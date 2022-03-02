The New Climate Strike – What a Good Idea

That would certainly control the Hot Air issue association with scientific bloviation and the emissions borne from it.
Anyone with brains (and you don’t have to be a Mensa member) can see that they have used the exact same approach to combat COVID as they perfected with AGW (Anthropogenic Global Warming in case you have forgotten or are under 25 or so) scam. Exaggeration, Fear, Doubt, Hype, Consensus, “precautionary principle” hide the data, change the goals, etc. Magically on March first the US does not need masks for all but the most critical situations.
In their own way Lomborg and his expert team have been telling them that they should only spend their $s carefully and ONLY allocate where it can make a difference.
Their message and data have been available for decades, but the loony left have ignored them and instead tried to stupidly claim that we’re worse off today than 30 years or 50 years ago etc.
The data proves they are wrong and even the UN projections until 2100 tell us Humans will be 3.5 times richer, even if their climate projections were true. SFA chance for their climate projections I’d say and the data supports the sceptics, just check it out.
The correct path is always ADAPTATION and more R & D etc and the sooner we ditch the TOXIC, DILUTE S&W lunacy the better. Wasting endless TRILLIONS of $ for the next 30+ years will change nothing and China, Russia etc will be laughing all the way to their banks.
The US voters should deliver clueless Biden and his DEM donkeys the greatest kick in the guts in Nov 2022 and then work to deliver an intelligent new team again in Nov 2024.
The Confederate secession promoted British politico John Locke’s ‘social contract’ – Life Liberty and Property, opposed to the Union’s Pursuit of Happiness, from Leibniz.
Of course that ‘contract’ is broken since 1865! Get over it!
Scientists must get on with pursuit of the happiness, discovering new physical principles, which then naturally empower society.
See Constitution Article 1, paragraph 8.
Moratorium on ‘climate research is a great idea for a couple of reasons:
- Saves a LOT of otherwise misspent grant money.
- The striking climate scientists ‘starve’ for lack of grants.
Misspent money is easy to prove:
-Sea level rise is NOT accelerating
-Arctic summer sea ice has not disappeared
-Polar bears are thriving
-Children still know snow
-and so much more.
‘Starving’ climate scientists will also be generally good for their overall health, as demonstrated by Mann, Dessler, and Hayhoe. Showing how much we ‘deniers’ really do care about them.
So nothing not to like about this seemingly serious proposal. Must be serious, cause echoed in NYT.
Jane Lubchenco’s name reminded me of Trofim Lysenko.
There are two points about Lysenko:
1 – Scientists can be seriously wrong … even prominent scientists … in fact, maybe the fact that they’re prominent is because their wrong version of science accords with what someone in power wants the science to be.
2 – Wrong science can result in things like mass starvation … or the collapse of western civilization … things like that.
Iain McGilchrist points out that, if the brain’s right hemisphere isn’t working properly, the result is that the person will jump to conclusions, cling to those conclusions, be unable to admit she’s wrong, and make stuff up when she doesn’t know the answer. Oh yes, I nearly forgot, one of the effects is unwarranted confidence. Such a person is likely disconnected from reality and has symptoms that make it difficult to distinguish her from a schizophrenic.
As Jerre Levy points out that “One gets the suspicion that 18 or so years of formal schooling in the sciences may functionally ablate the right hemisphere.”
So, defund the universities … and also, at all costs, ignore Jane Lubchenco.
From the abstract as quoted above: “the time has come for scientists to agree to a moratorium on climate change research” Response: Your terms are acceptable! Please clean out your desk, pick up your final paycheck, and await our invitation to return to work when we need something more.
I agree that the science is settled:
1) The earth relatively recently has been through an over 500 thousand year period of alternating long glacial periods and short interglacials (about five cycles of 120,000 +/-), with our present interglacial being the latest, but not the warmest.
2) Our current interglacial, the Holocene beginning about 12,000 years ago, reached its warmest period fairly early on and has been cooling in fits and starts for about 6,000 years, with a number of distinct periods warmer than the present. While there have been and are a number of motivated paleo-climatologists trying to erase past warming periods, they have not succeeded with real scientists to date but are feted by the climate profiteers.
3) Since the coolest period of the Holocene, the Little Ice Age, the earth has warmed in fits and starts by about 1 C over an approximate 300 year timeframe. The UN IPCC claims that the warming during the latter part of the 20th Century was primarily caused my Man’s addition of CO2 to the atmosphere, but cannot explain the warming of the early 20th Century that was of almost exactly the same duration and magnitude. However, the UN IPCC reports say never mind the details, they are scientists and are aware of the complexities … its all capitalism’s fault.
4) The worldwide coordination of the UN, politicians, Deep State, NGOs, academia, crony capitalists & etc. have created a multi-billion dollar self-licking ice cream cone that squats out increasing fanciful speculations that “we’re all gonna die!” CliSciFi’s greatest achievement has been the creation of computer games with no foundation in reality that scare the bejesus out of the ignorant and fearful. All in all a very successful and profitable game akin to the three card monte scam that the police haven’t routed yet.
Now, let’s all go on strike against giving these clowns any more money. Science, indeed.
No I will not be joining the strike! I’ve weitten a paper, currently being checked by others, then I definitely intend to submit it to a journal. That might be as far as I get, of course. It provides empirical evidence in support of the IPCC’s statement that the climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.
I’m working on another paper aimed at overturning one of the major assumptions in the climate models. Others are welcome to go on strike, but I intend to keep going!
“…society still isn’t doing what we told them to do.”
I taught environmental assessment and management for about a decade, had help some from a toxicologist. Assessment is science, management is application requiring a value judgement. These are separate ‘jobs,’ however interdependent. When they produce this they have a conflict of interest, just like a consultant hired that takes only the biased position of their employer without looking for cautions. A consultant has the duty to provide proper information for the benefit of the employer, but not to become their advocate. Separation of responsibilities is not always easy, but I know of cases where consultants ignored their own work for the benefit of their employer. It might be based on reasonably derived conclusions, but it is hubris to take such positions especially when they are beyond advocacy into activism thereby damaging their credibility. Not proper even if they were absolutely correct, unlikely when they want to manage the whole earth. Advocacy to some degree is very common in some areas of science, not just climate, appears to be similar motivations, restore the earth sort of thing. It is perhaps human nature, but undisciplined. I am certain that I failed some teaching this adequately, not realizing their earlier ‘education.’
The New Climate Strike – What a Good Idea
Guest Opinion by Kip Hansen – 1 March 2022
There has been a new idea proposed in the Climate Science (CliSci) world. I want to go on record publicly, right here and right now, making it clear that I am 100% on board with this idea. Not only that, I think it is long overdue.
Your friend and mine, The New York Times, gives us the good news in an article titled: “These Climate Scientists Are Fed Up….”. It tells us that Bruce C. Glavovic, a very prolific working scientist who works out of Massey University in New Zealand and is the co-Editor-in-Chief of the journal Ocean & Coastal Management. ”He was Coordinating Lead Author of the sea-level rise chapter in the IPCC’s 2019 Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate and is a Lead Author and Cross-Chapter Paper Lead in the IPCC’s Working Group II contribution to AR6.” [see Notes on Contributors ]
Glavovic, Timothy F. Smith and Iain White are mad and sad. They are so sad and so mad that they published a comment [note: a “Comment is an opinion piece on a topic of broad interest”] in the journal Climate and Development last December (apparently, news travels from New Zealand to New York slowly) which is featured in the Times piece: the comment is simply titled: The tragedy of climate change science.
In the abstract they say:
I love it when I can agree with people I probably would otherwise disagree with.
However, Glavovic’s entire argument pivots on what he deems the “science-society contract”. What does he think that contract is? Glavovic refers to Jane Lubchenco’s 1998 essay “Entering the Century of the Environment: A New Social Contract for Science”. Lubchenco proposed:
And what is needed for there to be a valid contract between two parties?
Most contracts only need to contain two elements to be legally valid: 1. All parties must be in agreement (after an offer has been made by one party and accepted by the other). 2. Something of value must be exchanged – such as cash, services, or goods … for something else of value. [source]
Lubchenco proposes that scientists (as an enterprise) “commit to devote their energies and talents to the most pressing problems of the day, in proportion to their importance, in exchange for public funding.”
That is already the general system under which science is funded – though who supplies the funding is far more diversified than that simple statement implies – governments, foundations, industry, individuals, corporations all fund science. At issue is who decides what the most pressing issues of the day might be and who should be funded to do the work. The Lubchenco’s contract is an idealization, of course. Scientists are not puzzle pieces or interchangeable resources that can be allocated to this or that. But I think we can agree, with some latitude, that the public supports science in exchange for better understandings that help solve the problems of today and make possible advances for the public good.
So, if present society is generally keeping Lubchenco’s science-society contract (albeit loosely), why does Glavovic say it is broken? His explanation is quite long but can be paraphrased as “we scientists did our work, told you what was wrong, complied evidence of the great harms being done by climate change and even after all the science was in and settled, society still isn’t doing what we told them to do.” Somehow, Glavovic came to think that it was the job of science to tell society what it must do and then see that society did it – supplying the knowledge, the preferred policy solution, and the enforcement of that policy.
You may not agree with my interpretation of his point, but that’s pretty close.
Glavovic, Smith and White propose three options for the climate change science community which they characterize as “two options are untenable and one is unpalatable.”
1. “The first is continuation of climate change science as usual. We carry on. Deliver more science. Collect more evidence of deleterious impacts……Given that climate change science is ‘settled’, and has been for decades, we argue that this course runs counter to our own scientific training of collecting and reflecting upon the evidence. The evidence shows that the science-society contract is broken. The first option is therefore not tenable.”
2. “The second option is intensified social science research and advocacy on climate change. It focuses on better understanding why action has not occurred, and how to enable the behavioural and institutional changes required to contain global warming and climate change impacts….. There is no evidence that more social science research and traditional forms of advocacy will lead to transformative action within the timeframes required to avert dire climate change consequences. The second option is therefore also not tenable.“
3. “The third option is much more radical. Climate change science is settled to the point of global consensus. We have fulfilled our responsibility to provide robust knowledge. We now need to stop research in those areas where we are simply documenting global warming and maladaptation, and focus instead on exposing and renegotiating the broken science-society contract. … We call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments are willing to fulfil their responsibilities in good faith and urgently mobilize coordinated action from the local to global levels. This third option is the only effective way to arrest the tragedy of climate change science.“
Now I know that opinions will vary, as they must, but I think Glavovic et al. mischaracterize the science-society contract. Luchenco certainly didn’t include public policy formulation and execution on the science side of the contract. That is on the society side. The science society contract is not broken, rather, Glavovic is trying to add a new clause to the contract, one that requires society to comply with the opinions of science on what public policies should be formulated and what actions — governmental/societal/individual – must follow.
Society’s lawyer needs to show the contract to Glavovic and explain, in simple non-lawyer English – “Sorry, that ain’t in the contract!”
And while I disagree with Glavovic about the contents of the contract, I do agree with his ultimate solution and think it would be a great benefit to all. So, I join Glavovic’s call for climate scientists to:
STRIKE STRIKE STRIKE !
Climate scientists (and their politicized commissions, agencies, and organizations) “need to stop research in those areas where we are simply documenting global warming and maladaptation” and do something useful instead.
Stop “collecting more evidence of deleterious impacts”
Stop pumping out endless reams of reports falsely predicting doom and destruction!
Stop trying to dictate to society what values they should favor when facing the problems of the world.
It never being good so emphasize the only the negative, I suggest these following activities to keep them busy during the coming decades of inactivity during their strike:
1. Continue with and concentrate on research on how the climate system of Earth really works. The causes and effects and interrelationships of forces.
2. Increase research into the effects of solar cycles and changing outputs on the Earth climate system. The sun being the source of all the energy coming into our climate system.
3. Follow interesting lines of inquiry into what happens to all that incoming energy and find ways to harness more of it so that less efficient energy sources can be abandoned.
4. As certain geophysical forces are not going to stop or slow down at our command, research to discover the best no-regrets adaptation solutions for problems that are inevitable.
5. Research how the positive effects of changing climate can be turned even further to our advantage – for both humanity and for the rest of the living environment.
So, hit the picket lines! And when you are tired of marching – do something far more useful.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment:
I wish Glavovic and his pals good luck with the strike. I hope they make more announcements so I have something more to write about.
Happy to hear from all of you about 1) The contract 2) Glavovic’s solutions.
Please indicate if you will be joining the Strike!
# # # # #
