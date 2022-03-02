Cocktails mit Schirmchen. By Alpha du centaure (originally posted to Flickr as Tenue de soirée…) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Ridiculae Satire

Climate Prediction: Australia will become Drier but with More Rain

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In early February Aussie Climate Scientist Mark Howden explained how Climate Change Robs Australia of Rain. In late February, Howden explained how Climate Change makes floods more likely.

Climate change robs Australia of rain

Tracey Ferrier

Published: Wednesday, 9 February 2022 7:13 PM AEDT

Vast swathes of Australia have already lost 20 per cent of their rainfall and the country’s fire risk has gone beyond worst-case scenarios developed just a few years ago, a renowned climate expert says.

Australian National University Professor Mark Howden is a vice-chair of the world’s leading authority on climate science and says despite dire, repeated warnings “our foot is not off the climate change accelerator”.

“There is no reason to feel comfortable about how fire is evolving at the moment,” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change vice-chair said on Wednesday, during a look back at the disasters climate change fuelled last year.

He warned that without urgent action, conditions that spawned the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 could be the new normal by the end of this decade.

Read more: https://7news.com.au/weather/environment/climate-change-robs-australia-of-rain-c-5634883

Just a few weeks later, and Mark Howden appears to be presenting a slightly different perspective on the “settled science”.

Climate scientists warn global heating means Australia facing more catastrophic storms and floods

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says climate effects expected to be more severe than initially predicted

Adam Morton Climate and environment editor @adamlmorton Mon 28 Feb 2022 22.00 AEDT

Catastrophic flooding on the scale of the disaster hitting Queensland and New South Wales is becoming more likely as the planet heats due to greenhouse gas emissions, climate scientists have warned.

The latest major assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found global warming caused by humans was causing dangerous and widespread disruption, with many effects expected to be more severe than predicted.

Prof Mark Howden, ​​vice-chair of the IPCC working group behind the report and director of the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, said the evidence showed “climate change impacts are here, they matter, they are mostly negative but, if implemented, adaptation can take the edge off them”.

“It’s more likely you’re going to see this in the future with climate change because of the warmer atmosphere, and the ability to hold more moisture in the warmer atmosphere,” he said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/28/climate-scientists-warn-global-heating-means-australia-facing-more-catastrophic-storms-and-floods

I know this site has a lot of climate skeptics, but I think we all need to acknowledge that climate science finally got a prediction right for once, with their prediction that when Australia is dry it is dry, except when it is wet.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kentlfc
March 2, 2022 10:12 pm

No doubt a friend of Flim Flam Flannery!

0
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Kentlfc
March 2, 2022 10:34 pm

Except with differing alarmist predictions. One says the floods are coming, the other, the dams won’t fill. Between them there is a bet each way.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  aussiecol
March 2, 2022 10:48 pm

Perhaps this “Renowned Climate Expert” will go out On Strike with the other Climate Yahoos

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
March 2, 2022 10:13 pm

So…because of climate change, Australia will be drier when it isn’t flooding. but it will be flooding much more often? CO2 is the most magical substance since the Harry Potter series.

There is a man-made solution for floods and dry periods…it’s called a dam. Seems man has used them since before the Egyptian times. Probably way too technical for a climate scientist to grasp though.

1
Reply
Lars Silen
March 2, 2022 10:15 pm

For a long time I have felt that climate science is like the moomintroll cartoon weather report: “Warm, possibly cold. Sunny but possibly rain and wind between north and south. ”
For some strange reason the moomin weather report is correct every time … almost!

1
Reply
Nick Stokes
March 2, 2022 10:23 pm

“Mark Howden appears to be presenting a slightly different 
perspective on the “settled science”.”

It isn’t a different perspective. You just have to get your head around the fact that Australia is a big place, where different things happen, and at different times.

There are three things that bring rain to parts of our dry continent
1. Westerlies in winter (Roaring Forties) for SW WA to Vic/Tas
2. SE Trade Winds for East Coast
3. Monsoons for the North in summer/autumn.
Of these the westerlies are receding to the S, and the monsoons are advancing. No clear expectation of change in the Trades. Some parts get wetter, some drier.

The receding of the westerlies is already having a major drought effect on the wheat farms of SW WA, where they depend on winter rain. This is not just climate theory.

Nor is the advance of the monsoons in the North. And this is affecting regions well to the south, and contributes to heavy rainfall in summer.

Even in places like SE Qld, you can get both at the same time. There are factors that are making the wet season shorter at each end. But the extra humidity means that the rainfall is more intense. So, yes, you get more flooding, and also more bushfires as the dry heat persists into Dec/Jan.

-2
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 2, 2022 10:46 pm

 So, yes, you get more flooding, and also more bushfires as the dry heat persists into Dec/Jan”
Except of course when you don’t.

0
Reply
Dave Stephens
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 2, 2022 10:57 pm

Nobody has yet answered this question – maybe you can help me?

Can you name 5 possible climate scenarios that would FALSIFY his predictions?

Or 3.

Or just one would be fine, though the more the merrier.

You seem to have a confident understanding of Climate Theory, so doubtless you are familiar with all of the unexpected climate states that, IF they occurred, would not be supported by current understandings… So far, one wise fellow stated “50 years of cooling would NOT falsify the current understandings, but 60 years MIGHT foster some doubt…” Talk about “too big to fail,” right? A disturbing assessment.

Current Climatology CANNOT be “unfalsifiable,” right? Because that would not be science, that would be pure chicanery…

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 2, 2022 10:59 pm

Yes it s a big place Nick, with dozens of climates each doing their own thing (changing) all the time.

So that’s what makes constructing averages of various characteristics across the Australian continent, let alone the globe, a complete nonsense.

0
Reply
Mike
March 2, 2022 10:31 pm

I swear every time I hear this bloke talk it’s like listening to an climate automaton.
Blah,…. “:{#$%@ Blah,…. *&%>#@ Blah.
He should have a look at this nice piece from CDN

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
March 2, 2022 10:35 pm

Yes they are covering all the bases so that they can claim to be correct when one of their “predictions” is correct.
This reminds me of the confidence con from years back involving a “psychic” giving predictions of sports games. If people only listen to the correct “predictions” the money keeps rolling in.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 2, 2022 10:37 pm

The World is a big place, where different things happen, at different times, but whenever anything is seen to go wrong, ‘Climate Scientists’ will be at hand to explain how, hot or cold, wet or dry, it was always caused by CO2

1
Reply
DonS
March 2, 2022 10:57 pm

Seriously, this is the standard of scientific thinking at the top of the Australian university system? If so then I’m sorry to say but the great scientific age is over and we might as well let the Russians and Chinese have it all now!

I agree with professor know nothing that there will be catastrophic bush fires within a decade, but it will have zero to do with trace levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. It goes like this, 3-4 seasons of wet weather with see an increase in the amount of vegetation in the eastern states of Australia. Governments will continue to mismanage the National Parks and forests so that at the end of the next dry cycle a spark, natural, accidental or deliberate, will set the whole tinder box off again.

I don’t need to be paid 100’s of thousands of tax payer dollars to predict that, I do it for nothing. Of cause I’m not a neo-Marxist in a position of influence looking to destroy the capitalist industrial system and replace it with something from the aforementioned Russia or China. When they take over poor useful idiots like professor know nothing will find their reward will be an ounce of lead in the head and a road side ditch for a grave.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Humor Satire

Tuesday Tittering

2 days ago
Anthony Watts
Humor IPCC Satire

Monday Mirthiness – Climate Horrors?

3 days ago
Anthony Watts
Ridiculae

John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

Claim: 10% Chance YOU Suffered a Climate Catastrophe Last Year

7 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae Satire

Climate Prediction: Australia will become Drier but with More Rain

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Book Review

The Great Climate Change Debate – Karoly vs Happer

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Commentary Opinion

The New Climate Strike – What a Good Idea

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Sea level

The Uneasy Sea

13 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: