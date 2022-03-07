Agriculture

Temperatures and Yields

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
22 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I keep reading that increasing temperatures will cause decreasing yields of our food crops, resulting in widespread hunger … for example, the IPCC says:

Declines in yields and crop suitability are projected under higher temperatures, especially in tropical and semi-tropical regions. Heat stress reduces fruit set and speeds up development of annual vegetables, resulting in yield losses, impaired product quality, and increasing food loss and waste. … All models project an increase in the risk of hunger, with the median projection of an increase in the population at risk of insufficient energy intake by 6%, 14%, and 12% in 2050 for SSPs 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

But having grown up with farmers, this seemed improbable to me. Farmers are constantly modifying planting and harvest times, seed depth, irrigation schedules, and crop and varietal choices based on the weather in order to maximize yields. And they are very successful at it.

So I looked at the change in yields over time. I also included the change in airborne CO2 concentrations over the same period.

Figure 1. Percentage change in yields, ten major food crops, along with the percentage change in CO2.

Yields have been increasing, in fits and starts, despite increasing temperatures over the period of that record.

Today I realized that there was another way I could look at this. I figured that I could take a look at standardized crop yield by country versus the average temperature of the country, to see if the country’s temperature affected yield. Figure 2 shows the result for five different crops.

Figure 2. Yield versus temperature by country, 2020. All yield values are standardized to a mean of zero and a standard deviation of one. The dotted vertical line is at 18°C.

What I noticed when I plotted this up was that the yields fall into two groups—one for warm countries and one for cold countries. It was also obvious that the yields in the warmer countries were all lower.

So … why would this be? Well, my first thought was that it represented the difference between industrialized and non-industrialized nations. Farmers in industrialized nations have more fertilizer, tractors, detailed weather forecasts, refrigeration, machinery for plowing, seeding, weeding, harvesting, and the like. As a result, we’d expect industrialized nations to have higher yields. So to see which countries were where, I plotted up the temperatures, and divided them into those warmer and colder than 18°C.

Figure 3. Average temperatures, 2000 – 2020

Hmmm … almost all of the industrialized countries have an average temperature less than 18°C.

To close out the loop, I looked at the trends within each group of countries, those above and below 18°C. Here is that result.

Figure 4. As in Figure 3, but including the trend lines for each country group, above and below 18°C.

It turns out that within each group, the yields in the warmer countries are no better or worse than the yields in the cooler countries. And as a result, the claim that warming temperatures will cause widespread hunger is not supported by this analysis.

Onwards, ever onwards,

w.

PS: Although I can and am happy to defend my own words, I can’t defend your interpretation of my words. So I politely request that you quote the exact words you are discussing, so we can all be clear on your subject matter.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Duane
March 7, 2022 10:08 am

The data presented are very useful. But there is no scientific basis whatsoever to claim that higher temperatures produce lower yields including in areas with tropical climates. Biologically, reproduction and growth are biochemical processes – and as anyone who knows chemistry at all realizes that most chemical reactions take place at higher rates as temperature increases.

Plus there is the matter of growing seasons – even if tropical food production was reduced at warmer temperatures (it clearly isn’t), the vast majority of worldwide food production is performed in the far larger land masses of the temperate climate zone. A warming climate would obviously increase the length of the “growing season” in temperate climate zones, and therefore enable more food production and greater variety in food crops produced. Crops don’t grow in the winter in the temperate zones (even “winter wheat” does not grow in the winter – it is planted in the fall and lays dormant until the beginning of the spring growing season).

Therefore the net effect of a warming earth is affirmatively proven to increase food production, not reduce it.

1
Reply
Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Duane
March 7, 2022 10:23 am

Yup – warmer means better.

The analysis above does not mention a key error in the original claim that “tropics will become warmer”. There is no evidence for that. Broadly, the tropics hold constant with an increase in GHG’s because of the moderating influence of evaporated water – even over land as in the DR Congo.

In a “warming world” the tropics stay pretty much the same – hence the concept of polar amplification and discussion of the average. When there were crocodiles swimming in the Arctic Sea (which was not all that long ago) it was barely warmer in the tropics.

Essentially a warmer world will see a greater percentage of it as subtropical farmland. Well wouldn’t that be nice! One day oranges will grow in Canada. (Old prophecy.) When that happens it will probably have nothing to do with GHG’s, rather something to do with the oceans and the sun. I can’t wait for that time! I have already moved 12 degrees further north in anticipation.

Greetings from Lac Ste Anne (where we can still drive on the lake).

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Duane
March 7, 2022 11:18 am

OK, Duane, it looked to me like your comment was correct…”increase food production”, but I decided to check it out. Google “optimum temperature for a greenhouse environment” and you get…wait for it…most crops do best at greenhouse temperatures of 18 to 24 deg C. Willis has presented his usual interesting data analysis and opened the door to some cultural differences, which is somewhere I am not going.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 7, 2022 10:19 am

Obviously, as sugar cane, sorghum, and cassava are doing less well, global warming is gonna kill us all right soon now/sarc

1
Reply
richardw
March 7, 2022 10:24 am

From your fig.1, it looks as though the IPCC has been mistakenly using crop yields rather than temperatures in their predictions.

1
Reply
Steve Case
March 7, 2022 10:25 am

And if you Google “world food production graph” and select [Images] graph after graph after graph showing substantial increase over time will come up. However pointing that out to the true believers falls on deaf ears. If NPR tells them that wheat production is projected to decline, there’s nothing more to discuss and they change the subject to real pollution, guns, the evil Catholic church, proud boys, Trump or whatever, God knows they aren’t going consider that they are being lied to by the media about nearly everything.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
2
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 7, 2022 10:30 am

Let’s ask the Ukrainians about upcoming crop yields shall we. The UN has become a facilitator for Russian expansionism.

0
Reply
Smart Rock
March 7, 2022 10:31 am

If you took every prediction of the IPCC and assumed the exact opposite to be true, you would have a reasonable working hypothesis for future outcomes.

1
Reply
John VC(@jvcstone)
Reply to  Smart Rock
March 7, 2022 11:07 am

Based on the most recent IPCC report, it is obvious that they are panicking as fewer and fewer are buying into their BS. The IPCC is just one working arm of the Globalist Davos crowd, Their plandemic just sort of petered out (as corona viruses are wont to do), and their desperation shows in the way Russia was set up in the Ukraine. Looks to me that the globalist agenda is rapidly falling apart, and if humanity can manage to survive the next several years, there will be a new world order–just not what the WEF had planned.

0
Reply
MarkW
March 7, 2022 10:33 am

On the other hand, warmer temperatures are supposed to make trees grow faster.

Does the right hand not know what the left hand is publishing?

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  MarkW
March 7, 2022 11:11 am

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Oooo that was good.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  MarkW
March 7, 2022 11:34 am

So the maples formed a union
And demanded equal rights
“The oaks are just too greedy
We will make them give us light”
Now there’s no more oak oppression
For they passed a noble law
And the trees are all kept equal
By hatchet, axe, and saw

🤓

1
Reply
markl
March 7, 2022 10:37 am

Just like all the AGW predictions if you tell a lie big enough and often enough people will start to believe it. However we are entering into a half a century of failed predictions that the people can witness themselves. All the media in the world won’t be able to support the AGW lies much longer, but they’ll keep trying.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 7, 2022 10:43 am

A comment about figure 1. The only C4 crops in it are maize, sorghum, and sugarcane. C4 plants benefit much less from increasing CO2 than all the other C3 crops. Maize yield does well anyway because of all the hybridization and GMO. Sugarcane and sorghum, not so much. And sorghum is a human grain staple mainly in Northern Africa, where inadequate water and fertilizer play a role in yield.

0
Reply
Duane
March 7, 2022 10:48 am

Another key point here is that the researchers who claim that rising temperatures will cause a reduction in agricultural productivity, is that they keep making the same intellectual error over and over and over again. They assume (presume, actually) that the earth and its biosphere is a simple system – it isn’t, it’s very complex – and that it responds to a single stimulus in a singular way that does not account for natural adaptability.

We humans have proven we have a marvelous ability to adapt to changing climatic conditions, both over time and over space. After all, we and our hominid ancestors have survived the entire Quaternary with its two dozen or so glaciations and interglacial eras, and here we are!

In terms of agriculture, if the climate changes over time or space, humans adjust the crops and the techniques to grow them. For example, during the Medieval Warm Period, places as far north as Britain and “Vinland” in northeastern North America produced wine grapes … but when the Medieval Warm Period ended in 1850 or so, that production ended, and production shifted farther south in Europe. Today, the wine grape varietals that prosper with longer growing seasons, include the reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Sangiovese and such that predominate in the warmer regions of Spain, France, and Italy … while in cooler climates with shorter growing seasons in northern Germany include many white grape varietals like Riesling and Pinot Blanc.

Other examples – Idaho is known as the “Famous Potatoes” state, but its famous Idaho Russets are grown mainly in the lower elevations of the mid-Snake River valley, because of its relatively long growing season, whereas in the upper Snake River valley, which is much higher in elevation, spud production is limited mainly to smaller “seed potatoes” that do fine with a shorter growing season.

So as climate shifts over time, as it will, humans will adapt and adjust and produce the amount of food needed to feed Earth’s population. It’s silly to think otherwise.

0
Reply
Dave O.
March 7, 2022 10:49 am

In most food producing areas, a warmer climate means a longer growing season and more production.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 7, 2022 10:57 am

Separate observation. AGW negatively affecting crop yield has been an IPCC article of faith since FAR in 1990. All the papers since purporting to show it are either just future models with lots of assumptions, or data analyzed using badly flawed statistics. I took one such on since misrepresented by NRDC to Congress and after the lead author published the maize result graphically so you could see the flaw without using statistics. Covered in the Disclosure chapter of The Arts of Truth. Was also my very first post here in 2011.

Since after 30 years the article of faith hasn’t happened, the new AR6 technique is to claim that it may in the future. From climate.NASA.gov at present: “Climate change MAY affect corn and wheat yields by 2030.” Or maybe not.

0
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 7, 2022 11:25 am
  • I have an intelligent dog.
  • How come?
  • When I throw him a stick and ask, Will you bring it back or not? Then he brings it back, or maybe not.

These people are undoubtedly intelligent in this sense.

0
Reply
TallDave
March 7, 2022 11:05 am

these “studies” always make headlines but they’re never interesting as they always amount to predicting millions of traffic accidents if no one uses their brakes

adaptation happens, often favorably

remember, there’s no climate on Earth that’s too hot for agriculture — there are only places that are either too dry or too cold

Last edited 33 minutes ago by TallDave
0
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
March 7, 2022 11:17 am

Why would yields depend on average temperature? Other factors may influence it. In my experience, the minimum temperature is more important. Frost can kill many plants.

0
Reply
Kevin
March 7, 2022 11:21 am

Every “little ice age” and post volcanic eruption cooling period has been negative for humanity.

0
Reply
TimTheToolMan
March 7, 2022 11:39 am

“Declines in yields and crop suitability are projected under higher temperatures, especially in tropical and semi-tropical regions.”

So many of the AGW arguments implicitly start with “with all else being equal”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Agriculture

Claim: Global Warming will Turn Alaska into a Garden State

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Guardian Author Discovers the Benefits of Petroleum Based Plastic Greenhouses

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Alarmism Opinion

Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Methane

Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Agriculture

Temperatures and Yields

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Models

German Paper: “A Mild Additional Temperature Rise Of Around 1°K”… Drop Not Excluded By 2100!

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Humor Satire

Monday Mirthiness – A tale of two climates. #GetOffGreen

9 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #494

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: