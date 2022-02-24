Green tech

“Green” Media Misrepresents World’s Energy Reality

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
53 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj

Fossil fuels are out. Coal is no longer king. The Middle East faces an oil crisis. These are typical headlines in the mainstream media.

Unreported is the hard reality of the world’s fossil-dependent developing economies. This story goes untold because media in the developed West seek to create a perception of an inevitable transition to energy markets free of hydrocarbons..

Whatever is behind the media’s ignorance — or neglect — of the proliferation of coal, oil and natural gas, it creates a false impression among the public that an energy sector free of fossil fuels is feasible. It is not. Fossil fuels are projected to be the largest primary source of energy for many decades.

Who would have thought that coal would be one of the most sought-after primary fuels after the anti-fossil pledges at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year? Coal prices have reached historic highs, courtesy a post-pandemic increase in demand from Asia-Pacific.

For close observers of energy markets, this is no surprise. But for others, the demand for coal may seem an anomaly after being bombarded with the annual bombast of climate-conference attendees promising to abandon fossil fuels.

Most westerners don’t understand that the demand for fossil fuel in developing economies is extremely high. Between 1990 and 2020, coal consumption in the U.S. almost halved and was reduced to just one-third in the EU. Despite this, global coal consumption increased from 5.2 billion tons in 1990 to 8.5 billion tons in 2016. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Coal Report 2021 says that global power generation from coal increased about nine percent in 2021, producing “more power from coal in 2021 than ever before.”  This is because emerging economies are beginning to use more coal as domestic energy demand increases and will continue to do so well into the future.

Consider India, a country that will outpace every other with its rate of increasing energy consumption. IEA reports that the subcontinent’s growth rate of 25 percent will be the highest of any over the next two decades.  By 2030, it will consume more energy than the entire European Union, making it the third largest consumer behind China and the U.S.

Consistent with this, India has revised upward by 20 percent its target for domestic coal production — to at least 1.2 billion tons coal by 2024. Demand is expected to reach 1.5 billion tons by 2030.

The country expects domestic mines to meet most of the demand, except for industrial processes that require higher quality coal from countries like Australia and South Africa. To meet its target, the government has relaxed some environmental regulations for the mining sector and is improving transportation infrastructure serving mines.

As the global leader in fossil fuel consumption, China is moving in a similar direction. Between 2013 and 2016, China’s coal production declined. While most of the world thought that it wouldn’t be able return to previous levels of output, the country did just that — and more.

China has steadily increased production since 2016 despite being a member of the Paris climate agreement, When China’s coal production for 2021 was reported, western media houses like the UK’s Guardian lamented that the all-time record high of 4.07 billion tons — four percent higher than 2020’s — was a “blow to climate campaigners months after the UN’s COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.”

But this production record may not be anywhere close to levels China may have to achieve in the future to match its rapidly growing economy and its need for energy in the winter. Along with that of coal, China’s demand for oil is on the rise with no end in sight.

Overall, the developing economies’ need for fossil fuels is so great that OPEC — the consortium of oil producing countries —  forecasts a sustained demand for oil well into the second half of this century. OPEC predicts that global demand for oil may peak around 2040, although many predictions of such peaks have been wrong in the past.

The reality that fossil fuels will dominate the global energy sector for many decades renders meaningless the sacrifices people in the West are being asked to make — high energy prices and shortages — to purportedly save the planet from the fabricated crisis of global warming.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India

This commentary was first published on February 22, 2022 at RealClear Energy.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
53 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 6:05 am

Meanwhile, the climatistas keep the alarm bells ringing:

Why Methane Is a Large and Underestimated Threat to Climate Goals

Scientists say climate negotiators have misjudged the effects of rising methane emissions and warn the potent greenhouse gas could imperil hopes of meeting mid-century climate targets. The key, they say, is to focus on cutting those emissions and their big short-term impact.

https://e360.yale.edu/features/why-methane-is-a-large-and-underestimated-threat-to-climate-goals

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 6:25 am

They delusionally think that natural gas companies proactively waste their sales product, farmers induce flatulence in their cows, and rice paddies are bubbling cauldrons of methane. Cut those sources in half and 0.2 C of potential warming goes away…and all it costs is some minor food and shelter issues.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 7:14 am

Hopefully John Kerry can get James Taylor to travel to Ukraine to set things straight and stop the fighting because of its dangerous emissions.

You’ve got a friend.

1
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 7:42 am

Wow, you peed in somebody’s rice bowl with that one!

1
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 8:21 am

That 0.2C assumes the IPCC is correct about the ECS and they could not be more wrong where even their lower bound is in excess of 2 w/m^2 of surface emissions per w/m^2 of forcing and violates COE, the Stefan-Boltzmann Law and basic geometry where the energy absorbed by the atmosphere by GHG’s and clouds is emitted across twice the area from which it’s absorbed.

The fact that so many, including some skeptics, can’t see this most obvious error is testament to how thoroughly the IPCC has misrepresented the science by asserting fake complexity that serves no other purpose than to provide wiggle room to subvert basic physical laws.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 24, 2022 6:20 am

“Fossil fuels are out. Coal is no longer king. The Middle East faces an oil crisis. These are typical headlines in the mainstream media.”

Lets flag down a cab to Real Street. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine prices are going to go much higher. OPEC has just declined to increase production (I wonder why?) so in the UK it came as something of a shock when the answer to the price hikes in gas came from our very own Climate Change Committee. Never mind fracking….

“Oil and gas drilling in North Sea must end

Committee on Climate Change says drilling won’t drive down household bills”

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/oil-gas-drilling-new-north-sea-ccc-b2021752.html

There you have it, proof that increased supply does not lower prices. Does anybody really believe that bollox?

Parliament does. We could have cheap gas, they ‘d much rather we suffered. The laws of supply and demand have not changed, they are now the subject of… denial.

4
Reply
griff
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 6:26 am

The gas gets sold on the international market at international rates.

It can’t be reserved for the UK at some (imaginary) lower price.

-11
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 6:27 am

Not at home it doesn’t

Good grief, griff, where did you do economics?

NB Does anybody really believe that bollox?

griff does.

wow.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
10
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 7:54 am

The ability to believe bollox was why griff was hired in the first place.

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
3
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 6:44 am

griff, you clearly flunked microeconomics.

6
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
February 24, 2022 7:20 am

Griff is like those people who crossed the Canadian border into Washington state to fill plastic bags with cheap gasoline.

3
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 7:42 am

More lies from the lie spewing liar.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 6:51 am

“OPEC has just declined to increase production…”

time to tell the Saudis that if they don’t crank up production- America will no longer protect them from the many terrorists organizations who want to topple them. After all, it’s a criminal family that owns the nation and all its resources- lots of people don’t like them.

1
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 7:03 am

The Biden regime is very cool to Saudi Arabia because they want to court favor with Iran. Biden will bend over backward to accommodate Iran because he believes a worthless agreement with the Ayatollahs will increase his international standing.

So don’t count on having much leverage with the Saudis right now.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  jeffery p
February 24, 2022 7:26 am

Biden cozying up to the Mad Mullahs of Iran is exactly the reason the Saudis won’t help him out. The Mad Mullahs are the enemies of the Saudis (and just about everyone else).

Biden is helping Saudi Arabia’s enemies. I think Biden plans to give the Mad Mullahs hundreds of millions of dollars in the next few days to use as they please. Biden is not very smart. He thinks he’s smart. That makes it worse.

2
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 7:55 am

He seems to be behaving like Field Marshall Montgomery’s “enthusiastic idiot” causing chaos and confusion, with disaster following in his wake
Viz: Afghanistan withdrawal, US energy policy, immigration policy etc.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 8:40 am

The problem for OPEC is now that oil may (will?) hit $120/bbl is that high price WILL produce a global business cycle recession. A global recession will decrease petroleum demand and result in a collapse oil prices once again.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 7:06 am

Supply, demand,Keystone XL, Green blight, and shared responsibility.

2
Reply
Willem post
February 24, 2022 6:20 am

The thawing Tundra will emit much larger quantities of CO2 and Methane each year than is emitted by all humans and animals, each year.

Even if humans reduced their CO2 to zero, the tundra would continue to emit.

Spending any money on RE is totally futile, plus we have at least 200 years of fossil left.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Willem post
3
Reply
griff
February 24, 2022 6:25 am

India has revised upward by 20 percent its target for domestic coal production’ – yes it has… it has constantly tried to up domestic production for a decade, but that is to replace expensive imports.

-11
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 6:29 am

Have you any references for that?

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Disputin
February 24, 2022 6:44 am

Is the pope a buddhist?

6
Reply
bob boder
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 6:35 am

India’s energy usage has doubled in the last 20 years and the share that renewables play in that has been cut in half, of course only if you count hydroelectric as a renewable.

6
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 7:30 am

Is India’s coal consumption going up or down? Focus, griff, focus.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 7:57 am

In the meantime, their total consumption of coal keeps going up.

2
Reply
Burgher King
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 8:15 am

griff: “India has revised upward by 20 percent its target for domestic coal production’ – yes it has… it has constantly tried to up domestic production for a decade, but that is to replace expensive imports.”

Exactly what India would do if it intended to keep coal as a primary source of energy for the long term and it also had sufficient coal resources to sustain production for the long term.

1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 8:37 am

” India has revised upward by 20 percent its target for domestic coal production … to replace expensive imports

That is what wise people do!… If they have their own resources, why would they prefer to buy the stuff more expensive from outside?

0
Reply
Dave Andrews
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 8:55 am

According to the IEA recent report on Coal 2021 India’s use of coal is expected to rise by 129 million tonnes by 2024. It can only meet that rise from either ramping up domestic production or by importing the coal. Either way its coal use is definitely rising.
China’s
And for your delectation griff over the same period China’s use of coal is expected to rise by 135 million tonnes.

https://www.iea.org/reports/coal-2021

0
Reply
Disputin
February 24, 2022 6:25 am

“…sacrifices people in the West are being asked to make..”

“…sacrifices people in the West are being forced to make…”

There, that reads better.

9
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Disputin
February 24, 2022 7:09 am

Sacrifices by Choice… uh, choice, and force. They want to have their… never mind, and keep her… it, too.

0
Reply
Spetzer86
February 24, 2022 6:33 am

Just to point out, but that horse in the lead picture isn’t a unicorn. I’m also going to make a guess regarding the sexual activity status of the woman…

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 24, 2022 7:23 am

Maybe she identifies it as a unicorn.

2
Reply
Bob Weber(@coolclimateinfo)
February 24, 2022 6:34 am

“Between 2013 and 2016, China’s coal production declined.”

Coal use declined during high solar max TSI; coal use increased after low solar min TSI.

comment image

Thanx Vijay.

-1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Bob Weber
February 24, 2022 6:49 am

This is called cherry picking Bob.
also note: the Sun is always “hot.”

1
Reply
Joel O’Bryan(@joelobryan)
February 24, 2022 6:52 am

Putin’s military aggression into Ukraine is directly the result of the West’s Climate policies, that driving up the costs of fossil fuels.

3
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
February 24, 2022 7:31 am

Europe’s reluctance to deal adequately with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is tied directly to the West’s climate policies. The Europeans have made themselves dependent on a Russian madman and murderous dictator for their electrical power. Real smart.

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 8:33 am

Putin and his advisors correctly see a global famine coming as aresult of the West’s insane anti-fossil fuel policies. Fossil fuel made fertilizers feed half the global population. All modern farm machinery (tractors, harvesters, trucks for grain transport) runs on fossil fuels. Fossil fuels prices are already going much higher under the West’s War on Fossil Fuels. Grain foods and meat (animals fed by grains) is 90% – 95% of our calories and protein comes as a result of burning fossil fuels.
Ukraine has long been known as the Bread Basket of Europe. Famine has long been the disaster for everyday Russians, and it has always come from grain harvest shortages (natural forces and man-induced).

Put all of that together and Putin knows he MUST control Ukraine to be assured of feeding his Russian people, stay in power, and to continue to have leverage over Europe with food, and not just energy.
The US, Canada and Australia farmers are going to have to come to Europe’s food rescue in a few years. And we’ll need copious grain harvests to do it. And that means more fossil fuels, not less.

The Green’s Climate Scam will ultimately have to collapse due to the sheer necessity of survival for the West.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 8:54 am

Totally agree Tom.

I have argued numerous times in the past that any degree of dependency on Russian fossil fuels from Putin puts the U.S. and Western Europe at a significant disadvantage if a crisis with Russia were ever to come about. Now that crisis is here, and we need to realize that we have been contributing to the funding of the Russian war machine that is currently invading Ukraine as I write this.

One would think that the crisis would cause Biden and our European allies to wake up to the need for greater energy self-sufficiency (and I’m not talking about wind and solar here), but I fear that it will just drive them all deeper into the wind and solar cult.

Under Trump, we were on our way to becoming energy self-sufficient, but not any more. If the energy crisis in Europe coupled with the Russian invasion of Ukraine does not make the West realize the stupidity of not pursuing energy self-sufficiency, then nothing will. And again, I am not talking wind and solar here.

At this point in time, Biden’s cancellation of the KXL pipeline when he took office demonstrates just how clueless he is. God help us all.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 6:54 am

Lots of people in America and Canada are getting their wood stoves back in use. We live in an ocean of wood- the only real clean and green renewable energy.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 7:32 am

My wood-burning stove is ready to go.

It has saved my bacon on more than one occasion.

0
Reply
DaveinCalgary
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 24, 2022 8:03 am

Not so clean in my part of the Canadian Rockies when the winter temperature inversions trap the smoke in the valley bottom. It’s dreadful in a mountain town. Although that could be more a function of tourists using inefficient fireplaces rather than proper heating stoves.

1
Reply
n.n
February 24, 2022 7:04 am

It is noteworthy that there are proper points of distinction between “Green”, “green”, and green contexts.

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 24, 2022 7:07 am

There aren’t any particular shades or colours of media – only specific reporters assigned to certain subjects

The entire business of modern media is about misrepresentation, or especially = Exaggeration. Cracking trivial stuff up to be something it’s not.
Often called ‘lying’ and why not, that is exactly what it is.

IOW; All (main stream) media misrepresents everything

But it has purpose – Advertising = the selling of useless tat and junk, more oft than not manufactured in China and releasing insane amounts of CO2 in the process

Contemporary Main Stream Media has got to be ## The Most Hypocritical Train Wreck there ever was.

## 2nd only to all modern western governments, governments that are all financial and politically bankrupt – requiring constantly increasing consumption & prices to maintain the illusion of growth and prosperity.
aka: A Pyramid or Ponzi(?) Scheme

Almost everybody, Greens and Skeptics included, have bought into the illusion.
But there is really only one place where prosperity actually comes from = It is no coincidence that Rich Countries have (had) ‘Rich’ Farmland Soil.

There are no free lunches out there.

It was ‘a saying‘ amongst farming folks with whom I mingled that, if you ever found yourself buying in feed and forage for your animals – your farming days were over.

Metinks that applies across the/all boards – e.g. why can’t we in the west make our own plastic tat, or energy, any more?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 24, 2022 8:04 am

Journalism is a business. Viewers/readers/listeners are the product and the customers are the advertisers.

Journalists, however, are products of the thought control factories we call higher education. It’s no wonder they see things through a distorted lens. They aren’t trained as journalists, they are trained as activists. Standards of objectivity and fairness aren’t taught. Curiosity — simply asking “why” or “is it true” is not part of the mindset.

Let’s don’t forget journalism isn’t the career it used to be. Many brighter people who might be drawn to a career in journalism chose more lucrative and stable professions instead. Others who don’t are assimulated into the hive mind shy away from journalism

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 7:11 am

From the article: “Most westerners don’t understand that the demand for fossil fuel in developing economies is extremely high.”

Griff, do you see the error of your ways yet?

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 8:35 am

I see developing economies investing in renewables… which is especially useful for those that have limited fossil fuel resources within their own territory.

I see country after country cancelling new coal plant…

-1
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 7:15 am

From the article: “Consider India, a country that will outpace every other with its rate of increasing energy consumption. IEA reports that the subcontinent’s growth rate of 25 percent will be the highest of any over the next two decades. By 2030, it will consume more energy than the entire European Union, making it the third largest consumer behind China and the U.S.”

That’s impressive.

The U.S. is currently growing at seven percent, but that won’t last if Biden’s destruction of the fossil fuel industry continues.

Raising gasoline prices by $0.80 per gallon reduces the US GDP by about one percent.

0
Reply
Steve Case
February 24, 2022 7:30 am

“Green” Media Misrepresents World’s Energy Reality”
__________________________________________

The Media Misrepresents Everything

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed.  
If you read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.” Mark Twain

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 7:36 am

From the article: “The reality that fossil fuels will dominate the global energy sector for many decades renders meaningless the sacrifices people in the West are being asked to make — high energy prices and shortages — to purportedly save the planet from the fabricated crisis of global warming.”

That’s the bottom line. The Alarmists will never be successful at reducing CO2 going into the atmosphere, certainly not by any date they have set.

It’s over fellas! Give it up. It’s like the Wuhan virus, we are going to have to live with increased amounts of CO2. Fortunately, only good things come from increased amounts of CO2. Despite what the alarmists claim with no supporting evidence whatsoever.

Cancel COP27. What’s the point of having it?

2
Reply
2hotel9
February 24, 2022 7:45 am

When lies are all they have they just screech them louder. The global energy crisis is 100% created by the political left.

2
Reply
Rich Lentz(@usurbrain)
February 24, 2022 8:41 am

Presently the United States consumes 122 Quadrillion Btus [that is 122 with 15 zeros or 122,000,000,000,000,000 Btu] of energy per year. 110 of that is Fossil or not designated as renewable, e.g. Nuclear. Of the 10 Quadrillion obtained from “Renewable” only 1/3 comes from Wind/Solar. Also, about 1/3 of the so called renewable, e.g. biomass, ethanol, etc, emits CO2. Therefore to have Zero Carbon energy requires more than 30 times the present number of solar panels and wind turbines. [Source IEA]
.
It does not take a Genius, a HS Graduate can easily determine that to replace 7050 Million Tonnes (not barrels) of fossil energy used each year would take the equivalent of over 100 US WWII  “Manhattan” projects continuing for at least 50 years, and more like 100 years considering the replacement of the 10 – 20 year lifetime, five year MTBF Solar/Wing dream machines. And that is just for US, and the EU. It is obvious China will do little if anything. They are spending to much money on Coal and NG. Their Hydro is not CO2 Neutral.

The only real, effective, tactic is Nuclear Power. And even that will take 25-50 years to start noticing the decrease in CO2. At least the NPPS last 40, 60, 80 years. I have worked at Coal plants that were approaching 100 years.

Country              Mtoe    Renewable
China                 1436     6%
United States    1106     8%
Europe               982      11%
World                7050     14%

Mtoe = Million Tonnes Oil Equivalent

0
Reply
H B
February 24, 2022 8:42 am

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-russia-ukraine-war-climate-change
the truly dumb have spoken or is it the end of the globalist WEF and NWO nightmare

0
Reply
markl
February 24, 2022 8:56 am

The Great Reset depends on the economic collapse of Capitalist countries that energy starvation would accomplish. The fact that the world is increasing rather than decreasing its’ use of fossil fuels should be an indication of the failure of that goal. No nation is going to sit back and watch other nations prosper at their expense.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Green tech

Claim: Green Steel “Decades Off”, Requires “Affordable Renewables”

5 months ago
Eric Worrall
Green tech

Germany Weighs Electricity Rationing Scheme To Stabilize Its Now Shaky Green Power Grid

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Green tech

How a government-linked foundation could speed the spread of new clean-energy technologies

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Green tech

Surprising science – There’s no such thing as clean energy

1 year ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Green tech

“Green” Media Misrepresents World’s Energy Reality

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

Claim: 10% Chance YOU Suffered a Climate Catastrophe Last Year

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate FAIL

UN-backed climate ETF “on brink of failure”… Now that’s funny!

11 hours ago
David Middleton
Disaster

It’s Better than We Thought

15 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: