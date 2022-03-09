EU Russian Energy Plan: Gas Storage and Rooftop Solar Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Any hope for an outbreak of energy policy sanity amongst EU leaders is rapidly fading, as they unveil their innumerate plan to replace dependence on Russian imports.

Climate change: EU unveils plan to end reliance on Russian gas

By Matt McGrath

Environment correspondent

But moving with a speed few thought possible, the EU has now laid out a strategy that could cut reliance on this fuel source by two thirds within a year.

The REPowerEU plan aims to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2030, but the initial efforts focus solely on gas.

Discussions are ongoing with existing gas suppliers including Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan to boost flows.

The plan envisages ending reliance on all Russian fossil fuels “well before” 2030.

The EU also proposes a massive ramping up of renewables, biogas and hydrogen.

But with Germany announcing plans for two new LNG terminals to increase supplies, some experts are worried that this could increase longer term dependency on fossil fuels.

“I think we’re living in a tricky time, that there’s so much political pressure to make these energy policy decisions,” said Prof Paula Kivimaa from the Finnish Environment Institute and the University of Sussex.

Any switch to coal would also rapidly boost carbon emissions, a trend that’s already well underway.

The Commission document also says that renewable energy projects must be fast tracked and says there is huge potential in domestic rooftop solar power.

