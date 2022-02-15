social cost of carbon

Federal District Court Enjoins Use of the “Social Cost of Carbon”

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
38 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

In the U.S. so far, efforts to enact legislation in Congress to “save the planet” by restricting fossil fuels and transforming our energy economy have gone almost entirely nowhere. President Obama’s big idea of “cap and trade” legislation died early in his first term and was never resurrected. President Biden’s “Green New Deal” has so far suffered a similar fate. If the Republicans retake even one house of Congress later this year, prospects for legislation on this subject may be dead for many years, if not for good.

Surely, you might think, without any legislative support from the Congress, the Executive Branch has little to no power on its own to effect a multi-trillion dollar total transformation of our energy economy. Well, you might think that, and you would have the Constitution on your side; but unfortunately for you, the current President and the bureaucracy think otherwise. In their view, “saving the planet” from you having a warm home in the winter is a moral imperative so compelling that it overrides the Constitution and demands that they have the power to make you do as they say in every respect. Only the courts stand in their way.

But meanwhile, under Biden, there is a bureaucracy-wide full court press underway to do everything they can think of to suppress use of fossil fuels. As discussed here on January 20, on his first day in office Biden issued Executive Order 13990, making it the “policy of [his] Administration” to “reduce greenhouse gases,” and directing every agency to further that policy. Such efforts are in progress throughout the federal bureaucratic behemoth, in every agency from the EPA to the Department of Energy to the SEC to the Federal Reserve to the Agriculture Department and many more.

We can all have our favorites among these dozens of lawless bureaucratic initiatives. But certainly a leading contender for the very worst of the worst is the thing going by the name of the “Social Cost of Carbon” (SCC). If you haven’t heard of it, here’s the idea: Since we all know that CO2 emissions and associated modern lifestyles are destroying the planet, therefore the bureaucracy should declare that these emissions are woefully harming us all, and place an enormous value on that harm, such value to be used in evaluating any proposed project, to be sure that going forward no major project producing or using fossil fuels can ever again be built or implemented. The SCC is not a product of any statutorily-created agency, but rather of something called the “Interagency Working Group,” or IWG, co-ordinated out of the White House.

On Friday, the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction enjoining all use of the SCC by the federal government pending resolution of the litigation (or action by an appellate court). Here is the court’s Order, and here is the Opinion giving its reasoning. This Opinion and Order are a clear indication that the bureaucracy can no longer count on the court system as patsies to rubber stamp whatever the Left wants at the moment, no matter how ridiculous and how lawless. As of now, this is only a District Court decision, and it has a long way to go through the court system before it is beyond further challenge. But for now the Opinion and Order stand as a major roadblock to Biden Administration “green” plans.

I first dug into the Social Cost of Carbon back in June 2016, when Barack Obama was still President, and the SCC was a shiny new toy recently devised by the bureaucracy. My post had the title “Annals Of Government Fraud.” The post marveled that the bureaucracy, caught up in anti-fossil-fuel hysteria and groupthink, had somehow managed to declare fossil fuels a net negative for humanity, and indeed such a significant net negative that they would come up with a way to block any further development of fossil fuel resources. I noted that benefits of fossil fuels included: “electricity, . . . light, telecommunications, computers, smartphones, the internet, music, television and movies, refrigeration, air conditioning, tools, appliances, . . . automobiles, planes, trains, buses, ships, even motorcycles, . . . mechanized agriculture [which is] the difference between having our food supply produced by 2% of the population (as we have today) versus the 90% of the population it took to produce the food before mechanization . . . .”, etc., etc., etc. Can use of fossil fuels possibly be a net cost versus a net benefit to humanity?

On any conceivable scale of measurement, the benefits to mankind from the use of fossil fuels have to outweigh the negatives by a factor of hundreds if not thousands. The benefits so wildly exceed the costs that the whole effort to try to quantify and weigh the two can’t really even be justified.

On taking office, the Trump administration took steps to neutralize the SCC, so that not much has been heard from it for a while. But Biden’s EO 13990 caused the Obama-era version to get re-instated. The Biden people claim that they are working on further tweaks to the regulations, but meanwhile a large group of Republican-led states went ahead and commenced litigation.

With a regulatory initiative obviously intended to force a gigantic transformation of the economy without statutory basis, the Biden people defended against the Complaint using every shuck and jive and technicality known to man. The SCC rules were not “final” because the administration was still working on a few more tweaks (and then a few more, and then a few more); the state plaintiffs lacked “standing” because the harm was to citizens rather than the state itself; and so forth. The court was having none of it.

The heart of the court’s decision is its determination that the SCC falls under the Supreme Court’s “major questions doctrine,” under which the bureaucracy cannot on its own authority impose “new obligations of vast economic and political significance” unless Congress “speaks clearly.” The states had identified some 83 pending projects involving something in the range of $447 and $561 billion dollars as affected by the SCC rule. That impressed the court as easily within the concept of “major questions.” From the court’s Opinion, pages 30-31:

Plaintiff States argue that the SC-GHG Estimates implicate a matter of major importance and there is no statutory authority for the Executive branch to issue the SC-GHG Estimates. The major questions doctrine ensures that agencies do not impose new obligations of “vast ‘economic and political significance’” upon private parties and States unless Congress “speaks clearly.” . . . Plaintiff States assert that the SC-GHG Estimates will impose significant costs on the economy. The total cost of these 83 regulatory actions [using social costs] is estimated to be between $447 billion and $561 billion (in 2020 dollars).” Courts have found that less costly and far-reaching regulations have triggered the major questions doctrine.

We are at the beginning of what could be a very long battle. The bureaucracy has many ways to wear down its opponents.

Read the full article here.

Tom Halla
February 15, 2022 6:11 am

Social Cost of Carbon calculations have so many arbitrary figures and assumptions included they are basically meaningless.
As a simple example, I have seen references that merely changing the discount rate will change a cost to a benefit, and the Obama figure used an unrealistically low discount rate.

oeman 50
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 15, 2022 7:29 am

Indeed. EPS’s own rules require using a 7% discount rate when determining costs. However, when you have already decided what the end result must be and are merely back calculating as a fig leaf, you can use 3% as the SCC did in their calculations.

oeman 50
Reply to  oeman 50
February 15, 2022 7:31 am

Sorry, EPA not EPS.

pat michaels
Reply to  oeman 50
February 15, 2022 8:20 am

Sorry not EPA but OMB Circular A-4 states that discount rates of 3 and 7% should be used in regulatory impact calculations. Judge Cain noted this.

Derg
Reply to  oeman 50
February 15, 2022 7:32 am

Do they consider the benefits of carbon?

Oldseadog
Reply to  Derg
February 15, 2022 7:43 am

They don’t know that there are any, because every time someone tries to tell them they stick their fingers in their ears and shout “la la la la la.”

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Derg
February 15, 2022 8:32 am

You mean that without atmospheric CO2, life would not exist? They seem to think that more of a good thing must be bad.

vboring
February 15, 2022 6:16 am

The SCC is a big goof. Take all the things you love about the IPCC reports, add economics, and remove reason.

The single biggest driver of the SCC is the future cost of air conditioning in Asia.

Scissor
Reply to  vboring
February 15, 2022 7:01 am

Anti-carbon is anti-social.

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
February 15, 2022 7:33 am

Anti-carbon is white supremacy…C’mon Scissor

David Elstrom
February 15, 2022 6:18 am

Another fantastic question for the justices might be: Where in the Constitution is this authority delegated to the federal government? We all know the answer is “nowhere.” But properly delegating a new power to the central government requires an amendment, and the last thing our DC overlords of the elite caste want is a vote of the people—the slugs they refer to as the masses, the Deplorables, people in fly-over country.

MarkW
Reply to  David Elstrom
February 15, 2022 7:49 am

Don’t you know that the Commerce Clause grants all power to the federal government.
There is absolutely nothing that can’t be justified under it.

Dave Fair
Reply to  MarkW
February 15, 2022 8:06 am

“General Welfare” lets the slugs in.

ResourceGuy
February 15, 2022 6:21 am

How much are they paying McKinsey for this clap trap push?

mkelly
February 15, 2022 6:37 am

What is really odd is how people think large bad decisions will never impact them. Like the truck drives in Canada if you take all their money and they cannot drive what was the gain? Trucks still don’t move, stuff still doesn’t get delivered, and the truckers still aren’t vaccinated.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  mkelly
February 15, 2022 7:21 am

“…and the truckers still aren’t vaccinated.”
More than 90% are vaccinated…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sweet Old Bob
Dave Fair
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
February 15, 2022 8:08 am

Again, SOB, you miss the point entirely. Cute doesn’t equal intelligence.

MarkW
Reply to  mkelly
February 15, 2022 7:51 am

The government seizes the trucks and gives them to drivers who will do what government tells them to do. It’s the socialist way.

Dave Fair
Reply to  MarkW
February 15, 2022 8:09 am

Hee, hee, hee. Were does the government get the new drivers?

MarkW
Reply to  Dave Fair
February 15, 2022 8:23 am

Like the Wizard of Oz, government believes that if you give out certificates, you can create all the drivers you need.

fretslider
February 15, 2022 6:38 am

How does one measure social cost?

The social costs of leaving it in the ground far outweigh the costs of utilising fossil fuels.

Prices in the UK have shot up and they are not going to come down, because while supply is being reduced, demand isn’t.

“Fracking: UK’s only shale gas wells to be sealed and abandoned
The UK’s only two shale gas wells are to be abandoned after the industry regulator ordered them to be sealed.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-60341226

Places like Qatar are in for boom times at our expense

Ron Long
February 15, 2022 6:43 am

It appears to me that any kind of Federal Court ruling of any significance is headed for final ruling from the Supreme Court. The Supremes are saying “Stop in the name of love” to a lot of looney Marxists ideas, so there is hope for eventual sanity to return. Wait for it.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Ron Long
February 15, 2022 8:10 am

Voters will take care of the problem.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Dave Fair
February 15, 2022 8:26 am

The Biden administration thinks that they can get what they want before the courts rule against them and since the wheels of justice are slow, the harm that results will be hard to undo. For example, inflation.

jeffery p
February 15, 2022 6:54 am

The executive branch routinely, knowingly violates laws and procedures. Their attitude is “so sue me.” There is always a chance they will win in court. The Brandon regime is full of progressive activists who aren’t about to let things such as lawfulness or constitutionality bind their actions.

MarkW
Reply to  jeffery p
February 15, 2022 7:52 am

When you have a world to save, morality is just an inconvenience.

Sara
February 15, 2022 7:00 am

In their view, “saving the planet” from you having a warm home in the winter is a moral imperative so compelling –> Oh, but, they have no morals, so this is a load of horse hockey pucks. It is only compelling that they have the power to turn off your electricity and deprive you and yours of heat, a means of cooking, and a means of not being left in the dark.

If only we could save the planet from THEM. (No, not those giant ants in the desert. They were so cute, weren’t they?)

If The They want us to go back to the 18th century and live that way, fine by me, because I can handle it.

But THEY HAVE TO DO IT FIRST!!!!!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Editor
February 15, 2022 7:05 am

For non-lawyers and law students:

enjoin: to prohibit by a judicial order : put an injunction on

2hotel9
February 15, 2022 7:34 am

Democrats have repeatedly proven they simply ignore courts when they want to so depending on judges and court rulings to stop them is not really a good idea.

Bruce Cobb
February 15, 2022 7:37 am

Don’t forget though that there are work-arounds, such as RGGI. It is a regional scheme of cap-and-trade, thus sidesteps constitutional issues. States can always opt out, but the pressure to conform is so great that not even the Republicans have the cajones to go against it.

MarkW
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
February 15, 2022 7:53 am

Except states can’t enter into inter-state compacts without the express permission of congress.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  MarkW
February 15, 2022 8:22 am

Except the Compact Clause is rather toothless. The standard appears to be whether an agreement between states encroaches upon “Federal Supremacy”, and apparently RGGI doesn’t meet that standard.

peter schell
February 15, 2022 7:42 am

If they start claiming social costs, doesn’t the other side get to argue social benefits?

I know there has been at least one judge who tossed out an opportunistic lawsuit saying that the cost benefit ratio of fossil fuels far outweighed any of the negative effects.

MarkW
February 15, 2022 7:47 am

Notice how they completely ignore the Social Benefit of Carbon.

commieBob
February 15, 2022 8:05 am

If you’re going to act based on the harm something causes, you also have to weigh the benefits.

Judge Alsup of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco said the following:

We needed oil and fossil fuels to get from 1859 to the present. Yes, that’s causing global warming. But against that negative, we need to weigh-in the larger benefits that have flowed from the use of fossil fuels. It’s been a huge, huge benefit.

So, even if the bureaucrats were able to prevail on the matter of their right to issue the regulations in question, they still have to prove that they have correctly weighed the harms vs. the benefits.

I would say the benefits of fossil fuels outweigh the harms by orders of magnitude.

fretslider
February 15, 2022 8:09 am

The cost of decarbonising

“ Villagers were woken by a 300ft wind turbine crashing down on a Welsh mountainside – after it was blown over during storms which brought 50pmh winds.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10514957/Villagers-wake-horrific-crash-300FT-wind-turbine-blown-storm.html

£20 million for that

MarkW
Reply to  fretslider
February 15, 2022 8:25 am

If 50mph storms are enough to topple a wind turbine, I’d hate to see what a big storm would do.

Doug S
February 15, 2022 8:21 am

Just watched a new interview of Dave Rubin by John Stossel. Dave made what I thought was a very insightful comment on how our politics here in the US is no longer Right vs. Left but has devolved into an oppressor vs. oppressed or victimizer vs. victim ideology. I believe this dynamic may underpin the SCC initiative. The “carbon” is not the issue here, it’s just a convenient vehicle to exploit the (oppressor use of fossil fuels) that victimizes the (oppressed suffering climate change). All political, science be damned.

