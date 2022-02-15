Carbon sequestration

Feeling The Bern

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
15 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

A decade ago I wrote a post entitled “The Bern Model Puzzle”. It related to the following question.

Suppose we have a relatively steady-state condition, where the CO2 level in the atmosphere is neither rising or falling. Something like the situation around the year 1400 in the data below.

Figure 1. Historical airborne CO2 levels 1000AD to the present, from 10 ice cores and since 1959, from the Mauna Loa Observatory measurements (orange). Units are parts per million by volume (ppmv) of the atmosphere.

Now, suppose during that time, a volcano blows its top and dumps what we used to call a “metric buttload” of CO2 into the atmosphere. Over time, that pulse of CO2 will be absorbed by a variety of land and ocean sinks, and the status quo ante of atmospheric CO2 will be restored to the level it was before the eruption.

The “Bern Model” is a model used by the IPCC and various climate models. It purports to calculate how long it takes that pulse of CO2 to be reabsorbed by the natural sinks. And that’s where things get curious.

First off, the Bern Model says that 15.2% of that pulse of CO2 will stay airborne forever. Not 15% of the pulse, mind you … 15.2%.

I have never found anyone who can explain this to me. If this were true, it seems to me that every volcanic eruption would lead to a new and higher permanent level of airborne CO2 … but as you can see from Figure 1, that simply hasn’t happened.

For further evidence that the first claim of the Bern model is wrong, consider the annual swing of CO2 levels. From a low point around October to a high point around May of each year, there is a short sharp natural pulse of CO2 that leads to an increase in CO2 levels of about 6 parts per million by volume (ppmv). And this is matched by an equal sequestration of CO2 in natural sinks such that by the following October the previous CO2 level is restored. If that were not the case, CO2 levels would have been increasing every year since forever.

And during that same seven month period, at present we emit a pulse containing enough CO2 to result in an increase in CO2 levels of about 1.3 ppmv.

The Bern Model says that 15.2% of the 1.3 ppmv anthropogenic CO2 pulse will stay in the air forever … but the ~ 6 ppmv pulse is gone very quickly. So how does nature know the difference?

But that’s just the start of the oddity. It gets more curious. The Bern Model says that :

  • 25.3% of the CO2 pulse decays back to the previous steady-state condition at a rate of 0.58% per year
  • another 27.9% of the pulse decays at 5.4% per year, and
  • a final 31.6% of the pulse decays back to the steady-state condition at 32.2% per year

This leads me to the same problem. How does nature know the difference? How is the CO2 partitioned in nature? What prevents the CO2 that’s still airborne from being sequestered by the fast-acting CO2 sinks?

There is, however, a more fundamental problem—the Bern Model simply doesn’t do a good job at representing reality. We have reasonably good information on CO2 emissions since 1850, available from Our World In Data. And we have reasonably good information on airborne CO2 concentrations since 1850 from ice cores and Mauna Loa, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1. Historical airborne CO2 levels from 1850AD to the present, from 10 ice cores and since 1959, from the Mauna Loa Observatory measurements (orange). Units are parts per million by volume (ppmv) of the atmosphere.

So I thought I’d take a look at the Bern Model, to see how well it could predict the airborne CO2 since 1850 from the emissions since 1850. The equation for the calculation is in the UNFCCC paper “Parameters for tuning a simple carbon cycle model“, and is also in the endnotes … bad news.

Figure 3. Actual atmospheric CO2 values, and values according to the Bern Model

No bueno … the fact that the Bern Model results are so much smaller indicates that it is incorrectly pushing much of the effect far out into the future.

So, is there a better way? Well, yes. The better way is to use the standard lagging formula:

CO2(t+1) = CO2(t)+ λ ∆E(t) * (1- exp( -1 / τ ) + CO2(t) exp( -1 / τ )

where:

  • t = time
  • E(t) = emissions at time t
  • CO2(t) = CO2 concentration at time t
  • λ = .47 (converts carbon emissions to ppmv)
  • ∆ = difference from the previous value, so for example ∆CO2(t) = CO2(t) – CO2(t-1)
  • τ = tau, the time constant for the decay

Using this formula, I find the time constant tau to be ~49 years. Here’s the result of that calculation.

Figure 4. Actual atmospheric CO2 values, and values according to a standard lagging model

This puts the halflife of a pulse of CO2 into the atmosphere at about 34 years …

Those are my questions and observations about the Bern Model. I’ve put the calculations and data into a spreadsheet here.

Now I need to go climb on the roof and pressure-wash the cedar-shingled walls in preparation for spraying FlameStop on them … dry times in California.

My very best wishes to all, comments and questions welcome.

w.

Of Course: As is my wont, I ask that you quote the exact words you are discussing. That way, nobody’s words get misconstrued. Well, fewer peoples’ words, at least.

The Equation: As promised …

Late News: Well, I’d just finished pressure-washing the upper part of the house when my pressure washer died … and while I know you may find this hard to believe, at that point I actually said very bad words …

Looks like Dr. W. is gonna have to engage in a forensic autopsy, to see if I can perform the Lazarus trick on the !@#$%^& pressure washer.

But not today … enough. And at least the pressure washing of the upper part of the house is done, done, done.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Schroeder
February 15, 2022 10:07 am

The GHG “extra” energy loop does not exist.
That pretty much renders all of the mysteries moot.

0
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
February 15, 2022 10:08 am

Models.
Nothing more to say (apart from thank you WE – you’re right again).

2
Reply
Bryan A
February 15, 2022 10:23 am

It must be the CO2…
Pressure washers don’t work well on carbonated water

2
Reply
TonyL
February 15, 2022 10:29 am

This has always troubled me a bit. The Bern model as well as the time lagged adaptation presented here *assume* first order exponential decay kinetics. This is to say some fixed fraction disappears into a sink for each time period.
It strikes me that instead of first order exponential kinetics, the problem is an Approach to Equilibrium kinetics situation. This is because the two major sinks are bidirectional.
1) The oceans. Absorb carbon dioxide in colder regions and times, outgass in warmer regions and times.
2) Terrestrial plants are net absorbers during the growth season, decay and release otherwise.

The oceans, especially, should be considered an equilibrium system. This is *not* to assert that the oceans are in a state of equilibrium, but rather that they move to the equilibrium point with Approach to Equilibrium kinetics.

2
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  TonyL
February 15, 2022 10:44 am

The seasonal pulse we see is synchronized to the N hemisphere growing season. The S has more oceans and the N has more agriculture and forests. It should be clear that the biological influence on CO2 concentrations dominates any effects from the oceans.

This also explains the centuries long lag between temperature and CO2 concentrations since it takes centuries for a forest to establish or die as the result of a naturally changing climate.

0
Reply
Matt Kiro
February 15, 2022 10:34 am

Does anyone look at the steady state of these ice core models of CO2 at about 280 ppm for a thousand years and asks that is highly improbable? No spikes in either direction of even 10%?

Maybe we shouldn’t be looking how fast CO2 leaves the atmosphere, but rather how fast it dissipates from the ice? And that 280 ppm is some kind of natural level after so many years?

We have physical evidence that it was warmer in the past, and if CO2 leads or lags temperature it would also been higher than 280ppm

3
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
February 15, 2022 10:35 am

Where does it say 15.2% FOREVER? link?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 15, 2022 10:45 am

Hey, Leif, your voice is always welcome.

Where does it say 15.2% FOREVER? link?

It’s implicit in the link in the head post.

comment image

Note that the first percentage parameter, a(0), has no associated time decay parameter tau, while the other three have decay times of 171, 18, and 2.57 years.

So 15.2% stays in the atmosphere forever.

w.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 15, 2022 10:36 am

The motor portion or the actual pump? If a gas engine, gasohol might have eaten the seals in the carb. The actual pressure pump is a mess of o-rings and bypass valves, but there might be a kit available with a diagram of the pump.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 15, 2022 10:46 am

I think you might have posted this in the wrong thread …

w.

0
Reply
Mason
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 15, 2022 11:05 am

Willis, I think he was trying to help you with your Lazarus project.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 15, 2022 10:38 am

Since politicians and models say you are living in a mega drought, you may never need to pressure wash exterior mold and mildew again.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 15, 2022 10:47 am

Yeah, but I’m pressure washing it to allow me to spray “FlameStop” to cut down the flammability because of the dry conditions … go figure. Now I gotta go see if I can fix my pressure washer.

w.

0
Reply
Laws of Nature
February 15, 2022 10:40 am

Dear Willis,

I do remember your post from a decade ago, it was good then and nothing changed.. it´s climate science progress after all. .

Are you familiar with A. Ollila´s blog? He seems equally puzzled by that Bern Model:
https://www.climatexam.com/single-post/2016/08/29/the-residence-times-of-carbon-dioxide-are-16-and-55-years
” According to IPCC, the oceans can absorb about 55 % of the yearly CO2 emissions in the present climate but as soon as the fossil fuel emission rate starts to decrease, the ocean can not do it anymore! This is very difficult to understand.”

And using a different model than you, he also finds time scales of about 50years!

Isn’t the Bern Model changing significantly between the different IPCC reports?
Numbers and number of parameters are changing..
Last not least, you like those Bern people or Ollila do not seem to believe in uncertainty of your fitting parameters.. it would be nice to see the actual confidence range of your findings.

0
Reply
MarkW
February 15, 2022 10:44 am

 How does nature know the difference?

My only guess is that the Bern model postulates that the fast, medium and slow sinks have saturation points.

If the sink is geological, such as the weathering of rocks, I can see the logic.
If the sink is biological, then such thinking is cockeyed. Plants grow, and when they are sinking CO2, they grow faster. As such, the size of the sink is also going grow, as will the amount of CO2 that the sink is able to absorb each year.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon sequestration

Treasure in tree rings: Using untapped tree ring data to calculate carbon sequestration

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness

Meet the CO2 Suckers: More Mechanical Monstrosities to Save Us from Climate Change

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration

Decarbonisation tech instantly converts CO2 to solid carbon

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration

Safer Carbon Capture and Storage

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Carbon sequestration

Feeling The Bern

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
social cost of carbon

Federal District Court Enjoins Use of the “Social Cost of Carbon”

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
IPCC AR6

IPCC AR6 SPM Credibility Destroyed by “Disappearing” Medieval Warming Period.

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
EPA heat wave

EPA promotes U.S. heatwave increase since 1960s while downplaying HUGE DECREASE in U.S. heatwaves since 1930s

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: