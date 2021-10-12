Coal

Massive Floods add to China’s Climate Policy Coal Crisis

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Massive floods have stopped production in a major Chinese Coal producing province, likely worsening China’s ongoing energy crisis.

China floods: Nearly 2 million displaced in Shanxi province

Torrential rain last week led to houses collapsing and triggered landslides across more than 70 districts and cities in the province.

Shanxi’s provincial capital Taiyuan saw average rainfall of around 185.6mm last week, compared with 25mm it saw in October between 1981 and 2010.

Shanxi is a major coal producing province and the Chinese government was forced to halt operations at mines and chemical factories as a result of the rain.

China is already facing an energy shortage which has caused power cuts. The government has been limiting electricity usage at ports and factories.

The local government said it has suspended output at 60 coal mines, 372 non-coal mines and 14 dangerous chemical factories in the province. 

Operations had already been stopped at 27 other coal mines on 4 October.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-58866854

Why do I call it a “climate policy driven energy crisis”? Because the original shortfall was created by ill considered top down directives from Chinese President Xi Jinping, in my opinion part of an effort to make China look good at COP26.

What has caused China’s electricity shortages, and is Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal solely to blame?

Sixteen of mainland China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity as they race to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targetsThe price of thermal coal, used for power generation, has been soaring all year and hit new highs in recent weeks

Orange Wang and Cissy Zhou
Published: 9:00am, 28 Sep, 2021

Non-negotiable carbon reduction targets have forced many local provincial governments in China to impose rushed measures such as widespread power cuts, although an urgent shortage of coal has also emerged as a likely reason for the power supply crunch that is sweeping the nation.

China’s power supply crisis ratcheted up a notch over the past week with more than half of the country enduring power cuts, making it one of the most extreme examples of energy rationing in the nation’s history, especially considering the impact it is having on regular households.

Power cuts are commonplace in China and are usually restricted to industrial users, but their frequency has risen since the second half of last year and have now been extended to households.

Last month, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planning agency, criticised the “energy consumption intensity” of nine provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Yunnan, Fujian, Shaanxi, Guangxi, Ningxia, Qinghai and Xinjiang – for actually increasing their energy use instead of reducing it. Following the warning, the nine provinces stepped up their efforts to cut power, with little impact felt by customers.

“An additional 10 provinces failed to meet their progress targets in the reduction rate of energy consumption intensity, and the situation of national energy saving is very severe,” NDRC spokeswoman Meng Wei said.

“Xi’s dual carbon targets are politically non-negotiable. Accordingly, they have become a catalyst for all manner of policy – certainly including the power generation and consumption controls,” said Cory Combs, an analyst with consultancy firm Trivium China.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3150313/what-has-caused-chinas-electricity-shortages-and-beijings

Shaanxi is also a major coal user, and presumably a lot of Shaanxi factories have also been flooded out, so I’m not sure whether this additional setback will manifest as lost production or even further reduced coal availability. But either way this latest disaster adds to China’s self inflicted pain.

Vuk
October 12, 2021 2:02 am

Wouldn’t this be a good time to invade China? /sc

fretslider
October 12, 2021 2:23 am

The more ‘climate saintly’ the policies, the greater the problems. China merely wants a good image for the CoP, but in the West they are serious about it. Nobody is anywhere near delivering net zero and this is just a foretaste of what lies ahead, unless you are in the elites, of course….

“Walking around his Balmoral estate, he [Prince Charles] explains the sacrifices he has made to help the environment, including eating less meat. He has also had his 50-year-old Aston Martin refitted so it can be fuelled by surplus white wine and whey, taken from the production of cheese. There are few better metaphors for the absurdity and elitism of environmentalism than a prince funnelling Pinot and Camembert into his vintage auto.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/10/11/prince-charles-and-the-green-counter-revolution/

Now where’s my surplus white wine? There’s never a surplus of wine in my house. I see to that.

I wonder if Xi has one.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
October 12, 2021 2:34 am

Some people of his age (nearly 73) start rambling nonsense, but this bloke was doing it for the last 40 years, it goes with the title.

fretslider
Reply to  Vuk
October 12, 2021 2:43 am

No, it’s definitely in the genes.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that he lies awake at night worrying that world leaders and politicians are failing to do enough to stop climate change.
He said: “I get outraged by the inaction.

“That’s probably a bit of a cliché but that is what I get most troubled about.”
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/03/william-cant-sleep-because-of-climate-change/

Don’t expect his children to be any different – there’s still the influence of the absent grandmother.

Krishna Gans
October 12, 2021 2:49 am

Partly OT

https://www.euronews.com/2021/10/11/norwegian-wind-farms-violate-rights-of-sami-reindeer-herders-says-court
Norway’s top court has ruled that two wind farms in the country’s west have violated the rights of Sámi reindeer herders.

151 windmills in question

Peta of Newark
October 12, 2021 3:16 am

Shanxi – right on the southern edge of the big desert.

<feigns surprise and utters> well blow me down wiv a fevver

there’ll be a dust storm next. no kidding.
although, some might argue that that is what ‘most all contemporary floods are = aqueous dust-storms where water does the carrying/work instead of the wind/air

wonders if that’s what happens when spoilt children, aka: brats follow Bojo’s advice and thereafter take charge of an economy……

fretslider
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 12, 2021 3:31 am

spoilt children” are on the way

A school in Leicestershire, England, has banned the terms “good” and “bad” to describe pupil behaviour because the headteacher wanted to remove “emotional words” from classroom management.

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/12/uk-school-bans-terms-good-and-bad-to-describe-childrens-behaviour/

Now Johnny is no longer a bad boy, he is an unskillful boy…

“You’re not really angry with them, your action is actually much more one of concern because they’re behaving in an extremely unskillful way which is going to negatively affect their live [sic] chances and possibly those of people around them”

Ron Long
October 12, 2021 3:31 am

OK, I have mixed feelings about China’s self-inflicted damage, but I can’t help but wonder of the future of Xi Jinping if the people get tired of this nonsense? Shirley there are elements of reality in the communist commissions that keep an eye on things in China? Remember, this “election” of Xi Jinping was by around 3,000 votes, cast by a commission, not by the population.

diggs
October 12, 2021 3:35 am

I reckon they could do with some high quality Australian Coal right now…..

richard
October 12, 2021 3:47 am

A lovely graph titled “Average annual global deaths from natural disasters by decade, 1900-2015” – https://ourworldindata.org/natural-disasters illustrating how bad floods were compared to today.

Alba
October 12, 2021 3:58 am

A report into the UK Government’s handling of the COVID situation has just been published. It contains this incredible statement:
“We accept that it is difficult to challenge a widely held scientific consensus. But accountability in a democracy depends on elected decision-makers taking advice, but examining, questioning and challenging it before making their own decisions.”

