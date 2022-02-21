Sea level

NOAA and NASA’s Recent Sea Level Rise Claims Are All Wet – The Data Doesn’t Support It

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
18 Comments

From the “Deja vu all over again” department comes this claim we keep knocking down again and again.

You have probably noticed that dozens of media outlets are parroting a news release from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other federal agencies. Headlines such as Sea level to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds and Seas could rise up to a foot by 2050, posing ‘a clear and present risk’ to U.S. have been common in the media during the last week.

The February 15th report, titled Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States, concludes that sea level along U.S. coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches on average above today’s levels by 2050.

The report makes forecasts for sea level rise to the year 2150 and also makes near-term projections for the next 30 years.

But when you examine historical sea level data and analyse the trends, this report falls far short of the projections they claim.

In the press release, they say:

This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known: Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world. Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

NASA is steadfast in our commitment to protecting our home planet by expanding our monitoring capabilities and continuing to ensure our climate data is not only accessible but understandable.

[The] “Science is indisputable…” Riiight. Maybe only in the mind a government employee like Bill Nelson, but disputing existing science is a cornerstone of the advancement of scientific knowledge.

The problem is that projections of significant, even catastrophic sea level rise have been made before, and they never happened. The most famous sea level claim came from a United Nations (U.N.) official, published in the Associated Press.

As we’ve pointed out in WUWT before, in 1989, a senior U.N. environmental official claimed, “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” Obviously, those nations are still there.

Also, in 2005, the U.N. claimed, “Rising sea levels…will create up to 50 million environmental refugees by the end of the decade.”

Neither of these predictions, both based entirely on computer model projections similar to the most recent report this past week, came true. The refugee projection became such an embarrassment for the U.N., it tried to “disappear” the claim. Of course, we were on it and showed the world just how lame the U.N. was in the disappearing attempt.

So with that kind of track record, why should we believe the latest claims of a foot of sea level rise in the next 30 years? We shouldn’t, and there are two good data-based scientific reasons not too believe the projection.

First, the data we have so far does not support the claim when you look at observed sea level trends so far.  Much of the areas that could be affected by a foot of sea level rise are in the Northeastern U.S. But, an examination of every NOAA tide gauge in the Northeast U.S. show the observed rate of sea level rise is at or below NOAA’s lowest scenario. Watch this animation in Figure 1 that cycles through several cities in the Northeast:

Figure 1. A flip-chart animation of Northeasterm U.S. City tide gauge data (in black) compared to sea level rise scenarios from computer climate models. Data source: NOAA Tides and Currents, Regional Scenarios. Example: https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/plots/scenario/8518750.png

Secondly, to get to the 1 foot of rise predicted, sea level rise would have to accelerate over what has been observed in the data so far. And so far, there’s very little evidence of it.

As we have noted time and again on WUWT, global sea level has been rising at a relatively steady pace of approximately one foot per century since at least the mid-1800s. Coastal cities, such as New York City, have been managing the sea level rise just fine. As shown in Figure 2, New York shows a steady increase since 1856 with no discernable acceleration.

Figure 2. Sea level rise as measured by the tide gauge at the Battery on Manhattan Island. Source, NOAA Tides and Currents: https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8518750

In NOAA’s own words on their Tides and Currents website that provides Figure 2 above they say this about the New York City data:

The relative sea level trend is 2.88 millimeters/year with a 95% confidence interval of +/- 0.09 mm/yr based on monthly mean sea level data from 1856 to 2020 which is equivalent to a change of 0.94 feet in 100 years.

NOAA’s own tide gauge data doesn’t even support the claim in their most recent report. The data suggests it will take 100 years, not 30, to reach one foot of rise.

There has been very little recent acceleration in sea level rise. Our own Willis Eschenbach has shown again and again how there’s just no acceleration in the data. Even when the scientists claim they’ve found it, Willis points out it is nothing more than an artefact of switching satellite data sets.

But, playing Devil’s advocate, lets assume all of the modest acceleration in sea level rise is due entirely to alleged human-caused global warming, that amounts to an acceleration of only 0.3 inches of sea level rise per decade on top of the preexisting 1.2 inches of sea level rise per decade measured from historical data.

At 1.5 inches per decade, that puts us at 3 decades x 1.5 inches/decade = 4.5 inches

That falls well short of the 12 inches that has been forecast for the next 30 years.

Given the track record of predictions, the observed data, and the disparity of the observed data compared to climate model predictions, there no impending “alarming” crisis of sea level rise, and cities like New York will continue to manage it as they have for over 150 years.

There’s no need to worry, the data tells you so.

4.7 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
February 21, 2022 12:28 pm

Models are their reality.

1
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 21, 2022 1:16 pm

Its not just the models…its the measurements. Here is a graph of Wismar. The 12 month mean is plotted in dark blue, and the NASA claimed sea level rise is red.
You can see that they match extremely well throughout the 20th century, but, after 1993, the red line starts to diverge from the tide gauge.

Inspection of the 10 year slopes confirm that sea level rise rate has not materially changed over the past 35 years.

Wismar Monthly_MSL and T.png
Last edited 1 hour ago by Mr. Lee
2
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Mr. Lee
February 21, 2022 1:24 pm

Heres a graph of the 10 rise rate at Wismar. The fact that there is no change in behavior over the past 35 years is significant because the behavior from 1925-199 matches that claimed by NOAA/NASA for that time period.

That is, NASA is claiming that for over 50 years sea levels rose globally in unity with levels measured at Wismar, but in 1993, they began to rise faster than Wismar….coincidentally with the change in their methodology.

Wismar 10Y Sliding Window Slope.png
1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mr. Lee
February 21, 2022 2:20 pm

Per three previous posts on Jason 3 and Sentinal-6, the NASA satellite altimetry is not fit for purpose. And per the post ‘SLR, acceleration, and closure’ it doesn’t close either. QED.

0
Reply
DaveR
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 21, 2022 2:14 pm

This is exactly the same data relationship happening in Australia today, in the national temperature records. Our NOAA is the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and they have the same problem of recently measured temperature data not following the model-predicted AGW temperature rise.

But our BOM are well down the track on this one – they have adjusted the historical temperatures downward to make the recent temperatures fit the modeled trend. They have done it three times, at regular intervals, withouout any serious reconciliation of the historical data with precise measurements taken at the time.

And they will have to keep adjusting the historical temperatures downwards at regular future intervals, as that pesky current data refuses to follow the AGW trend and their narrative. Where Australia finds itself now is with a heavily adjusted official temperature series that is not fit for use.

Watch out for adjustments to the historical sea level data!

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
February 21, 2022 12:43 pm

Thankfully John Kerry is on the job and will save us … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6J4l3g4ygc

2
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 21, 2022 1:43 pm

This, of course, because The Ketchup Man follows “The Science” (The Personalized Political Science variety) rather than the data driven Scientific Method brand of science. You will be saved once his committee declares that you have been saved and the Bureaucrats rubber stamp it. But you and I know this will never happen because our feeling safe is the very opposite of what “The Science” strives to accomplish.

1
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
February 21, 2022 12:51 pm

In God we trust. All others, bring data.

2
Reply
Duane
February 21, 2022 1:07 pm

Sea levels have been increasing for the last 16,000 years. The current rate of sea level rise is 2.2 mm per year, or 220 mm per century, or 8.7 inches per century. The sea level rise rate today is actually much slower than the rate at the end of the last glaciation, about 16 thousand YA, as the current rate would result in total SLR over 16 thousand years of 116 ft, whereas we know that as of today sea level is more than 300 ft higher than it was at the end of the last glaciation.

Which makes perfect sense, sine most of that SLR took place as the result of melting of the ice caps that at one time covered at least half of the world’s land area. What slow SLR there is today is likely not due so much to melting ice but due to accumulation of sediment (eroded land) in the world’s oceans.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Duane
2
Reply
Chris Hanley
February 21, 2022 1:16 pm

I dare say over eighty percent of the world population in developing countries don’t care what happens to the sea level at for instance The Hamptons and the developing world represents 99% of world population growth.

1
Reply
Bob
February 21, 2022 1:17 pm

I am so sick and tired of my government lying to me. Is there anything that the government says that I can believe? Lying by government officials is not okay. It is past time to start arresting people like Nelson. You can prove he deliberately lied to the American people. He needs to pay.

2
Reply
Stu
February 21, 2022 1:26 pm

Those of us who live in the area know that the tidal gauges such as the one at Kiptopeke actually overstate the amount of increase as it does not take into consideration subsidence, which is considerable in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

2
Reply
pimmsdrink
February 21, 2022 1:52 pm

‘All models are wrong, some are useful.’

“The British statistician
George Box has become famous for his brief but invaluable
aphorism: ‘All models are wrong, some are useful.’ This pithy
statement was based on a lifetime spent bringing statistical
expertise to industrial processes, which led Box to appreciate
both the power of models, but also the danger of actually
starting to believe in them too much.”
From The Art of Statistics by David Spiegelhalter

Last edited 29 minutes ago by pimmsdrink
0
Reply
Andrew Kerber
February 21, 2022 2:09 pm

This prediction is a good thing. It requires an immediate tripling of the rate of sea level rise. Or a more gradual acceleration to a much higher rate. In either case it’s testable within 2 years, unlike previous eschatological claims. Most if us should still be alive to point this out.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Andrew Kerber
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 21, 2022 2:13 pm

Beyond the actual sea level data versus models ‘glitch’ this post points out lies another SLR alarm fantasy, irreversible tipping points. I wrote about them generally in essay Tipping Points in ebook Blowing Smoke, showing geologically that none actually exist. Greenland is bowl shaped. Antarctica’s WAIS Ronne and Ross are both anchored. Amundsen Embayment’s Thwaites doesn’t have enough ice.

The most egregious attempt to prove there was a past SLR tipping point during the Eemian was by O’Leary in Nature Geoscience 2013. Except the SI enabled me to prove the paper was a blatant case of academic misconduct in essay ‘By Land or by Sea’.

0
Reply
Felix
February 21, 2022 2:14 pm

I gave up on trusting seal level rise claims when one report showed sea level rises for different east coast cities … all on the same ocean, some only 100 miles apart … and all different. Obviously they were showing relative land-sea differences at best, and not absolute sea level rise. If they couldn’t even admit that, what point was there in trusting anything they said?

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Felix
February 21, 2022 2:20 pm

The US is not a good source of tide gauge data. The East is subsiding and the West is seismically active.

Tide gauge data has to be used with some care. I chose the data I did because it was stable and the data came from gauges whose overall slope was near the median.

0
Reply
Duncan MacKenzie
February 21, 2022 2:21 pm

Figure 1 isn’t animated for me.

Tried 2 different browsers, turned addons off, but all it shows is Kiptopeke, VA

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea level

Marshall Islands Growing, Not Shrinking. World Bank’s Embarrassing Error In Alarmist 2021 Report

16 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models Glaciers Sea level

Claim: “Blue Blob” Near Iceland Could Slow Glacial Melting

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Sea level

Sea Level Alarm

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Glaciers Sea level

Seawater seep may be speeding glacier melt, sea level rise

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Green Civil War: Renewable Energy vs Wilderness Preservation

24 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

NOAA and NASA’s Recent Sea Level Rise Claims Are All Wet – The Data Doesn’t Support It

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Drought

Too Much Rain, Not Enough Rain

4 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate sensitivity

Outside The Black Box

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: