Megadrought Alarm

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Rud Istvan,

Scanning Google News this morning (Feb 14), headlines from the New York Times and NPR caught my eye.

NYT: “How bad is western drought? Worst in 12 centuries, study finds!”

NPR: “Study finds western megadrought worst in 1200 years!”

Both headlines refer to a new paywalled paper in Nature Climate Change (of course). Lead author Park Williams is a UCLA ‘bioclimatologist’.  I did not waste paywall money, because NPR reporter Nathan Rott provided sufficient free context on today’s NPR.org website to write this brief post on this latest ‘research news’.

The NCC paper itself appears to be decent enough. Tree ring analysis (of roof beams) from Southwestern archeology sites dating back to 800 (Chaco Canyon being an example) were spliced together with living tree ring cores to form a complete SW US regional wet/normal/dry picture spanning about 1200 years. That coniferous trees grow better annually in wet (wider rings) rather than dry (narrower rings) conditions is well established (unlike Mann’s treemometers).

The trees tell a story of 5 major Southwest US droughts since 800AD. The worst is at present; the next worst was a period lasting 23 years in the late 1500’s. To a reasonable person, this should mean these periodic western droughts have little to do with climate change. But that would not get the paper published in NCC.

So of course, there is a claimed climate change link. Williams told Rott that the present megadrought is about 1/5 climate change. NPR subtitle: “Human Caused Climate Change Contributing” “Researcher Williams said roughly one-fifth of the current megadrought can be attributed to human caused climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions are warming the world, speeding evaporation and disrupting weather patterns.” How did he arrive at that conclusion? The present trees show about 20% greater drought severity than in the late 1500’s. Sure. The difference MUST be completely climate change rather than natural variability. NYT says so. NCC says so. A bioclimatologist says so.

Williams closed the NPR interview with; “We cannot let ourselves get tricked by a few wet years into giving up on the progress we’ve been making.” By we, he must mean California. It sure isn’t India and China.  And Mauna Loa’s Keeling curve shows no CO2 progress ever. His own regional research shows normal and wet years will return, but don’t let that trick you.

[Addendum]

I received an email from reader JT this afternoon stating:
Tree ring drought study shown wrong by the drowned forests of Fallen Leaf Lake.
And giving this link to the story and study noted above.

I believe this is the study to which JT was referring.

[End addendum-cr]

Scissor
February 14, 2022 6:12 pm

I’ve been in Colorado for most of the past 40 years. My eyes tell me the current drought is not even the worst since 1982.

Brian R
Reply to  Scissor
February 14, 2022 7:00 pm

Remember Squares, Diamonds and Circles?

John Shotsky
February 14, 2022 6:37 pm

The Southwestern US has been through 500 year droughts. The Anasazi were driven out by unusual, but normal climate change. Imagine if that happened now. It could. It happened before, and if we know anything, we know that anything that happened in climate before can happen again.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  John Shotsky
February 14, 2022 7:34 pm

The Anasazi extinguished themselves. Just as so many ‘advanced’ civilisations have done before

They cut and burned the forest One Time Too Many in their hunt for animals to eat and for fresh (fertile) dirt to grow crops in when they’d eaten all the easy-to-catch critters.

That’s what starving people do, they grow and eat sugar instead. It drives them mad. Literally.

Just as the corn growers and harvesters are doing now. One day soon they will go out to visit their crops and fields to discover they have blown away in the wind or washed away in the flash flooding.
But thanks to the dementia brought on by having eaten all that sugar, they won’t even notice.
Or if they do, will blame ‘climate change’

dk_
February 14, 2022 6:46 pm

National People’s Radio. Nuffsed.

gringojay
February 14, 2022 6:56 pm

I am reading the full original research report free on-line; clickedon O.P.’s last red link gettinf me to NPR blurb & in NPR’s text clicked on their link to the publication Journal Nature etc. Then the original research came through with a legend stating courtesy of “SharedIt”.

Anyway, the O.P. felt no need to read it and generated a guest blog based on some NPR writing. That does not seem like the ideal way to present one’s thoughts on what the original content reported.

gringojay
Reply to  gringojay
February 14, 2022 7:08 pm

Quote from researchers’ text: “… of all 22-yr. periods since 800 C..E. only two (1130-1151 and 1276-1297) contained more years with negative moisture anomalies than the 18 observed during 2000-2021 … [which] … ranked among the 5 driest 22 yr. periods locally across 61% of SWNA [south west north america] ….”

Now whether this type of data is conclusive concerning any extent of human roles I am not going to put forth my opinion. That the report authors attribute some human causation should not surprise any WUWT readers by now.

DMacKenzie
February 14, 2022 7:21 pm

So which weather phenomenon do tree rings show, temperature or rainfall ? Or maybe just warm spring, or were the ones with really wide rings cuz they were near streams just taken by beavers, leaving only thirsty trees ? Or maybe how fast nutrients were able to leach through local soil conditions to the tree roots ? There seems to be a lot of variables that wouldn’t allow accuracy within 3 or 4 degrees C, or 6” to 12” of rainfall. The fact that you have old tree trunk rings in your hands, means it was a good time for trees, at least for that tree, and could mean that the live one you sample today to test against known climate conditions, would likely have a higher incidence of drought or high temperature showing on its rings than that old trunk…..

TonyL
February 14, 2022 7:24 pm

The headline puts the current state of Climate Science in a nutshell.
A modest and short drought on a yearly to decadal timescale is spun up to “Worst Drought in 1200 Years”. Oh please, spare me.
Anyway, I looked up “Fallen Leaf Lake” , and got some tidbits. Apparently, trees standing upright in 130 feet of water. And as they put it, trees at various levels above the ancient shoreline. So the lake was 100 feet lower than today and was like that long enough for trees to grow to a fairly large size.
Here:
https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2012/sierra-megadrought-fallen-leaf-lake

The article also has a link to a study “source” in Science Direct.
Be careful. The paper references something they call the “Medieval climatic anomaly” or MCA.
In my view, anybody who uses MCA as the new name for the Medieval Warm Period, (MWP) is wearing their Climate Change Alarmism on their shirt sleeve as a merit badge.

