EU Russian Energy Plan: Gas Storage and Rooftop Solar Energy

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Any hope for an outbreak of energy policy sanity amongst EU leaders is rapidly fading, as they unveil their innumerate plan to replace dependence on Russian imports.

Climate change: EU unveils plan to end reliance on Russian gas

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

But moving with a speed few thought possible, the EU has now laid out a strategy that could cut reliance on this fuel source by two thirds within a year.

The REPowerEU plan aims to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2030, but the initial efforts focus solely on gas.

Discussions are ongoing with existing gas suppliers including Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan to boost flows. 

The plan envisages ending reliance on all Russian fossil fuels “well before” 2030.

The EU also proposes a massive ramping up of renewables, biogas and hydrogen.

But with Germany announcing plans for two new LNG terminals to increase supplies, some experts are worried that this could increase longer term dependency on fossil fuels.

“I think we’re living in a tricky time, that there’s so much political pressure to make these energy policy decisions,” said Prof Paula Kivimaa from the Finnish Environment Institute and the University of Sussex.

Any switch to coal would also rapidly boost carbon emissions, a trend that’s already well underway. 

The Commission document also says that renewable energy projects must be fast tracked and says there is huge potential in domestic rooftop solar power

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-60664799

Rooftop solar? in Europe? Northern Europe especially barely sees the sun in winter, when they need extra energy for heating, and even in Summer the sun is fairly low in the sky.

This EU energy plan makes so little sense, it reinforces my opinion that the real agenda is to hope Russia conquers and crushes Ukrainian partisans, so Europe can go back to business as usual, buying energy from Russia.

Germany in my opinion has been particularly obvious, first by blocking NATO heavy weapons from reaching the Ukraine in the leadup to the war, then by making a further mockery of support, offering “support” in the form of dysfunctional Soviet relic weapons which have been in storage since the fall of East Germany.

President Biden just vetoed Poland supplying fighter jets to the Ukraine.

It all kind of paints a picture, doesn’t it?

Tom Halla
March 9, 2022 6:06 pm

Neville Chamberlain did not have himself as a bad example.

ResourceGuy
March 9, 2022 6:09 pm

Rooftop solar is the most expensive variety of solar installs with the lowest economies of scale, the highest subsidy requirements, and the most lobbyist support from inefficient small players and startups spinning local content pledges. Of course they would choose that direction with policy.

Nik
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 9, 2022 6:41 pm

Given the high percentage of people in Europe who live in multi-family high-rise apartment blocks, the utility of PVs for providing enough energy for normal living is even further diminished than what is achievable due to the high latitudes (few hours of sunlight at low angles) and cloudy winter weather. Single-family homes on the ground can have enough roof and land area to deploy PV panels that might be enough. A single roof of an apartment block of perhaps 10s-100s of families would be hopeless.

Derg
March 9, 2022 6:28 pm

“President Biden just vetoed Poland supplying fighter jets to the Ukraine.“

That stupid Blinkin almost got the US into a war saying Poland was sending planes to Poland. The entire administration is a sh1tshow.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Derg
March 9, 2022 6:38 pm

They were MIG jets Poland was offering, not American. What Biden refused was to allow Poland to order replacements. If I was Polish, I’d be wondering right now if Russia attacks, whether the aid from NATO would come in the form of expired East German missiles.

LdB
Reply to  Derg
March 9, 2022 6:54 pm

But Kamala Harris is in Poland now to sort it out … what could possibly go wrong 🙂

Chris Hanley
March 9, 2022 6:50 pm

I fail to understand why supposedly intelligent people cannot understand the simple concept of EROEI.
Solar PV (including storage) in N Europe is a net energy sink.

LdB
March 9, 2022 6:56 pm

It’s a very humorous plan except if you live in the EU countries. You know the saying from the pan into the fire.

Where has Griff been to explain his great plan that gives EU energy security 🙂

