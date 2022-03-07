Left: Ali khamenei, Ayatollah of Iran. By Khamenei.ir, CC BY 4.0, Link. Middle Joe Biden. Right Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, Link
Climate Obsessed Biden Administration Seeks Oil Deal with Venezuela and Iran

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

No word yet whether Hunter Biden will join the boards of any Iranian or Venezuelan oil companies.

Biden administration team in Venezuela as U.S. seeks to break country from Russian influence

BY ED O’KEEFE, FIN GÓMEZ

MARCH 6, 2022 / 11:06 AM / CBS NEWS

Washington — Senior American officials are in Venezuela this weekend to meet with the government of Nicolás Maduro, whose authoritarian rule of the oil-producing country has meant no formal diplomatic relations between the two countries since 2019.

The visit is yet another example of a geopolitical shift underway across the globe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. and European countries seek energy sources other than Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

Multiple U.S. officials confirmed the trip is happening to CBS News. The White House and State Department declined formal comment.

“Joe Biden using #Russia as an excuse to do the deal they always wanted to do anyway with the #MaduroRegime,” Rubio tweeted Sunday morning. “Rather than produce more American oil he wants to replace the oil we buy from one murderous dictator with oil from another murderous dictator.”

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/venezuela-russia-ukraine-biden-team-nicolas-maduro/

An Iran deal might also be on the table. Although Iranian oil is not specifically mentioned in the following article, what else does Iran have which the USA needs? I think it is a safe assumption that increasing the global supply of oil will be part of any deal which softens Iranian sanctions, given Biden’s desperation to lower gasoline pump prices in the USA.

While America watches the war in Ukraine, Biden finalizes a dangerous Iran deal 

BY ERIC R. MANDEL, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR —  03/05/22 05:00 PM EST 1,394

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL

While the world’s attention is fixated on Russia’s war in Ukraine, President Biden’s Iran envoy in Vienna, Robert Malley, reportedly is readying to finalize a deal that makes a number of worrying concessions to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his regime.

Gabriel Noronha, a former Senate Armed Services Committee aide to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and former State Department official, has tweeted specifics of some American concessions to Iran. Noronha says his former State Department, National Security Council, and European Union colleagues were so alarmed about compromises the Biden administration appears to be making with Iran that they allowed him to publish details to alert Congress to how the pending agreement could undermine America’s national security interests. 

The agreement details are known to the governments of Russia, China and Iran, but evidently not to Congress, and certainly not to the American people. It’s possible that an agreement could be signed by early next week.

Read more: https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/596950-while-america-watches-the-war-in-ukraine-biden-finalizes-a

Both of America’s new partners are notorious violators of human rights, and have BOTH been accused of terrorist connections.

The minister of industry and former vice president of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, has been accused by US authorities of money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking (e.g. 800kg Cocaine bust), and has also been accused of high level links to Hezbollah, an Iran backed Middle Eastern terror group, for whom he allegedly provided thousands of Venezuelan travel documents.

As for Iran, I hear they need lots of cash to restart their terrorist nuclear bomb programme peaceful Uranium enrichment programme, after Iran’s Uranium enrichment centrifuges were allegedly wrecked by an Israeli computer hack. Windfall profits from selling high priced oil to the Biden Administration should cover the cost of repairs.

President Biden’s excuse for buying oil from these nightmare regimes, rather than allowing more domestic US production, appears to be that he doesn’t want to encourage US dependency on fossil fuel.

In my opinion, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine demonstrates that no good can come from making deals with the devil. If you give bad people an opportunity to make lots of money, they use that money to do bad things.

Pop Piasa
March 7, 2022 6:07 pm

Now we know why he wandered off on Iranians during the SOTUA

Tom Halla
March 7, 2022 6:14 pm

The crew around Biden are determined to make Jimmy Carter seem wise and successful.

LdB
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 7, 2022 6:26 pm

Definitely the weakest and most useless president in modern times.

ihfan
Reply to  LdB
March 7, 2022 8:08 pm

Jimmy Carter wasn’t the most effective president in US history, but at least he cared about the American people.

Brandon could care less. The evacuation from Afghanistan was proof positive – got the troops out first so he could claim that he ended the conflict before the 20th anniversary. Everyone else left behind? Didn’t care.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 7, 2022 6:29 pm

Jimmy’s take wasn’t 10% either.

rhs
Reply to  Scissor
March 7, 2022 6:46 pm

Added this comment for anyone who wants to vote twice for this comment.

Pillage Idiot
March 7, 2022 6:20 pm

Iran obtaining nuclear weapons will (at a minimum) be destabilizing to the Middle East.

The only beneficiaries of such an event would be:

  1. Russia, because turmoil in the ME will certainly raise the global price of crude oil.
  2. Jihadists, because turmoil and war is their stock and trade.

I see why Russia and Iran are pushing a nuclear deal with no oversight or sanctions. Why is the Biden administration supporting it?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
March 7, 2022 6:24 pm

There are several possible stupid shortsighted motivations, I don’t know which one applies. Perhaps all of them.

Scissor
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
March 7, 2022 6:30 pm

Perhaps there will be a few pallets of missing $100 bills.

It’s just too bad that North Korea doesn’t produce a lot of oil.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
Devils Tower
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
March 7, 2022 6:36 pm

A lot of corrupt entities with Biden ties are being blackmailed…

Simple

ihfan
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
March 7, 2022 8:10 pm

Why is the Biden administration supporting it?

Because it might drop the price of gas by a few cents.

Brandon doesn’t care what happens down the road, he (and his handlers) only care about the optics this minute.

Derg
March 7, 2022 6:31 pm

Meanwhile the Administration says look squirrel (Russia)!

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Derg
March 7, 2022 6:42 pm

Moose and Squirrel are our only defense against Boris and Natasha!

John Garrett
March 7, 2022 6:43 pm

K
E
Y
S
T
O
N
E

X
L

Smart Rock
March 7, 2022 6:53 pm

If president Biden still wants to destroy his domestic oil and gas industries but still wants more imported oil, he could buy more from Canada, where human rights violations are relatively benign so far. He could even approve Keystone XL to facilitate that move.

Nah. It’s obviously more statesmanlike to stab your friends and neighbours in the back while making nice to your enemies.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Smart Rock
ihfan
Reply to  Smart Rock
March 7, 2022 8:11 pm

Nah. It’s obviously more statesmanlike to stab your friends and neighbours in the back while making nice to your enemies.

Brandon’s only enemies are Republicans. Anyone else is a tool waiting to be exploited for better poll numbers.

Linda Goodman
March 7, 2022 6:55 pm

Is there mass amnesia of the fact that we were energy independent under President Trump? Why the silence? I don’t get it!

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Linda Goodman
March 7, 2022 7:21 pm

Don’t worry, everyone gets it. IMO what you are seeing is a bunch of greens struggling to hang on to their fantasies, like kids covering their eyes and pretending the truth doesn’t exist, because they can’t see it.

Thomas
Reply to  Linda Goodman
March 7, 2022 7:30 pm

Linda: We still pretty much are, but going the wrong direction now.

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=51338

TonyL
Reply to  Linda Goodman
March 7, 2022 7:42 pm

Linda:
You need to get it, by now.
it is “The Silence of the Lambs”. The sheeple have (not) spoken.

Energy independence under President Trump has been memory-holed. Everybody in on “The Narrative” will do what it takes to keep it that way.
I am sure you noticed that after 13 months of skyrocketing gas prices, since March 1st. all of a sudden the whole thing is Russia’s fault.
RUSSIA…..Russia, Russia, Russia…..RUSSIA!!!!!.

And I am sure you noticed that in the face of this hopelessly blunt and inept propaganda, there has been no push back, at all, from anywhere. {Perhaps this last little bit here is the truly scary part.}

DMacKenzie
March 7, 2022 6:56 pm

Maybe resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada that he cancelled on his first day in office. 850,000 BPD. And lots of the companies planning on using it were American owned. But Dems preferred the railroad companies that promised to transport the same oil….of course at the cost of the Canadian producers, with lots of railroad revenue income tax going to Fed treasury….always a good angle…
And everyone knows pipelines are an environmental disaster while trains transport oil very safely.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lac-Mégantic_rail_disaster

Thomas
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 7, 2022 7:32 pm

And drill offshore of California. We have so much offshore that it bubbles up out of the ground and pollutes our beaches.

TonyL
Reply to  Thomas
March 7, 2022 7:51 pm

Sorry, that was banned decades ago.
Environmentalist plan #1.
Blame the natural oil seeps and fouled beaches on “oil spills” from the production activities.

Environmentalist plan #2
Claim that the oil seeps supported very rare communities of “chemotrophs” which could only survive within the confined of the oil seeps. Claim that oil production was causing the oil seeps to go dry and condemning these rare endangered species to go extinct.

With BS like this as the standard stock in trade of policy debate, no wonder the oil companies went elsewhere.

ihfan
Awaiting for approval
Reply to  DMacKenzie
March 7, 2022 8:25 pm

But Dems preferred the railroad companies that promised to transport the same oil….of course at the cost of the Canadian producers, with lots of railroad revenue income tax going to Fed treasury….always a good angle…

Follow the money trail (train?):

Union Tank Car Line, a major supplier of railcars that transport crude oil, owned by Berkshire Hathaway. “Union Tank Car Company is still owned by Marmon, which in turn is now a 100% owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Union_Tank_Car_Company)

Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, is a major carrier of crude oil, and is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. “On November 3, 2009, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it would acquire the remaining 77.4 percent of BNSF it did not already own for $100 per share in cash and stock—a deal valued at $44 billion.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BNSF_Railway)

Berkshire Hathaway is owned by Warren Buffet.

Warren Buffet campaigns for Democrats (https://www.businessinsider.com/warren-buffett-mark-cuban-and-michael-bloomberg-campaign-for-hillary-clinton-2016-8).

So, Warren Buffet buys one of the biggest railroads in North America in 2009. Then, in 2013 he buys the parent company of one of the biggest tank car fleets in North America. In 2016 he campaigns for Hillary Clinton, who publicly opposed the pipeline (https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/sep/22/hillary-clinton-opposes-keystone-xl-pipeline).

Democrats make Buffet a lot of money, and he gives them his support in return.

If environmentalists would cool down and think with a clear mind they would realize that Keystone XL is safer for the environment and produces fewer emissions. Sure, they don’t like the fact that the oil would be headed for refineries and to automobiles and trucks afterwards, but to support (or ignore) crude oil transport by rail rather than pipeline because of the “environment” is a moronic argument.

Follow the money.

LdB
March 7, 2022 6:58 pm

I see Bojo has already stated that the UK will have to produce more oil and gas and possibly more Nuclear Power.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/mar/07/priti-patel-ukraine-refugees-russia-boris-johnson-uk-politics-latest-updates

What is amusing is that most on here who aren’t experts saw the energy security problem coming and yet the energy experts got caught with their pants down. Surely you would sack the whole lot of them as they failed their most basic task.

Wonder if Griff will admit the garbage he was pushing had huge problems or if he still wants to build more HVDC inter-connectors 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
Joe Gordon
March 7, 2022 7:04 pm

Biden is to foreign relations what Carter was to domestic policies. As we watch our life savings dwindle down to worthless in the next few years, guaranteeing government dependence for everyone, will we be thanking the next president, or Xi, for whatever pittance we receive?

And he doesn’t even get to herald some personal grudge against Netanyahu, like his mentor, for sacrificing Israel’s future existence.

I think I’m too old to learn Mandarin.

When Xi finally builds Keystone XL, will he rename it “The Biden Pipeline” in honor the man who made it possible?

TonyL
March 7, 2022 7:10 pm

given Biden’s desperation to lower gasoline pump prices in the USA.

Let me give you clue #1. They do not care. They do not care *at all*.
Domestically, parents rose up in alarm when they got a load of public school curricular. What set the parents off was CRT which was teaching white kids that they are irredeemably Bad People. Yes, that is a lesson which belongs in the public schools. Next up was the “Rainbow” curriculum. Teaching gay sex practices to 3rd graders.
Wait a minute. Let me stop Right Here. They are teaching *explicit* gay sex practices to 3rd. graders. Stop. 8 yr. olds. Let that sink in.

And then, the schools fetish for normalizing pedophilia. (Transsexual Story Hour, I will say no more.)
So What did the Biden Administration do when the parents rose up. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared the parents to be “Domestic Terrorists“. Then they opened FBI “Investigations” on any parent who spoke out at a school board meeting. Did they care? No. They do not care *at all*.

desperation to lower gas prices“.
Like maybe rescind the illegal cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. 800,000 barrels/day on offer. Not that desperate. They do not care *at all*.
Like maybe restore the all the drilling and production permits which were illegally revoked on his first day in office. Not that desperate. They do not care *at all*.

Would Venezuela crude do us any good. Probably not. This crude is said to be very heavy and very sour. Is this a problem? Not for the US, Our refiners have the ability to handle the stuff. But, you have to customize your refining process to the crude feedstock. In this case that entails ripping up and replumbing a goodly chunk of the refinery. If you are going to go through all the trouble and expense of doing that, you need a few things lined up first. Straight up, you need a vendor who has the oil fields and drilling capacity deliver on contract month-on-month and year-on-year. Second your vendor needs to be in an environment of political stability such that they can deliver year-on-year without pulling the rug out from under you both while making a grab for the imagined “petrodollars”. Venezuela does *not* have what is needed for a viable oil contract.
Does the Biden administration care? No. They do not care. They do not care *at all*.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  TonyL
March 7, 2022 7:14 pm

The are trying hard to be seen as caring about gasoline pump prices, its a hot political issue. Most politicians care about votes or support, even if they don’t care about anything else.

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  TonyL
March 7, 2022 8:19 pm

…and they are so worried about the Handmaid’s Tale while at the same time endorsing Mayor Pete’s baby as the new normal.

John Hultquist
March 7, 2022 7:36 pm

Read the list at the site below, and tell me the USA would be better off without Uncle Joe?
Order of Presidential Succession (presidentsusa.net)

This list might be true if a bomb took out a bunch at one time.
However, I think if just the president meets his maker, then Kamala
is installed and makes the choice for the Vice President to replace her.
That might not be anyone on the list.
Good grief.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  John Hultquist
March 7, 2022 8:01 pm

If Biden is removed, Kamala becomes President and my guess is Hillary Clinton will become VP, with the help of a few RINOS.

John Hultquist
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 7, 2022 8:05 pm

That ruins my day!

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 7, 2022 8:22 pm

*shudder*…

Scissor
Reply to  John Hultquist
March 7, 2022 8:04 pm

That’s some list.

It’s easy for some people to believe in fantasy, so much so that they think solar panels and wind mills can provide dispatchable power. However, one person stands out, especially sideways. That gal considers what color lipstick to wear in a nuclear conflagration.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Scissor
March 7, 2022 8:25 pm

No interest in taking medical advice from a biological man who believes that wearing a dress makes him a women. However, I’m glad to see Dr. Okun has made a full recovery from his previous near-fatal encounter with the alien in Area 51.

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  John Hultquist
March 7, 2022 8:21 pm

Is the non-binary guy who likes puppy play and is in charge of nuclear waste on that list?

ihfan
March 7, 2022 8:06 pm

Biden and his handlers only care about poll numbers and seats with (D) next to the name. They don’t care about citizens of the United States, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Mexico, or really any other country in the world.

They’ll sell out and stab in the back any country that makes them look bad, and likewise will make deals with any country (regardless of their human rights record) that makes them look good or helps the poll numbers.

Brandon Doesn’t Care.

