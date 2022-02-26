Climate Politics

Pope Francis Promotes a “Cultural Revolution” Against Climate Skeptic US Bishops

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Pope Francis is launching a new website, apparently to mobilise opposition against US Bishops who have resisted his demands they support renewable energy and sustainable living.

Vatican Calls for a ‘Cultural Revolution’ to Fight Climate Change

Angely Mercado

Published 12 hours ago: February 26, 2022 at 9:47 am

The Vatican is once again trying to make climate action a key issue for Catholics, as it launches a program called the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, named after the Pope’s 2015 letter that framed protecting the environmental as a spiritual mandate. The new website calls on Catholics to eat less meat, take public transit and drive less, avoid single-use plastics and other wasteful habits, and take part in a “cultural revolution” to change how they interact with the natural environment and financial systems.

“Discerning a response to the ecological crisis is a profound act of care,” the website says. “The Laudato Si’ Goals guide our actions…. Their holistic approach acknowledges the planetary limits of all socio-economic systems and the human roots of the ecological crisis. They call for a spiritual and cultural revolution to realise integral ecology.”

Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013, has made environmental consciousness part of his mission for the church. (Many U.S. bishops, though, haven’t followed his lead. Some American conservatives have even called him a “fake Christian.”) This new platform contains an emotional plea for Catholics to embrace more sustainable lifestyles.

Read more: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2022/02/vatican-calls-for-a-cultural-revolution-to-fight-climate-change/

The website is available here.

There is something oddly amateurish about this new website, which leads me to wonder whether this is actually an official church effort.

The new website is a “.org” site. Not unusual for regular websites, which usually end with “.com”, “.org”, “.net” or nation specific domains, but official papal websites usually end with a “.va”.

In addition, someone profoundly ignorant of history or the English Language chose to describe Pope Francis’ efforts as promoting a “cultural revolution”. In English, the phrase “cultural revolution” has some very dark connotations. Anyone who has any knowledge of history has heard of the Chinese cultural revolution, a communist inflicted holocaust in which millions of people starved to death or were executed for the crime of wearing glasses and looking smart, or even a suspicion that they criticised or questioned anything Mao said or did.

I’m sure this is not what Pope Francis wants, right?

Tom Halla
February 26, 2022 2:07 pm

Or does he? Bergoglio grew up under Peron, and seems quite comfortable with neo-fascist or socialist politics.

John Shewchuk
February 26, 2022 2:17 pm

Long ago, the “church” used extraordinary methods in an attempt to stop climate change … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyXAPG4Xh5M

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 26, 2022 2:25 pm

Love it!

Mike McMillan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
February 26, 2022 3:50 pm

Bookmarked. It’s a keeper.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 26, 2022 2:39 pm

Climate change turned me into a newt.

A newt?

I got better.

Regards,
Bob

PS: Sorry Monty Python.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 3:56 pm

Totally agree. It’s always about power and money. The larger the church, the larger crusade — where science is irrelevant. Just ask the Cathars.

marlene
February 26, 2022 2:19 pm

Pope-On-A-Rope

Teddy Lee
Reply to  marlene
February 26, 2022 2:46 pm

Dope Pope -on-a-rope. Swinging?

Rich Davis
Reply to  Teddy Lee
February 26, 2022 3:07 pm

Ouch! I don’t wish him dead. Well at least not by unnatural causes. He’s welcome to try his luck with St Peter at any time though. What a worthless tool.

Professor Curtis Bennett
Reply to  Teddy Lee
February 26, 2022 4:47 pm

Grow up Teddy, what would make you do a comment like this to this very good man. Climate skeptics have to use some very simple science to scientifically establish whether we are unnaturally heating the atmosphere.

Basic thermal dynamics includes hot excited energy always transfers to cold. Have you ever seen or been on a cold air balloon ride? The balloon would never leave the ground and the reason they heat the air inside the balloon.

Teddy, have you ever laid out in the direct sun for 10 hours? The answer would be no because you would need an ambulance and a burn center. Buildings are supposed to be an engineered product using regional climatic data provided by weather stations.

Keeping the science simple, when it is a 90 deg. F day we are not supposed to contribute heat to that atmospheric temperature. That is why Regional Climatic Data in Building Code warns of solar exposure being more significant than meteorological data.

On a hot summer day, go up on the asphalt or shingled roof in a pair of shorts, bathing suit and bare feet. You will last seconds before you get off the roof and you would need medical aid if you tried to stay. Hot roofs or urban heat islands are urban heat generators atmospherically. We imaged buildings in 7 provinces and 26 states with the same results. On a 90 deg. F day, the roof can be 180 deg. F. That heat transfers inside the building where we use AC(refrigeration) responding to the symptoms. That heat radiates atmospherically and is the 180 deg. F greater than the 2 deg the world is worried about?

Heat the atmosphere and there will be climate “change”. That means extremes as is happening today plus unbelievable hell coming for microwaving the atmosphere for ease of communication. It isn’t a GHG emission, it is an electromagnetic field(EMF) at microwave frequencies in the millions and billions of times per measurable second.

As I type this here, our team is finishing legal documentation applicable to all province, state and country’s Utility Commissions. It includes the Lt. Governor of every province and the Lt Governor of Canada. These QC represent the Monarch and Queen Elizabeth is the administrator. It also includes the Vatican(a country) and this Pope. YES we are dealing directly with the Vatican and Pope Francis.

Temperature is a critical consideration with all science except we calculate for it. Every professional, country and their academia were blind to temperature. Not any more. Temperature has evolved out of the calculator and what I will show you isn’t
“thermography” or graphing temperature. Thermal Radiation is the natural frequencies and vibrations of all matter above Absolute Zero(-496 deg. F or -273 deg. C) As Thermal Radiation consultants with a 43 year background, temperature for us starts at Absolute Zero.

Groundwater was considered nature’s hidden treasure. Department of Fisheries and Oceans used our work as their standard due to no one else in the world being able to. Here are 2 time lapsed IR videos of buildings, solar impact and heat transfer inside the building. Professionals know how to fix this, they couldn’t see it before.

https://youtu.be/EA3py3us5VM

Dave Fair
Reply to  marlene
February 26, 2022 2:56 pm

Pope-On-A-Woke.

Gunga Din
February 26, 2022 2:24 pm

I’m 67 and was raised Roman Catholic but haven’t been one for about 50 years.
He doesn’t speak for God.
And from what I remember, if he’s not speaking “ex cathedra” (sp?) then even a Roman Catholic would not say that the Pope is speaking for God.
If the site is legit or not, Roman Catholic or not, he’s not speaking for God.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Gunga Din
Rud Istvan
February 26, 2022 2:27 pm

The Pope has been getting singularly bad advice from the usual suspects. He meddles in climate when his bishops won’t condemn Catholics like Biden who staunchly support abortion.
OTOH, the Pope is also largely irrelevant in todays world. The Church long ago lost its monopoly on information thanks to Gutenberg. With Galileo it lost it’s ‘scientific authority. And with Martin Luther it’s claim to be THE church.

my significant other was a devout practicing Catholic until the church she had served with and attended for decades refused to visit and comfort her after she was stricken by PTSD, all because she lived in an adjacent parish. She has NOT attended any Mass since except for occasionally Christmas and Easter when at our Georgia mountain home.

bonbon
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 26, 2022 3:03 pm

PTSD – Iraq or Afghanistan?

Dave Fair
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 3:20 pm

bonbon, one can develop PTSD from many personal traumas, not just military combat. Child abuse, spousal abuse, violent crime, mental abuse … you name it, people get mentally hurt.

I (mistakenly) always believed I was above the mental effects of that sort of trauma. The lingering effects of dealing with Vietnam combat trauma and combat wounds eventually wore me down mentally and behaviorally. After many decades I can now admit it; it is no longer macho to deny it. It is, however, the individual’s responsibility to work on dealing with it and to seek help. [I’m still macho!]

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 26, 2022 3:08 pm

Rud, what was the reasoning by which the denying parish avoided its obligation to provide spiritual support to the suffering? Did her resident parish deny the reality of PTSD and the other parish not want to get involved?

I suffered from combat-related PTSD for years before I recognized it and was able to work it out on my own. The VA helped in the later stages of my recovery. It is interesting how we can be strong in many areas, but weak in a few. Is it that human nature is not amenable to Marxist theories?

philo
February 26, 2022 2:34 pm

The Pope was elected properly as a Pontiff. He can only be relieved by death, indictment for a substantial crime, or seriously immoral conduct.

Death is inevitable, the other two very rare.

In many Catholic circles the Pope is viewed as a stopgap interim choice.

As far as “Climate Change, an Emergency, or Not?” it is completely unproven. Both contributors here, and just drop-ins like myself, have come up with many large, major faults in the science proposed.

The current climate speculations are purely political and open to myriads of criticism. None of the “classic”predictions such as heatwaves, “climate change”, and any and all have failed.

The current Grand Solar Minimum has rolled in right on schedule and in predicted magnitude. It maybe will be even a bit colder than predicted.

There are also some other predicted effects such as the El Nino, the North Pacific Warm Pool, that have been accurately predicted.

Globally caused Climate change causing increased temperatures is still simply wishful thinking. No useful or accurate predictions have been made, particularly by a multitude of unsuccessful computer models.

Gerard O'Dowd
February 26, 2022 2:44 pm

Pope Francis is a Leftist, an avowed Marxist-Socialist, willing to compromise with the ChiComm thugs even about something as basic as the uncompromising papal appointments of Chinese bishops for the flock in Red China. As Peter’s successor, He’s desperately searching for modern relevance in an increasing secular (atheistic) world-for himself and perhaps the RC church as a whole. Clearly he’s given up the spiritual pursuit for virtue and the sacred for something that may distract from the child abuse scandals to please the Davos crowd or the World Economic Forum and the wealthy Progressives on the US East Coast. As an engineer for salvation of the men’s souls, Francis is engaging in mission creep that has also over taken many American corporate boards to placate the NeoMarxist ESG Social Credit score advocates like the Finkster at BlackRock; perhaps the Pope should just concentrate on keeping the pedophile creeps out of seminaries and leave Gaia alone.

bonbon
February 26, 2022 2:54 pm

Firstly, Laudato Si was authored by Sir John Schellnhuber CBE, dubbed personally by the Queen at Berlin Embassy in 2004. John, then-chief of PKI Potsdam Climate institute is well known.
The link from the good Knight of the British Empire is the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Cardinal Peter Turkson, who presented the Laudato si’ Action Platform, “a seven-year journey towards integral ecology.”

It is well known the Vatican has a huge problem with Beijing and bishop appointments.

It looks like the Vatican has become part of the

https://incrworld.org/

That is the late Prince Philips ARC, run by Palmer, updated.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/02/claim-anti-capitalist-religious-groups-can-help-the-climate-struggle/#comment-3402336

see

https://incrworld.org/assets/downloads/CAFOD-7YP.pdf

The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) is the official overseas
development agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Dave Fair
February 26, 2022 2:55 pm

The Roman Catholic Church has been in terminal decline for decades. The new “Pope on a Woke” is just hastening its decline. Ministering to peoples’ spiritual needs is a far cry from solving all the world’s social and economic problems, for which this socialist nonentity has no particular credibility. The Pope’s descent into Leftist politics will further divide Catholics by deviating from non-political religious teachings.

bonbon
Reply to  Dave Fair
February 26, 2022 3:02 pm

Has more to do with China themselves appointing Vatican Bishops, not Rome. And China not knuckling under ‘climate’ . Gotta like it!

Dave Fair
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 3:36 pm

Ah, so! Chinese Bishops are exempt from Laudato Si, but U.S. Bishops have to approve abortions. Marxist consistency. [As an atheist I don’t give a shit either way, but don’t sugarcoat killing off human life.]

billtoo
February 26, 2022 2:59 pm

why would anyone be skeptical?

(Unofficial) Record-breaking temperatures across the Globe (coolwx.com)

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  billtoo
February 26, 2022 3:14 pm

Yawn. Show me your make believe climate disasters…

billtoo
Reply to  Eric Worrall
February 26, 2022 4:00 pm

It is a disaster! we’ve had to attach ice augur extensions up here in the iron range.

Dave Fair
Reply to  billtoo
February 26, 2022 3:39 pm

Man, oh Man! There are some fierce cold records in that graphic!

Scissor
Reply to  billtoo
February 26, 2022 4:15 pm

Cold.

Mike Dubrasich
February 26, 2022 4:02 pm

Jesus walked the Earth during the Roman Warm Period when global ave temp was allegedly 1°-1.5 °C warmer than today. I can’t find any gospel reference in the Bible about it’s too warm, let’s panic, and slay all the goats.

Scissor
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
February 26, 2022 4:19 pm

Pope Judas turns climate change into whine.

Chris Hanley
February 26, 2022 4:15 pm

The Pope is merely virtue-signaling 😉.

n.n
February 26, 2022 4:51 pm

God advised to follow the science, not seance.

