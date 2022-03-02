The Great Climate Change Debate – Karoly vs Happer

February 15, 2016, was the beginning of a debate on man-made climate change between two well-known experts in the field, Princeton Professor of Physics Dr. William Happer and University of Melbourne Atmospheric Sciences Professor Dr. David Karoly, hosted by James Barham and his team at TheBestSchools.org. Both have been heavily involved in atmospheric research since the 1980s. Happer believes that burning fossil fuels will have a minimal effect on climate but a large benefit to plant life and humanity. Karoly believes the opposite.

How certain is the conclusion by some scientists that burning fossil fuels will lead to a climate disaster? Only debates can ferret out their certainty or lack of it. Burning fossil fuels may cause some harm, but if we stop burning them, we will face certain harm. Which is worse? Debates educate the public, they are necessary. This is an in-depth look at both sides of the debate.

Reviews:

Dr. Javier Vinós: “extraordinarily well written”, “This is an important book, because … society has been robbed of its right to a wide scientific debate on this important subject, [while] paying for only one side of the research.

James Barham, the moderator of the debate: “I have looked your book over carefully. First, I think it is a great idea! It is certainly more user-friendly than the original debate was, as posted on TBS [TheBestSchools.org]. Second, I found neither anything to quarrel with substantively, nor even any typographical mistakes … congratulations on a job extremely well done!”

David Siegel, best-selling author of Creating Killer Web Sites: “Andy May takes the reader on a journey into the minds of two men who stand on opposite sides of a scientific chasm. I challenge you to read it and decide for yourself which one has the moral authority and the facts on his side. As usual, Andy deconstructs many of the key concepts to make them accessible. … I highly recommend reading everything Andy May writes.”

Dr. Martin Capages Jr.: “In this well written book, you can read what the experts have to say with some clarity, consider their positions on this complex matter, and reach your own conclusions.”

Andy May is a writer living in The Woodlands, Texas, his personal blog is Andy May Petrophysicist – Climate Change and Photography. The book is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

