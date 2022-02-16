Researchers Claim Proof Big Oil is Lying about their Climate Action Commitment

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What a surprise – researchers have painstakingly analysed Big Oil’s public commitments to climate change vs their actions, and concluded “accusations of greenwashing are well founded”.

Big oil all talk, no action on climate change? Researchers say they’ve got the proof

ABC Science / By environment reporter Nick Kilvert

The world’s highest-polluting oil companies are promising big but delivering very little on climate change, according to damning new research published today.

Key points:

Researchers looked at how four big oil companies performed against their clean energy claims

They found that none of them were producing clean energy on a scale that indicates a move away from fossil fuels

Clean energy investment targets were often not being met

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and BP are failing to meet green energy investment pledges and lack consistent transparency in their reporting of investments, the researchers say in science journal PLOS ONE.

They say fossil fuel production was maintained or increased by Chevron, Shell and BP between 2009 and 2020, despite committing to, or in Chevron’s case “aspiring to”, net-zero emissions by 2050 or before.

…

No indication of shifting away from fossil fuels

Between 2009 and 2020, none of the four companies generated renewable energy on a scale that would “indicate a shift away from fossil fuels”, despite all showing a significant increase in references to “climate change”, “transition”, “emissions” and “low carbon energy” in their annual reporting.

…

Chevron, ExxonMobil dragging the chain

Investment in “clean energy” by the two American companies — Chevron and ExxonMobil — made up less than a quarter of a per cent of their total capital expenditure.

But the researchers urged caution even over these modest figures.

“We can have one company claiming that it’s invested, you know, X amount of dollars in clean energy, but we don’t really know what’s meant by clean energy,” Dr Trencher said.

“There’s no industry accepted definition of this.”

…