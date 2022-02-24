Claim: 10% Chance YOU Suffered a Climate Catastrophe Last Year

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The definition of climate harm includes burst water pipes, no doubt caused by global warming induced severe cold.

Yahoo News

‘Climate change catastrophes’ affected 1 in 10 American homes in 2021

Ben Adler·Senior Climate EditorWed, 23 February 2022, 5:54 am

Natural disasters related to climate change that each caused more than $1 billion in damage harmed roughly 1 out of every 10 homes in the United States last year, according to a new report from the property research organization CoreLogic. In total, the 20 “climate change catastrophes” hit 14.5 million homes and caused nearly $57 billion worth of property damage.

This is even costing homeowners whose houses haven’t yet been affected, as insurance premiums rise to cover likely future losses. “From 2017 to 2020, the total written premium in the state of California for dwelling fire and homeowners’ insurance combined has increased by more than 27 percent, from $8.7 [billion] to $11.1 billion,” CoreLogic said.

The greatest number of homes were harmed by the winter storms in 2021 that battered a swath of the Midwest and South, most famously causing a long blackout in Texas. More than 12.7 million homes were affected, causing over $15 billion in property damage from problems such as flooding and burst pipes.

…