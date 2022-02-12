El Nino Basics

How El Niño and Drought Affected the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

Weather and climate intertwined with slavery and conflict, bearing lessons that reverberate today


El Niño, an oceanic phenomenon that affects worldwide weather patterns, significantly affected the number of enslaved Africans transported from West Africa to the Americas between the mid-1600s and mid-1800s, according to a study from the University of California, Davis. 

The study, published in the American Meteorological Society journal Weather, Climate and Society, bridges atmospheric science with African history. It also shares lessons for today amid a warming future that threatens to exacerbate human conflict and migrations.

The study found that El Niño can be used as a proxy — much like tree rings and corals — for historical rainfall and temperature patterns in West Africa. The authors used reconstructed El Niño indices and the Slave Voyages dataset to examine the relationship between El Niño and the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Historians have suggested, based upon qualitative assessments of journals, documents and chronicles, that droughts affected the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But they have not been able to quantify that relationship or to ascribe a mechanism for the droughts.

“The trans-Atlantic slave trade began in the 1400s, but instrumental rainfall data only goes back to around the 1800s,” said lead author William Turner IV, a Ph.D. student at UC Davis in the Department of Land, Air and Water Resources. “To fill this data gap, we relied on the proxy association between El Niño and rainfall. We found that during El Niño, West Africa experiences drier conditions.”

Delayed response

The authors found that El Niño-induced drier conditions are associated with a decrease in the number of enslaved people brought to the Americas, and it happened at a two-year lag. The lag is important, showing that El Niño-induced drier conditions caused a delayed response in the slave trade.

The authors suggest that agricultural stresses may have reduced the demand for slaves during droughts, resulting in the decrease of enslaved peoples transported from Africa. They note, however, that sociological studies are needed to fully understand how West African societies responded to drought during the slave trade. Nonetheless, they found a clear association between El Niño and the slave trade.

When ‘commodities’ are enslaved people

“What surprised me was how detailed the ship logs were,” said co-author Terrence Nathan, a professor in the UC Davis Department of Land, Air and Water Resources. “The logs documented the weather, as well as the number of enslaved individuals who left the ports and survived the tortuous journey on ships that carried as many as 700 enslaved Africans with only 3 square feet allotted to each person. The enslaved individuals were simply treated as commodities for insurance purposes, further underscoring the inhumanity of the slave trade.”  

“To acknowledge their humanity, we used the terminology ‘enslaved’ rather than ‘slave’ throughout the paper,” Turner said.

Learning from the past

“In this study, we showed that weather was one of several driving forces of the trans-Atlantic slave trade,” said Nathan. “Lessons learned from this study reverberate today, as evidenced by the Syrian civil war, which studies have shown was exacerbated by extreme drought. Given current projections of climate change, one can only wonder what the future holds for future potential conflicts when people are forced to move from hotter and drier areas.”

The authors end the study with the West African word “sankofa,” which roughly translates to “the past informs the future.”

“‘Sankofa’ means to not dwell on the past but to learn from it and understand how we got here today so we can have a better future for tomorrow,” Turner said.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation.

Dena
February 12, 2022 6:47 pm

The link is simple. If you don’t have the crops to sell, you don’t have the money to buy additional slaves. In a good year you have the money to expand your operation. In addition, it make take a couple of years to get back on your feet but one bad year may not deplete your cash reserves. I guess they don’t teach much in economics anymore.

Mohatdebos
February 12, 2022 6:59 pm

.I am confused! Are they suggesting that El Niño resulted in drought In West Africa or are they suggesting that it resulted in drought in the Americas, which reduced demand for slaves.

BobM
Reply to  Mohatdebos
February 12, 2022 7:28 pm

Wouldn’t drought in West Africa increase the supply of slaves? The tribes capturing and selling the slaves would have an incentive to reduce the competition for scarce food, water, game, etc., and sending them offshore while collecting a bounty would seem like a win-win.

commieBob
Reply to  Mohatdebos
February 12, 2022 7:33 pm

They don’t say.

The authors suggest that agricultural stresses may have reduced the demand for slaves during droughts, resulting in the decrease of enslaved peoples transported from Africa. They note, however, that sociological studies are needed to fully understand how West African societies responded to drought during the slave trade. Nonetheless, they found a clear association between El Niño and the slave trade.

All they say is there is a correlation between El Niño and the slave trade. They don’t say why.

Given the replication crisis, the starting position should be to assume that a published research finding is wrong.

It seems obvious that one would check the records of the plantation owners and yet this isn’t mentioned. It also seems obvious that one would check the size of agricultural exports back to Europe. That would certainly be as well documented as the number of slaves being shipped and yet they didn’t mention that either. Plus they had to use proxies for the El Niños.

So, they didn’t do things that would back up their data and they relied on proxies that they probably didn’t understand all that well. Just look at what Dr. Mann, a physicist, did with tree rings. (hint … I don’t remember anything about tree rings in any of my physics courses)

If you check enough things, you will eventually get a publishable p-value. link link

StuM
Reply to  commieBob
February 12, 2022 7:45 pm

> If you check enough things, you will eventually get a publishable p-value.

Not to mention https://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations

Scissor
Reply to  Mohatdebos
February 12, 2022 7:37 pm

Me too. In their Introduction, they said, “From 1440 to 1870, economic forces produced the largest forced migration in history: The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade (TAST).”

That starting date of 1440 seems odd, predating Columbus’s first voyage by 52 years.

markl
February 12, 2022 7:29 pm

Doh.

