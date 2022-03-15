Climate News

The Longest Drought

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

Climate scientists reconsider the meaning and implications of drought in light of a changing world

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – SANTA BARBARA

Lake Powell 2017
IMAGE: RINGS AROUND LAKE POWELL IN 2017 EVINCE THE DROUGHT THAT HAS SETTLED ON THE AMERICAN WEST. STEVENSON’S STUDY SUGGESTS IT WILL REMAIN WITH US FOR THE REST OF THE CENTURY, IF NOT LONGER. view more 
CREDIT: PUBLIC DOMAIN

Maps of the American West have featured ever darker shades of red over the past two decades. The colors illustrate the unprecedented drought blighting the region. In some areas, conditions have blown past severe and extreme drought into exceptional drought. But rather than add more superlatives to our descriptions, one group of scientists believes it’s time to reconsider the very definition of drought.

Researchers from half a dozen universities investigated what the future might hold in terms of rainfall and soil moisture, two measurements of drought. The team, led by UC Santa Barbara’s Samantha Stevenson, found that many regions of the world will enter permanent dry or wet conditions in the coming decades, under modern definitions. The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveal the importance of rethinking how we classify these events as well as how we respond to them.

“Essentially, we need to stop thinking about returning to normal as a thing that is possible,” said Stevenson, an assistant professor in the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. This idea affects both how we define drought and pluvial (abnormally wet) events and how we adapt to a changing environment.

A drought is when conditions are drier than expected. But this concept becomes vague when the baseline itself is in flux. Stevenson suggests that, for some applications, it’s more productive to frame drought relative to this changing background state, rather than a region’s historical range of water availability.

To predict future precipitation and soil moisture levels, Stevenson and her colleagues turned to a new collection of climate models from different research institutions. Researchers had run each model many times with slightly different initial conditions, in what scientists call an “ensemble.” Since the climate is an inherently chaotic system, researchers use ensembles to account for some of this unpredictability.

The results show a world where certain regions are in permanent drought while others experience perennial pluvial for the rest of the 21st century. The team calculated the year in which average soil moisture will exceed the threshold that defines either a megadrought or a megapluvial. “In other words, at what point do average conditions exceed what we would consider a megadrought if it happened now, [and never return to ‘normal’]” Stevenson said.

The western United States has already crossed this benchmark, and there are other places headed that way as well, including Australia, southern Africa and western Europe. “But, again, that’s if we use today’s definition of a drought,” Stevenson said.

The authors argue that we need to move away from fixed definitions toward a more nuanced account of drought and pluvial. “Our idea of normal is, in a sense, meaningless when ‘normal’ is continuously changing,” Stevenson added.

Climate models indicate that average soil moisture in many regions will continue to drop. That said, the team’s ensembles suggests that soil moisture will continue to experience drought-related variation similar to today, relative to the ever-drier baseline.

The fluctuation highlights the need to consider both long term changes and the usual ups and downs associated with historic droughts and pluvials. “The most important management challenge will be to adjust for the relentless declines in water availability, as this exceeds the expected impact of future megadroughts,” said co-author Julia Cole, a professor at the University of Michigan.

Precipitation patterns, on the other hand, will become much more extreme. Warm air holds more moisture than cold air. So as the atmosphere heats up, it’ll be able to suck more moisture from dry areas and dump more precipitation on wet regions.

“We wanted to consider both precipitation and soil moisture at the same time because that can be important for water management,” Stevenson said. For instance, we will need to adapt infrastructure to more arid conditions in the American West, but that infrastructure will also need to handle more intense rainfall.

“When we talk about being in a drought, the presumption is that eventually the drought will end, and conditions will return to normal,” Stevenson said. “But if we’re never returning to normal, then we need to adapt all of the ways that we manage water with the expectation that normal will continually be drier and drier every year.”

JOURNAL

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

ARTICLE TITLE

Twenty-first century hydroclimate: A continually changing baseline, with more frequent extremes

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

14-Mar-2022

Here is the paper.

11 Comments
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 15, 2022 2:10 am

To predict future precipitation and soil moisture levels, Stevenson and her colleagues turned to a new collection of climate models from different research institutions.”

Ha ha ha ha ha.

In other words, the study is nonsensical.

Regards,
Bob 

Eric Vieira
March 15, 2022 2:12 am

Climate models: the high tech version of “a little bird told me…”

JeffC
March 15, 2022 2:15 am

“Essentially, we need to stop thinking about returning to normal as a thing that is possible,”

Define normal.

MM from Canada
Reply to  JeffC
March 15, 2022 2:40 am

Before they can define normal, they need to establish that they are the authorities – the ONLY authorities – on what normal is. Then they need to prove that their definition of normal does, in fact, represent the norm.

Layor
March 15, 2022 2:21 am

It is hard to believe there are so many low IQ scientists around.

Petit_Barde
March 15, 2022 2:29 am

Which kind of drought ? The same kind as the (actually floody) drought that’s been prophesied since years in Australia by the usual bunch of climate clowns ?

richardw
March 15, 2022 2:35 am

“Essentially, we need to stop thinking about returning to normal as a thing that is possible” – exactly what Klaus Schwab and the WEF want us to think.

Crowcatcher
March 15, 2022 2:37 am

The usual load of climate “claptrap” – oh how boring it all becomes – except, of course, for those receiving the golden “shilling”.

Greg Locock
March 15, 2022 2:49 am

I suspect that the east coast of Australia might need a bit of that drought these nuff nuffs are claiming has occurred. Yes, I know it’s just the PDO doing its thing, but using Oz as the poster boy for more droughts (or floods) is a bit daft given the climate history of the last 150 years.

fretslider
March 15, 2022 2:51 am

“a new collection of climate models”

Not one, not two, but a collection.

Take an average and then add the number you first thought of

Ron Long
March 15, 2022 2:51 am

These “Researchers” do not identify normal variance, ie, drought versus flood cycles without human presence, before they begin “Modeling” a new normal. As a geologist I am aware of the tremendous variance in world-wide climate cycles, and cannot identify any current deviation from that background. Then, after their data torturing (modeling) they predict the Goldilocks scenario: somewhere it will be too dry, somewhere it will be too wet, and somewhere it will be just right.

