Technology

Google Deep Mind Learns to Control Fusion Plasmas

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Scientists claim deep mind’s reinforcement learning AI has demonstrated superior control of fusion plasmas. But they may also have inadvertently revealed a critical weakness in their approach.

DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion

The Google-backed firm taught a reinforcement learning algorithm to control the fiery plasma inside a tokamak nuclear fusion reactor.

AMIT KATWALASCIENCE FEB 16, 2022 11:00 AM

THE INSIDE OF a tokamak—the doughnut-shaped vessel designed to contain a nuclear fusion reaction—presents a special kind of chaos. Hydrogen atoms are smashed together at unfathomably high temperatures, creating a whirling, roiling plasma that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. Finding smart ways to control and confine that plasma will be key to unlocking the potential of nuclear fusion, which has been mooted as the clean energy source of the future for decades. At this point, the science underlying fusion seems sound, so what remains is an engineering challenge. “We need to be able to heat this matter up and hold it together for long enough for us to take energy out of it,” says Ambrogio Fasoli, director of the Swiss Plasma Center at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.

That’s where DeepMind comes in. The artificial intelligence firm, backed by Google parent company Alphabet, has previously turned its hand to video games and proteinfolding, and has been working on a joint research project with the Swiss Plasma Center to develop an AI for controlling a nuclear fusion reaction.

DeepMind has developed an AI that can control the plasma autonomously. A paperpublished in the journal Nature describes how researchers from the two groups taught a deep reinforcement learning system to control the 19 magnetic coils inside TCV, the variable-configuration tokamak at the Swiss Plasma Center, which is used to carry out research that will inform the design of bigger fusion reactors in the future. “AI, and specifically reinforcement learning, is particularly well suited to the complex problems presented by controlling plasma in a tokamak,” says Martin Riedmiller, control team lead at DeepMind.

Read more: https://www.wired.com/story/deepmind-ai-nuclear-fusion/

The abstract of the paper;

Published: 

Magnetic control of tokamak plasmas through deep reinforcement learning

Jonas DegraveFederico FeliciMartin Riedmiller 

Show authors

Abstract

Nuclear fusion using magnetic confinement, in particular in the tokamak configuration, is a promising path towards sustainable energy. A core challenge is to shape and maintain a high-temperature plasma within the tokamak vessel. This requires high-dimensional, high-frequency, closed-loop control using magnetic actuator coils, further complicated by the diverse requirements across a wide range of plasma configurations. In this work, we introduce a previously undescribed architecture for tokamak magnetic controller design that autonomously learns to command the full set of control coils. This architecture meets control objectives specified at a high level, at the same time satisfying physical and operational constraints. This approach has unprecedented flexibility and generality in problem specification and yields a notable reduction in design effort to produce new plasma configurations. We successfully produce and control a diverse set of plasma configurations on the Tokamak à Configuration Variable1,2, including elongated, conventional shapes, as well as advanced configurations, such as negative triangularity and ‘snowflake’ configurations. Our approach achieves accurate tracking of the location, current and shape for these configurations. We also demonstrate sustained ‘droplets’ on TCV, in which two separate plasmas are maintained simultaneously within the vessel. This represents a notable advance for tokamak feedback control, showing the potential of reinforcement learning to accelerate research in the fusion domain, and is one of the most challenging real-world systems to which reinforcement learning has been applied.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04301-9

What is this critical weakness I mentioned?

Deep mind is a tremendously powerful AI. But by virtue of its architecture the Deep Mind system is stateless. It has no memory of the past.

Deep Mind accepts an input, like the current state of the reactor. It processes the input. Then it provides an output, and forgets everything it has just done. Every day is the first day for Deep Mind.

Feed Forward Neural Network
Simplified Deep Mind Diagram. All data starts at the left, washes through the network, and exits at the right. CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

This is fine for playing a game of chess, because it is perfectly possible to evaluate the current state of the chess board, and generate a technically perfect move. A chess AI does not have to know the past, all it has to do is evaluate the present, and decide the best move based on the current layout of the pieces.

This living in the moment model starts to break down when you attempt to control real world processes.

Imagine trying to train an AI to catch a baseball, by showing the robot pictures of the field. You can’t catch a ball by moving the robot hand to where the ball is, you have to intercept the ball in flight, by predicting where the ball will be in the time it takes to move the robot’s hand to the right position. This requires not just knowledge of where the ball is now, but the ability to evaluate the flight of the ball, the velocity and direction it is moving. This is knowledge which the robot can only obtain by remembering where the ball was, and how quickly and from which direction it moved towards its current position.

Only knowledge of the past can give the robot the ability to truly manage a real world process.

I’m not dissing what Google and the Swiss Plasma Center achieved – they demonstrated AIs have a role in managing fusion plasmas. What I am questioning is whether the deep mind reinforcement learning architecture is the best solution.

Because there is another class of AI architectures which can learn by their mistakes just like Deep Mind, but which can also evolve to have memory of the past. For example, NEAT, or Neuroevolution of augmenting topologies.

Unlike Deep Mind style architectures, which have a finite, well defined path from stimuli to response, after which the neural network forgets everything until presented with a new stimulus, NEAT systems are messy. They evolve their own network of connections, even adding new neurones and layers if needed, which can include connections which flow backwards. A signal can enter a NEAT network, and kind of bounce around, affecting the process, never truly being forgotten until the information is no longer relevant. Unlike Deep Mind, NEAT networks can respond differently to the same stimuli, depending on the NEAT network’s memory of the past. NEAT can catch the baseball.

But NEAT style architectures do not fit well with Google’s AI business model.

Stateless neural net AI architectures are much easier to manage from a business perspective, they allow Google to create vast arrays of independent computers which are all perfect clones of each other, and assign the next inbound processing request, the next set of plasma sensor reading, to any computer in their array.

NEAT systems by contrast need a dedicated computer. If the specific NEAT solution has a feedback loop, the current state matters. The current state of the NEAT network cannot be purged after the task is complete, and rehydrated back to initial state on whatever computer is available, it has to remember what happened before.

In Google’s world, this would be an absolute nightmare – either each client would need their own dedicated computer. This would completely mess up their business model, because if the experiment ends, the client won’t necessarily tell Google they no longer need the dedicated computer. Assigning dedicated computers ties up resources, depleting the pool of computers available for other clients.

Either that or the current state of the NEAT network would have to be saved somewhere, and passed around Google’s network – which would require an enormous increase in storage and network capacity, over what is required for Google’s current stateless business model.

It is going to be very interesting to see how far Google can carry their stateless Deep Mind model when it comes to process control. I’m impressed they got it to work at all. Perhaps they simulated holding state somehow, by asking the client to remember the previous result, and pass those results back through their network.

Or perhaps plasmas are almost like a chess board – most of the time, the current state of the plasma is enough information to calculate the next step required to maintain control.

But the Google Deep Mind experiment was not a complete success. I suspect that last missing piece of the puzzle will be to reject Deep Mind’s stateless architecture, and embrace a neural network architecture which can catch the baseball.

Simulated state, in which a human tries to guess what memory of the past is required to catch the baseball, cannot match the flexibility of a NEAT style neural net architecture which can evolve its own memory of the past, which is capable of making its own mind up about what state it has to keep to perform its task, and how long that state remains relevant.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
guest
February 19, 2022 2:11 pm

Has there been a technology developed in the modern era that was commercially successful that took longer than 40 years to go from concept to market? It seems that something that takes longer will be impractical or uneconomic in real world conditions.

4
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  guest
February 19, 2022 2:33 pm

Exactly, it doesn’t matter which AI design is used, fusion power generation will always be ten years away. At least Google is wasting their own money not the taxpayer’s.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
February 19, 2022 3:12 pm

I quoted a French Nobel physics prize winner in my ‘Going Nuclear’ essay cited below. He said (I am paraphrasing from memory rather than looking it up in the book):
” The idea of fusion is pretty. We put the Sun in a box. The problem is, we do not know how to build the box.”

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  guest
February 19, 2022 3:10 pm

The only technology that has a similar unfruitful development period is caseless ammunition. The Germans had something that almost worked, but was never adopted.
I suspect the reasons involve the safety of bulk ammunition,

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 19, 2022 3:48 pm

One of the three new designs for the new 6.7mm US assault rifle (replacing 5.56 because of body armour advances) is caseless. Very interesting, with a lot of advantages beyond weight saving. Lots been written about it last couple of years.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
February 19, 2022 2:12 pm

Deep Mind is still going to have to use a greater amount of energy than that produced by the process if it is to control it.
You can’t control and direct a quantity of energy with a lesser amount of energy.
I would be more impressed if they could deal with that issue.

-1
Reply
otsar
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 19, 2022 3:11 pm

Then triode power tubes and Jfet transistors don’work? How about SCR’s?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 19, 2022 3:15 pm

Depends on circumstances. We control all the vast electrical energy on the grid using a very small amount of electricity. Because it is all confined inside conductors at high voltage and well behaved. Magnetically confined plasmas are NOT well behaved

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 19, 2022 3:17 pm

Every hydraulic control system in the world disagrees.

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 19, 2022 3:47 pm

You can’t control and direct a quantity of energy with a lesser amount of energy.

You’re wrong about that. However, computation takes energy. In theory it’s quite possible that a chaotic system might require so much computation that it would use more energy than it could possibly generate.

Why, for instance has nobody created a working version of Maxwell’s Demon?

0
Reply
David S
February 19, 2022 2:26 pm

If it works fusion power could solve our energy problems forever.. or at least until the greens find a reason to hate it.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  David S
February 19, 2022 3:35 pm

AOC says that AI taught her how to eat corn on a cob through a chain link fence, so she’s for it.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  David S
February 19, 2022 3:40 pm

They already hate it.

Giving society cheap, abundant energy … would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a machine gun.

link

The solution to the world’s environmental problems is prosperity for everyone. The biggest despoilers of the environment are those who are desperate to put their next meal on the table.

1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
February 19, 2022 2:30 pm

vast arrays of independent computers which are all perfect clones of each other,

The Borg.

NEAT style neural net architecture which can evolve its own memory of the past, which is capable of making its own mind up about what state it has to keep to perform its task, and how long that state remains relevant.

Independent Thought.

A very interesting dichotomy.

2
Reply
Anti_griff
February 19, 2022 2:50 pm

Nuclear power from Molten Salts Reactors powered by thorium are available now. What good would fusion power be if costs $100/kwhour? Can a fusion reactor be made in a small modular form so that even a small town could afford it’s own electric power plant? I don’t think Scotty will ever give Cap’n Kirk all the power he wants.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 19, 2022 3:08 pm

There is something basic missing from this report. So, they can do neat shapes using AI. The critical question is for how long? Plasma pinches, touches the wall of the tokomac, and quenches. In less than a second. The theory behind ITER is simple, Make the tokomac big enough, and the confined plasma small enough, and you can sustain it long enough. I have my doubts, because the confining magnetic field drops off in 3D as a radius cubed function. So you get a little away from the superconducting magnets in the walls, you lose a lot of magnetic confinement force. Illustrated this for ITER in essay Going Nuclear in ebook Blowing Smoke,

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 19, 2022 3:33 pm

Indeed. If this were a real thing, they would be announcing that they had created a functional fusion reactor.

0
Reply
Heckspawn
February 19, 2022 3:47 pm

Perhaps they’ll design a NEAT architecture that can “leave it at work” when it goes from one job to another like humans do when they go to their 2nd job…

0
Reply
Ed Fix
February 19, 2022 3:48 pm

When I was trying to use this type of neural network for real-world applications, I encountered the same problem. My solution, which showed some promise, was to apply three input sets to the input of the network. Current state, state at t-1, and state at t-2. Each input cycle I would shift the inputs to the right and drop off the oldest input. This makes position, velocity, and acceleration available for the network to learn on and process. There is no reason to limit the time-shifted inputs to only 3 other than processing power and time. Adding t-4 gives change in acceleration, and t-5 gives rate of change in acceleration, etc.

So, in principle, it could still all be done with the feed-forward, multi-layer network shown in this article.

My concern is, what about processing delay due to the computers being off-site? How fast will the control system have to react to changes? Micro-seconds, nano-seconds, femto-seconds? At some point speed of propagation and switching delays in data transmission become imortant.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Ed Fix
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Technology

6 Things to Know About NASA’s Mars Helicopter on Its Way to Mars

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Technology

Army scientists pick top 10 coolest advances of 2020

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Technology

Looking forward: new technologies in the 2020’s

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Technology

World’s first wooden satellite to be launched by Japan in 2023

1 year ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Technology

Google Deep Mind Learns to Control Fusion Plasmas

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Population

Humanoids And CO2 Levels

6 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
James Hansen

CO2 Analogy to Tobacco: “Nonsense,” states James Hansen

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
EPA

Biden EPA Chief Vows to Ignore Supreme Court on EPA Regulation of Coal Plants

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: