Humanoids And CO2 Levels

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
30 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

For the usual totally obscure reasons, I got to thinking about the increase in atmospheric CO2. I thought I’d compare it with population growth. Here’s that graph.

Figure 1. Atmospheric CO2 levels, and population growth, 1800 – 2020

When I looked at that graph, I noticed that the CO2 rose in general agreement with the population growth, but with a delay. Now, this made perfect sense to me. The population increases when a baby is born … but the baby doesn’t get involved in CO2-producing activities until the baby is an adult.

So I decided to see if I could use the standard formula for lagging and resizing that I used in my recent post about CO2, “Feeling The Bern“, to see if the CO2 levels could be emulated using just the population growth. Here’s the result of that calculation.

Figure 2. Atmospheric CO2 levels as calculated as a lagged and resized version of the population growth.

There are a few interesting points about this result. First, the fit is remarkably good. The residual standard error, which is the average difference between the calculated value and the actual CO2 level, is only one ppmv. That’s about a third of one percent error … very small.

Next, the half-life of the calculation is 30 years, a reasonable value for a child growing up and becoming involved in CO2-producing activities.

Next, over the last 170 years, there’s been no change in lambda, the amount of atmospheric CO2 increase per each additional billion people …

Most curious.

Having seen all of that, I got to thinking about the future. Here’s the UN population projection. They say that the population is likely to peak at around 11 billion people in the year 2100.

Figure 3. UN population projection to 2100.

So … assuming the population stays level at the 2100 level until 2200, and other things remain constant, two assumptions that are rarely true … here’s the CO2 projection out to the year 2200.

Figure 4. CO2 projection to 2200, using the method of Figure 2 with the same tau and lambda values.

And to complete the circle, here are temperature projections based on that estimate of future CO2 changes.

Figure 5. Past and future temperature anomalies based on the CO2 projections in Figure 4. Please be clear that I do not think that global average surface temperature is a function of CO2 levels, so this is done purely as a theoretical exercise.

And at the end of all of that, I’m reminded of Mark Twain’s comment regarding the length of the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi between Cairo and New Orleans was twelve hundred and fifteen miles long one hundred and seventy-six years ago. Its length is only nine hundred and seventy-three miles at present.

In the space of one hundred and seventy-six years the Lower Mississippi has shortened itself two hundred and forty-two miles. That is an average of a trifle over one mile and a third per year. Therefore, any calm person, who is not blind or idiotic, can see that in the Old Oolitic Silurian Period, just a million years ago next November, the Lower Mississippi River was upwards of one million three hundred thousand miles long, and stuck out over the Gulf of Mexico like a fishing-rod.

And by the same token any person can see that seven hundred and forty-two years from now the Lower Mississippi will be only a mile and three-quarters long, and Cairo and New Orleans will have joined their streets together, and be plodding comfortably along under a single mayor and a mutual board of aldermen.

There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.

Now, back to pressure-washing …

w.

Como De Costumbre: I can defend what I write. I choose my own words very carefully, and I’m often asked and always prepared to defend them. However, I can’t defend someone else’s interpretation of my words … so please, when you comment, quote the exact words you are referring to.

30 Comments
Ron Long
February 19, 2022 10:05 am

Thanks, Willis. I’m happy to see my contribution to atmospheric plant food being recognized.

Tom Halla
February 19, 2022 10:05 am

Remarkable relationship.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 19, 2022 11:44 am

Any 2 functions that are exponentially increasing can be plotted on top of each other, using different left and right y-axes, and possibly convince a reader that a spurious correlation is valid. For example, either CO2 or Temp anomaly versus “drug overdose deaths” yield a spurious “causation”….

My paper on “drug overdose deaths at RPC 8.5” has not yet been peer reviewed!

Bill Treuren
February 19, 2022 10:07 am

And the UN is wrong it seems and the current population projections are far lower at 7.8B in 2100.
The original UN number was 15B so lets be pleased that the come to reality over time

Leif Svalgaard
February 19, 2022 10:10 am

Bingo!

Vuk
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 19, 2022 11:29 am

Lets put things in perspective with some approximate numbers
One person exhales  daily around 500 litres (1kg in mass)
Currently planet population is just under 8 billion, that is about 6 billion kg (reduced to account for children)  every day, or 2,200 billion kg,  i.e 2.2 Gt of CO2 annually.
In 2019 (before pandemic), worldwide flights released 959 million tonnes (0.95 Gt) of CO2.
Let’s get rid of on half of the world population by getting it down to what it was in 1974 (4 billion) when the current bout of ‘global warming’ started, and keep flying.
It would suit me just fine, how about you doc?
 

Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Vuk
February 19, 2022 12:20 pm

Agenda21 aims for that.For some, even more drastically: down to 5 million with an M, not with a B.

Vuk
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 19, 2022 12:30 pm

Looks like they overdone it a bit and ‘cancelled’ themselves in the process
United Nations Conference on Environment & Developmenthttps://sustainabledevelopment.un.org ›

HotScot
February 19, 2022 10:14 am

Occam’s razor?

Time to trot out my little bit of straightforward arithmetic.

This is the calculation, using internationally recognised data, nothing fancy, no hidden agenda, just something we can all do by taking our socks and shoes off.

Assuming increasing atmospheric CO2 is causing the planet to warm:

Atmospheric CO2 levels in 1850 (beginning of the Industrial Revolution): ~280ppm (parts per million atmospheric content) (Vostok Ice Core).

Atmospheric CO2 level in 2021: ~410ppm. (Mauna Loa)

410ppm minus 280ppm = 130ppm ÷ 171 years (2021 minus 1850) = 0.76ppm of which man is responsible for ~3% = ~0.02ppm.

That’s every human on the planet and every industrial process adding ~0.02ppm CO2 to the atmosphere per year on average. At that rate mankind’s CO2 contribution would take ~25,000 years to double which, the IPCC states, would cause around 2°C of temperature rise. That’s ~0.0001°C increase per year for ~25,000 years assuming population remained unchanged. Increasing it from current levels to 11m people – I can’t be bothered to do the extra calculation to cut 25,000 years to something less but equally ridiculous.

One hundred (100) generations from now (assuming ~25 years per generation) would experience warming of ~0.25°C more than we have today. ‘The children’ are not threatened!

Furthermore, the Mauna Loa CO2 observatory (and others) can identify and illustrate Natures small seasonal variations in atmospheric CO2 but cannot distinguish between natural and manmade atmospheric CO2.

Hardly surprising. Mankind’s CO2 emissions are so inconsequential this ‘vital component’ of Global Warming can’t be illustrated on the regularly updated Mauna Loa graph.

Mankind’s emissions are independent of seasonal variation and would reveal itself as a straight line, so should be obvious.

Not even the global fall in manmade CO2 over the early Covid-19 pandemic, estimated at ~14% (14% of ~0.02ppm CO2 = 0.0028ppm), registers anywhere on the Mauna Loa data. Unsurprisingly.

In which case, the warming the planet has experienced is down to naturally occurring atmospheric CO2, all 97% of it.

That’s entirely ignoring the effect of the most powerful ‘greenhouse’ gas, water vapour which is ~96% of all greenhouse gases.

commieBob
Reply to  HotScot
February 19, 2022 10:53 am

Yep.

The CO2 budget they usually trot out claims an accuracy that is completely bogus. It’s the only way they can pretend that anthropogenic CO2 lasts for hundreds of years in the atmosphere, and it’s the only way they can pretend that we’re responsible for the recent increase in CO2.

The amount of CO2 in the oceans dwarfs that in the atmosphere. At the temperatures and pressures in the deep ocean, CO2 is liquid. Its solubility is exquisitely sensitive to temperature. As far as I can tell, an increase of a tenth of a degree in the temperature of the deep ocean would change the solubility enough to explain the modern rise in atmospheric CO2.

It’s not that people haven’t put a lot of CO2 into the atmosphere. It’s just that atmospheric CO2 is controlled by the oceans and not vice versa.

Mind you, when El Nino burps up some extra CO2, the North American terrestrial biosphere mops it up. link

We really don’t understand the CO2 budget as well as some folks purport.

My current mantra: If it were really about science, CAGW would be just a dim disturbing memory.

Scissor
Reply to  HotScot
February 19, 2022 10:59 am

You won’t convince any climate change fanatic with that argument. Their rough claim is that all the CO2 increase is due to humans and that its growth rate is increasing to about 2.5 ppm/year.

The seasonal variation, which is roughly cyclic with a full amplitude of about 7 ppm, along with local variations and measurement noise, make it impossible to detect mankind’s contribution over the short term. That’s basically why the COVID slowdown can’t be detected.

PMHinSC
Reply to  HotScot
February 19, 2022 11:25 am

HotScot: February 19, 2022 10:14
“Atmospheric CO2 levels in 1850 (beginning of the Industrial Revolution):”

Always enjoy your comments.
All references I find show the Industrial Revolution beginning as early as 1760 and no later than 1840. 1850-1900 is typically cited as the end of the little Ice Age.

Danley Wolfe
February 19, 2022 10:29 am

I have gone down this plant several times, the greens always counter that the amount of carbon based CO2 exhaled by living creatures is equivalent to the amount of carbon contained in foods they eat. Is it true? And do UN study reports cover this?

Scissor
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
February 19, 2022 11:05 am

That would be true based on the conservation principle, but carbon is excreted in urine and feces also. Most is exhaled, though there is variation based on the concentration of dietary fiber, etc.

Of course, if one consumes carbonated beverages, a burpage factor would need to be accounted for.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Scissor
February 19, 2022 11:54 am

Since human bodies do not create carbon, they only utilize the carbon that naturally exists in the biosphere. Human bodies are, by nature, “net carbon neutral” in terms of metabolism and respiration.

Coeur de Lion
February 19, 2022 10:34 am

The sawtooth rise of the Moana Loa CO2 read out has a very idiosyncratic shape, the same every year. Do look at the magnified version. Our recent ‘experiment’, the Thunbergian economic catastrophe caused by the COVID pandemic has made not a whit of difference, What does this tell us about human emissions?

Scissor
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
February 19, 2022 11:09 am

This tells us that the change was insignificant compared to natural variability and measurement noise over the short term.

People who are involved in measuring real things, even if they are not taught it, quickly learn that it is difficult to measure small changes in properties that are measured in big values.

For instance, I can weigh a single peanut and measure its mass to a tenth or even a hundredth of a milligram. But put a bag of peanuts in an elephant’s mouth on a scale and unless he opens his mouth you will not know they are there.

Rud Istvan
February 19, 2022 10:34 am

Nicely done, WE. Makes sense.
I think the UN is wrong about 2100 global population. For complicated carrying capacity reasons laid out in my ebook Gaia’s Limits, it probably peaks at around 10.2-10.5 billion about 2050 or so. So even less cause for CO2 alarm.

Chic Bowdrie
February 19, 2022 10:37 am

Good stuff, as usual.

“Please be clear that I do not think that global average surface temperature is a function of CO2 levels, so this is done purely as a theoretical exercise.”

I’m glad you added that qualification, Willis. Your last two posts using the standard formula for lagging are basically curve fitting, no? However, it makes sense that population would contribute to CO2 production in addition to that produced from fossil fuels, land use, and concrete. The more people, the more grass cutting, etc.

One can produce a model that includes both the fossil fuel and population contributions without using the lag formula. I am working on one now that will use only one rate constant for the CO2 sinks. It will also contain a contribution from temperature. It won’t be today, unfortunately, as I have my own housework to finish.

Scissor
Reply to  Chic Bowdrie
February 19, 2022 11:26 am

Sounds like you need a pressure washer.

Peter W
February 19, 2022 10:44 am

There is another obvious mitigating factor which needs to be taken into account. As any horticulturist knows, increasing CO2 in the atmosphere increases plant growth. As our plants, especially trees, grow bigger and faster, they create more shade, and everybody knows it is colder in the shade. Given the amount of CO2 being produced and the increases in plant growth, plants will soon take over most of the world and crowd us out of the green areas. We will end up spending years wandering in the deserts.

Al Gore will end up making another movie about this, titled “Little Planet of Horrors!”.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Peter W
February 19, 2022 12:01 pm

Peter W posted: “. . . everybody knows it is colder in the shade.”

Personally, I have found that NOT to be true, when shaded from starlight on a cold winter night having a clear atmosphere that otherwise permits body radiation directly to space.

🙂

oebele bruinsma
February 19, 2022 10:54 am

At 600 ppm CO2 the greening of the earth will thrive even more. So what’s the problem? It is not in the numbers it is in its perception, i.e. the culture.

Rafe Champion
February 19, 2022 11:11 am

This looks like a Bode’s Law effect, a remarkable arithmetic coincidence with no predictive capacity over a wider range than the observations in hand.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rafe Champion
February 19, 2022 12:26 pm

Possible … but far from certain.

w.

Dr. Jimmy Vigo
February 19, 2022 11:19 am

Gracias por la info. I like when you say, in my words, that temperatures are not necessary a function of [CO2]; that’s true! That issue is not clear in atmospheric thermodynamics, and if it does, it is not necessary linear, could be exponential, quadratic, logarithmic, power series,…who knows!, and this will affect a lot the real role of CO2 in the atmosphere, in which the unexpected can turn out to be the reality. None of this is cleared in science. I have tried to communicate here that I have done research, yet unpublished for business reasons, of a method I use in pharma analysis of data that goes beyond your method here of analysis that can show better hidden information of long term behavior (trends) that you can’t see when raw data is used in graphs. I apply a method of analysis that we chemists teach in university to analyze the dynamics of chemical reactions. This creates rates of changes from the data and uses geometrical analyses of lineal, exponential, quadratic, logarithmic, and power series, including polar coordinates that show a novel geometrical method of analyzing hidden info in raw data. If anyone is interested in teaming up to analyze this form of tada into something further, let me know, I can show the method and the results is does for me. Thanks. Dr. JBVigo

Willem Post
February 19, 2022 11:20 am

Willis,

It appears you are putting the folks producing upward sloping squiggly lines to shame and out of business

Will they suffer the fate of the buggy whip?

Because all sorts of more or less nonsense temperature data can be collected, at great expense, from many more or less objective places of the world, does not mean we should actually USE the data to create squiggly lines.

Dr. Jimmy Vigo
February 19, 2022 11:25 am

Gracias por la info. I like when you say, in my words, that temperatures are not necessary a function of [CO2]; that’s true! That issue is not clear in atmospheric thermodynamics, and if it does, it is not necessary linear, could be exponential, quadratic, logarithmic, power series,…who knows!, and this will affect a lot the real role of CO2 in the atmosphere, in which the unexpected can turn out to be the reality. None of this is cleared in science. I can say from your “S” shaped graphs that you could further discuss the flat areas versus the steep incline. The graphs look like a titration curve of acid/base reaction with a buffer and a significant changing area. This are places of important info. I have tried to communicate here that I have done research, yet unpublished for business reasons, of a method I use in pharma analysis of data that goes beyond your method here of analysis that can show better hidden information of long term behavior (trends) that you can’t see when raw data is used in graphs. I apply a method of analysis that we chemists teach in university to analyze the dynamics of chemical reactions. This creates rates of changes from the data and uses geometrical analyses of lineal, exponential, quadratic, logarithmic, and power series, including polar coordinates that show a novel geometrical method of analyzing hidden info in raw data. If anyone is interested in teaming up to analyze this form of tada into something further, let me know, I can show the method and the results it does for me. Thanks. Dr. JBVigo

Gordon A. Dressler
February 19, 2022 11:45 am

Great post, Willis, especially including the warning from Mark Twain about the dangers of extrapolation of trends, either backward or forward . . . a classic!

Just in case anyone is concerned about the increase in human population directly contributing to the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration from the simple act of respiration (i.e., breathing out more CO2 than is in the air breathed in, due to metabolism), here is a great analysis showing why this is NOT a realistic concern:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2009/08/are-you-heating-the-planet-when-you-breathe.html

Mr.
February 19, 2022 12:09 pm

Should we all stop posting Mark Twain’s observations before all his literature gets cancelled?

(or should we instead just credit his words to one Samuel Langhorne Clemens? That will go unnoticed by the woke literature censors, because um – they’re mostly university-educated)

