Claim: 10% Chance YOU Suffered a Climate Catastrophe Last Year

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The definition of climate harm includes burst water pipes, no doubt caused by global warming induced severe cold.

Yahoo News

‘Climate change catastrophes’ affected 1 in 10 American homes in 2021

Ben Adler·Senior Climate EditorWed, 23 February 2022, 5:54 am

Natural disasters related to climate change that each caused more than $1 billion in damage harmed roughly 1 out of every 10 homes in the United States last year, according to a new report from the property research organization CoreLogic. In total, the 20 “climate change catastrophes” hit 14.5 million homes and caused nearly $57 billion worth of property damage.

This is even costing homeowners whose houses haven’t yet been affected, as insurance premiums rise to cover likely future losses. “From 2017 to 2020, the total written premium in the state of California for dwelling fire and homeowners’ insurance combined has increased by more than 27 percent, from $8.7 [billion] to $11.1 billion,” CoreLogic said.

The greatest number of homes were harmed by the winter storms in 2021 that battered a swath of the Midwest and South, most famously causing a long blackout in Texas. More than 12.7 million homes were affected, causing over $15 billion in property damage from problems such as flooding and burst pipes.

Read more: https://au.news.yahoo.com/climate-change-catastrophes-affected-1-in-10-american-homes-in-2021-195437819.html

I have got to admit, I suffered a climate catastrophe earlier this month. My swimming pool overflowed because of all the rain, and now I’ll have to buy a $6 bag of pool salt, to maintain chlorine levels. I should demand compensation from the government.

Can you think of any climate catastrophes you have suffered, which should be added to the list?

Vuk
February 24, 2022 2:06 am

Meanwhile the ‘game keeper’ is keeping an eye on the ‘prowling bear’.
https://www.flightradar24.com/51.25,23.53/7
(Redeye & Jake)
or click on any large aircraft that may appear in vicinity.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Vuk
February 24, 2022 2:36 am

A clearer example of stand well back is hard to imagine.

Vuk
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
February 24, 2022 2:58 am

Brits are there now with RF Waddington

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
February 24, 2022 4:36 am

Nothing to see here, Lunch break.

Oldseadog
February 24, 2022 2:16 am

I missed several days of racing my sailboat last year because there was too much wind on those days.

Duane
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 24, 2022 4:50 am

I missed several days of work last year playing golf because the weather was so nice, so that must have been an impact of climate change too.

Oldseadog
February 24, 2022 2:17 am

I missed several days of racing my sailboat last year because there was no wind on those days.

griff
February 24, 2022 2:20 am

As well as the MW heatwave, there were 5 other US heatwaves in 2021… we had Ida and its fallout, the longest tornado track/most severe tornado in Kentucky, flooding in NW USA near Canadian border, ongoing drought, other floods, wildfires including late season on in Colorado and much else I’ve no doubt missed.

Seems entirely a reasonable claim, doesn’t it?

fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 2:23 am

Can you think of any climate catastrophes you have suffered, which should be added to the list?”

Have a good long hard think, griff. Did you suffer a climate calamity?

Ron Long
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 2:48 am

No, fretslider, griff did not even have one brainstorm.

eyesonu
Reply to  Ron Long
February 24, 2022 4:48 am

Ron, the ‘light bulb’ in his mind never even flickered. Not enough wind blowing through his ears?

Scott Anderson
Reply to  fretslider
February 24, 2022 5:08 am

We almost had one when it got cold back in January fortunately it was only the weather forecaster who had the catastrophe because the ice storm they had been predicting didn’t happen.

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 3:00 am

Wow! you personally experienced all those events? You must’ve travelled a lot last year.. ever stop to think about your carbon footprint? Or did you just not comprehend what you just read?

Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 3:45 am

Well, griff, I don’t live in the US but I can claim some climate induced catastrophe that made me suffer for some weeks: global warming caused an ingrown toenail in my left foot.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 3:46 am

“As well as the MW heatwave, there were 5 other US heatwaves in 2021”

Griff, there was one heat wave worth noting. The rest were run-of-the-mill. Nothing to see here. Mother Nature makes them happen every year.

Anti-griff
Reply to  griff
February 24, 2022 4:25 am

A recent storm in the UK knocked over one of griffter’s windmills…griffter hates it when that happens.

fretslider
February 24, 2022 2:21 am

Well, the lawn was waterlogged for a time.

That’s about it.

Bruce Cobb
February 24, 2022 3:00 am

I have suffered mightily from all the climate caterwauling, and now have climatecaterwaulaphobia. Does that count?

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
February 24, 2022 3:48 am

That definitely counts.

Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 3:36 am

From the article: “Natural disasters related to [Human-caused] climate change”

There is no such thing. It’s never been demonstrated.

Joao Martins
February 24, 2022 3:41 am

10% Chance YOU Suffered a Climate Catastrophe Last Year
No, thank you! I didn’t and I don’t need it!

Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 3:53 am

That climate change made me have to sweep the sleet off my porch yesterday. And I’ll probably have to repeat the process today. I sure hope the IPCC can fix this problem.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 24, 2022 4:37 am

Third snow storm this week is finally done, and it is only Thursday.

Jeroen B.
February 24, 2022 4:17 am

The biggest climate catastrophe I suffered last year was my energy bill … and I’m pretty sure this year will be worse than I thought.

Tom in Florida
February 24, 2022 4:18 am

I suffered a couple of weather catastrophes. Mostly from too much cold that brutalized my tropical foliage.

commieBob
February 24, 2022 4:20 am

Everyone suffers. link

There are crybabies who blame suffering on institutional racism. Of course there’s racism. My white relatives in Asia suffer from racism. The question is, how serious is the problem, not whether it exists. You’re going to have problems and these days racism isn’t usually the worst one you have, by far.

The crybabies want to blame people who are better than them for all the world’s problems. It’s like click bait. Just fix this one simple thing and the world will be perfect. No. That’s not the way it works.

My message to the crybabies is this: If you can’t fix the pollution control system in your car, what makes you think you can fix society, or the economy, or the climate? Those things are infinitely more complex than your car’s pollution system. How about you crybabies get your own lives together and then maybe you can tentatively go out and try to do a little good in the world without causing a pile of damage along the way.

Ack
February 24, 2022 4:41 am

My furnace went out Tuesday, it was -30 wind chill outside. Does that count?

John
February 24, 2022 4:43 am

Oh no! I slipped on some ice on the sidewalk last year. Darn that global warming!

Duane
February 24, 2022 4:48 am

Of course, the warmunists “jumped the shark” decades ago, but this is rather incredible chutzpa to blame all weather experienced anywhere on the planet on “climate change”.

What this kind of foolishness implies is that, at some point in the fabled past, there was no weather on Earth. Just heaven, or nirvhana, or whatever constitutes a Goldilocks condition of the planet’s atmosphere that produced no human effects whatsoever?

eyesonu
February 24, 2022 4:57 am

I too had a “climate change catastrophe” last year. Had a normal amount of rain but was wet during spring and dry during summer and fall. I wanted it to be 1/2″ per week for my garden and food plots. How much worse can it get!

KirriePete
February 24, 2022 5:02 am

I went down on black ice this weekend, got a nice purple thigh for my troubles. Does that count?

Scissor
February 24, 2022 5:02 am

Face it. Energy costs are skyrocketing because leftist policies purported to address climate change are being implemented. This hurts just about everyone but the oligarchs.

In actuality, such policies damage the West, more likely the primary intent.

Steve Case
Reply to  Scissor
February 24, 2022 5:17 am

In actuality, such policies damage the West, more likely the primary intent.
That’s what the duck test says.

Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 24, 2022 5:09 am

Climate change catastrophes’ affected 1 in 10 American homes in 2021

Government COVID-19 “mitigation” policies negatively affected 10 in 10 Americans in the same year.

Scott Anderson
February 24, 2022 5:15 am

We are in the middle of One right now here in NC; the temps have been in the 60-80° all week and I’ve not had to turn my heat on. The gas and electric companies are crying because of lost revenue and the homeless aren’t freezing so the news can’t get a son story.

Wade
February 24, 2022 5:25 am

I suffered from some several climate change last October and November. The weather was warm and then, thanks to climate change, it became colder. Don’t tell me it is not real, the trees were shocked and began to shed their leaves to protect themselves. Instead of enjoying a relaxing weekend with a cold beer, I had to spend that time gathering the leaves from those innocent trees. It was terrible.

If only there was no climate change, then the trees can live fully clothed and in peace and harmony. Instead, due to climate change, my trees are lacking their leaves and won’t grow. How can I enjoy a cold beer now when my trees are so stressed! Every time I look out my window, I can’t but see firsthand the effect of climate change on my innocent trees.

