Paid press releases now officially the news: AP announces ‘largest single expansion’ of climate reporting ‘paid for through philanthropic grants’ of $8 million

Welcome to a new form of Checkbook Journalism.

Morano: “The AP will now have zero ‘obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government’ and instead be approved messaging lapdogs to their paymasters. Will the AP ever offend their donors and looks critically at the UN IPCC climate panel? Or NASA? It’s a laughable thought.”

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

The media’s coverage of climate change has sunk to a new journalistic low. The Associated Press declared on February 15, 2022, that it is no longer “wary” of accepting millions of dollars in outside group money to expand the news company’s climate change coverage. The mainstream media, led by the Associated Press, is now publicly admitting they are just phoning in their coverage on ‘climate change.’ Led by the Rockefeller Foundation and others, the AP will be parroting what the ideological activist groups’ funding pays for, while actual news will be tossed aside.

“This initiative, with the help of the Rockefeller Foundation and others, will enable us to closely examine efforts to cope with climate change, both the problems it poses and its potential solutions,” said AP Deputy Managing Editor Sarah Nordgren.

Journalistic standards are now officially out the window. There will be no attempt to present a patina of objectivity, balance or unbiased news by the AP when it comes to ‘climate change.’

Climate grant illustrates growth in philanthropy-funded news

(AP) — The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor. “This far-reaching initiative will transform how we cover the climate story,” Pace said. … The grant is for more than $8 million over three years, and about 20 of the climate journalists will be new hires. Five organizations are contributing to the effort: the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Quadrivium, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation. … For many years, Journalists and philanthropists were more wary of each other. News organizations were concerned about maintaining independence and, until the past two decades, financially secure enough not to need help. … Carovillano said he’s noticed a difference in morale in his organization because of the growth achieved through new funding. “I think it has changed the mindset of the newsroom a little bit,” he said. “After years of basically feeling a little beleaguered, people are proud that they’re part of an organization that is dreaming really big and actually has the ability to do it.” End AP article excerpt

Climate Depot analysis:

“Objectivity, balance, neutrality, plurality, and bias are among the concepts used to evaluate news media programming,” noted a report from Professor Natalie Jomini Stroud, Ph.D. of The Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Participation at the University of Texas at Austin.

In 2009, Climate Depot founder, Marc Morano, launched Climate Depot with this statement: “It is very hard to get accurate information on global warming and environmental issues. Much of what the media reports is simply a regurgitation of the rhetoric from partisan and ideologically driven environmental groups, foundations, and the United Nations, which are spinning data to promote a cause,” Morano said.

Morano added in 2009: “Sadly, many of today’s mainstream climate reporters would be better-suited writing newsletters for Al Gore than attempting to inform the public about the latest climate science developments.”

Fast forward to 2022. My comments in 2009 are even more prescient with AP’s announcement that they will be a pay-to-report news agency. The Associated Press will be tossing their journalistic ethics out the window.

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) issued its “Code of Ethics” for journalists. Let’s see how AP’s big announcement that big donors are going to drive their climate change news holds up to these ethical journalist codes.

Key excerpts from SPJ Code of Ethics:

SPJ Code of Ethics: “Be vigilant and courageous about holding those with power accountable. Give voice to the voiceless.”

Reality Check: The AP will now be subservient and timid ‘about holding those with power accountable’, especially those who gave them untold millions to promote climate propaganda.

SPJ Code of Ethics: “Recognize a special obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government.”

Reality Check: The AP will now have zero ‘obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government’ and instead be approved messaging lapdogs to their paymasters. Will the AP ever offend their donors and looks critically at the UN IPCC climate panel? Or NASA? It’s a laughable thought.

SPJ Code of Ethics: “Be wary of sources offering information for favors or money; do not pay for access to news.”

Reality Check: The AP will NOT ‘be wary of sources offering information for favors or money,’ but instead, it will be seeking even money from additional donors for a job well done promoting climate hysteria.

SPJ Code of Ethics: “Deny favored treatment to advertisers, donors or any other special interests, and resist internal and external pressure to influence coverage.”

Reality Check: Instead of ‘denying favored treatment’ to ‘donors,’ the AP will be dishing out ‘favored treatment’ to not only its current funders of the news but to any other potential donors who could help expand their ‘climate’ reporting.

SPJ Code of Ethics: “Distinguish news from advertising and shun hybrids that blur the lines between the two.”

Reality Check: The AP will most likely ‘shun hybrids’ of ‘news and advertising and instead just opt for full-blown press releases of the foundations that fund the AP. Modern mainstream journalism has devolved into a sad sack of shit.

Related Links:

AP Announces Sweeping Climate Journalism Initiative – The Associated Press will significantly expand its climate coverage, creating a standalone desk and hiring about 20 journalists – The expansion is being supported by several philanthropic organizations, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Quadrivium and The Rockefeller Foundation. AP retains complete editorial control of all content.

Associated Press Announces That Billionaires Control The News – Tony Heller: The Associated Press has announced that their fraudulent reporting on energy and climate is funded by billionaires who want to control the energy supply. They call this power and money grab through massive fraud “philanthropy.”

AP Take The Climate Bribe! – Paul Homewood: Well at least they’re honest! The far left foundations listed have long been involved in funding disinformation campaigns in the US and Europe. What could be simpler than paying AP to print the propaganda they want? It is little wonder the industry’s financial outlook is bleak! Readers are leaving the legacy media in droves, fed up with the constant lies and fake news.

‘Long sad history of AP reporter Seth Borenstein’s woeful global warming reporting’– Media Factsheet: Climate Depot Serving as the Media’s Ombudsman

AP’s Seth Borenstein at it again hyping Antarctic melt fears – Recycles same claims from 2014, 1990, 1979, 1922 & 1901! – Climate Depot’s Point-By-Point Rebuttal– ‘The Associated Press is recycling more than century old Antarctica ice sheet melt and sea level rise fears. Reporter Seth Borenstein is not the first one to hype these same Antarctica melt fears. Virtually the exact same claims and hype were reported in 2014, 1990, 1979, 1922 and 1901!

2014: Watch: WUSA 9 DC TV station on Antarctic melt fears features images of DC monuments underwater. ‘It’s our choice how fast the seas rise’ – We control sea level rise? Watch Now: Local DC News Schlock Report on Antarctica & Sea Level Rise

1990: Flashback January 11, 1990: NBC’s Today Show features Paul Ehrlich warning of impacts of Antarctic ice melt: ‘You Could Tie Your Boat to the Washington Monument’

1979 NYT: “Boats could be launched from the bottom of the steps of the Capitol’ in DC –‘Experts Tell How Antarctic’s Ice Could Cause Widespread Floods – Mushy Ice Beneath Sheet’]

1922: ‘Mountain after mountain of [Antarctic] ice will fall into the sea, be swept northwards by the currents, and melt, thus bringing about, but at a much more rapid rate, the threatened inundation of the land by the rising of the sea to its ancient level.‘ – The Mail Adelaide, SA – April 29, 1922

1901: ‘London On The Border of Destruction’: ‘To Be Wiped Out By A Huge Wave’ – Queanbeyan Age – August 10, 1901 – Excerpt: ‘Geologists believe that this great ice sucker has reached the stage of perfection when it (Antarctica) will, break up again, letting loose all the waters of its suction over the two hemispheres, and completely flooding the low-lying lands of Europe, Asia, and North America.’

AP’s Seth Borenstein at it again! Claims ‘global warming means more Antarctic ice’ — Meet the new consensus, the opposite of the old consensusPosted October 10, 20122:33 PM by Marc Morano | Tags: antarctica, arctic, astrology, az, Borenstein, climate depot, factsheet, ice, ipcc, mediacd, mkey, models, wacky

‘Science by press release’: Hansen’s woeful claims about DC’s 95 degree temps shredded: ‘There is little or no correlation between DC summer temps & world temps’

AP’s Borenstein cites Hansen as linking DC summer’s 23 days with 95° or hotter temps to global warming…In 1980, with significantly cooler world temps than today’s,D.C. experienced 28 days of temps of 95° or higher — 5 more than this summer. 24, occurred in 1988 again with significantly cooler world temps‘Posted August 9, 20129:45 AM by Marc Morano | Tags: az, Borenstein, Hansen, heatwave, media, mkey, new study

Flashback: Say it ain’t so! AP’s Borenstein Reports: ‘The Wind seems to be dying down…the cause may be global warming’– Scientist mocks wind claims: ‘How can they have more intense storms from the same effect that is lessening winds?’

‘Rank climate propaganda’ – ‘Associated Press touts ‘a clear sign of human-caused climate change’ – But scientists dismantle claims– Morano: ‘Americans who rely on the Associated Press for climate news and information are being misinformed. The AP is serving up nothing short of rank climate propaganda.’

Also see: Analysis: ‘AP and NOAA are intentionally deceiving the public’ to support the climate narrative

AP’s Seth Borenstein Tries The Daily Records Con – ‘Another remarkably dishonest and deceitful piece, even by Seth Borenstein standards’‘AP is selling pure snake oil’ – The Garbage Science Behind the AP’s Latest ‘Global Warming’ Report

AP’s Seth Borenstein rips Climate Depot’s Morano: ‘You’re just a troll with a love for conspiracy, a hatred for science and reality. Leave science to smart people’

A Classic Twitter Debate

AP’s Seth Borenstein claim: “I seek out experts, people who have studied the science, have academic qualifications, published the data in peer-reviewed journals and write what they say. I hold up a mirror to what data, science, reality show from qualified scientists. That’s my job.”

Morano responded: “Oh, come on Seth. Your ‘job’ is to promote bullshit climate scares in any way you can imagine, to hell with the actual science. I don’t pay too much attention to your articles anymore, but I believe that you honestly think you are a good reporter on climate change. I think you are that clueless.”

Borenstein replied: “You don’t pay attention to reality, science or anything with common sense You’re just a troll with a love for conspiracy, a hatred for science and reality. Leave science to smart people. Bye.”

Morano: “No reason to get so testy Seth. Happy Earth Day.”

Update: Morano apologizes!: “Upon further review, I made the first unprovoked rude comment to Seth and instigated him into making a nasty comment about me. For what it’s worth Seth, I apologize. Over and out. Thanks.” Borenstein accepted the apology.

