MR166
March 15, 2022 7:15 am

“Socialist/Communist movement has invested wisely in the Western educational system”

It has dumbed down and indoctrinated incrementally over the last 40 years or more.

Teens in Ukraine are signing up to fight. Teens in the West are agonising over their profiles and pronouns.

3
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  fretslider
March 15, 2022 7:25 am

Many people foolishly thought the end of the cold war was a victory against Marxism and Communism.

Fools.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  jeffery p
March 15, 2022 8:24 am

They literally believed we were post history

We are definitely not

Last edited 5 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
jeffery p
March 15, 2022 7:20 am

When a government program or policy causes more people to become dependent upon the government for basic wants and needs such as food, that’s a feature, not a bug. It gives politicians and bureaucrats more control over people’s lives.

For their part, most of the people are grateful. They simply aren’t paying attention and are unaware they wouldn’t need assistance if the government hadn’t mucked things up in the first place.

2
Reply
Bruce Cobb
March 15, 2022 7:31 am

And her “answer” to the problem of food shortages is….Curb food waste!
Yes, and let them eat cake. And if cold, put on a sweater, and so on.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
March 15, 2022 7:44 am

I wonder what this will do for gas tank corn?

0
Reply
rbabcock
March 15, 2022 7:45 am

There will be a tipping point one day when food and energy sources become so scarce things will change, especially if the Earth continues to cool. Growing seasons will grow shorter with crop failures more common and arctic outbreaks will freeze people in their homes.

If I was living north of 45N, I would seriously do a little planning and even hoarding, or better yet look at packing up the house and moving south.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
March 15, 2022 8:02 am

The 2007 crisis was triggered by the sudden removal of about 10% produce from the food supply diverting it to the production of biofuels. Another great success of green policies.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
March 15, 2022 8:11 am

At least the Scots will know where to point their pitchforks when push comes to shove.

0
Reply
john
March 15, 2022 8:26 am

There is no way of knowing how the current food crisis risk will play out, and who will be affected.”

I’ll make a bet it will not be the politicians who are short of food.

0
Reply
fretslider
March 15, 2022 8:26 am

Where there’s a green policy there’s 10 new problems

0
Reply
zemlik
March 15, 2022 8:32 am

There’s huge swathes of Scotland with nobody there.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture

Temperatures and Yields

1 week ago
Willis Eschenbach
Agriculture

Claim: Global Warming will Turn Alaska into a Garden State

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Guardian Author Discovers the Benefits of Petroleum Based Plastic Greenhouses

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Alarmism Opinion

Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

4 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Agriculture

Scottish Government Ignores Frantic Food Crisis Warnings, Embraces Green Piety

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

The Longest Drought

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Change Debate

Epstein Vs. Dessler: Should America Rapidly Eliminate Fossil Fuel Use to Prevent Climate Catastrophe.

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas

Oil Price Hikes Hit Poor Countries The Hardest

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: