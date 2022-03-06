Net-Zero

Michael Kelly Exposes The Implications Of Net Zero

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
23 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MARCH 6, 2022

By Paul Homewood

A major new analysis by Michael Kelly on the practicability of Net Zero:

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has called for an “honest and open debate” on Net Zero, warning that politicians have not sufficiently scrutinised the requirements, and saying that they must level with the public about the sacrifices required.
He also highlights the UK’s lack of energy security and Western Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.
Sir Iain’s comments, in the foreword to a new report published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation, reflect growing alarm among Conservative backbenchers about a possible electoral backlash in the wake of the cost of living crisis, and a new awareness of the threat the Net Zero project represents to national security.
The report, by Professor Michael Kelly FRS, examines the scope of the Net Zero project and considers the financial, resource and manpower requirements, concluding that the political and economic upheaval it would necessitate make success a practical impossibility. 
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: 
“We owe it to the citizens of the UK to take a long hard look at the path to be taken. Policymakers must be honest and open with the British public about how much all this will cost them and how much change to our everyday lives may be required.”
Professor Kelly said: 
“The scale of this project is, in terms of resource and time, so great that a war footing and a command economy will be essential for its delivery”

The report is worth bookmarking, as it covers all of the practical aspects of achieving Net Zero:

Professor Michael Kelly: Achieving Net Zero (pdf)

23 Comments
Brad-DXT
March 6, 2022 10:13 pm

Of course there will necessarily be cuts to education and health. They want most of you to die and want you to be too stupid and uninformed to know it.

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Brad-DXT
March 7, 2022 12:47 am

a paranoid, ridiculous conspiracy theory.

0
Reply
No Name Guy
March 6, 2022 10:18 pm

There they go….doing calculations, providing facts and data, and doing a sober engineering analysis. HOW DARE THEY! /snark. Net zero is the biggest pipe dream EVAH!

5
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  No Name Guy
March 6, 2022 11:01 pm

Of course the big question is the number of politicians, elected representatives, who have the qualifications and/or private sector business experience to understand the ramifications.

After all, many of them seem to believe that a battery storage can replace power station generators, electricity is electricity isn’t it.

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Dennis
March 6, 2022 11:57 pm

But they’re so easy to change

1
Reply
Patrick Peake
Reply to  Bryan A
March 7, 2022 12:25 am

Superb

0
Reply
dodgy geezer
March 6, 2022 10:19 pm

More importantly, we should be having a debate on whether the Earth is at immediate and existential danger from human-emitted CO2.

Or whether the models which suggest this are complete frauds which do not match reality in the slightest….

7
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  dodgy geezer
March 6, 2022 11:03 pm

Maybe it’s time for Christopher Monckton to publish his audit of IPCC climate hoax and warming creative accounting again?

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Dennis
March 7, 2022 12:47 am

Wasn’t he going to get Scotland Yard involved? whatever happened to that?

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  dodgy geezer
March 7, 2022 12:46 am

You can debate yourself if you want to: clearly there is rapid climate change caused by human CO2 which has serious impacts and the world’s govts and electricity generators and scientists agree on that.

0
Reply
decnine
Reply to  griff
March 7, 2022 12:54 am

So, Griff, of the sceptic arguments you have heard recently on the BBC, which do you consider the most easily rebutted? That is, with data and falsifiable predictions?

Last edited 6 minutes ago by decnine
0
Reply
eo
March 6, 2022 10:44 pm

Is “net zero” civilization based on renewables ( biomass, solar, hydropower and wind etc.) nothing more than another version of a civilization driven by perpetual motion machine? Consider a gedankenexperiment where it takes energy x to produce, install, and maintain all the renewables (biomass, solar panels, windmills, as well as future renewable sources ) and during the operation will produce y energy that is much bigger than x +z where z is the energy consumed by the “net zero” civilization. Then x is plowed back to produce more solar panels and wind mills to generate another y quantity of energy to meet the increase in z demand forever and ever.. If y is less than x+z, then another source of energy is needed that must be supplied by nuclear or fossil fuel. If nuclear energy is excluded as what some countries are proposing, then it would not be net zero. Never mind about the problem of storage, getting the energy when it is needed or the highly variable nature of the renewable energy supply and demand. Or would the proponent of “net zero” argue the sun as the nuclear energy source to drive the perpetual motion machineries?

Are we really going to attain a civilization driven by perpetual motion machineries ?

3
Reply
commieBob
March 6, 2022 10:54 pm

There is a very strong case to repeal the net-zero emissions legislation, and replace it with a rather longer time horizon. The continued pressure towards a net-zero economy will become a crime of sedition if the public rise up violently to reject it. The silence of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering and the professional science and engineering bodies about these engineering realities is a matter of complicity.

There is the matter of the personal cost to anyone who sticks their head above the parapet. What happened to those who opposed Stalin or Mao or Hibler? Monckton’s recent WUWT story lays it out very clearly. If there’s complicity, it’s enforced complicity.

However, Michael Kelly has laid out a set of facts and figures that are straightforward and easy to check. How about we compel the Royal Academy of Engineering to express an opinion on whether they are trustworthy.

It isn’t reasonable to expect the British public to bear a cost of £450,000 per household. Even if an engineering analysis whittles that down to half, it still isn’t reasonable.

As the report points out, unless the whole world is on board, any efforts by the developed world will be pointless. The developed world will have to subsidize the developing world. Thus the eye watering cost cited above.

People will assert that, as technology develops, it becomes cheaper, and they will point to the semiconductor industry as an example. The problem is that what happened for semiconductors is not the usual case. Usually, Eroom’s Law (something like the law of diminishing returns) prevails.

3
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  commieBob
March 7, 2022 12:33 am

Power stations made their big move in specific output during the middle to latter part of the 20th century.

I have been in the turbine hall of a 180MW 1950 vintage power station that contained 6 by 30MW steam turbines and generators. It was very impressive and some 200m long about 80m wide when the boilers were included but the turbine hall only 30m wide.

About 10 years ago I visited a combined cycle gas fuelled plant rated at 240MW that required the space of a single 30MW turbine and boiler from 1950.

The materials intensity of solar and wind is mind boggling. About two orders of magnitude more materials for the same energy output as a modern gas plant. None of the capital invested can ever get better than 30% utilisation. Realistically, once storage is optimised, the effective utilisation of wind power plant ends up between 12 and 15% and 7 to 12% for solar plant.

So weather derived energy extractors have taken an enormous backward step in materials intensity in one huge backward leap for humankind. With that as the starting point, it is simply impossible to get even close to existing fossil or nuclear fuelled energy sources. Even wood burners are better use of resources.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  commieBob
March 7, 2022 12:44 am

Monckton’s recent ‘story’ was the purest fiction!

-1
Reply
tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
March 6, 2022 11:41 pm

In a speech by Boris Johnson (edited) at the weekend he said in a rare burst of energy reality;

“What we need to do is help wean the world off Russian gas and the UK wants to bring countries together so that they stop being so dependent.

The Americans are offering huge quantities, the Canadians have a lot, the Qataris, the Saudis.

What we need to do is bring together a coalition of the hydrocarbon producing countries to help in this tough … Algeria is another very good example.

There are huge reserves around the world. We do not have to be beholden to Putin in the way that we are.

You mention the Baltics, and Finland, those countries, and you’re right, Germany and Italy, there are still heavy dependencies.
But everybody’s capable of moving away from dependence on hydrocarbons at all.

So what we can do is help them in the short term by trying to find alternative supplies, but move as the UK has done towards other solutions.

We have a huge amount of that comes from renewables and we’re working with the Baltics and other countries to increase their renewable capacity.

We also think that here in the UK, we’re going to do a lot more on nuclear. I think it was crazy that under the Labour government allowed our nuclear generation to fall away.

I think we’ve got to recognise that hydrocarbons in the interim are going to be part of the solution. And if it comes to metallurgical coal, for instance, to fire out our steel plants, why would you buy that in from Australia when you can get it from the UK?
“So I just think we need to have a big big mix of solutions but we need to help the world to go beyond Putin’s gas.”

0
Reply
anthropic
Reply to  tonyb
March 6, 2022 11:48 pm

Putin is suffering from some gas pains now. By the way, the Ukraine has potentially immense amounts of hydrocarbons, which is undoubtedly one of the reasons Russia invaded.

-1
Reply
tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
Reply to  anthropic
March 7, 2022 12:34 am

Yes gas and the vast wheat fields. They will have a stranglehold on both and push prices way up. In the case of wheat of course it will cause food shortages if Russia secure the fields and redirect their output, but it is unlikely they will be planted this year anyway if war is still raging

0
Reply
fretslider
March 7, 2022 12:21 am

I had no idea Hugh Grant cared so much for the poorest

“ Hugh Grant issues blunt response to Nigel Farage after net zero referendum campaign announcement

Hugh Grant has told Nigel Farage to “go f*** yourself” in response to his campaign for a net zero referendum.”

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/nigel-farage-hugh-grant-net-zero-referendum-b2029908.html

Nice guy

0
Reply
griff
March 7, 2022 12:44 am

The usual nonsense, riddled with errors…

for now I’ll just point out this is rubbish:

‘and there is little scope in the UK for additional pumped hydroelectricity – our biggest facility, Dinorwig in Wales, would only charge 0.7% of all UK cars (all with small 60- kWh batteries) if emptied once’

Because there’s this:
Coire Glas

and that’s not the only one.

(BTW pumped storage is for use to meet peak demand and sudden demand spikes, not car charging)

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
March 7, 2022 12:48 am

The idea of running a modern society on unreliables is utterly stupid

Let’s frack Brandon…

0
Reply
Waza
March 7, 2022 12:44 am

NET ZERO is a scam.
Individual organisations may be able to claim 100%renewable electricity generation or net zero based on offsets, BUT any multi organisation or regional audit will reveal double dipping of offsets and electrical generation.

Certain wind farms will be producing 100% plus output.

0
Reply
Rod Evans
March 7, 2022 12:49 am

That is a great honest essay by someone the establishment consider a valid voice.
I just hope Boris and others, in positions of influence take the time to read it and understand the folly of Net Zero.
Sadly I have my doubts that our political class are capable of reading anything longer than a Twit string…..,
We can but hope.
Thank you Prof Michael Kelly. Now please go and demand the Academic institutions read it and come back into the real world, which they appear to have abandoned this past thirty years.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Rod Evans
0
Reply
